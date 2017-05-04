Adient - Take A Seat And Enjoy The Ride

Adient remains a core holding for me, even as returns since the spin-off have been great so far.

Adient (ADNT) has now been trading as a separately trading company since October of last year, being spun-off from its parent company Johnson Controls (JCI), which itself merged with Tyco.

Shares traded around $50 at the time of the spin-off as initial selling pressure pushed shares to a low of $40. Despite the concerns about the prospects for the wider automotive industry, shares have risen to current levels of $68, having risen 70% from the lows.

While I would be very cautious to chase the momentum and the outlook for the automotive market is cloudy, the reality is that the valuation of Adient is not demanding at all.

Who Is Adient?

Adient is a supplier to the global automotive industry. The company employs 75,000 workers who create over 25 million seat systems each year, across all continents. Adient generates some $17 billion in sales in the process which is mainly generated from seats but also from related interior products such as instrument and door panels, among others.

The company claims that it holds 33% of the global market for automotive seats, competing against other players like Lear (NYSE:LEA), Faurecia (OTC:FURCF), and Magna (NYSE:MGA). The geographical distribution of Adient's business remains very strong, with all three continents having pretty much an equal exposure. That said, most of the Asia business comes from China, being responsible for 30% of Adient's sales. The strong position in China has been established by an early entry to that market and through 17 joint ventures, giving Adient a 45% market share.

Realize how large the global market is as light vehicle production is set to grow towards 100 million units by 2020. The good news is that all cars need seats, whether they are traditional gasoline cars, diesel cars or become all electric. There is even a trend towards more luxurious seats which offer sensing, cooling/heating functions, and massage functions, among others. All these functionalities drive up the average selling price of the seat. If cars become fully autonomous, flexible configuration and even full relax position become key differentiating points for Adient.

Strong Operating Performance

Adient just released its second quarter results which revealed that sales were down 2% to $4.21 billion; half of this decline can be attributed to a stronger dollar. Note that sales are mostly driven by North American and European operations, as strong growth of the Chinese joint ventures is not consolidated. The year-on-year achievements compared to last year are somewhat distorted by the fact that Adient was still part of Johnson Controls in this period of last year.

Gross margins came in at 9.0% of sales, being a full point below the achievements of last year. SG&A costs have fallen to 4.2% of sales, which is a near 170 basis point improvement compared to the year before. As restructuring costs fell to just $6 million and equity income was up by $14 million towards $91 million, EBIT improved to $286 million. After incorporating taxes, interest payment, and income attributable to non-controlling interests, net earnings came in at $192 million. This is equivalent to $2.04 per share based on 94 million shares outstanding.

The company posted a $2.50 per share adjusted earnings number as the difference between both earnings metrics can largely be explained by costs incurred related to "becoming Adient" and the remainder resulting from restructuring efforts. This adjusted earnings metric improved meaningfully from the $2.15 per share number reported in Q2 of 2016.

On the back of these strong results, the company is raising its full year adjusted EBIT number (including equity income from joint ventures) to $1.25 billion. This marks a $75 million hike from the previous guidance. With adjusted EBIT coming in at $334 million in the second quarter, that suggests that full year adjusted earnings could come in around $9.00-9.50 per share.

The other good news is that the great cash flow generation is allowing the balance sheet to strengthen meaningfully. As of September of 2016, Adient was saddled with nearly $3.0 billion in net debt, as this has already been reduced towards $2.62 billion at this point in time, for what Adient calculates to be a 1.6 times leverage ratio.

Worth Owning

With earnings power topping $9 per share and shares trading around the $70 mark, the valuation still remains highly compelling at a 7-8 times earnings multiple. This multiple results in an earnings yield which is comfortably in the double digits. Even better, leverage has already improved by 0.3 times in just six months, continues to come down, and is already rather modest. While the earnings yield comes in at around 13%, it should be said that cash flow conversion is a bit lower, with capital spending exceeding depreciation charges by roughly $200 million. Nonetheless, the free cash flow yield still comes in at 10%, very compelling.

The other great thing other than the valuation is the innovative spirit of the company, the strong exposure to China, and the fact that the company is even contemplating to expand into adjacent markets. The company will collaborate with Boeing (NYSE:BA) to evaluate the potential to make seats for planes. The strong cash flow generation furthermore allows for returns to investors, as the board recently initiated its first capital return measures. Adient now pays an annualized dividend of $1.10 per share. While this yield is somewhat modest, the board announced a $250 million buyback program as well, as the focus remains on reducing leverage for now.

I think that there are a lot of things to like. The very compelling valuation, low leverage (including non-existing pension liabilities), low tax rate, strong position in China, and focus on improving the stand-alone business, all act as reasons to hold the shares. While it is sure that the business is cyclical and margins are not that great, this is offset by the benefits and great diversification in my mind, making Adient a decent position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADNT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.