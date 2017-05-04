Puerto Rico Defaults: Are Illinois And New Jersey Next?

This is a bad day for hedge funds Aurelius Capital, Monarch, and Whitebox that are now left holding the hot potato, as they lost the high stakes game of bluff.

This morning we awoke to the news that Puerto Rico essentially defaulted and declared bankruptcy. Quite frankly, I am shocked how anyone is surprised by this outcome, let alone the three Masters of the Universe: Aurelius, Monarch, and Whitebox that according to Bloomberg hold one third of Puerto Rico's debt (see Bloomberg article: Puerto Rico Files For Historic $70 Debt Restructuring.)

In my former career, while I was a Senior Investment Associate at Liberty Mutual, I spent a lot of my time on municipal bond research projects and Puerto Rico's default look like a sure thing then. Let's take a step back, at a high level, even back in 2010, Puerto Rico had limited job creation, was running consistently large deficits, had tons of debt, a lesser educated population, and was losing population. Fast forward to 2017 and Puerto Rico has approximately $70 billion in debt and $50 billion of unfunded pension liabilities. This isn't rocket science, so how is this a surprise to the purportedly 160 IQ Masters of the Universe. If I could work this out with my average IQ back in 2008, why wasn't this obvious to them? Moreover, the threat of bankruptcy became a real risk when Title III was enacted, which was essentially a mechanism to enable Puerto Rico to formally file for bankruptcy if negotiations and haircuts on it debt couldn't be negotiated with its creditors.

Source: Bloomberg: Puerto Rico Drops The Hammer On Creditors

It will be fascinating to see how this restructuring plays out and it is quite possible that these Masters of Universe stands to lose billions on this misadventure for no other reason then that they overlooked the basic math and balance sheet analysis in order to try and emulate what Paul Stinger (Elliot Management) did in Argentina. Perhaps, they used the wrong playbook this time as not only does Puerto Rico not have the ability to pay, but they also not have willingness either.

Moving along, I wrote this article to also bring awareness to the fact that the State of Illinois and New Jersey are also financial "fiscal basket cases" that could very well default. Using my Investment Grade Fixed Income training and background, let's take a look high level look at some downright scary snapshots from Illinois and then New Jersey's CAFRs (Comprehensive Annual Financial Reports).

At the end of FY 2016, Illinois had a $127 billion Primary Gov't deficit.

Source: Illinois FY16 CAFR (pg. 19)

Source: Illinois FY16 CAFR (pg. 19)

Illinois' revenue and expenditures. As you can see, lots of red ink.

Source: Illinois FY16 CAFR (pg. 20)

Illinois General Fund Deficits

Source: Illinois FY16 CAFR (pg. 25)

A chart of Illinois outstanding debt and its growth (essential a chronic history of spending beyond your means).

Source: Illinois FY16 CAFR (pg. 28)

Look at the amount of unpaid bill, as of June 30, 2016

Source: Illinois FY16 CAFR (pg. 5)

And finally, to wrap up Illinois, a history of running deficits and overspending. I am going to stop at this point, as most readers' eyes may start to glaze over.

Source: Illinois FY16 CAFR (pg. 348)

Let's move along to New Jersey.

The State' government's long-term obligations increased by 11.8 percent to $171.6 billion.

Source: New Jersey FY16 CAFR (pg. 17)

A lovely $120 billion deficit for the Garden State.

Source: New Jersey FY16 CAFR (pg. 21)

Look a like a $7.1 billion primary gov't deficit in FY16, up from the FY15 deficit of $5.4 billion.

Source: New Jersey FY16 CAFR (pg. 22)

New Jersey has $42.7 billion in bonded debt.

Source: New Jersey FY16 CAFR (pg. 27)

Takeaway

With the breaking news of Puerto Rico's official default, we have entered a "Brave New World" in the exciting world of municipal finance. Years of spending beyond their means coupled with corruption, self serving politicians kicking the can down the road, and frankly incompetent government stewards have let down the people of Puerto Rico. Incidentally, this move should send shock waves throughout the municipal bond market as states like Illinois and New Jersey are also and have been basket cases, for years. This isn't rocket science folks, this is basic math. If you spend beyond your means and over promise, you get into trouble.

Moreover, for decades, states like Illinois and New Jersey (the two poster children) have spent well beyond their means. They also signed moronic and overly generous pension and OPEB benefits to their state workers. Let me be clear, these obligations can't be met and they can't continue to sweep these massive deficits under the rug. The chickens have come home to roost. The other issues is that taxes are already high in both states, both at the individual and corporate level. So you can't simply wave a magic wand, raise taxes and the it is back to over promising and over spending. People with resources that pay taxes and have wealth tend to be more clever than most and can simply move to more fiscally conservative states. In my Liberty Mutual days, it was obvious to me that other, better run states like Indiana could take advantage of Illinois' situation and offer lower taxes on corporate capital to entice them relocate to Indiana. What is the old saying, "If I owe you five thousand dollars, I am in trouble. If Illinois or New Jersey owe you billions of dollars, then you, the lenders, are in trouble." The sleeping debt monster giant has awoken and he wants to get his money. All of a sudden, one of the most boring sectors in all of fixed income has come alive. Get ready for the press and financial media to suddenly pretend to care. Finally, it will be interesting to see how the bond insurers like MBIA, Inc. (NYSE:MBI), Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO), and Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) trade today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.