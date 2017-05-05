Can this dividend stalwart return to growth?

The company's "Consumer First" initiative aims at bringing the company back to growth.

Revenues are declining for 7 consecutive quarters as the company has ignored global fitness and nutrition trends.

General Mills (GIS) a global manufacturer of consumer goods is currently experiencing a strong downward trend following weak earnings going into 2017 and unknown short-term future prospects. From its high set in September 2016 the stock has retreated by more than 20% and is now trapped in a significant bear market.

Is this free fall now a good argument for investors to jump into the stock given the historically near-record-high starting yield and the company's impressive dividend track record?

What is going on at General Mills?

Company Snapshot

Home of iconic brands such as Cheerios, Yoplait, Pillsbury or Häagen-Dazs the company can look back to a 150-year long history in which it has been paying dividends without interruption for 117 years. The company is operating across six continents and selling its products in more than 100 countries.

Lately, the company announced a new global organization structure. This breaks down into the following four operating segments (Q3 revenue in brackets):

North America Retail U.S. Retail ($2,499 million)

Europe & Australia ($424.5 million)

Convenience Stores and Foodservice ($448.5 million)

Asia & Latin America ($421.2 million)

Depicted below is the old segment breakdown to better illustrate the sub segments (the company has not yet updated its business profile to reflect this).

Source: General Mills - Company Information

What is going on at General Mills?

At first glance, as seen with the latest Fiscal 2017 Third-Quarter Results release, the company's financials seem to be okay. EPS increased by 3% and adjusted EPS by 8% in constant currency with operating profit margins slightly declining. On top of that the company's net sales and organic net sales decreased by 5%.

Despite meeting the company's targets and upholding its guidance those figures are nothing that can attract new investors. Across the board the company is posting declines, i.e. in terms of sales, organic sales, gross margins, operating profits.

This is not good news and above all it is not a one-time event but something the company has been confronted with for seven consecutive quarters.

Here is the development of key metrics over the last 10 years:

Figure I: Share Price & Quarterly Sales Development

Figure II: Quarterly Operating Income & Gross Profit Margin Development

Sales have been fading for 7 consecutive quarters. Conversely, the stock price has been strongly appreciating until hitting a high of almost $73 in anticipation of a future reversal of declining sales. Since this has not occurred the stock is now strongly contracting.

Strategy Session on Q3/2017 results

General Mills is providing very detailed figures for its four core operating segments which allows us to understand the major drivers of key metrics (net sales growth, organic net sales growth and operating profit growth).

While sales in the Europe & Australia and Asia & Latin America segments are affected by exchange-rate developments the net effects of this are marginal with 0% impact on both net sales on organic net sales. As a result the changes in operating profit growth as reported and in constant currency figures are almost identical.

Source: General Mills Q3/2017 Earnings Release

General Mills is facing a strong volume problem, particularly in the North American Retail segment (-9% net sales; -10% organic net sales). Price increases have slightly dampened the effects of declining volumes but overall across all segments growth is either stagnating (Asia & Latin America), slightly declining (Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia) or notably sinking (North America Retail).

This picture is even bleaker when considering it in terms of Fiscal Year 2017 Q1-Q3 performance. With net sales and organic net sales decreasing by both 7% the company is clearly lacking demand for its products.

Its former cash cows in the North American Retail segment, most notably its yogurt products, are posting double-digit declines. The company has clearly ignored to jump on global fitness and health trends and especially its Cheerios products no longer meet the customer's needs and expectations regarding a healthy and well-balanced nutrition. This is nothing new in the industry and its main competitors such as Kellogg (NYSE:K) or Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) are experiencing similar problems.

How is the company responding to these challenges?

Every business faces challenges every day and within a short time global consumer trends can change. Companies as large as General Mills have the financial means and innovative power to respond to these challenges.

In an effort to do so the company has been investing into core product lines by acquiring Annie's for $820 million in 2014 and divesting the Green Giant for $765 million to B&G Foods (BGS).

Moreover, the company has launched its "Consumer First" turnaround which consists of four core pillars:

Core brands should remain strong

Reshape the product portfolio

Cut expenses and increase productivity

Attract and develop talent to have innovative firepower at their disposal

These initiatives naturally take time to bear fruit and so far we haven't seen much of that. The company's top management remains confident that these actions will soon gain traction and thus would improve the company's sales in Q4 and beyond.

The company's guidance calls for a 4% decline in organic net sales for total 2017. Given that for the first three months this metric currently stands at -7% this would represent at least a moderate boost in Q4, barring any special effects to be excluded from Q4/2016.

So a company guiding for a -4% drop in net sales for the fiscal year (the previous -2% guidance was already dropped in February) does not look like a strong investment. Or does it?

At this stage the stock is a "turnaround play" for long-term oriented dividend investors. Given the current developments, 2017 could mark the first year for stock investors with negative total returns.

The company is boasting a 117-year long dividend history without any single cut or even a cancellation. The worst case which occurred was that the dividend remained flat but overall it has been increasing almost every year. The CAGR over the last 20 years is recorded at a very healthy 7% and its 5-year dividend growth rate comes in at almost 10%. At the same time the company is now sporting an above-historical-average yield of 3.4%.

The dividend is currently safely supported even by the company's declining sales. EPS-based and cash-flow oriented payout ratios both come in at around 70% right now. This itself is not alarming but given how these metrics deteriorated over the last 4 years following declining earnings and rising dividends show that future dividend growth won't be in the 7-9% area if slumping sales continue.

The dividend and its annual increase is certainly safe for the next 12 months but for future growth the company will have to revert to sales growth.

However, the company has been there before as we can see in this very long-term chart when in the early 2000's the payout ratio ballooned.

This company is a dividend stalwart with a current 13-year uninterrupted dividend growth streak.

The company's liquidity ratios are far away from being healthy with a cash ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.4 and a banker's rule of 0.7 all sharply missing the respective benchmark values.

This is not good news and shows that the sell-off in the stock is certainly warranted given the dampened performance and deteriorating cash position.

Conclusion

Investing in a company that has seen its revenues declining for seven consecutive quarters certainly entails a lot of risk. It is questionable if the company manages to return to growth and its current liquidity metrics are not really assuring.

Still, tough times like these are the exactly those opportunities long-term investors should eye closely.

Investors believing in the turnaround of this dividend stalwart will be compensated with an attractive dividend at stock prices just hitting another 52-week-low.

Key for the stock price will be how the company fares in its final fiscal year 2017 quarter and what it guides for 2018. If the company returns to growth, particularly in its core North American market, the stock has plenty of upside. I remain cautiously optimistic on this stock and currently consider averaging down.

What do you think about General Mills? Is it a buy at this price?

