Apple: Not As Bad As It Seems

Shortly after Apple (AAPL) released its fiscal second quarter results many authors were quick to report on this apparent disappointing "miss." The results showed revenue of $52.9B with earnings per share (EPS) at $2.10. This was seen as a mixed report with a miss on revenue of 0.19B and a positive surprise on EPS of 0.08 respectively. The initial reaction in the shares was a drop of around 3% in pre-market trading, which I believe was completely unjustified.

I do not agree with several other articles that claim the quarter was 'not good enough' or 'dismal'. Conversely, I think the quarter was actually quite reasonable. It was neither bad or outstanding. Too much emphasis has been put on the numbers of Q2 when observed in isolation. This article shall explain why the earnings call numbers make sense, and that investors should not fret

Investors have failed to pick up on the fewer days included in Q2 2017 due to the added days added in Q1. This resulted in a 13-week quarter. This was noted by Apple's CFO, Luca Maestri.

Investors must take both quarters together and use an average performance as an indicator of the performance of the company. When doing this, investors will see that Apple remains above analyst consensus for results.

Digging into the numbers

Revenue (billion) Surprise EPS Surprise iPhone sales (thousand) Surprise Q1 78.4 +1.02B 3.36 +0.14 78,290 +1.99m units Q2 52.9 -0.19B 2.10 +0.08 50,763 -1.2m units Total 131.3 +0.83B 5.46 +0.22 129,053 +0.79m units

As can be seen from the table above, when taking the two quarters together, Apple is beating estimates on everything most analysts focus on. What we see is that revenue, EPS and iPhone sales beat analyst estimates by a large margin over the two quarters. This should quash fears that Q2 was "a miss" or a bad result in any aspect. It is plainly down to the number of days in the quarter and the positioning of those days. The days gained in Q1 2017 that were not included in Q2, included the week between Christmas and New year. This period is one of the busiest times of the year for the company.

When we judge the quarter on the number of days, this 13-week quarter was Apple's largest in terms of sales and earnings sequentially. This also gives a very reasonable explanation as to why Q1 2017 was a "blowout" earnings call for the company, beating on all fronts by a large margin.

Support from the capital return plan

To support a more stable return of capital to shareholders, the company has decided to increase both the dividend and share repurchase schemes.

The dividend payout has been raised by 10.5% to $0.63 per quarter. This temporarily delays the yield reaching historical lows, which has generally been a good indicator of when Apple is seen as overvalued and due for a recline in the share price. I covered this point in further depth in my last article titled 'A Bearish Warning for Apple'.

While it may seem that Apple is being conservative with the increase in the dividend due to the sheer amount of cash the company has, the company will most likely be looking at the long term. It will be planning to have a rising dividend stream for many years. This is possible with the current low dividend payout ratio of 27% and a growing share repurchase scheme.

The increased share repurchase authorisation limit was also increased by $35B, resulting in the total level at $210B. While the increase is welcomed, current repurchases do not have as high an impact at these prices compared to when Apple's valuation was much cheaper in the first half of 2016. Repurchasing shares when they are not undervalued is destructive of shareholder value.

My previous thesis stands

We must also look at the company's earnings potential as a whole. While Apple has very slow, but expected, annual growth of iPhone sales, the company is managing to do this with ever-increasing average selling prices for its products. Selling more products each year while increasing the prices is not something, which should be overlooked. It reinforces the view that Apple remains to have a strong economic moat.

In addition, the large annual growth in iMac sales (14%), Services (18%) and 'other products' (31%) is frankly quite astounding, especially when these segments now account for 30% of total company revenues. Analysts will be hard-pressed to argue that Apple is a 'one product company'.

However, I must repeat that although Apple is generally given a valuation below many other large cap companies for reasons unknown to me, we can use history as a guide. The earnings report does not pull Apple far away enough from its historical valuation highs for concerns to be alleviated. While the shares may provide some cover in an overvalued market, the company will not be immune from a revaluing of the market. To avoid repeating myself, please refer to my previous article 'A Bearish Warning for Apple' for more in depth analysis on the recent concerns regarding the current valuation and what this could mean for the future.

Looking forward

Apple is estimating that next quarter shall see a rise of revenue of up to 7.4% with gross margins remaining steady around the 38% mark year on year. This will be supplemented by a steady rise in operating expenses of around 10%. We may eventually see operating expenses become a lower percentage of revenues over time as the services segment picks up more steam. According to Piper Jaffray, services have the highest gross margin. If these continue to become a larger part of total revenues, Apple could either show an increase in overall gross margin or it could allow them to relax prices on other products while remaining around the 38% gross margin level.

To conclude

Many investors were too quick off the mark in analyzing the numbers for the single quarter that they failed to take in to account the 13-week quarter compared to 2016's 14-week quarter a year earlier. In taking an average over both quarters, Apple beats on all analyst estimates. Investors should not fret over the apparent "miss."

The result of this is that the quarter is rather acceptable, but not to be viewed as either dismal or spectacular. Furthermore, it cannot now be argued that Apple is "a one product company" with 30% of company revenues growing annually in double digits.

I reiterate the thesis of my previous article that Apple is not viewed as cheap anymore, and a drop in the share price might be on the cards after a potential rise due to a future tax holiday.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.