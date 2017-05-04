Has HSBC Finally Turned The Corner?

Back to revenue growth

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) produced a solid set of results for the first quarter. The bank has finally returned to revenue growth as its top-line increased by 2% y/y in 1Q17, compared with the 9% decline forecast by consensus.

Source: Company data

The revenue growth was primarily driven by better-than-expected margins. In a prior article on HSBC, we noted that higher interest rates are a significant tailwind for HSBC, given that the bank has excess liquidity and a low loans-to-deposits ratio.

Given that Asia accounts for more than 40% of the bank's revenues, HIBOR's dynamics is extremely important for HSBC's net interest income. HIBOR is the rate charged for interbank lending on Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) denominated instruments. The chart below shows that HIBOR has increased over the past few months. This effectively means that HSBC's loan spreads will be re-priced upwards (though not immediately), while excess liquidity should allow the bank to keep its cost of funding stable. As a result, the bank's net interest margin will rise eventually.

Although the bank's NIM was down 9bps y/y, the ratio increased by 4bps on a sequential basis, driven mainly by higher HIBOR rates.

Source: Bloomberg

Importantly, HIBOR has lagged LIBOR since the beginning of the year. On the earnings call, HSBC's CFO Ian Mckay said:

Clearly there's a little bit of dislocation between Hibor and dollar Libor right now. Getting linkage between those two would be clearly be beneficial.

Source: Bloomberg

As such, we reiterate our bullish outlook for HSBC's NIM. The company's CFO confirmed our view, saying that 'margin expansion is encouraging so far'. However, sell-side analysts still expect the NIM to decline in 2017, leaving us scratching our heads. In fact, consensus had been expecting much lower margins for the first quarter, and that was the key reason why HSBC comfortably beat estimates.

Source: Bloomberg

We do acknowledge that HSBC is still unloved by the Street, however, the 1Q17 NIM dynamics should finally prompt sell-side to upgrade their recommendations on the stock, in our view.

Strong capital generation

HSBC's CET1 ratio increased by 70bps q/q to an impressive 14.3%. Given a CET1 target of 12-13%, HSBC has built a 130-230bps capital surplus. Mr. Mackay mentioned that the bank will not change the 12-13% guidance, 'but there is a clear preference to operate at the top of that range'.

Source: Company data

Buybacks: Under-promise and over-deliver?

Investors will likely be somewhat disappointed by the bank's guidance on buybacks. No new buyback was announced and the CFO said that HSBC 'is going to take a pause now' as the bank will not revisit its capital returns policy until 1H17.

As we have said for a while now, according to our estimates, there could be up to $10bn of surplus capital in the US business. The company's 10-Q filings show that HSBC USA holding company has a CET1 ratio of 18.7%.

Source: Company data

Given that each 1% reduction in the CET1 ratio of the US unit would allow around $1.5bn of capital to be repatriated, HSBC could release up to $10bn, while leaving the US unit with a still very conservative 12-13% CET1 ratio.

We believe HSBC has adopted a classic 'under-promise and over-deliver' approach. The bank's fundamentals have clearly improved since the last buyback was announced. As a result, HSBC decided to take a wait-and-see stance. We believe, if the operating environment deteriorates, HSBC will announce a new buyback program. As such, buybacks remain a potential catalyst.

Bottom line: Remain long

Loan growth in the mid-single-digit range coupled with a higher NIM, thanks to a rising interest rate environment and excess liquidity, bode well for the bank's net interest income in 2017. In addition, HSBC remains a very attractive capital return story, and potential buybacks should support the share price, if the company's fundamentals deteriorate in 2H17.

