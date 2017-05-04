Simon Property Becomes A Value REIT

We see this as an opportunistic time to pick up a great company.

The Buy Thesis

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) has long been regarded as a stalwart REIT. It has an excellent track record, the highest quality properties and an A rated balance sheet. These attributes are largely agreed upon, but SPG can now add a new one to its resume; value. The largest REIT has recently become a value REIT trading at a steep discount to NAV and at a substantially lower FFO multiple than the REIT index.

We believe that SPG can continue to grow its FFO/share at a healthy clip which makes its new multiple inappropriately low. This should generate about 25% capital gains as SPG trades closer to fair value. The move could be catalyzed by a normalization of sentiment which is at a point of maximum divergence from reality.

Sentiment versus reality

It is fairly common for sentiment to diverge from fundamentals and usually 1 of 2 things will happen:

The sentiment is right and fundamentals move to meet the consensus opinion. Fundamentals are right and sentiment returns to be in-line with the evidence.

In this case, we think the second will happen.

SPG's fundamentals have been quite strong which directly contradicts the doomsday narrative around mall REITs. The market clearly buys in to the narrative as SPG's market price has fallen substantially.

Source: SNL Financial

We attribute this fall to the doomsday narrative, as SPG's actual results are healthy. In 1Q17, NOI was up 3.8%, FFO/share up 4.2% and base minimum rents were up 4.4%. None of these figures indicate fundamental hardship and the strong quarter was not a blip but rather a continuation of a long trend.

Source: SNL Financial

For 16+ years in a row (that is as far back as my data source goes) SPG has grown same store NOI and that includes the depths of the financial crisis. It seems likely to me that the worst recession in recent history is a tougher combatant than e-commerce, yet SPG is selling down as if it is facing the greatest challenge of its tenure.

Internet is not the end of malls

I do not intend to downplay the success of Amazon or the permanence with which the retail landscape is changing. However, I believe the media narrative has conflated the direction and permanence of change with the magnitude of impact.

While I cannot pinpoint the exact date of its arrival, I distinctly remember the existence of the "death of brick and mortar" narrative as far back as 2014. That means we are approximately 3 years in to the portended doomsday yet the facts are not that scary.

Brick and mortar still accounts for 90% of retail sales and 2/3 of the online sales are through brick and mortar tenants (source: HRC Retail Advisory Survey January 2017). Through the entire duration of Amazon's rise to power, SPG grew FFO/share and same store NOI. Perhaps e-commerce will grow to 15% of the retail pie or even 20%, but if the first 10% coincided with unmitigated success for SPG, why would we be so quick to think the next 10% will crush them?

e-commerce is probably a headwind and it is something upon which investors should keep a watchful eye, but the narrative surrounding it has grown to a true hysteria. At some point, the market will have to realize that increasing sales per square foot quarter after quarter probably means high quality malls are not dying.

I fully recognize that my criticism of the media narrative around retail may come across as bitterness, but I am actually thankful. Without market overreactions there would be less opportunities to generate alpha. As a value investor, I never thought I would get a chance to invest in a blue chip giant like SPG, but it has truly become a value stock.

Valuation

Since SPG's price drop has coincided with FFO/share growth, its multiple has dropped substantially.

Source: SNL Financial

Given a 2017 guidance midpoint of $11.50, SPG now trades at 14.7X guided FFO. In comparison, the REIT index has a P/FFO of around 19.5X. This is not just a discount to REITs, but a massive discount. I want to take a minute to appreciate the significance of this disparity in the context of history.

Through modern REIT history, SPG has been the preeminent REIT representative to the broader market and it usually trades at a premium to the sector. Most portfolio managers who have a REIT allocation have to own SPG even if they are bearish on the name as it is such a large component of the index they are trying to beat that simply not owning SPG would be a breach of their maximum active weight restrictions.

Beyond size, SPG has earned the market's approbation through a history of perspicacious capital allocation and more importantly shareholder value creation. It stands today with one of the safest REIT balance sheets featuring low leverage, and ample liquidity in excess of $5B which has earned it an A rating from each of the major agencies.

Source: SNL Financial

These attributes are hard to find trading at such a discount. With a 21.6% discount to NAV, SPG is cheap on an asset value basis in addition to the multiple discount discussed above.

SPG's market price has fallen so far that it actually has a higher dividend yield than the REIT index, something that has not happened in over 5 years.

This is an ideal entry point into a great company.

Growth and stability

While a strong track record is nice to have, it is the future cashflows that truly matter. We anticipate SPG's growth coming from 3 primary sources: Organic SSNOI, development/redevelopment and M&A.

SSNOI - We anticipate SSNOI growth will slow in the near term as lower retailer margins put more pressure on rental rates. Our best guess is a drop to 2% from a historical norm of around 4%. Interestingly, lower retailer margins have coincided with higher sales per square foot. This suggests they have been competing with one another through price discounting and the recent wave of retailer bankruptcies should reduce the competition, restoring margins to a healthier level. Thus, we see more trouble in the near term than the long term.

Development/redevelopment - SPG has a habit of strategically restoring its properties and developing in high traffic areas. These sources of capex frequently yield an ROIC in excess of going cap rates such that the activity represents true value creation. SPG's latest 10-Q gives some guidance as to the scope of development and redevelopment.

"Our share of the costs of all new development, redevelopment and expansion projects currently under construction is approximately $1.7 billion. We expect to fund these capital projects with cash flows from operations. We seek a stabilized return on invested capital in the range of 710% for all of our new development, expansion and redevelopment projects."

Even considering the $51B market cap of SPG, $1.7B of projects at 7%-10% returns will move the needle. Most high end malls in big cities are currently valued at a roughly 4.5% cap rate, meaning that once the NOI comes in, the redevelopments/developments will be worth about 90% more than their cost.

$1.7B invested at a 8.5% cap rate generates $144.5mm of NOI which is worth $3.2B at going market rates of 4.5%. Thus, we see about $1.5B of value creation through this activity or about 3% of SPG's market value.

M&A and competitive advantage

The SSNOI and redevelopment growth are a bit more concrete while growth from M&A is a bit more speculative. Our thesis for SPG's M&A growth is rooted in its competitive advantage due to industry structure.

SPG has substantial leverage in tenant negotiations because it is a major landlord for the tenant, often the largest, while each tenant makes up a small portion of SPG's revenues. In other words, individual tenants are relatively less important to SPG than SPG is to each of the tenants.

Any M&A would serve to make this relationship even more one sided. In this time period where some mall owners are struggling, SPG can use its healthy balance sheet to capture a truly dominant market share. 2 specific opportunities come to mind.

Sears Holdings announced in March that it could have some near term solvency issues and it is broadly anticipated to be at risk of bankruptcy. This could be disastrous for Seritage (NYSE:SRG) which gets a majority of its revenues from Sears. It seems within the realm of possibility that the bankruptcy of about 70% of their tenancy could send it down materially allowing SPG to scoop up the scraps. Given that SRG currently trades around $84 per square foot, SPG may get the opportunity to buy it at $70 per square foot if things go wrong. With SPG's strong position and competitive advantage, it would be able to put the reasonably well located space to much better use. General Growth Properties (NYSE:GGP) is trading at a nearly 30% discount to NAV and recently announced that it is exploring strategic alternatives. GGP's portfolio is complimentary to SPG's and the possible combination would result in SPG being the dominant owner of high end malls in the US. In terms of synergies, it would be quite similar to SPG's attempted merger with Macerich with the primary difference being that SPG can get GGP for far cheaper and GGP is a more willing seller.

Our buy thesis does not require M&A and SPG's competitive advantage will be an enduring benefit whether or not acquisitions occur.

Between SSNOI growth, redevelopment and reinvestment of retained cashflows, we anticipate SPG to be able to grow FFO/share at a rate of 5%-10% annually for the next few years. Our numbers are not all that different from the analyst community which is also predicting substantial growth for the foreseeable future.

Source: SNL Financial

Unsurprisingly, the largest REIT has substantial following among sell-side analysts and one would expect their numbers to be well researched. So if my growth estimates are similar to those of the street, where is the point of differentiation?

Point of differentiation

The point of differentiation is not between me and the street, but rather between the street and the market. A company growing as fast as SPG is projected to grow should not be trading at 14.7X guided FFO. SPG is growing faster than the REIT index yet it trades about 5 turns lower in terms of FFO multiple. This does not make sense, especially for a blue chip established REIT with an A rated balance sheet.

A more appropriate multiple would be 18X or about $207 per share. This represents 25% upside from today's price.

Shareholder return focused

SPG has authorized a $2B share buyback which represents nearly 4% of shares. Given the 20% discount to NAV at which SPG trades, any buybacks should be accretive to value per share. Additionally, SPG has raised its dividend to $7 annually, demonstrating a commitment to reward shareholders.

Risks and concerns

SPG could be a risky investment if I am wrong about the magnitude of impact from e-commerce. Given the persistence and prevalence of doomsayers, perhaps they know something that I do not. If retail does suffer a permanent shock that causes vacancies across retail, includes high end, SPG may not be a good opportunity. While its discounted market price means it does not need to grow fast to be a good investment, negative growth would still result in losses.

As an international company, SPG could experience volatility resulting from changes in currency or the European economy. With French elections coming up, large swings in the Euro/dollar are plausible.

Disclosure: I am personally long SPG. This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.