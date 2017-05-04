-4.95% In April: On The Right Path Of The Recovery

In May, Atlas and Awilco will release their respective quarterly results. Whatever happens, my portfolio will be undoubtedly impacted.

I should keep a low-profile regarding my 2017 on-going performance, but I am more confident in my future performance if I better use market volatility.

The performance of my portfolio could have been better in April if the euphoria around Sears did not disappear.

My portfolio ended April 2017 with a 4.95% YTD loss while my benchmark indexes had a positive return in the same period.

Notes for the readers

The different data, figures or graphs have been retrieved from a report of Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR), the broker I used currently to purchase and sell my stocks. Please also note I am a personal investor; please do your own research prior to making an investment decision.

The second cumulative month of positive performance: Should I Believe In An On-Going Recovery?

My portfolio performed very well in 2016 and ended with a 32.82% gain. Compared to the chosen benchmark indexes - S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) and Vanguard Total Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) - my portfolio performed better than they did. But now what's happened in 2017? Regarding the YTD performance of my portfolio, it could be considered as a mess or a disaster. My portfolio ended April 2017 with a YTD a 4.95% loss, or a 0.33% positive performance in April, while the chosen benchmark indexes had a positive return in the same period. As in March, the good news is my portfolio delivers a positive return (and slightly higher than in March!)

The positive performance in April is mainly driven by the stock increases of AOBC (NASDAQ:AOBC) and CYS (NYSE:CYS). However, Awilco (OTCPK:AWLCF) and Sears Holding (NASDAQ:SHLD) impacted the portfolio performance negatively.

On a YTD basis, the negative performance is driven by the drop in Awilco, Tesco PLC and Atlas Financial Holding (NASDAQ:AFH). It was partially offset by the stock price increase of CYS, Actia and a positive contribution to cash balance (i.e. positive effect regarding foreign exchange rate fluctuations)

Am I afraid? No. Am I concerned? Yes. But I also know my portfolio is more volatile and concentrated than the indexes. I am completely aware that it is easier to outperform. Or underperform if the portfolio allocation is not the good one or some bad news happen (oil crude price, profit warning on one owned company). Furthermore, I consider that I don't need the money I invest. I will not be happy if I would lose it (if it were my intention to lose my money, I would just gamble it in a casino) but I should maintain a distance from my financial success (or failure). Would it be easier to say that if my portfolio would outperform? Certainly, it would be.

On an asset management side, I did less than in March, meaning doing nothing. I was still busy with professional duties and took some day-off. I also started again writing for SA, by continuing my follow-up on the insurance companies (mainly the European ones which are underfollowed). It was rather a catch-up as I gave my feedback on Q4 2016 result releases which occurred one or two months ago.

April 2017 Portfolio Allocation

My current portfolio is small and consisted of the following eight companies at the end of April 2017:

Actia Group, a French listed company which is not listed on any U.S stock exchanges. Actia Group manufactures automotive electronics and telecommunications electronics products. Actia Group is a mid-market company founded in 1986 which is very internationalized

Tesco PLC, a British multinational grocery and general merchandise retailer.

Awilco Drilling PLC, a UK-based Drilling Contractor owning and operating the two refurbished and enhanced mid-water semi-submersible drilling units.

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc., a US-based niche specialty insurer focused on the light commercial automobile sector.

CYS Investments Inc., an mREIT which invests in agency residential mortgage-backed security (Agency RMBS) collateralized by fixed rate single-family residential mortgage loans.

Sears Holdings Corp, a declining retailer which operates in the United States.

American Outdoor Brands Corp, the new corporate name of Smith & Wesson. The company manufactures firearms. Last year, the company acquired other firms to diversify its sources of revenue. In January 2017, AOBC created its new Outdoor Recreation Division to expand its portfolio of consumer brands and products further into the rugged outdoor recreation market. Regarding the last AOBC's presentation, "Outdoor recreation" market size is around $30-35 billion.

Solitron Devices (OTCQB:SODI), a company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. Solitron is a "Net-net" company which entered into Chapter 11 protection in 1993 but recovered thanks to the action of the former CEO, who left the company after a bloody battle with Eriksen Capital Management, an activist fund.

I was the perfect example of the "buy and hold" philosophy, as I did not do anything. No sell, no purchase. Nothing.

Actia: Sleep Sleep, Small Cap Beauty

Actia is the most performing stock I have in my portfolio. In March the French manufacturer published its annual results and released in April its annual report. The EBITDA increased by more than 6 million in 2016 (+20%) while the turnover increased only by 12%, proving the constant efforts of the company to improve its profitability.

Furthermore, continuing its international expansion strategy, ACTIA group announced at the end of April setting up its first structure in Tokyo. As mentioned in the past, Actia is a very internationalized company, as more than 65% of the revenues came from abroad (only 60% in 2014) and I would expect the company revenues from overseas to increase. From a stock performance point of view, Actia slept. A boring month for a boring but well-managed company evolving in a boring industry. In one week, the company will announce its turnover for the first quarter of 2017. Hence the beauty will wake up from its April nap.

Awilco: Nothing In March, Waiting For April To Play With Market Volatility

As for Actia, April was a boring month for the drilling contractor. On the 11th of May, Awilco will share its Q1 2017 results with the market. As I have seen in the past, I would expect a stable declared dividend ($0.20 per share) and a massive volatility just before and after the quarterly result release. Hence I may use the overreactions of Mr. Market to move back and forth on the stock.

Atlas: Still Trapped in April But An On-Going Recovery in May?

During the last two months, Atlas' stock price decreased significantly, due to the announcement of the deterioration of the claims situation in Michigan. As I mentioned in my previous monthly portfolio review, I still consider that the company could face to its future claim payments even if the insurer is not conservative regarding its reserving approach. Q1 2017 will be released next week; hence the market will have a better view on the development of the previous year claim situation and on the 2017 outlook.

Solitron and AOBC: Nothing to say, So Keep it Quiet

Solitron was a sleeping stock during April, even if the stock price moved up and down, as the liquidity of the security is very low. Solitron remains a "hold" in my portfolio as AOBC, another sleepy and undervalued company (from a personal point of view, indeed)

Tesco: Halfway Satisfactory Year-ended Results

The annual results have been released by the UK retailer in mid of April. If you would focus only on the press release, you could be pleasantly surprised:

Group sales up 4.3% to £49.9bn

UK like-for-like sales6 up 0.9% - first reported full-year growth since 2009/10; UK food LFL up 1.3%

Positive volume growth in both UK & ROI and International

Group operating profit before exceptional items up 30% to £1,280m; UK & ROI up 60% to £803m

Step up in Group operating margin3 from 1.8% to 2.3%; on track for 3.5-4.0% ambition by 2019/20

Retail operating cash flow4 up 9% to £2.3bn

Net debt of £3.7bn, down 27%; £1.9bn of debt repaid within the year

Statutory revenue up 3.7% to £55.9bn

Stop throwing it away! Results are amazing! Well… no, they were not. First of all, Tesco's profit before tax was impacted by the exceptional charge following the agreement with SFO and FCA. Secondly, Tesco Bank and International operating profits decreased respectively by 3.1% and 12.5% to £157m and £320m. The like-for-like sales performance is positive, but we are talking about a 1% overall increase. Not so amazing. Thirdly, the net debt decreased by £1.4 billion, but the total indebtedness rose by £1.1 billion to £16.6 billion, mainly driven by the increase in the pension deficit impacted by the drop in corporate yields.

However, most of the debt metrics improved (mainly the net debt/ebitda ratio).

All is not doom and gloom, as the debt metrics, as well as operating situation, improved compared to last year. The retailer would pay a dividend again in 2018, and the deal with Booker could increase its margins (which are quite tiny as every retailer). Tesco is on the right track but what a waste of time due to the accounting scandals!

CYS: Stronger Q1 results After A Rough Q4 But I May Sell The mREIT

CYS bounced nicely in the year's first three months, with earnings stronger than the dividend and book value dipping just slightly. Q1 core earnings plus drop income amounted to $41.8M or $0.28 per share vs. $36.2M and $0.24 earned in Q4. In spite of the estimates beat, I may reduce my exposure to CYS to increase my cash position and redeploy the money by investing in other stocks.

Sears: Did the Upside Balloon Burst?

As I wrote before, Sears' situation is fascinating. One day all investors consider Sears as a buried company. The next one, the stock price rises, because of the insiders' purchases or a company's announcement. In April, the upside balloon has burst, and the euphoria disappeared as fast as it popped up, impacting the overall performance of my portfolio negatively. Sometimes, I would like to get off of the roller coaster, by selling all my Sears' securities, but I am still curious on how Sears' story will end (Bankruptcy or recovery? New Berkshire or the perfect example of what we should not have to do when we invest in?). Hence, I keep following Sears' stock price evolution and the news related to the company, but I do not expect to strengthen my position in SHLD.

Asset Allocation: No cash for Investing, Hence No Fund Transfer

Regarding my asset allocation at the end of April, I'm still too leveraged.

Unfortunately, I was not able to transfer funds to my accounts because of the increase in my personal expenses (mainly the preparation of my summer vacation)

And Now... What's next for May and forward?

I have decided to be slightly more active in my portfolio management for two reasons: reducing my cash leverage and boosting my performance by strengthening/lowering my position in the stocks I own. Hence:

I will stay long on AFH, AOBC, Actia in 2017 because I am quite confident in the results delivered by these companies. For AFH, I may purchase some stocks to lower my purchase price.

I will stay long on AWLCF, whatever the evolution of the oil price, as long as the remaining contract backlog exists but I may reduce my exposure to Awilco in the case of a significant increase in the stock price.

I could reduce my exposure to CYS to use the money for investing in Awilco and Atlas.

For Tesco, I will keep my stocks for the moment. I am still disappointed by the results and the reaction of the market but as the old saying goes, "Rome was not built in a day." Let's remain patient.

I will continue transferring more funds from my cash account to restore my cash balance and to invest in more stocks.

Increasing the portfolio diversification is an open option.

However, I do not have any goal regarding asset allocations for 2017.

My target remains an 8-9% annualized long-term return.

I know it is a lot of "I may". It is because I have not yet decided what to do for the moment and unfortunately I could not predict the evolution of the markets.

Conclusion

As sure as I am acutely aware of the irreproducibility of my 2016 performance over the long term I remain confident to reach an 8% annualized long-term return. For the moment, I am underperforming all the chosen benchmarks on a YTD basis. For the second time in 2017, my portfolio returned positively. Unlike the past months, I should be slightly more active in my portfolio asset management at least to do the right market arbitrages.

