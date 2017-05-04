Sorry, Bad Action On Gold

We've written a couple of times that we thought gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) could move down. First we were run over. But soon after gold dropped. Yesterday's "action" around the Fed though was troubling and could mean more downside.

Recent Calls On Gold

We very much respect the community reading our work and so don't take it lightly when there's disagreement. It makes us do the work over and over again.

Our last two recent calls went against that grain on gold and pointed to downside ("May 1: Gold Not Good" and "April 6: Fed Minutes Bad News For Gold"). Yesterday's action and today's break look like the bearish call is playing out.

Bad Action on Good News

If you've been following us or are a trader you know about watching action. The news is one part of the story. How people react to the news is an important conclusion to the news. "Action" is the trading art of comparing what should happen to what actually happens.

We'd think gold should have had a pretty good day yesterday. It didn't. If you love gold, please close your eyes and scroll down past this next chart -- sorry.

Source: Interactive Brokers. Scribbles By Elazar Advisors, LLC.

The Fed held off from making any changes at 2 p.m. ET, to many investors' surprise. Keeping rates low should be great for letting inflation run, which should help gold. Not announcing plans to sell their QE portfolio should keep rates low which should be great for gold. High rates give people a better paying alternative.

Gold should have been moving up. That's the "should" part of the action exercise. What did gold do? It went down.

That's not good. Good news, bad action. Score a bearish day for gold on a big important piece of news that can have lingering consequences and a hint to more selling to come.

It's Not Holding

Source: Interactive Brokers

The uptrend has been broken. Yesterday's bad action was a hint to follow through selling at a key point. We see support at 115.

Why Is Gold Selling Off?

It could be that gold is weak because CPI and PCE Price inflation indicators went negative in their last reads. That would be a risk to deflation, which would mean prices have downside. That's not great for gold.

We aren't worried about deflation yet as long as wages (which report tomorrow by the way) remain up. Average hourly earnings have been strong and moving up. If that were to slow we would be worried about deflation.

Conclusion

When good news doesn't get the results you want you have to wonder "what's up?" Something's bothering gold to sell off on decent news yesterday and then break. We think it's inflation but it could be other reasons too. The important takeaway is that gold broke and has risk to go lower.

Disclaimer: Securities reported by Elazar Advisors, LLC are guided by our daily, weekly and monthly methodologies. We have a daily overlay which changes more frequently which is reported to our premium members and could differ from the above report. Portions of this report may have been issued in advance to subscribers or clients. All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. This article is for information purposes only. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC and their related parties harmless. Any trading strategy can lose money and any investor should understand the risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.