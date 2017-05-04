Juniper Pharmaceuticals' (JNP) CEO Alicia Secor on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNP)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 4, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Heather Savelle

Thank you, Andrea, and good morning everyone. Thanks for joining us this morning to discuss Juniper's financial results for the first 2017.

With me today are Alicia Secor, Chief Executive Officer; Jeff Young, Chief Financial Officer; Nikin Patel, Chief Operating Officer; and Bridget Martell, Chief Medical Officer.

If you have not already received it, please access the first quarter financial results press release we issued earlier this morning on our Web site at ir.juniperpharma.com. This call is being webcast from that location as well.

During the course of this call, management will make projections and other forward-looking remarks regarding future events and Juniper's future performance. These forward-looking statements reflect our perspective on current trend and information and are not based on historical information.

Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, including those noted in today's press release and Juniper's Form 10-K that we filed with the SEC this morning. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Juniper specifically disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

For the benefit of those who may be listening to the replay or archived webcast, this call was held and recorded on May 4, 2017.

Now, I'll turn the call over to our Chief Executive Officer, Alicia Secor.

Alicia Secor

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. We have a fiscally strong first quarter of 2017, and continue to advance our pipeline of intravaginal ring or IVR candidates, while also growing our core businesses, Crinone and Juniper Pharma Services.

This morning, we will share some highlights and updates on our progress as we work towards building a leading women's healthcare company. Notably, we saw our core business grow 17% for the first quarter over prior year. Crinone product revenues were up 22%, once again driven by high demand in Asia. Our partner for Crinone, Merck KGaA continues to support geographic expansion with work ongoing to add regulatory filings in a number of new, but smaller territories. We expect to have an update for you on these remaining territories later this year.

From a strategic perspective, we continue to appreciate the value of this partnership, and the importance of securing a long-term relationship with Merck. This business remains essential aspect of our growth, and we are focused on strengthening this partnership even further through the development of a longer-term relationship that will in turn continue to build shareholder value.

Revenues from JPS increased 25% on a local currency basis, compared to the first quarter of last year. The continuing strong growth in this world-class CDMO business reflects increases in both the volume and scope of customer projects in Europe and the U.S., and we anticipate continued growth. With recent upgrades to infrastructure now complete, we are poised to grow our client base, and Nikin will share some developments here in greater detail.

Our cash position remains very strong. We've ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of 21.8 million, a 4% increase over year-end. As always, we are committed to the prudent use of capital as we advance our business and development goals. Our vision is to build a leading women's health company, and a key part of that strategy involves the targeted and selective reinvestment of cash flow from operations into the development of our innovative and high value IVR pipeline.

We continue to advance the development of lead formulations for three IVR candidates, JNP-0101, which is an oxybutynin IVR for the treatment of overactive bladder, JNP-0201, a combination of Estradiol plus natural progesterone IVR for Hormone Replacement Therapy or HRT to address symptoms of menopause, and JNP-0301, a natural progesterone IVR for the prevention of pre-term birth. Bridget will be able to provide much more detail on efforts and progress here, so we are tracking well against our stated goals.

We continue to advance our IVR development for all three candidates towards JNP production, and we are pleased with the in-vitro pharmacokinetic profiles that we are seeing. We are now moving into initiating sheep studies for each program or advancing other IND-enabling activities. Pending successful outcome of the sheep studies, we believe we will be in a position to file up to three INDs in the first half of 2018.

As we continue to advance our pipeline, we will prioritize the developments of our IVR candidates. We may also seek partnerships to support the advancement of one or more of these programs through non-diluted financing. We have always maintained the optionality to partner these programs as one facet of our strategy to build a leading women's health company.

Operationally, I would like to share an update regarding the Board of Directors. After many years of service to Juniper, Frank Condella has decided not to seek re-election to our Board at the upcoming annual shareholder meeting. As a result, his term in office will expire at the conclusion of the meeting. On behalf of the team here and collectively our Board, I would like to thank Frank for his vision and contributions to the company and wish him well in the future. Additionally, the composition of our audit committee will be changing with Ann Merrifield assuming Dr. Frank Armstrong's place on the committee, effective upon completion of the annual shareholder meeting.

We've also begun a search process to identify a highly qualified independent director with the right skill set and expertise for Juniper. Ideally this individual will bring experience to support our key corporation priorities including strategic partnerships, pipeline developments and other growth initiative.

With that, now let me turn the call over to Jeff for a review of our financial results and Nikin will discuss our Crinone and JPS businesses and Bridget will then provide an update on our progress with the pipeline and our IVR platform in general. Following that, we'll open up the call to Q&A. Jeff.

Jeff Young

Thank you, Alicia, and good morning everyone. I will now cover the company's first quarter 2017 results. Total revenue for the first quarter increased approximately 7% to $11.2 million compared with $10.5 million in the first quarter of 2016. Total revenues for the first quarter of 2016 reflected approximately 900,000 in U.S. royalties from Allergan.

Please recall, we monetize the Allergan royalty in the fourth quarter of 2016. Excluding the impact of the Allergan royalties in Q1 of 2016, revenues from our go forward core businesses Crinone and JPS grew just over 17%. This will be annual growth we experienced from 2015 to 2016 and we continue to expect similar growth in 2017 from our core businesses.

Crinone product revenues grew to $7.7 million over 22% when compared to the first quarter of last year. As Alicia noted, this year-on-year growth largely reflects growing demand for Crinone and Asia including a recent launch of one Crinone in Japan.

Service revenues increased by approximately 270,000 or 8% in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the same quarter of last year. On a local currency basis, service revenues increased 25% or £573.000 in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the first quarter of last year. This increase is largely due to the growth and a customer volume and project size. When compared to the fourth quarter of 2015, Crinone revenue increased 19% and our service business revenue increased 14%. In addition excluding Allergan royalties, our core business revenue grew 17% quarter-over-quarter.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2017 was $4.7 million versus $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2016. Gross profit as a percentage of total revenue was 42% this past quarter compared to 39% in the first quarter of last year. Excluding royalty revenue our first quarter of 2016 margin was 34%. We anticipate that our overall margin will decline in 2017 due to the absence of the royalty revenue as well as the impact of the increase in Progesterone supply cost.

We continue to take steps to mitigate this increase, which Nikin will discuss in more detail later on in the call. Total operating expenses were 281,000 higher in the first quarter of 2017 as compared to the first quarter of last year. The key driver of this increase was $1.1 million increase in Selling General and Administrative expense offset in part by a decrease of approximately 800,000 in research and development.

The increase in SG&A is largely due to the growth at general and administrative infrastructure cost including legal and account fees associated with being a public registrant and additional sales and marketing cost resulting from a continued market expansion in U.S. and Europe related to our JPS business. The decrease in R&D in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the first quarter of last year was largely due to the completion of the COL-1077 Phase 2 clinical trial last summer and our decision to discontinue the program.

Net loss was $1.4 million or a loss $0.13 per share on a fully diluted basis for the first quarter of 2017 compared with net loss of $1.6 million or a loss of $0.15 per share in the first quarter of 2016. Lastly, as Alicia mentioned earlier, we closed the quarter with $21.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, up 4% from year-end.

With that, I will turn the call over to Nikin to discussion Crinone and JPS in greater detail. Nikin?

Nikin Patel

Thank you, Jeff, and good morning everyone. Our Crinone and JPS businesses remain strong and we look forward to continued growth. JPS provides pharmaceutical developments, clinical trial supply manufacturing, and analytical services for clients in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry as well as advancing our own internal pipeline. We also provide intellectual property related consulting services to our pharmaceutical industry customers.

JPS also manages the supply of Crinone to Progesterone Gel for longstanding partner Merck KGaA for all ex-U.S. markets. Recall that Crinone is approved in over 90 countries around the world including all major pharmaceutical markets. Merck continues to drive organic growth in key markets while entering into new markets such as Japan, where one Crinone launched last September. Initial sales of the products have gone well and continue to grow. In fact, we've seen solid growth in Asia, and as a result, we're looking to increase the supply chain capacity in order to meet demand in these markets and to ensure that we are prepared to support the long-term growth of the product.

As Alicia mentioned, a strategic priority for the company is to continue to expand our relationship with Merck. This continues to be an important partnership for us, and our efforts to secure a longer-term relationship with Merck remain a priority. We are in active discussions with Merck on this front with the goal of reaching an agreement in the coming months.

Crinone is a valuable asset to us, and we continue to take steps to support the long-term growth potential of this product. During our call -- our last call, we mentioned that we have initiated a process to add alternative progesterone suppliers. At this point, we're actively moving forward with one additional supplier. The first set of license preparation has been recently filed in Europe, and we're reasonably optimistic that we will start seeing approvals this quarter. Once we have the approval, we can begin manufacturing with progesterone from our alternative supplier, which will alleviate pricing pressure and mitigate risk of potential shortages.

Moving on to our services business, JPS have a strong start to the year with revenues up 25% year over year on a local currency basis. The increase has been driven by volume and size of client projects. We have also continued to expand our client base across Europe and the U.S. in line with our strategy. We're also strategically focused on growing our existing client agreements.

Our relationship with Blue Print Medicines, who are based in Boston, highlights the quality and scope of our client relationships. We've been working with Blue Print medicines for a few years now to provide development and clinical trial manufacture for a number of their candidates in their portfolio. To support additional long term growth, we have continued to invest in our infrastructure to enable larger and longer client relationships.

As part of this strategic initiative we have added new manufacturing capabilities to increase our breadth of services and capacity. These have recently come online and will support larger scale manufacturing projects too. We already have contracts in place to utilize these new offerings and have begun work on some of these projects. We are really excited about these upgrades and anticipate that we will realise a return on that investment in the future. Finally, we successfully completed an FDA inspection at our Nottingham facility during quarter one. Our compliance with the regulatory agencies remains clear and this audit did not result in any issuance of a form 483. As such we remain on strategy for the growth of our U.S. client base.

We have also leveraged our core expertise, including our formulation and analytical capabilities to advance our internal pipeline of intra-vaginal wings. We have made great strides over the past few months including the advancements of lead formulations for JNP0101, our oxybutynin IVR for women with overactive bladder.

With that, I will ask Bridget, our Chief Medical Officer, to take it from here. Bridget.

Bridget Martell

Thank you, Nikin. Since the beginning of the year, we have made solid progress with our three IVR candidates, JNP0101 for overactive bladder, JNP0201 for hormone replacement therapy, and JNP0301 for the prevention of pre-term birth. Each of these programs addresses unique unmet medical need and their target indication.

As we noted in the last quarter, we achieved a critical development milestone for IVR portfolio with our successful human factor study. This is one of a series of key studies required by the FDA for a combination product that is comprised both of a product and a device.

Each of our IVR candidates requires data generated by a human factor study and this preliminary work will inform all of our IVR programs. The objectives of this study were to assess the tolerability and acceptability of an IVR over a 7-day period. We have submitted an abstract to the North American Menopause Society 2017 annual meeting to be held in October. Should our abstract be accepted, we look forward to sharing with you the full data and encouraging outcomes of this study which supports our development plan for all 3 of our IVR candidates. Beyond the human factor study we've continues to make excellent progress for our IVR development program.

As Alicia mentioned, we continue to advance our IVR development and have made steady progress for its GMP production. This is an important process for us because it will result in the supply of clinical trial material. Additionally, proper advanced production preparation is key to transition from the clinic to a marketed IVR product. The investment of time upfront to ensure quality GMP prophecies is critical to ensure that have a to-go-market IVR we can take forward into the clinical development. We look forward to confirming our work with definitive sheep studies and to assess the in-vivo pharmacokinetics of these IVRs with the first study expected to commence mid-year.

These studies are integral to a well-planned development program as they test the rings in an animal model where results are directly translatable to a human population. Should we see a positive outcome in these studies an element of risk will be eliminated from our clinical program. We also will be continuing our IND enabling activities throughout this year and into early next year so that we are in a position to file up to three INDs in the first half of 2018.

Let me now provide specific updates on each of the programs. We've been very productive behind the scenes this quarter and look forward to sharing more later this year and into next. For now, let me remind you of some recent progress.

I will start with 0101, which is our oxybutynin IVR for the treatment of overactive bladder in women. We believe we have strengthened our IP around a novel enhancement and we have been able to successful in vitro kinetic profile we desire. We are excited to validate this in our sheep study later this year.

I'll now turn to 0201, which is a combination of natural estrogen and progesterone IVR for the treatment of the symptoms of menopause. We are conducting ongoing market research to explore the possibility of multiple indications of 0201. Although our research is still in early stages we believe we have identified several development alternatives. We are excited about these prospects which could serve to differentiate this product in a competitive market place.

Of course, the viability of such a program needs to be discussed with the regulatory authorities and we expect to hold a pre-IND meeting with the FDA for JNP0201 once this work is complete. We look forward to disclosing our specific target indication or indications for this treatment of symptoms of menopause in our clinical plans in due course.

Finally, JNP0301 is our natural progesterone IVR for the prevention of preterm birth in women with short cervical length at mid-pregnancy. Major medical societies in the U.S. and around the world advocate screening all women at mid-pregnancy for short cervix and recommend treating women with vaginal progesterone. Whilst semantics differ slightly for each society the message is clear, to prevent preterm birth patients with a short cervix should be treated with vaginal progesterone. As we shared last quarter, we had the opportunity to present our research regarding the U.S. clinical practices for treatment of preterm birth in woman with short cervical length in the U.S. at the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine Annual Pregnancy Meeting.

We gained valuable insights as to how and when obstetricians screen for such short cervical length, how they define a short cervix and what they are doing to treat women with a short cervix to prevent preterm birth. What was clear from our research is that there remains a significant opportunity for 0301 to fill that treatment gap that exists between guidelines and chiropractics. These insights have informed our clinical program plans and we will work with the agency to finalize those plans and we will share details with you as the program continues to mature. For now, we will be continuing our IND-enabling work.

In terms for development priorities for the IVR pipeline, at the moment these programs are moving forward and on track and in parallel so that we are in a position to file up to 3 INDs in the first half of 2018.

With that, I will turn the call back over to Alicia.

Alicia Secor

Thank you, Bridget. Our recent progress and commitment to our IVR pipeline reflects our excitement around the multiple opportunities with the innovative portfolio. We are tracking well against our stated goals and are very pleased with the initial data that's emerging, which is supportive of continued development.

We are driving solid growth in our core businesses, targeted investments and JPS are providing a foundation to support growth in our services business. We are working hard to advance discussions with Merck KGaA regarding an extension agreement for Crinone in order to secure this important source of revenue over the long-term. The cash flow from these core businesses together with our cash balance and disciplined use of capital provides us with resources to advance our IVR portfolio.

As we continue to advance our pipeline, we will prioritize the development of these candidates. We may seek to leverage our IVR platform through partnerships to advance our IVR through non-diluted financing. We've always maintain optionality to partner these programs as asset of our strategy to build a leading women's health company.

Our business development efforts are also focused on the identification of external product opportunities to expand our pipeline. We are actively exploring relevant complementary prospects and we will keep you posted on development as they arrive. So in summary, we had a very productive start to 2017, since the beginning of the year, we focused on executing across all areas of our business.

This morning we had an opportunity to hear the tangible updates from senior members of our capable and very experienced management team and will continue working to enhance value for all shareholders. We believe we are in a uniquely strongly position to build a leading women's health company and greatly appreciate your ongoing support.

With that operator, please open up the call to questions.

Michael Higgins

Thank you, Operator. Good morning, guys. A couple of questions for you, first, heading overseas to JPS, can you give us any insight as to the business activity that you may be seeing, now that you had some upgrades, FD inspections, and seem to be ready to go, how does the potential business to look at this point?

Nikin Patel

Yes, I'm happy to answer that. So, we had a very good growth in JPS over the last couple of years, and we are expecting that to continue. We've made some investments round about the middle of last year to incorporate some additional capacity and breadth of services within the JPS business. Those assets have come on stream and at the beginning of this year. However, our business development team has done a great job in terms of bringing projects in ready to start as soon as those assets were online. So I'm pleased to say that, you know, we already have projects that we can move forward with in relation to these assets, and we are optimistic in terms of -- are able to contribute the further growth of the JPS business.

Michael Higgins

Excellent, great to hear, thanks. How much of you guys considered using JPS as a source for pipeline programs, such that you retain a piece, some sort of an ownership in the assets that you are working on?

Nikin Patel

Well, in terms of the JPS service model, our primary mechanism of working with clients is on a fee basis. So, we don't generally take an ownership of the VIP or -- their own asset. So, however, saying that, we are open to opportunities going forward, but that's not a central core part of our business at the moment.

Michael Higgins

Got it. And then, Jeff, if you can help us with the G&A trends in '17 to give some clarity as to the year-over-year, can you give us any help us to how G&A may look in '17?

Jeff Young

Yes. Thanks for the question, Michael, I think the expectation as we discussed in the prior call was that we do expect a modest increase in G&A from -- in '17 to '16. With that said, I would expect some normalization at a lower level in the second half of the year around G&A specifically.

Michael Higgins

Okay, very helpful. All right, I'll jump back in the queue there. Thanks guys.

Jeff Young

Thanks, Michael.

Alicia Secor

Yes, thank you. So I'd like to thank everyone for your time on the call today. We had a productive start for 2017, and we very much look forward to keeping you updated on our progress throughout the year. Have a great day everyone. Thank you.

Heather Savelle

Thank you.

