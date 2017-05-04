Egypt Stock Market In All-Time New Highs

Current account deficit likely to be turned into a surplus after the recent free float of the currency unit.

This report was produced using a balance of national accounts assessment of Egypt.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formulas:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

and

GDP = Private Sector [P] + Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

These are accounting entities.

See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

The private sector is where the stock market is and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks. Externally from overseas commerce. Government spending.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large, and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow even if one or two of the three flows are negative. The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive. Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. Even in a shrinking economy, some sectors can grow while the rest of the pie shrinks.

We will look at each inflow in turn and start with the private sector.

Private Sector

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks.

The chart shows that private credit creation is growing and in 2017 made a near vertical upwards adjustment and has more lately rolled back a little. Funds being added to the private sector.

The chart below shows the stock market.

The stock market has recently gone into all-time highs, eclipsing the previous high set in 2009. There is no overhead resistance in the form of stop loss orders or limit orders set at previous highs or lows, nor are there people with stocks worth less than they bought them and looking to unload once the price recovers. The only upward resistance now is from profit taking. This is a bullish setup going forward.

A colleague of mine has produced the following chart showing how the ETF is completing a move and how one needs to wait for it to complete before entering. Using this strategy one is not underwater straight away if buying long term. Best to buy at the bottom of a "sawtooth" rather than the top. The good thing is that the next major move is likely to be a thrust move upwards once the C wave completes.

The chart below shows GDP.

The chart shows that GDP has risen very strongly from 2003 until the present day. The GFC boom-bust in 2007 appears to have made no impact at all.

The following chart shows the M2 money supply. This gives an impression of the trend in the money supply which would be larger than M2, for whatever reason M3 data is not published.

The chart shows the money supply has steadily risen with the expanding economy. There is a near vertical move in 2017 that matches a similar move in GDP noted above. Again a bullish chart.

The chart below shows inflation.

The chart shows that inflation was steady at around 10 percent since 2000 and has in the last year shot up to over 30 percent. This sudden rise explains the vertical movements in GDP and the M2 money supply. It was not so much a sudden windfall of prosperity that caused the near vertical movement upwards in GDP and M2 but rather sudden inflation reminiscent of the late 1980's and early 1990's. History shows that the rate of inflation does come down again and finds a steady level at around 10 percent. Sudden inflation is very good for wiping out debt and can have a cleansing effect on an economy akin to a debt jubilee.

This is the after all the middle east where the concept of the debt jubilee was practiced for thousands of years. The cultural tradition recognized that debt grows faster than it can be repaid and can lead to an unhealthy debt enslavement of the population that weakened the society economically and left it more open to outside attack. Debt slaves cannot be soldiers and if used as such do not fight with much conviction. Professor Michael Hudson writes about this subject at length in his book "Labor in the Ancient World" and also "Debt and Economic Renewal in the Ancient Near East." I recommend both books.

In any private sector, one would like to see the customer base expanding and ever more transactions, and for that, you need people and lots of them. The chart below shows population.

The chart indicates that the population has been steadily expanding in a healthy curve upwards. This means more people to make, buy and sell things too. Just short of 100 million industrious hard-working Egyptians.

One must also have jobs for this population so they can earn an income, produce things and makes sales to. The chart below shows total employed persons.

The chart reveals that the number of employed persons is rising. The number of workers compared to the population is small. Just over 25 million workers in a population of almost 100 million.

The flip side of employed persons is unemployed persons and shown in the chart below.

The chart shows that the unemployment rate is relatively high by world standards at 12% and has not been lower than 8% for more than twenty years. If any of the nonworking Egyptians wanted to work the job opportunities are not there. There is a vast idle labor pool in Egypt that could be put to work by the government given the private sector does not need them. Building Pyramids with idle labor was public policy thousands of years ago, imagine how many Pyramids could be built today with all that idle labor, not to mention roads, bridges, and environmental works.

Households have some debt though, as the table below shows.

Domestic credit to private sector (% of GDP World Bank 2015) 26.5% HOUSEHOLD DEBT TO GDP NA HOUSEHOLD DEBT TO INCOME NA

(Sources: World Bank, Trading Economics as marked)

Debt levels are quite low, and with the recent inflationary debt, Jubilee is even lower than when the World Bank figure was published. Very low debt is an excellent precursor for growth. The private sector is in no way fragile and susceptible to a steep fall should an economic shock occur such as a dot-com or GFC boom-bust. A country with low private debt can sustain levels of aggregate demand for much longer given that it will generations for the population to reach "peak debt" of around 150% of income leading to a collapse in aggregate demand. Professor Steve Keen posits that private debt levels of 150% are the critical point.

The bottom line is the private sector is growing in terms of credit growth and population. Also, there is idle labor that can be given a job who in turn would then add to aggregate demand. The very low debt levels in the private sector mean an excellent resilience to economic downturns and a large capacity to borrow more and a long time before peak debt and a cyclical credit collapse can occur. There is in short, a lot of unused potential.

External Sector

The external sector captures trade and commerce with other countries and is best captured by the current account. The current account is exports minus imports, and it also captures capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

The chart below shows the current account balance. The chart shows the current account is negative and draining money out of the private sector.

Important for external sector results is the currency exchange rate, shown in the figure below.



Currencies tend to gain strength when their asset backing improves. Rising GDP and employment levels normally give the currency strength and vice versa. Egypt's currency was steady at 6 for decades until a steady weakening set in around 2013. The reason for the big one-day fall was the free floating of the currency on the open market in return for a USD$12B loan from the IMF.

This is excellent for the export business, as national goods are now cheaper for foreigners to buy and rips the floor out from under imports. One should see the balance of trade improve shortly. One will also see capital flows out of the country increase as people seek to protect their wealth by exiting the local currency and moving their money overseas and into another currency.

Following IMF advice and neo-liberal economics, Egypt will now be encouraged to become a low-cost export nation with a current account surplus made by large export companies in the private sector. Internal demand will be dampened with high taxes and low pay so that imports are deterred that might otherwise cause the exchange rate to rise. The population will be encouraged to go into debt so that debt deflation can further reduce aggregate demand and make the population more docile and fearful of losing its employment and thus accommodation when home loans become non-performing and banks foreclose. This process has just begun and has a long time to play out during which time the stock market can rise.

Government Sector

The government budget is shown in the chart below.

The chart shows the government adding to the private sector since at least 2006 by an ever increasing amount. Then in 2016 fortunes changed and a relatively large surplus drained from the private sector. This is not a good trend and could be sign of trouble ahead.

The table below shows taxes. Taxes drain money out of the private sector and destroy financial assets.



(Source: Trading Economics)

The tax rates compared with the rest of the world are moderate, except for the social security rate which is high. When one adds the impact of the taxes and social security rates together, aggregate demand is reduced by 49.5 percent, and more for firms.

Taxes look relatively low until one considers that social security is also a tax and that 40 percent of earned incomes are deferred and cannot be spent now.

Egypt has further complicated business with a value added tax that is notoriously hard to administer and favors larger firms with more bureaucratic administrative muscle over smaller ones. Lots of dead-weight losses.

On advice from the IMF, Egypt is on a development trajectory to become a net exporter (unstated) economic policy is to promote international competitiveness with low taxes for export companies and high labor taxes to suppress internal demand for imports. This policy mode tends to stop the currency exchange rate rising but also stops the standard of living and well-being rising as well. Such a policy setting benefits business owners at the expense of the rest of the population.

Low wages are managed through a large stock of unemployed people ready to supply their labor at low rates to have a job.

Egypt is a currency sovereign and does not need to tax or borrow money from the private sector to fund itself as it is the source of the money. Draining the private sector with taxes, or borrowing from it is akin to putting seawater back into the sea. Public taxation policy uses an obsolete gold standard ideology. The gold standard has not applied internationally since 1971, and yet its theology remains.

Unless Egypt plans to buy goods and services from overseas that are not available nationally, it does not need IMF loans denominated in foreign currencies. Egypt can use its sovereign currency creation powers to set the price and buy anything for sale nationally, including all the idle labor the private sector does not need.

One has to wonder how successful Egyptian public policy will be when one considers its ranking on the corruption index shown below.

Where money can buy anything, does that make markets more or less free?

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it only needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as a matching bond issue is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector is trade with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds, or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

Private Sector = Government Sector + External Sector

and

GDP = Private Sector + Government Sector + External Sector

These are accounting entities.

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall. Top marks come where private credit creation, the government sector, and external sector are both in plus and trending upwards.

Applying the Numbers

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sectoral flow result based as a percentage of GDP. Note that GDP is declining, so the flows also decline in absolute terms even if static as a percentage.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] External Sector [X] Government Sector [G] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] Yearly 3.5% -3.4% 9.8% 9.9%

(Source: Trading Economics and Author calculations based on same)

At present, this is one of the best scorecards on the planet regarding overall flows. One can see though that the government sector is doing the heavy lifting with some help from private credit creation. The external sector is a drain on the private sector and taking money out of the economy.

The government sector plays a pivotal role in the economy. This is important as the recent surplus means that this role has reversed and if sustained will become a negative force draining money out of the economy leaving private sector credit creation as the sole income source. Given the external sector contribution is also negative then this means the government's surplus and the external deficit are funded by private credit creation, in other words, people going into debt to pay for both of the leakages. This is not a sustainable economic model.

The combined flows into the private sector are over 9% and one of the highest rates of revenue generation and flow in any land in the world at present representing a strong argument for making an investment into the private sector and thus the stock market located in it.

Egypt is in the process of being "guided" by the IMF into becoming an export land featuring low wages, high unemployment, a weak currency and weak imports. Domestic aggregate demand will be suppressed with high taxes, high debt service, and low incomes so that the currency exchange rate remains low. A toll booth economy will be erected whereby public infrastructure will be privatized, and all facets of everyday life will have a debt and profit charge loaded into them further improving export potential. This is fertile soil for business profit growth and bodes well for the stock market as the largest share possible of the profit surplus will go to business and be expressed as capital growth and share dividends.

The basic idea is to diminish the role of government as a source of income to the private sector and replace it with an external surplus plus private sector credit growth.

All the things that funnel the largest share of profits to private export-oriented businesses listed on the stock exchange are only just beginning and have decades to play out if there is not another revolution, putsch or coup.

If you wish to share in business owners profits and growth in Egypt, you can do so using the following ETF.

The next country on the list is Japan with 9.8% of GDP annual fiscal flow growth and a lot less volatile and corrupt than Egypt.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.