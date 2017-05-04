L.B. Foster Continues To Make Progress For 3 Consecutive Quarters

Investment Thesis

I have been commenting on L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) since 1 November 2016. The stock on that day was at $12.65. However, between that time and last night there has been plenty of time to average down.

Legion Group have certainly been averaging down and owns about 13.8% of Foster. From a very quick scan here I suspect that the Hedge Fund must be just below $12.65 average cost.

I have had my valuation set at roughly ~$25 (~$250m) for quite some time as I started buying Foster at the back end of January 2016. For a long time owning Foster I have seen how bad things got at Foster and how management were never shy of telling shareholders just how bad operations got. Finally, after numerous quarters of reading Foster's quarterly earnings with a nervous anxiety I think I'm starting to see a little bit of sun breaking through the dark night.

Business Overview

FSTR is a manufacturer of products for rail, transportation, construction and energy. It has 3 operating segments. As of 2017 Q1 its operating segments broke down as follows.

Source: 2017Q1-10Q; author's calculations

Its Tubular segment continued to weigh down the top and bottom line in 2017 Q1. It particularly impacted on the top line as it was down 17.4% compared to prior year quarter.

Rail Products also had a tough quarter and its revenue was down 12.2% YoY. Which I thought was interesting since I know that in Europe cross-rail projects was doing well.

This segment suffered from its domestic operations. I had hopes that Trump's massive infrastructure spending would have helped Foster's rail operations. When I had researched Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) a few months back that competitor seem to be performing relatively well as investors believed that Trump's infrastructure spending plan would provide a tailwind to that rail operator. So I was disappointed that this forecast spending plan had not been reflected in Foster's share price.

As for its Construction segment, sales were up 17.1% YoY. But its gross margins compressed (on a non-GAAP basis) from 17.5% to 16.2%. This margin compression was predominantly driven by its Piling orders. If steel prices increase in 2017 this should improve the gross margins on piling products.

Cash flow

As a value investor, I personally have little interest in revenue. The saying goes "revenue is vanity, profit is sanity and cash is reality". In 2016 Q1 the company used $5m in cash. This quarter it was up just shy of $11m, a huge difference. Something that has always impressed me about Foster is just how much FCF it throws off. The business is far from glamorous, but it throws off roughly $34m (normalized) in FCF on $570m (normalized) of revenue. Great returns.

Outlook

New orders are up 38% over the prior year. The company said that March finished with some real strength in orders. 60% increase in the Rail, up 31% in Tubular and up 12% in construction.

Conclusion

There is still a lot of work for Foster's management to do. It's not yet time for management to pat itself on its back. Nevertheless, Foster's management is one of the very few great management teams that did not try to make the business look at all rosy and were very open and candid when things got bad. In my book, the team has a lot of credibility. Upside potential of at least 50% to approximately $25.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FSTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.