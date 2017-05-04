Facebook's Earnings: All Eyes On Advertising Technology

The company's growth has been declining, its P/E increasing and the question is whether this growth can continue.

Facebook's stock has soared in 2017 and reached new all-time highs every other week.

Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) stock price soared in 2017 and with the stock on new all-time highs and a quarterly earnings release on the table tonight, the question is what investors are expecting and should be looking to when digesting the figures.

FB data by YCharts

Facebook is destined to report record figures in terms of user base, sales and profits. But there is more to the story than just new records very likely to be announced. Looking beyond the obvious investors should not forget the company's past warning.

Traditionally, investors and analysts have been closely eyeing user growth and monthly average users (MAU). Instagram was already reported to have hit 700 million users up from 600 million in December and is growing at breathtaking pace. Facebook itself with almost 1.9 billion! MAU will certainly not show this type of growth but this does not matter much any more.

Instead, the company will have to cope with the challenge on how to monetize Facebook and its other platforms even more.

Back in 2016 the company guided for slower growth from mid-2017 onwards given that its advertising space on Facebook itself already seems to be maxed out. The news feed today is already densely populated with ads.

During that Q3/2016 earnings call Facebook's CEO David Wehner commented that ad revenue growth "could come down meaningfully" in the second half of 2017 and also pointed out that revenue growth is likely to already decline in Q4.

But Facebook wouldn't be Facebook if it weren't responding to these problems.

It is already experimenting with placing ads on Messenger and developing even more sophisticated advertisement tools, such as Automated Insights and Custom Dashboards.

Facebook is thus not only monetizing its existing platforms but also increasing the quality of its advertising tools which will allow it to raise prices.

So, while analysts are expecting 45% higher sales ($7.83bn) EPS of $1.12, the real focus for investors should be on the company's guidance and how its advertising tools are performing.

Despite all the talk about future virtual reality, curing diseases or AI technology, Facebook is earning money and growing via ads.

Given that the number of ads it can place is limited and Facebook platform's unlikely to continue growing at current pace, the company can only continue its strong growth if it can better monetize its existing advertising space by developing better tools and giving advertisers more reasons to pay higher prices.

Investor Take-Away

During the last three quarters the company grew sales by 59%, 56% and 51% and thus the currently expected 45% growth shows a gradually declining growth trajectory.

Facebook's valuation is enormous but its revenue potential is as well. Buying Instagram for only $1bn 5 years ago looks like a bargain today, whereas its much more expensive $19 billion Whatsapp acquisition so far has not demonstrated any meaningful revenue potential.

If Facebook's guidance does not vow investors in terms of outlining how it intends to keep on growing and exploring new revenue streams I expect investors to dump shares and take home some profits.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.