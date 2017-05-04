The Fright You Feel Looking So Far Down: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

A Swedish psychological study called "Ten Meter Tower" examines people's reactions in situations of doubt. Researchers recruited people who had never previously dived into a pool from 10 meters (33 feet) by offering $30 to climb up the tower and walk to the edge. They didn't have to make the jump if they chose not to. The experimenters put cameras and mics atop the tower to observe their reactions, mainly the fright they felt looking so far down.

The experiment has been brought to our attention by financial advisor Russ Thornton in an article on today's SA called "Risk vs. Return in Real Time." Thornton insightfully observes that the "risk" vs. "reward" these divers were contemplating plays out over a few minutes whereas the risk vs. reward we contend with in our investing plays out over decades. He writes:

What I found most interesting about this story and watching the video is the parallel between a very practical exercise of climbing a ladder and jumping into a pool as compared to a much more conceptual idea of deciding how much or little risk you're taking with your hard-earned savings and investments in the context of your personal financial plan."

In a somewhat related story also appearing on today's SA, Jason Voss, CFA and C. Thomas Howard critique the investment industry's conflation of volatility with risk. In ordinary speech, risk refers to the possibility of loss. But the investment industry, following modern portfolio theory, characterizes it as price volatility - despite the fact that investors require such volatility, to the upside, to achieve our investment goals. They write:

…not only does volatility capture both undesirable down price movements along with desirable up movements, it is mostly driven by the collective emotions of investors and has little to do with fundamental risks."

In other words, we don't want to avoid volatility, however uncomfortable it might be; rather, we want to avoid losses but are prepared for the turbulence needed to achieve our long-term goals.

I think that taken together, these two stories - the vivid portrait of terror-stricken divers and the wonkish clarification of the meaning of risk - remind us that powerful emotions are ever present in our decision making. Be it fear that keeps us from jumping in or social pressure that impels us to do so (most of the experimenters actually did jump), most people don't make their decisions in a totally rational way. And that has implications. My own takeaway is to avoid making such decisions in "real time," per Russ Thornton's title. A plan is cold, analytical and boring. Real time is terrifying. If you're already invested in this market, congratulations and don't look down - just make sure you have a plan, and stick with it.

