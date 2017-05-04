Why Investors Should Be Happy About Apple's Live Streaming TV Absence

Investors should credit Apple for being able to pick its spots carefully and not enter the fray simply because it’s the popular thing at the moment.

The inability of any streamer to get nationwide live locals shows it’s a complicated goal with many obstacles and Apple has been wise to not get stuck in the quagmire.

Apple has long been rumored to enter this streaming TV space but has yet to stake a claim, instead opting to pursue various peripheral ventures (with more rumored).

The problem is that while Hulu’s service has advantages over its rivals, it still lacks a full roster of live local channels, which it hopes to add over time.

Hulu this week finally revealed its new streaming service which comes with the full support of all the major networks, as each has ties to the company.

For months investors in the streaming/tech space have been hearing about Hulu's expansion into live TV.

Well on Wednesday, the curtain was finally raised.

And to put it bluntly, it is not the silver bullet everyone expected. Don't get me wrong, it's clean, slick and impressive in its own right but it's not the "end-all." That in turn got me thinking, maybe there isn't going to be an "end-all," at least not for a while. And then I realized maybe this is what Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has known all along.

Now we know from various reports Apple has always had an interest in the streaming TV space. It has become very clear at one point the tech giant tried to make some type of a move. Clearly, whatever it was didn't quite pan out (yet) as Apple remains out of the live-TV space that AT&T (NYSE:T), Sony (NYSE:SNE), DISH (NASDAQ:DISH), YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and now the media companies, Disney (NYSE: DIS), Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ: FOXA) Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA), behind Hulu are navigating.

Many assumed that Apple's reputation as an "overly involved" partner was part of the delay, while others chose to believe the company was just biding its time. As it turned out the answer could be somewhere in between as Apple decided to build its "Apple Music" into its version of a streaming platform with an emphasis on music versus TV networks (at least to start - as we know original programming is on the way).

It may not be as vast as Netflix, but paired with its Apple TV device options, customers could still have a stellar multimedia experience (and remember Hulu is on Apple TV).

Which brings us back to today and Hulu's announcement.

Hulu's big reveal was a new 50+ channel live TV streaming service called "Hulu with Live TV" that will retail at its core for $39.99 a month. Of course, going in the expectations were massive because Hulu has each of the major networks involved in some way, shape or form (don't forget this now includes CBS which signed a programming deal earlier this year).

Remember a few of the other streamers still lack some of the big four networks (namely CBS), so right there that's a big barrier preventing certain consumers from using products from Sony and DISH. Everyone knew Hulu wouldn't have that issue, but what investors and shareholders across the board were waiting on was to see how having that cadre of broadcast networks would impact the "local channel" issue plaguing all the streamers.

As a reminder, the problem is that no streamer has the ability to live-stream local channels in every market in the country. That means that if you cut the cord and you're a sports fan, it is more complicated to follow your favorite local teams. And on top of that, it cuts you out of the equation if you want to talk around the watercooler about the latest twists on shows like Scandal, Empire or any one of the endless super-hero dramas on the dial the morning after they air.

Now whenever I talk about this I have to mention rabbit-ear antennas and a special type of TiVo could solve this problem for some consumers, but I stand by my assertion that is not a "end-all" method either as most people who haven't made the switch are waiting for a more seamless transition and one that doesn't involve multiple ways of receiving content (and one that is not potentially impacted by weather conditions).

It is also human nature; we want things to come easy, and people are for now willing to pay a higher price and call it an opportunity cost. Regardless what we learned this week was Hulu hasn't solved the overall problem either… yet.

While it will launch with just a handful of cities that can receive live locals, plans are underway to expand that rapidly. The idea being that, for now, as part of that $40 a month fee, you get access to the traditional Hulu service where all of those shows I just mentioned can be viewed the next day (with commercials, unless you pay extra).

Again, not a silver bullet, but in many ways seemingly the next best option. Of course, you also need to remember that while expansive "Hulu with Live TV" does lack Viacom and AMC Networks among others so trade-offs are still involved.

Back to the local though, lately we've started to see a trend where a streamer of even a network as a whole will begin signing new affiliates in mass. DirecTV Now did it with Fox the other week (netting 14 more markets) and we've even seen networks take the initiative such as NBC, which is doing the legwork for the streamers by signing their owned & operated affiliates up together. While that's a step in the right direction, it's still a long road as that still can leave certain networks out of the mix.

And keep in mind this isn't from a lack of trying. The Verge, which was invited inside Hulu's testing process, posted a very in depth and well-written piece about the launch. In it, the author takes the time to look at the "local problem" and has some really good lines and points as a result.

Your random small-town NBC or CBS affiliate isn't always well-equipped for this whole internet streaming thing, it turns out. Hulu executives visited one market "where literally there's a guy pressing a button for commercial breaks." That convoluted affiliate structure and uneven technology balance means it'll be a very long time before Hulu or another over-the-top service can live stream all four broadcasters nationwide.

It's easy to forget how many local markets there are and how antiquated some of the processes are in those areas. One idea - a generic national stream - while interesting, still only solves a part of the problem. The whole thing has become a tangled mess, which brings me back to Apple.

To borrow a Breaking Bad expression, Apple is a full-measure company. They don't do things half-way and that's why people pay obscene amounts of money every year for new versions of the same product. As I mentioned it is becoming clearer that if you have not cut the cord yet, you are likely not going to until it is a seamless transition and Apple knew it didn't want to enter a space unless it could truly take a step in that direction and OWN it.

Right now, that is not possible - not for Apple, not for anyone.

So what Apple is doing is pivoting. It created its "TV" app, started developing its own shows, made a splash in content acquisition with "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" and it's rumored to be looking at a skinny bundle with just HBO, Showtime and Starz.

Again, small steps, but smart ones.

Investors are seeing this is not an easy market to dominate as it's becoming more crowded with each passing day. It's easy to see why some Apple shareholders could be frustrated by a lack of transparency but what the company is doing makes sense. If Apple puts out an inferior product that stigma isn't going to go away. Let's be honest - everyone remembers "New Coke," the XFL and other big failed ventures.

Apple investors should be happy the company they have funded has the foresight to realize this isn't right for them (right now) and when a Goliath like Apple says the price of entry is too steep, we should all listen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBS.

Business relationship disclosure: All opinions expressed are the authors and no compensation outside of Seeking Alpha is being received. While the author has a business relationship with a subsidiary of CBS, it is not related to any divisions discussed and the author is not a full-time employee.