Shire: Post-Earnings Analysis

Price/Book ratio & Price/Sales ratio is way below industry average, S&P 500 and SHPG 5 year average.

Analysts are expecting SHPG to post EPS of $14.98 in 2017. This implies a 2017 forward P/E for shares at 12x.

Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) last posted its earnings for Q12017 on May 2nd. The company reported EPS $3.63 for the quarter, topping Street estimates of $3.29 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter (up 109% YoY), compared to the street estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted 3.18 EPS. SHPG has a 12-month low of $161.09 and a 12-month high of $209.22 (CMP $181.65). The firm's market cap is $54.92 billion.

Flemming Ornskov, M.D., M.P.H., Shire Chief Executive Officer, commented:"In the first quarter we delivered strong top-line growth with quarterly product sales of $3.4 billion. I am especially pleased to see that our sales growth came from across our broad portfolio, with genetic diseases growing 14%, our recently launched XIIDRA product achieving a 22% market share and the Baxalta business growing at 8% on a pro forma basis. We also improved our operational efficiency, and are ahead of plan on integrating Baxalta.

Management Guidance 2017

Source : Company Fillings

In addition to the guidance in the above below, SHPG expect depreciation expense to be $400 - $450 million and capital expenditure to be approximately $1 billion in 2017 reflecting the company's larger footprint and important investments to support growth aspirations.

Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SHPG reported better-than-expected earnings for the fifth straight quarter due to launching new products while driving commercial excellence, generating operational efficiencies, and advancing pipeline of novel therapies. Additionally, SHPG continue to prioritize paying down debt.

Now, does this trend continue?

Source : Reuters

Analysts are expecting SHPG to post EPS of $14.98 in 2017. That represents a increase of 14% from $13.10 in 2016. This implies a 2017 forward P/E for shares at 12x . Analysts are currently expecting 2018 EPS of $17.23 which implies a 2018 forward P/E for shares at 10.5x . This is way below the S&P 500 forward P/E of 19x.

Income Statement Analysis

Source : Morningstar

The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the FY2016. Currently, analysts expect SHPG to generate revenue of $15.27 billion (up 34% YoY) in FY2017 and $16.40 billion (up 7% YoY) in FY 2018.

Over the past 3 quarters, EBITDA margin has increased to 27.76% from 24.38% and net income margin increased to 10.50%. Interest expense reduced to 3.98% from 5.41%( decrease was primarily due to a $423 million net repayment of debt). Net cash provided by operating activities increased to $459 million (Q1 2016: $390 million), primarily due to strong cash receipts from higher sales.

Piotroski F Score - An accounting based scoring system to check the fundamental quality of a stock

The Piotroski score is a simple 9 point scoring system to determine the fundamental strength of the company. By focusing on the accounting, it looks at the business performance to determine the winners from the losers. Performance of this model improves when it is combined with stocks with low price to book values like SHPG. The higher the score the better. The score ranges can be interpreted as follows: 1-4 is a bad score. 5-6 is acceptable. 7-9 is great.

Source: oldschoolvalue

PROFITABILITY SCORES:

Positive net income compared to last year (1 point)

Positive operating cash flow in the current year (1 point)

Higher return on assets (ROA) in the current period compared to the ROA in the previous year (1 point)

Cash flow from operations greater than Net Income (1 point)

BALANCE SHEET HEALTH SCORES:

Lower ratio of long term debt in the current period compared to the value in the previous year (1 point)

Higher current ratio this year compared to the previous year (1 point)

No new shares were issued in the last year (1 point)

OPERATING EFFICIENCY SCORES:

A higher gross margin compared to the previous year (1 point)

A higher asset turnover ratio compared to the previous year (1 point)

Current Valuation - Undervalued stock

Source : Morningstar

I have discussed that the forward P/E ratio of SHPG is trading at is way below the S&P 500 forward P/E of 19x.

Price/Book ratio is 1.8x which is way below industry average of 6.5x, S&P 500 of 3.0x and 5 year average 5.1x

Price/Sales ratio is 3.9x which is way below industry average of 6.3x, S&P 500 of 2.1x and 5 year average 5.7x

Market View - Positive

Source: Nasdaq

Of the analysts covering SHPG, 8 recommended it as a "Strong Buy," and 2 recommended it as "Hold"

My Recommendation: Buy Rating

I will recommend Buy rating for SHPG based on the following factors:

1. Better-Than-Expected Earnings

2. Analysts are expecting SHPG to post EPS of $14.98 in 2017. That represents a increase of 14% from $13.10 in 2016. This implies a 2017 forward P/E for shares at 12x . Analysts are currently expecting 2018 EPS of $17.23 which implies a 2018 forward P/E for shares at 10.5x . This is way below the S&P 500 forward P/E of 19x.

3. Price/Book ratio & Price/Sales ratio is way below industry average, S&P 500 and SHPG 5 year average

4. Acceptable Piotroski F Score

5. Positive market view

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.