MTGE Investment's (MTGE) CEO Gary Kain on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MTGE Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:MTGE)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 4, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Erin Karney - IR

Gary Kain - CEO

Aaron Pas - SVP, Portfolio Management

Peter Federico - EVP and CFO

Chris Kuehl - EVP of Agency Mortgage Investment

Jeff Erhardt - Managing Director, Capital Healthcare Investments

Analysts

Douglas Harter - Credit Suisse

Eric Hagen - KBW

Joel Houck - Wells Fargo

Trevor Cranston - JMP Securities

Thank you, Steven. And thank you all for joining MTGE Investment Corp's first quarter 2017 earnings call.

Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those forecasts due to the impact of many factors beyond the control of MTGE. All forward-looking statements included in this presentation are made only as of the date of this presentation and are subject to change without notice. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements are included in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. Copies of those reports are available on the SEC's website. We disclaim any obligation to update our forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Participating on today's call are Gary Kain, Chief Executive Officer; Aaron Pas, Senior Vice President, Portfolio Management; Peter Federico, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Chris Kuehl, Executive Vice President of Agency Mortgage Investment; Jeff Erhardt, Managing Director, Capital Healthcare Investments; Don Holley, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; and Sean Reid, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development.

With that I'll turn the call over to Gary Kain.

Gary Kain

Thanks Erin and thanks to all of you for your interest in MTGE. We are extremely pleased with MTGE's performance in Q1 as we were able to generate a 4.3% economic return for the quarter, which equates to 17% on an annualized basis. During Q1 investors continued the post-election push to increase exposure to higher risk assets. As such, equities and credit sensitive fixed income products continued their very strong performance. In contrast to the fourth quarter, interest rate volatility declined materially with rates staying within a very tight band and only changing marginally over the course of the quarter. Against this backdrop, our CRT and legacy non-agency assets performed very well as spreads continue to tighten aggressively.

Agency MBS on the other hand slightly underperformed hedges as market participants became increasingly focused on the potential for the Fed to begin tapering its treasury and agency MBS purchases. First, we'll discuss this topic further in a few minutes but the divergence between the performance of agency MVS and credit oriented products coupled with continued improvements in the agency repo market has materially impacted the relative ROE expectations for levered investors. With that introduction let me turn to Slide 4 and quickly review our results for the quarter. MTG reported net income of $0.82 per share in Q1. Net spread in dollar all income excluding catch up amortization was $0.49 per share exceeding our $0.45 dividend by $0.04 per share.

The $0.49 number also excludes $0.03 of cash return on our healthcare investments. Book value increased by almost 2% to $19.54 per share as of March 31. As I mentioned earlier, economic return was positive 4.3% for the quarter. On Slide 5, you can see that our portfolio grew to 6.1 billion and our leverage increased to 5.9 times. The increase in the portfolio and our leverage ratio was driven by higher agency leverage as well as an increase in the capital allocated to the agency space. Turning to Slide 6, I want to quickly review our capital allocation given the market backdrop I discussed earlier. First of all I want to point out that we sold our remaining MSR assets. As we have discussed over the past several quarters, we believe there are better places for us to deploy capital over the long term.

We currently expect expenses from the wind down of our servicing operations to total 4 to 5 million over the remainder of the year. Additionally, as Aaron will discuss we sold subset of our legacy non-agency assets in response to the significant spread tightening that has occurred over the past several quarters. Given the price appreciation in these securities, the go forward ROE is no longer sufficiently attractive. These sales reduce the percentage of capital allocated to non-agencies and CRT to approximately one third of the total portfolio. The percentage of capital dedicated to agency MBS correspondingly increased to 59%. As I mentioned in the introduction and Chris will discuss in a few minutes, the relative attractiveness of the agency sectors continues to improve especially for levered investors. Lastly, we recently settled on the acquisition of nine skilled nursing facilities in Virginia. This increased our capital allocated to the healthcare sector to 79 million or 8% of our equity. Looking ahead, we continue to diligently evaluate an evolving pipeline of potential assets and anticipate gradually dedicating more capital to the space over time.

Given the recent and expected growth of these investments I will now turn the call over to Jeff Erhardt to discuss our approach to the healthcare sector and why we believe the risk return tradeoff is so attractive.

Jeff Erhardt

Thanks Gary, I will provide an overview of the healthcare related real estate and MTG's investment in the sector. As Gary mentioned our healthcare investments now account for approximately 8% of our capital inclusive of a transaction that closed earlier this week. As we have discussed on prior calls, we believe this sector of the real estate market provides compelling return opportunities with strong underlying fundamentals. Turning to Slide 7, I will quickly highlight some of the favorable underlying demographics to support the broader healthcare real estate market. First, healthcare related spending is projected to grow at a 6% annualized growth rate over the next five years from 3.4 trillion to 4.5 trillion as the US population and specifically the baby boomer generation continues to age.

The population aged 75 years and older is expected to grow by 45% over the next ten years 21 million today at 31 million in 2027. This growth in the elderly population coupled with the already high utilization rates at senior living and skilled nursing facilities provides an exceptionally strong foundation for this sector. Another very favorable market dynamic from MTGE's perspective is the fragmented nature of the healthcare real estate market. Incredibly only 20% of the $250 billion post-acute and senior housing assets are institutionally owned, this provides us a vast universe of potential acquisition targets, which we sourced through a network of relationships that we have built over the course of our careers. More importantly, it provides a tremendous value add opportunity through the aggregation of single properties or small portfolios into more diversified sub portfolios. On Slide 8, we provide a continuum of the healthcare real estate industry from hospitals on the far left to independent living on the far right.

As the highlighted box shows MTGE will focus its investments in the senior housing and skilled nursing segment and strive over time for a mix between the two areas that is closer to 50/50. A key distinction between the two is that senior living is mostly private while skilled nursing is typically covered by Medicaid and Medicare. As such diversifying the portfolio significantly reduces our exposure to a shock that negatively impacts one payer source. Importantly, MTGE will not operate these properties but instead will generally lease the properties on a triple net lease basis to high quality operators with strong track records. Through such arrangements, MTGE significantly reduces its legal and operational exposure.

On Slide 9 we provide a summary of our investment thesis. First, an experience investment team is critical to long-term success. Together our team has over 35 years of combined experience having formally led the $2.5 billion healthcare real estate equity platform and long-term Care Investment Research Group at GE Capital for 12 years. Our network of deal sources developed over the course of our careers provides us access to a robust investment pipeline that has allowed us to develop longstanding relationships with many high-quality facility operators and industry leaders. Second, our investments provide stable and predictable cash flows through long-term lease arrangements with quality operators. As a levered investor, financing is of course a critical part of the equation and very favorable financing is available through the GSEs and HUD on healthcare assets

Just as typically long term with maturities ranging from 10 to 35 years fixed rate and without financial covenants. As such, these funding sources give investors and healthcare assets a very stable and reliable source of leverage that unlike agency or non-agency MBS repo for example is not subject to mark to market fluctuations. This is a key differentiator for healthcare assets when compared to other credit oriented strategies in which long-term financing is not available or require substantial pipeline and aggregation risk. In securing this favorable government based funding careful asset selection is essential. Lastly, on this slide, we highlight the importance of the portfolio diversification. We will continue to diversify our portfolio by facility type, geography, operator and payer source. To date we have completed six healthcare transactions with total assets value 253 million using equity of 79 million. Our portfolio today consists of 14 skilled nursing and six senior housing facilities in six states with four very high quality operators.

The financing on these assets is either GSC, HUD or bridge loans that is expected to eventually be replaced with high debt. In addition the healthcare investments provide diversification for the broader MTG investment portfolio of agency and non-agency investments. Finally on Slide 10 we provide a summary of hypothetical investment returns for both senior housing and skilled nursing assets. As we show in the table the lease rates in the senior housing sector range from 6% to 8%, while lease rates in the skilled nursing sector range from 8% to 10%. Given the availability and programmatic nature of GSE and HUD long-term funding at about 4.5% and on a loan to value ratio of approximately 70%, we can apply leverage of about 2.5 times on average to these investments. Combining these inputs, the expected ROE on healthcare investments is 12% to 18% without factoring in rent increases or aggregation benefits.

While these returns are attractive in most investment environments, they're even more compelling today given the spread tightening that has occurred in other credit oriented products. For these reasons, we are pleased with the progress of the platform to date although we continue to have a strong pipeline, we expect to continue our investment discipline in the space and to grow the portfolio at a measured pace during the rest of 2017.

With that I will turn the call over to Aaron to discuss our non-agency portfolio.

Aaron Pas

Thanks Jeff, please turn to Slide 11 for a review of the credit markets and our non-agency portfolio. As Gary mentioned, credit sensitive products continued to perform well in Q1 continuing the particularly strong performance seen since the 2016 election with both legacy non-agencies and credit risk transfer securities posting strong returns. While our outlook on mortgage credit performance and housing remains favorable, we are proactive in executing opportunistic sales of legacy non-agencies as credit spreads patent meaningfully across many of the assets we own. Our activity and paydown lead to a reduction of close to $200 million in assets driving the lower capital allocation. We think it makes sense to consider sign assets when the following conditions are met. First, when expected spreads relative to our repo funding are sufficiently tight, and second, when limited upside potential remains with respect to changing credit assumptions and increasing prepayment speeds.

These conditions were met with respect to many of our option ARM securities which led us to cut that portfolio almost in half and reduce some other exposures, but to use the option ARMs tails as an example. These bonds were floating rate instruments with projected yield to the forward curve of roughly 3.75% or around 2.6% assuming current LIBO levels. Our repo funding cost is about 150 basis points over one month LIBOR or on a combined basis a total financing cost of about 2.5%. At this point we don't expect a material repricing of non-agency repo funding or haircuts in the near term, which would lower the financing cost or allow us to use additional leverage.

Simply put these bonds at only about 10 basis points of NIM, the asset yield of 2.6% minus the financing cost of 2.5% leading to gross ROEs of about 4.2% assuming three turns of leverage. It is worth noting that a majority of our legacy non-agency assets continue to have leveraged the credit assumptions, faster prepayment speeds or both which are valuable options to be long and can lead to realized cash flows in excess of what we're currently projecting.

With that I'll turn the call over to Chris to discuss the agency portfolio.

Chris Kuehl

Thanks, Aaron. Turning to Slide 12, I'll start with a brief review of the rates markets. As Gary mentioned US Treasury and swap rate yields were relatively stable during the first quarter in comparison to the volatility that we experienced in Q4. As of March 31, yields on treasuries were within a few basis points of where we ended 2016. Agency MBS spread volatility was also low during the quarter, but LIBOR option adjusted spreads trading in a narrow range and ending the quarter just slightly wider versus rates. Relative to other fixed income risk assets however the under-performance of agency MBS was more dramatic considering the strong performance in CRT, CMBS, high yield and IG, with each of these asset classes continuing to benefit from a risk on mindset.

Agency MBS on the other hand had to content with the Fed beginning to set expectations around the timing and nature of ending reinvestments in both MBS and treasuries. I'll talk more about this in a few minutes. Let's turn to Slide 13, consistent with the increase in at risk leverage during the quarter, the agency investment portfolio increased to 5 billion as of March 31, up from 3.7 billion at the end of last year. The increase in leverage was largely allocated to the TBA position given a combination of today's benign prepayment environment and relatively strong dollar roll financing markets. Let's now turn to Slide 14. As I mentioned earlier, the Fed began to set expectations for tapering reinvestments and agency MBS towards the end of 2017 in effort to begin to reduce the size of their balance sheet.

Importantly, recent statements indicate that the Fed is not presently contemplating outright sales of MBS or treasuries. And most market participants anticipate that they will taper or gradually reduce the reinvestment before ending them completely. The tapering process implies that the Fed will continue to purchase a material amount of agency MBS in 2018. Once the Fed does end its purchases, its agency MBS portfolio will shrink naturally based upon prepayments assuming the run off occurs with tenure rates near or above 2.5%. The prepayment rate on the Fed's portfolio will likely remain relatively muted and not much higher than 10 CPR which translates to around 150 billion per year.

On Slide 14, we provide a summary of the size of the Fed's MBS holdings going back to 2008 and our estimate of the balance under a couple of scenarios for the next several years. As you can see from the grey line, the Fed's MBS holdings reached its current position of just under 1.8 trillion during 2014. The far right portion of the graph shows projections of the portfolio using our tapering assumptions at both 10% and 15% CPR. Importantly, the MBS portfolio will likely remain larger through 2019 than where it was at any point prior to the latter half of 2013. As such, even after reinvestments end, the Fed will continue to have very substantial holdings of Agency MBS.

Now, let's look at spreads in the MBS market against the backdrop of the Fed's balance sheet. The blue line shows LIBOR option-adjusted spreads on 30-year 3.5% MBS since 2010. As you can see, Agency MBS are currently priced towards the wider end of the range and are in line with where they were before QE3.

Let's now turn to slide 15, which shows the relative performance of agency MBS versus other fixed income sectors. Agency MBS spreads have widened over the last year or so, while spreads on investment grade corporates, high yield and residential credit have tightened significantly.

While some of this divergence can be explained by the market's risk on mindset following the election, some of this is likely attributable to the markets setting up for the end of the Fed's Reinvestment Program. In summary, it seems to us that a significant portion of the widening in agency MBS in anticipation of the Fed shrinking its balance sheet has already occurred.

I'll now turn the call over to Peter to discuss funding and risk management.

Peter Federico

Thanks, Chris. I'll begin with our financing summary on slide 16. Our total repo cost increased slightly to 131 basis points at quarter end from 126 basis points at the prior quarter. The increase in repo cost was largely driven by the Fed rate increase on March 15 as well as by the replacement of our Federal Home Loan Bank funding, which terminated in February as expected.

Our overall cost of funds, which includes our repo cost, the implied funding cost on our TBA position and the cost of our pay fixed swap hedges increased during the quarter to 134 basis points from 116 basis points last quarter. The increase was driven by higher repo cost as well as by our larger pay fixed swap position, which on average for the quarter was 2.9 billion or $600 million higher than the prior quarter.

Turning to slide 17, I'll briefly review our hedging activity. Consistent with the increase in our agency asset, our hedge portfolio increased by close to $900 million during the quarter. In aggregate, our hedge portfolio covered 84% of our funding liabilities at quarter end, similar to the hedge ratio that we reported the previous quarter. Our average hedge ratio however was materially higher quarter-over-quarter.

Lastly, on slide 18, we provided a summary of our interest rate risk position. Given the relatively small move in interest rates during the quarter and the hedging actions that we took, our duration gap at quarter end was 0.9 years, slightly lower than the 1.1 years we reported last quarter.

And with that, I'll turn the call back over to Gary.

Gary Kain

Thanks, Peter. And at this point, I'd like to ask the operator to open up the lines to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Douglas Harter with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Douglas Harter

Thanks. I was hoping, as you think about making investments in the healthcare business, how much of a premium the return would have to be there to compensate you for the lack of liquidity in that investment?

Gary Kain

There does need to be a premium, but I mean right now, that premium certainly has expanded versus other options. But you also have to keep in mind that the remainder, we have a sizable agency portfolio that has tremendous liquidity. So I think as you're - when you're thinking about 10% or 20% of your portfolio, the liquidity of that position isn't that critical. When I mean liquidity, you have to break that down. The liquidity in terms of your ability to sell it isn't that important.

You need to be able to finance it and one of the things that I think is really misunderstood or not appreciated about the sector is the fact that you can lock in long-term financing, so your leverage is very, very safe on these positions. So while they're not liquid in terms of trying to sell the position, they're actually very safe from a leverage perspective and financing perspective. So you really should think of it from that perspective.

Douglas Harter

Understood. And then I guess as we think about the potential for - to fund the healthcare growth in - assuming credit spreads kind of stay in their general range, should we assume that growth - the equity would come out of non-agency.

Gary Kain

I would say that it's kind of going to come out of agency and non-agency. I think we currently like the mix of agency and non-agency. I don't think we're - even though credit spreads have tightened, we do believe in the fundamentals. So I don't think we want to shrink our non-agency portfolio much more from here unless there's significantly more tightening in the sector.

Our next question comes from Bose George with KBW. Please go ahead.

Eric Hagen

Thanks. Good morning. It's Eric on for Bose. How do you think about locking in additional realized gains in the credit portfolio going forward?

Gary Kain

We did sell a decent amount of legacy non-agency. But I would say that we will continue to look for positions that, as Aaron said, don't have significant upside and where returns - ROEs are just not attractive enough. On the other hand, in aggregate, I don't - we don't really want to shrink that portfolio much more. We like it being around a third of the aggregate and we probably will be willing to kind of live with slightly lower go forward ROEs for the diversification benefits.

Eric Hagen

Right. That makes sense. If and when we do experience a credit spread widening event, do you think advance rates on CRT would be meaningfully lower on those bonds or do you think the asset class at this point is mature enough to keep a steady flow of capital support from dealers?

Aaron Pas

Sure. So this is Aaron. Yeah. That's a good question. Obviously, it's a little bit of an unknown as it is still a relatively new asset class. If we rolled back to February of last year when we did see significantly - significant widening both in CRT and other risk products, while we weren't at sustained wide levels for a long period of time, we didn't see any movement in haircuts. I don't think it's a - it's not an issue from a spread widening event. It's really - I think it would really be a - you had a material change in the housing outlook where people expected material losses on the bonds as opposed to just wider discount rates.

Gary Kain

But I think that's exactly why I mean you have to be cognizant of what kind of leverage we're willing to run and that's why when we think of credit products, I mean, we're talking about up to two times leverage on CRT, which still leaves a cushion there. And you obviously need the cushion for price volatility, which we have seen in CRT, I mean recently the price volatility has been in the positive direction, but we have to be practical that that won't always be the case.

And then again, I kind of agree with Aaron that the haircuts are probably not likely to be an issue, but I think the bigger issue is to have a cushion for price volatility. And then again keep in mind that I think CRT is still a relatively small percentage of the portfolio as well. And so, you can borrow liquidity from the agency sector in some of those scenarios.

Our next question comes from Joel Houck with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Joel Houck

Good. Thanks. I was wondering if you can spend a little more time on slide 10, it shows that the ROEs for the two different buckets in healthcare. How do you think about the excess return I guess is the question for Jeff in skilled nursing coupled with the fact that I think most people would say that's obviously riskier, because it's reimbursed through Medicaid or Medicare, which are obviously government programs that are subject to uncertainty on the funding levels long term?

Jeff Erhardt

Yeah. Look I think skilled nursing just, when people look at that asset class, it kind of has a repetition of being - having more risk and that's from a return perspective. You see that premium in that asset class. The pricing or the yields on those investments over time have really traded in a very narrow band kind of reflective of the inherent risk in the reimbursement, but coupled with that, the reimbursement system over the last 20 years has been very consistent.

And we feel really strongly about that asset class. But that said, 50% of our portfolio in healthcare is going to be private pay and 50% and skilled nursing, we like the diversification of it, risk adjusted returns on skilled and then sort of the lower yielding and perceived safer investments on the private.

Gary Kain

Joel, what I'd add too is that, one of the things, one of the reasons we feel like this is a really good fit for MTGE is exactly what you're talking about, which is I mean for the government pay component, there is something that - it's sort of a non-diversifiable risk that you sort of just have to position and the way you deal with non-diversifiable risk is you have to limit kind of your aggregate exposure.

But I mean while Jeff's point about us being in the neighborhood or kind of striving to get to 50-50 between senior housing and skilled nursing, as a total component of the MTGE's portfolio, even if healthcare grows, materially over the next year or two, skilled nursing is likely to be 10% to 15% of MTGE's aggregate exposure, which I think is a very good fit. And then you layer in that you do have locked up financing over time with HUD for skilled nursing.

So even if you have a shock, you have - you maintain your financing as well. So I think that's one of the reasons why we're very comfortable. We understand the non-diversifiable risk, but you're being paid for it and we think it's overall a very good fit for MTGE for all those risks.

Jeff Erhardt

And on the skilled side, just to add one more point, when we structure our deals in terms of the triple net leases on skilled versus private pay, the lease coverage on those investments, our target is 1.4 to 1.5 times. We have a significant amount of cushion in the lease governability to pay rent to avoid to absorb some of the fluctuations that could be there in the reimbursement environment. So thinking about in terms of structure.

Joel Houck

That's helpful commentary. Thanks. One other is, so when you think back to the origination of MTGE in its IPO, where you had agency, non-agency, there was a theory, but in practice, you didn't have to necessarily hedge the agency book as much because you had offsets from non-agency home prices went up and rates rose.

How do you think about that today with obviously healthcare has more stability, but it doesn't necessarily have the price appreciation from a book value standpoint that's perhaps a non-agency would have. And I'm asking the question of how - the hedging of the agency book, do you tend to hedge the agency book more on a standalone basis as opposed to looking at healthcare's kind of a macro hedge or not health care, but the non-agency, a bit of a macro hedge in the past?

Gary Kain

There's some value to that, but in general, we weren't willing to kind of under hedge the agency portion of our kind of portfolio that much because of the offsetting nature between credit. I mean that was a benefit and it did in some environments reduce kind of book value volatility. But practically speaking, you have to worry about the scenarios where you have a shock to both and on spreads in particular, the two can move together.

So what I would say is that, we haven't historically hedged the agency book that differently because of its kind of combination with the legacy non-agencies versus how we would have hedged it kind of in a standalone portfolio and you could probably deduce that versus another vehicle.

Joel Houck

Okay. Great. That's helpful. And then just one final numbers question. So I think you said 4 million to 5 million in remaining expenses for the servicing business in '17. Does that necessarily mean there won't be any residual expenses in '18 from that?

Peter Federico

Hi. Joe. This is Peter. No. You're exactly right. 4 million to 5 million we expect for the remainder of this year, but there could be some residual costs maybe in the neighborhood of 1 million a quarter for a quarter or two into 2018 and after that, we expect to be very minimal.

And our last question comes from Trevor Cranston with JMP Securities. Please go ahead.

Trevor Cranston

Hi. Thanks. It sounds like from your comments on the non-agency portfolio that you guys are comfortable continuing to hold it for the diversification and the fundamental upside that it still has. To the extent that agencies were to become marginally more attractive, how would you guys think about that opportunity? Would you be comfortable just increasing the stand alone leverage on the agency portfolio or is that something that would cause you to consider looking to sell more of the non-agency portfolio? Thanks.

Gary Kain

First, I would say that we'd be more likely to just increase leverage on the agency side in response to further widening, especially if we would attribute it to just the Fed's end of reinvestments and purely kind of technical driver like that. I mean, at some point, we could consider reallocating more capital to the agency side, but that wouldn't be the first lever that we would take, but certainly if relative ROE assumptions change meaningfully, then our capital allocation will change.

And this concludes our question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the conference back over to Gary Kain for any closing remarks.

Gary Kain

Just like to thank everyone for your interest in MTGE and we'll talk to you next quarter.

