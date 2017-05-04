The Investment Case For Retrophin

I stayed away from Retrophin due to it being run by Martin Shkreli, the poster child for price gouging, but he is long gone now.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) is trading at an enterprise value of around $450 million while having three marketed products and what looks like a solid pipeline and a robust balance sheet that allows the company to pursue additional deals. I avoided Retrophin due to the issues with former CEO Martin Shkreli but decided to take a look now that the company cleansed itself from Shkreli and after there is clarity on its lead pipeline candidate sparsentan.

Troublesome background - former CEO Shkreli and price gouging

I stayed away from Retrophin due to its connection to Martin Shkreli over the past two years, but Shkreli is long gone now, and the company has a new CEO with a solid background. As most of you are aware, Martin Shkreli is the poster child for price gouging after his new firm Turing Capital (which ousted him as well in the meantime) bought a drug called Daraprim and increased its price from $13.50 per pill to $700 overnight. Shkreli made the headlines for quite a while, and Retrophin ended up suing Shkreli, and the case is still ongoing.

Shkreli was the reason Retrophin received bad press when the price gouging tweet storm happened. He was still the CEO when Retrophin acquired Thiola and raised the price 20x. Retrophin was called out for price gouging, but we can barely say it is making significant profits off of Thiola since sales of the three marketed products combined were $133.5 million in 2016. And, though Shkreli was responsible for the price hike, Retrophin did little to scale the price back after Shkreli was ousted.

I don't think price gouging is an issue here by itself, and I think it is probably not an issue at all since Thiola is a small product that treats very few patients - there are only 4,000-5,000 patients affected by the disease Thiola treats. One of the excuses Retrophin made when it raised the price 20 times is the investment into research and development - different dosages and an extended release form of the product, but little was done on that front since 2014. When asked about it at the latest investor conference, CEO Stephen Aselage confirmed that it's a work in progress, though I still have doubts about this really happening.

It is also important to note that Thiola no longer has product exclusivity and that generics could enter the market at any time. Another problem is that compound pharmacies can make a similar formulation without the need for FDA approval, but this is a risky proposition. But so far, Thiola hasn't been threatened by either generics or compounding pharmacies, and this could remain the case since there is little incentive to go through the process for a product that is not generating much in terms of revenues even with the substantially increased price given the low patient population. If generics enter the market and compete on price in a meaningful way, there is no revenues or profits to collect. So, I think Retrophin is safe for now.

The potential of the marketed portfolio

Just a few more words on Thiola. As I mentioned, the addressable market is pretty small - just 4,000-5,000 patients, and the drug is facing potential competition unless the company manages to get an extended release version approved which would significantly improve the IP position and provide long-term exclusivity. I've seen peak sales estimates of $200 million for Thiola but doubt it will get there in its current form and/or that it will attract generics if it does (but maybe the ER version can). Retrophin doesn't break down product revenues, so we can only assume how much Thiola is generating. Based on Retrophin's royalty obligations for Thiola in 2015 and 2016, I assume Thiola's sales were around $50 million and $65 million, respectively, in 2015 and 2016.

Retrophin's second product is Chenodal, which is used off-label for cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis, or CTX for decades, and the company is not allowed to actively promote the drug. The drug has been approved in the U.S. in 1983 for the treatment of gallstones in whom surgery poses an unacceptable health risk. Chenodal received orphan drug designation by the FDA in 2010 for the treatment of CTX, but there are not many patients with CTX, and while the company would like to do a trial, the FDA had asked for a randomized, blinded trial, and it is hard to find new patients to enroll, and existing patients do not want to risk not using the drug so that they can enter the trial. So, it is hard to expect significant growth for this product, and it also lost its exclusivity long time ago and is at risk of generic competition, though no competitors have surfaced so far and probably will not due to the low attractiveness and no on-label usage.

The third marketed product is Cholbam, the only product that has product exclusivity. It was approved in March 2015 for the "treatment of patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders." The estimated incidence of bile acid synthesis disorders is 1-9 per million live births. Retrophin acquired Cholbam from Asklepion in January 2015 for $33.4 million in cash, $15.8 million in Retrophin stock, and a commitment to pay milestones and tiered royalties on net sales.

The company admitted to having difficulties with launching Cholbam due to the diagnostic component which was not as robust as it hoped, but the problem has been addressed in the meantime. Retrophin is working on increasing awareness and the diagnostic tool which should help improve the uptake in the following years. Nomura estimated Cholbam's peak sales at $200 million. Given Cholbam's orphan exclusivity until 2022 and its strongest position in that regard, I think $100-200 million in annual sales is achievable.

It is important to note that the marketed portfolio has reached an annualized net sales run rate of around $150 million in Q4 and that the company guided for 2017 sales in the $150-160 million range. Quarterly cash costs were around $35 million in Q4, and the company is close to cash flow breakeven with these three products and in no need for additional funding given its $300 million-plus cash balance.

The 2017 net sales guidance implies slower growth than in prior years (12-20%), and I assume Retrophin will be able to have a 15% net sales CAGR over the next five years, which translates into annual sales in the $250-300 million range. I think that the marketed portfolio is worth between $15 and $20 per share and that it provides a valuation floor for Retrophin (model available to Growth Stock Forum subscribers). And, since I believe that the company will become cash flow positive soon, we could add the net cash balance of around $6.5 per share ($302 million minus $46 million debt), which translates into a $21-26 price target range. So, there is modest to solid upside for Retrophin based on the marketed portfolio alone.

Sparsentan - the most significant value driver for Retrophin

Sparsentan is Retrophin's lead product candidate, which is about to enter a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, or FSGS. According to Retrophin, FSGS is a rare disorder without an approved treatment that is estimated to affect up to 40,000 patients in the U.S., and half of those patients are estimated to be eligible for treatment with Sparsentan. The prevalence is similar in Europe. More about FSGS:

The disorder is defined by progressive scarring of the kidney and often leads to end-stage renal disease. FSGS is characterized by proteinuria, where protein is found in the urine due to a breakdown of the normal filtration mechanism of the kidney… Reduction in proteinuria is widely regarded to be beneficial in the treatment of FSGS, and may be associated with a decreased risk of progression to end-stage renal disease. In the absence of an approved pharmacologic treatment, FSGS patients are currently managed with angiotensin receptor blockers, angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors, calcineurin inhibitors, and steroids.

Sparsentan acts as "both a potent angiotensin receptor blocker as well as a selective endothelin receptor antagonist, with in-vitro selectivity toward endothelin receptor type A." Retrophin licensed the product from Ligand (NASDAQ:LGND) and Bristol-Myers Squib (NYSE:BMY). Sparsentan has orphan drug designation in the U.S. and in the EU.

In September 2016, Retrophin announced positive Phase 2 results. The study achieved statistical significance in the primary efficacy endpoint for the overall sparsentan treatment group, "demonstrating a greater than two-fold reduction in proteinuria compared to irbesartan after the eight-week, double-blind treatment period." Three doses were used in the trial (200, 400, and 800 mg/day) in 64 patients versus 32 patients on 300 mg/day irbesartan. The combined doses of sparsentan achieved a 44.8% reduction in proteinuria versus 18.5% for irbesartan (p=0.006). The mean proteinuria reduction in the sparsentan mid- and high-dose groups was 47.4% compared to 19% in the irbesartan group (p=0.011). However, the individual doses failed to reach statistical significance though they trended in the right direction (not enough patients per dose group). The preliminary safety profile indicates that sparsentan was well-tolerated.

Additional findings from the Phase 2 trial were reported in November 2016:

28.1% of patients receiving sparsentan achieved modified partial remission of proteinuria, compared to 9.4% of irbesartan-treated patients (p=0.04). This was a secondary endpoint in the trial.

The proportion of patients achieving modified partial remission increased during the open-label period. After 48 weeks, 57.7% of sparsentan-treated patients achieved modified partial remission, and 50% of patients that transferred from irbesartan to sparsentan achieved modified partial remission after 40 weeks of treatment.

Complete remission was achieved by four patients in the sparsentan group compared to zero irbesartan patients.

During the eight-week, double-blind period, treatment-emergent adverse events for the sparsentan group were similar to irbesartan group, except for edema, but the severity of edema did not significantly worsen from baseline, and no patients withdrew from the study.

The company hoped to file for accelerated approval, but, after meeting with the FDA in early 2017, the FDA suggested a new single Phase 3 trial. The trial will include an interim analysis of proteinuria as a surrogate endpoint, and if there is a substantial effect, Retrophin could file for accelerated approval based on the interim look. The confirmatory endpoint will be the change from baseline of estimated glomerular filtration rate or eGFR. Retrophin is working to finalize the study protocol with the FDA and expects to initiate the Phase 3 trial in 2H 2017.

My conclusions based on what we know:

I think that accelerated approval is likely given the clear proteinuria separation from irbesartan. Getting enough patients enrolled in the Phase 3 trial and the use of a single dose instead of three different doses should be enough to reach statistical significance.

The modified remission rate is also indicative of sparsentan's solid efficacy.

Edema is a safety concern but incidence and severity were manageable. I don't think this will be an issue considering the high unmet need in this patient population.

While accelerated approval is likely, full approval is still questionable as we have yet to see the eGFR change from baseline, which is the trial's confirmatory endpoint.

The company has yet to provide details on how long the Phase 3 trial should take, but the Phase 2 trial took about 2.5 years. I don't think the Phase 3 trial is going to last as long given the lessons learned and the promising Phase 2 trial results, which I believe should speed up enrollment. I think we should have top-line results sometime in 2019 and the potential accelerated approval and launch in 2020 or early 2021.

The addressable market is around 20,000 patients in the U.S., and I believe pricing should be in the $100,000 to $200,000 range given the high unmet need and the number of patients. This translates to a $2-4 billion market in the U.S. alone, and I am estimating worldwide peak sales in the $500 million to $1 billion range with at least two-thirds of sales in the U.S. I believe this is a conservative estimate - some analysts are projecting peak sales in excess of $1 billion. Based on these assumptions, sparsentan's NPV is between $12 and $26 per share (model available to Growth Stock Forum subscribers).

Sparsentan is the most valuable asset for Retrophin, and positive Phase 3 results and accelerated approval stand to unlock significant shareholder value in the following years.

In addition to FSGS, the company is also looking at other renal indications, like IgA nephropathy and membranous nephropathy - the same two indications Omeros's (NASDAQ:OMER) OMS721 is targeting with IgA nephropathy moving into Phase 3 trial later this year. These two indications are also significant market opportunities with IgA nephropathy probably having at least $500 million to north of $1 billion in peak sales potential.

RE-024 - Phase 3 candidate for an ultra-rare orphan disease

Retrophin's second pipeline candidate is RE-024, "a novel small molecule for the treatment of PKAN, a genetic neurodegenerative disorder that is typically diagnosed in the first decade of line. Consequences of PKAN include dystonia, dysarthria, rigidity, retinal degeneration, and severe digestive problems." PKAN is estimated to affect up to 5,000 patients worldwide, and there are no approved treatments.

The FDA granted RE-024 orphan drug and fast track designation in 2015, and it received orphan drug designation in the EU in 2016. In November 2016, Retrophin has reached an agreement with the FDA under the Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) process for a Phase 3 clinical trial for PKAN, and the company expects to begin dosing patients in mid-2017. Discussions about a registration-enabling trial with the EMA are ongoing.

However, there is limited information about RE-024's clinical efficacy. The company states that preclinical evidence and the drug's mechanism of action suggest that RE-024 can increase coenzyme A levels in nonclinical PKAN disease models and demonstrate distribution to the brains of monkeys and that the similarities in monkey and human brain suggest that RE-024 will be able to reach the human brain as well. There is also some clinical evidence of efficacy in physician-initiated treatment:

RE-024 was associated with clinical improvement followed by stabilization of symptoms. The patient showed improvement in the UPDRS score and regained the ability to walk independently for short distances.

Two adult PKAN patients also showed clinical improvement followed by stabilization of symptoms. Both patients regained the ability to walk short distances unassisted.

RE-024 was well-tolerated with no-treatment associated adverse events.

So, the data are limited to just three patients but the results look promising. Given the low number of patients, the market for RE-024 is limited, but it will probably be able to attain ultra-orphan pricing, and I think the product could generate $200-300 million in annual sales in 2020s.

Although RE-024 went straight from Phase 1 to a Phase 3 trial, I am going to assume a Phase 2-like probability of approval (30%) because of limited clinical information and RE-024's NPV in its current state is between $2.6 and $4.4 per share.

Ursodeoxycholic acid - potential small contributor to Retrophin's top and bottom line

Retrophin also has a liquid formulation of ursodeoxycholic acid in development for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), a rare liver disease. The liquid formulation is intended for a subset of PBC patients who have difficulty swallowing, and there are no liquid formulations approved by the FDA. Retrophin is on track to submit an NDA in 2017 via the 505(b) (2) regulatory pathway, and the company believes the product could generate $20-30 million in annual sales. So, not a meaningful contributor to Retrophin's top and bottom line but a good extension for the existing product portfolio.

Preclinical pipeline

Retrophin also has a preclinical pipeline:

RE-034 - "a synthetic hormone analog of the first 24 amino acids of the 39 amino acids contained in adrenocorticotropic hormone ("ACTH") incorporated into a novel formulation developed by us. Tetracosactide zinc (RE-034) exhibits similar physiological actions as endogenous ACTH by binding to all five melanocortin receptors (pan-MCR), resulting in its anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory effects." The company has decided to try to out-license this potential candidate.

NGLY1 deficiency discovery efforts - there is no specific information here other than the company's aim of a "novel therapeutic for patients with NGLY1 deficiency, a rare genetic disorder."

So, not much to see here, but there is some really long-term potential for value creation.

Management

Retrophin has gathered a pretty strong management team:

CEO Steven Aselage has been a board member since 2012, and he replaced Shkreli in 2014. Mr. Aselage has 30 years of biopharma experience, having worked as EVP and chief business officer of BioMarin, where he "built the commercial and medical affairs functions that launched three commercial products and developed commercial businesses in more than 30 countries." Mr. Aselage held leadership positions with Cell Therapeutics, Sangstat Medical Corporation, Advanced Tissue Sciences, and Genentech, and worked at other companies earlier in his career.

COO Neil McFarlane joined Retrophin in 2016. Mr. McFarlane held leadership roles in UCB (Global Bone Business leader in collaboration with Amgen as well as VP and general manager of the U.S. Immunology Business), Genzyme and Sangstat Medical Corporation.

CFO Laura M. Clague is with Retrophin since 2014. Ms. Clague has 30 years of experience as a financial executive, having served as CFO of Amylin Pharmaceuticals after its acquisition by BMY and subsequent divestiture to AstraZeneca. Ms. Clague held financial roles at Sony, Cubic Corporation, and KPMG.

The management team seems experienced with a solid background and the Board of Directors is strong too with current and former executives of large pharma companies: Genentech, Gilead, Merck, J&J, and various smaller biopharma companies. The latest addition to the board was John Orwin, the CEO of Relypsa, which was acquired by Galenica last year.

M&A to drive additional shareholder value

Retrophin has been acquisitive in the past, and the company expects to continue with the practice in the future. And, it has a pretty strong balance sheet to do so - $302 million in cash, equivalents, and notes receivables and $46 million in debt for a net cash position of $256 million, or around $6 per share. The marketed portfolio was almost cash flow positive in Q4, and cash burn is not a concern. The acquisition of another marketed product would result in a substantial increase in EBITDA, and cash flow and would expand the company's capacity to do additional deals.

Retrophin was mentioned as a suitor for Raptor (NASDAQ:RPTP) last year, but Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) ended up buying it for around $800 million. If this rumor was true, it shows that Retrophin's deal capacity easily exceeds $500 million, which should be enough for an outright acquisition of a product or a company and more than enough for a sparsentan-like in-licensing deal the company did with Ligand and BMY.

Valuation and upside potential

Putting the marketed, pipeline products and net cash on hand together give us a pretty good risk/reward investment opportunity. Net cash and the conservative fair value estimate for the marketed portfolio result in a $21 price target, which translates to modest upside from here, and their combination provides a valuation floor. However, sparsentan is the most meaningful value driver for Retrophin, and the company plans to continue to be acquisitive in the future, which could also enhance the company's value in the following years. My price target on Retrophin is $36, which is almost double the current share price and reflects the combined value of the assets listed above (marketed portfolio, sparsentan, RE-024 and cash on hand) at the low end of my modeled estimate ranges.

Risks

Most of the risks were already mentioned, but it's worth summarizing and adding some risks inherent to the business:

Two of the three marketed products (Thiola and Chenodal) have no IP protection, which allows competitive entries in the following years. There is no competition for now, but it doesn't mean there won't be in the future. The market size for both products seems rather small to invite meaningful competition, and undercutting on price would significantly reduce the already small market, and pursuing this kind of strategy doesn't seem worthwhile.

Sparsentan's patents expire in 2019, but it will get seven years of orphan exclusivity in the U.S. and 10 years in the EU if approved. Method of use patents are pending and could expand sparsentan's exclusivity to March 2030.

As many other pharmaceutical companies, Retrophin is subject to price-gouging accusations. The 20x price increase on Thiola was noticed in the media two years ago, and the company did not roll back the price when Shkreli left. Shkreli's legacy might be keeping some investors on the sidelines - I have been one of those before I decided to take a more detailed look.

Pricing pressure is also possible, but Retrophin is targeting niche markets where competition is limited, so I feel better here than with most other companies I own and cover (with the exception of Thiola and Chenodal, but they are not major value drivers for Retrophin).

Conclusion

Retrophin is a company that perfectly fits the model I am looking for in the biotech/pharma industry. It has a marketed product portfolio that provides downside protection and a pipeline that can add significant shareholder value in the following years. Retrophin also has a strong balance sheet which it intends to use for M&A in the following quarters, so there is potential for additional value creation. I am initiating Retrophin with a buy rating and a $36 price target.

