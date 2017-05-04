Gold To Continue Breaking Lower

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) retraced $19 an ounce yesterday (05-03-2017) which means a short term bounce is probably on the cards. In fact, as I write in pre-market, both gold and silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) are rallying out of deep oversold conditions. Short term sentiment in both ETFs (GLD and SLV) are ultra bearish and momentum indicators are oversold. However, I would caution investors or swing traders with respect to getting long here. The rally out of these lows may seem convincing over the next few days but there still are clear distinct warnings signs that shouldn't be ignored. Working out cycles in any asset class always gets easier with time.

We now seem to be 19 weeks into this particular intermediate cycle in gold. What really disrupted this particular cycle was the performance of the miners. In fact, the mining complex (NYSEARCA:GDX) is very close to breaking below its March support levels and a breach here could mean the December lows of last year could come into play quite quickly. The non-performance of the miners over the past four months definitely confused investors but the gold chart still is making higher highs. Here is how I see things playing out over the next month or so.

Usually in advancing intermediate cycles, we see the respective asset class move below the most recent daily cycle low. As the chart illustrates below, gold potentially formed daily cycle lows (which were higher highs) both in March and late January of this year after printing a hard intermediate bottom in December last. Whether we get a third daily cycle in this present intermediate cycle is anyone's guess but my guess is that we wont which would mean gold would have to drop below the $1,200 level to confirm an intermediate cycle low.

The reason being is that the weekly stochastics are still far too elevated for an intermediate bottom to be close. If we look at the chart below and monitor gold since its bear market bottom back in December 2015, we can see that the best long opportunities since then have been when this technical indicator on a weekly setting has been highly oversold. We are just nowhere near that position at present which is why the risk in my opinion remains firmly to the downside.

Long term sentiment readings in gold have been confusing also to the extent that the March lows registered sentiment readings in gold that we normally see at intermediate lows. However the stochastics did not match up plus we (at that point) were far too early in the intermediate cycle for a brand new cycle to start. Therefore I expect sentiment readings to become ultra pessimistic at the next ICL.

Therefore the trade now is to remain on the sidelines or go short at the top of the next potential daily cycle. We have a very small long position in a silver ETF that we will be looking to double down on. Patience, persistence and perspiration make an unbeatable combination for success.

