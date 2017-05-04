Tesla Earnings: 'Here's What Those Fools Don't Realize'

"All that was great in the past was ridiculed, condemned, combated, suppressed - only to emerge all the more triumphantly from the struggle."

- Nikola Tesla

Tesla (TSLA) released its earnings for Q1 2017 and held its quarterly earnings call. The call was one of the more exciting and revealing ones I’ve heard. My confidence in the company’s prospects is boosted. Here’s a breakdown of the news from the call, with a few items pulled from the shareholder letter.

Part 1: Vehicles

Most of the focus on vehicles fell on the Model 3, which is scheduled to begin production in July. However, the call touched upon every vehicle that Tesla has even mentioned as an idea, except for the next-generation Roadster.

Model 3: production in July

The total number of Model 3 reservations continues to climb every week. (Speculation that the number had gone down was mistakenly counting a backlog of Model X reservations as Model 3 reservations.)

Model 3 production is on track to begin in July. No problems that would delay production are foreseeable at the moment.

Since the Model X was delayed for a long time, many analysts think the Model 3 will be delayed too. However, CEO Elon Musk described the Model X as a “technology bandwagon,” meaning that too many new features were piled on all at once. Musk said that was a terrible idea and reflected hubris on Tesla’s part. Tesla’s approach with the Model 3 is the opposite: start simple and add features later.

Model 3 production also has “the A teams from the A suppliers,” which was not true for the Model X.

There is no specific production target for 2017, except that Tesla will produce 5,000 units per week at some point before year end.

The $35,000 price target and volume target of 500,000 units in 2018 are unchanged.

There are no significant design changes to the Model 3 compared to what has been unveiled so far.

Tesla’s capex estimates for the Model 3 have not changed. Capex will spike in the summer. Some large expenditures will occur all at once. So avoid linear extrapolation of cap ex so far.

Gigafactory 1 in Nevada is “ramping very rapidly in 2170 cell production.” It’s on track to supply the battery packs needed for the Model 3.

The cost per kWh of batteries is significantly falling year over year due to battery chemistry improvements and economies of scale at the Gigafactory. This will affect all vehicles, not just the Model 3.

Musk prefaced that estimating gross margin is “guesswork,” but that he estimates a 20-30% gross margin for the Model 3.

Tesla plans to add “100 retail, delivery and service locations globally” this year to accommodate Model 3 customers.

The U.S. federal tax credit will continue at a lower amount for several quarters after Tesla hits the limit of 200,000 cumulative vehicles sold, so the tax credit will benefit many Model 3 customers.

The Model 3. Source: Tesla.

Model S and Model X: Staying the course

Tesla plans to produce and sell around 100,000 units of the Model S and Model X in 2017.

“Hong Kong is one city on Earth,” and its cancellation of incentives for electric vehicles is not likely to prevent Tesla from reaching 100,000 sales for the year.

CEO Elon Musk said that the production system for the Model S and Model X was originally designed for 100,000 cars per year. As it reaches that volume, he expects gross margin to improve to 30% as a result of increased production efficiency. (Automotive gross margin for the quarter was 27.4%.)

Demand for the Model S has fallen. Musk believes that a) this is a result of prospective customers mistaking the Model 3 for a next-generation Model S and that b) this can be corrected over the next “several weeks.” I’m not sure I agree with either (a) or (b). With regard to (a), the U.S. market is shifting away from sedans toward SUVs. With regard to (b), prospective customers who want an electric sedan or specifically a Tesla sedan may simply want a Model 3.

With regard to Tesla’s Q4 2016 deliveries, speculation about the meaning of the term “end customers” as opposed to “customers” turned out to be much ado about nothing. The two terms are synonymous, according to Tesla: “We’re delivering to individual customers.”

Tesla semi: announcement in September

Most of the Tesla semi is “made out of Model 3 parts.” As such, “the incremental complexity of building that is less than it might seem” and the gross margin is expected to be “very good.”

Unlike the typical car buyer, semi fleet operators make a “straightforward economic decision” - which truck has the “cost per ton per mile?" Tesla is confident that it can offer a lower cost than competitors.

CEO Elon Musk said on the call that he is “absolutely confident that electric vehicles will occupy every segment,” including heavy trucking. Musk said that the Tesla semi will defy people’s expectations about what an electric truck can do.

Semis pollute disproportionately compared to other vehicles, making it a priority for Tesla.





Teaser photo of the Tesla semi. Source: TED.





Model Y: Late 2019 or 2020

The Model Y, Tesla’s planned smaller SUV, is to the Model X what the Model 3 is to the Model S. On the call, CEO Elon Musk tentatively said the Model Y would begin production in late 2019 or 2020.

Contrary to what I expected, the Model Y will have a different platform than the Model 3. (The Model S and Model X are built on the same platform.)

The Model Y factory will be the first demonstration of the full force of Tesla’s advanced automated manufacturing technology. (See “Part 2: Technology” below for more details.)

Tesla pickup: announcement TBD

Since “it’s pretty obvious we can do a pickup truck,” deploying the Tesla semi first shows the world electric vehicles can do more than they believe possible.

The announcement for the Tesla pickup truck is still about a year and a half to two years away.

Urban transport minibus: cancelled?

Tesla is rethinking its plan for a self-driving minibus built on the Model X platform intended for shared transport in cities.

CEO Elon Musk said the idea didn’t necessarily make sense in the context of a world where private self-driving cars are available.

The minibus could help maintain or increase urban density and mitigate traffic, but Musk’s plan for underground tunnels solves that problem.

Concept video for Elon Musk’s tunnels. Source: The Boring Company.

Part 2: Technology

The big picture for Tesla comes down to two major technologies: self-driving and advanced automated manufacturing. There was news on both fronts in the call.

Self-driving

CEO Elon Musk reiterated that the sensors (cameras, radar, and ultrasonics) and computing hardware (a Nvidia Drive PX 2 computer) in Tesla’s Hardware 2 cars is sufficient for full self-driving.

However, the computer hardware is “designed to be easy to upgrade” through the glove box if Tesla has underestimated the computational needs of self driving.

Surprisingly, Musk said he doesn’t expect the interior design of cars to change radically with full self-driving. One design change Tesla has explored is the ability to turn seats around to face one another, but Musk said he wasn’t sure people would even want to do that. Considering that most cars carry at most two people, that makes sense. Perhaps all that the interior of a self-driving car needs is a comfortable seat where a passenger can stare out the window or at their phone, or talk to the person is the adjacent seat.





Tesla full self-driving demonstration video. Source: Tesla.

Advanced automated manufacturing

The most surprising, fascinating, and important revelation from the entire earnings call was CEO Elon Musk’s statement that the software in Tesla’s factories is “far more complex than the software in the car.” Let that sink in. Advanced automated manufacturing is a far more difficult and tangled problem requiring more artificial intelligence than self driving. Think of this way: the software for an autonomous car controls one “robot.” The software for an autonomous factory controls hundreds of robots interacting with each other and executing vastly more complicated tasks.

This points to what differentiates Tesla from other car companies and what exactly we mean when we refer to Tesla as a technology company. Tesla, unlike any other car company, is a software company. Its CEO started two successful software companies, Zip2 and PayPal (PYPL), and it’s located in Silicon Valley, the heart of the software industry. Software is integral to what Tesla does.

In 2011, Silicon Valley venture capitalist Marc Andreessen wrote a seminal essay entitled “Why Software Is Eating the World.” This essay offers a crucial insight into how technology people think about the intersection of software and physical businesses. In Andreessen’s language, Tesla is how software eats cars. Counterintuitively, the software in the cars might not even be the most important part. It could be the software that makes the cars.

Contrary to what previous statements seemed to indicate, Musk said that Model 3 would only “roughly match” and maybe eventually slightly exceed the industry best in manufacturing efficiency.

On the earnings call, Musk said that the “step change” for Tesla’s manufacturing process will come with the factory that makes the Model Y. (The ambiguity of the wording here leads me to speculate that Model Y production will be integrated into Gigafactory 1 and future Gigafactories.) To illustrate the magnitude of the change, Musk pointed out that the wiring harness for the Model S is three kilometers long, for the Model 3 it’s 1.5 kilometers long, and for the Model Y it will be 100 meters long. If overall manufacturing efficiency is roughly commensurate with the length of the wiring harness, we’re looking at an order of magnitude improvement over the industry best today. Musk said of the Model Y factory: there will “nothing close to it” in the rest of the world.

I like to remind skeptics that years ago it has hard to believe Musk when he said SpaceX (SPACE) would propulsively land space capsules and rockets with the precision of a helicopter. Before SpaceX, propulsive landing had only been seen in science fiction movies. When I first heard Musk make this pronouncement, I thought to myself, “this guy is either delusional or a genius.” Well, now I know which one it is.





SpaceX lands a rocket at sea. Source: SpaceX.





Future Gigafactories

When a caller asked why Tesla doesn’t make cars in Gigafactory 1, CEO Elon Musk replied coyly, “there’s room to expand.” It’s long seemed clear that Tesla’s long-term plan is to integrate vehicle production into its Gigafactories.

Musk also said Tesla would announce its production plans for China by the end of 2017. My impression is that one of Tesla’s four next Gigafactories will be built in China.

Five Gigafactories of the same size as Gigafactory 1 would give Tesla the capacity for 7.5 million cars per year, or 3.75 million cars if half of the batteries are used for stationary energy storage in products like Powerwall and Powerpack.

CEO Elon Musk and CTO JB Straubel explain the philosophy behind Gigafactory 1 in Nevada. Source: Tesla.

Part 3: Growth

Previously, I've argued that Tesla has prospects for tremendous growth, even on fairly conservative assumptions. This topic was touched on in the call. Some commenters have cited speculation about Elon Musk's eventual departure from Tesla as a reason to short the stock, so I decided to include a section on that topic here.

Elon Musk’s role at Tesla

On the call, CEO Elon Musk made clear that he plans to stay at Tesla indefinitely: “I intend to be actively involved at Tesla for the rest of my life, hopefully before I get senile.”

However, while Musk said he would always have “significant involvement” in Tesla, he wouldn’t necessarily be CEO forever. Musk believes his “most valuable contribution is product design and technology”. This reinforces my previous speculation that if Musk were ever to step down as CEO, he would stay on as Product Architect (and also as Chairman).

This discussion was about the very long term. Musk has no near-term plans to step down as CEO.

Future market cap

CEO Elon Musk first made the caveat that he could be dead wrong, but said “I think a see a clear path” to an eventual market cap in the hundreds of billions.

Musk stated that Tesla’s success in its plans for advanced automated manufacturing is critical to achieving a market cap of this size.

According to Musk, demand at the Model 3’s price point is 30-70 times higher than at the Model S price point. Musk invited listeners to contemplate what would happen if Tesla achieved its one-third market share in the luxury sedan segment in other vehicle segments. Of course, what would happen is that Tesla would sell 5.67 million cars per year in the United States alone.

Growth and dilution

On the call, CEO Elon Musk described a tension between Tesla’s speed of growth and share dilution.

Musk said that there will probably be future funding rounds to pay for growth, like the construction of new Gigafactories.

When Tesla transitioned from selling the Roadster to the Model S, its sales volume increased from 500 cars per year to 20,000 cars per year, a 40-fold increase. This is the kind of growth that Tesla is eyeing in the long term as it expands its vehicle lineup from the Model S and Model X to include the Model 3, Model Y, Tesla semi, Tesla pickup, and other vehicles. That speed of growth will be expensive.

In my view, at least some level of dilution is optimal for shareholders. Faster growth can offset dilution and therefore provide a net benefit.

Tesla’s humble origins: the Roadster. Photo credit: Kazuhisa OTSUBO.



Part 4: Other Aspects of the Business

The earnings call and shareholder letter hit on several other important aspects of Tesla’s business.

Tesla Energy: Powerwall

There is a “significant backlog in Powerwall demand.”

Tesla expects a “dramatic increase in stationary storage output,” even faster than its production volume of cars has increased.

Tesla Solar: solar roof

The shareholder letter indicates that the solar roof will begin production in Q2 2017 or Q3 at the latest: “We plan to start pilot manufacturing of Solar Roof tiles in Q2 at our Fremont facility. Shortly thereafter, production will transition to Gigafactory 2 in Buffalo, New York.”





Unveiling of the solar roof. Source: Tesla.





Service and repairs

The context: service wait times have been frustrating customers.

Besides speeding up repairs, Tesla hopes to alleviate customer frustration by giving customers the best version of the Model S or Model X as a loaner car. Loaner cars will always be the performance version of the car, will have the largest battery pack, dual motors, and will include every optional feature. CEO Elon Musk joked that customers will “hope the service takes a long time.” This change will be implemented in the coming months.

Tesla will expand its mobile service operation, which adds convenience for customers.

Simply looking at the total number of service centers is potentially misleading. Tesla is increasing the density (i.e. number of car lifts) in its service centers several times over.

Musk: “Our aspiration is zero service revenue because the car never breaks.”

ZEV credits

CEO Elon Musk blasted critics who see the potential phasing out of electric vehicle incentives like ZEV credits as bad news for Tesla. “Here’s what those fools don’t realize,” Musk said. ZEV credits provide far more income to competitors like General Motors (GM) than to Tesla, allowing competitors to subsidize electric vehicles like the Chevy Bolt and gain a cost advantage over Tesla. “Tesla’s competitive advantage improves as incentives go away.”

Relatedly, the size of the tax credit given by the state of Nevada to Tesla has been overstated. Tesla is eligible for up to $1.3 billion in tax credits over 20 years if Gigafactory 1 produces $100 billion in output. That puts the tax credits at just 1.3% of output.

Marketing

Tesla will probably not begin to market the Model 3 for the next 6-9 months.

This makes me wonder if after those 6-9 months, Tesla will begin a marketing effort in earnest. To date, it relies on word of mouth, news coverage, and social media to reach customers. There are more fan-made Tesla ads online than real Tesla ads. (Recently, the company launched a fan-made ad contest.) Tesla has never spent any significant amount of money trying to stoke demand. What happens when it does?





A Tesla fan commercial. Credit: Freise Brothers.



Conclusion



I’ve never felt better about being a Tesla shareholder. The company is on track for Model 3 production. It continues its ambitious plans for self driving and advanced automated manufacturing. There are plans for several new Gigafactories. The Tesla semi presents a substantial growth opportunity. Several of the company’s problems or imagined problems related to service, deliveries, reservations, and Elon Musk’s role at the company have been addressed or are being addressed. Tesla continues to energize its fans and flummox its critics. A bright future awaits.

My recommendation: Buy TSLA and hold on a long-term basis.