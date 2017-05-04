Enterprise Product Partners Is Falling: Is It Still A Buy?

I break down the quarterly results and give my updated thoughts on the stock.

Enterprise Product Partners: Time to Buy?

EPD data by YCharts

Enterprise Product Partners (NYSE:EPD) recently reported its first-quarter 2017 financial results, and in my opinion, it is an excellent start to the year as the company exceeded my expectations. But with the share price falling post-earnings, should investors buy here?

First, for some background: I last covered Enterprise back in late-January when its units traded at $28.45. At the time, I said I thought the stock could have further room to run in 2017.

This MLP is one of my largest holdings outside of my precious metals portfolio, and my strategy has been to buy and hold the stock and re-invest all distributions, which I think should lead to an outperformance of other MLPs and oil & gas stocks.

Another quick reminder or heads up for new investors: Enterprise operates as a master limited partnership. As I mentioned in past articles, profits generated by the company are only taxed when unitholders in the partnership receive distributions. MLPs pay no corporate income tax as unitholders of the MLP are only personally liable for income taxes on their portions of the MLP's earnings. You'll need a file schedule K-1 if you buy MLP's like Enterprise (I recommend talking with your accountant or tax professional for further information).

MLPs use metrics such as units (shares), distributions (dividends) and distributable cash flow. With MLPs like Enterprise, the key metric investors should focus on is distributable cash flow. This is the money generated by Enterprise that it has available to pay to investors via distributions.

In Q1, distributable cash flow was pretty strong at $1.129 billion, up from $1.054 billion last year. Enterprise benefited from record liquid pipeline and marine terminal volumes, modifications to its octane enhancement facility that led to higher utilization rates, contributions from its propylene fractionation business, as well as higher natural gas liquids and crude oil prices, which led to higher margins on some of its commodity-sensitive businesses.

The two strongest businesses this quarter were natural gas liquids pipelines and services, with gross operating margin increasing 9% to a record $856 million, and crude oil pipelines and services, which jumped 31% to $265 million.

Other financials (outside of distributable cash flow) also prove this was a positive report. For example, Enterprise reported net income of $771 million, or $.36 per share, up from $670 million, or $.32 per share last year. I think the earnings per unit increase is a real positive sign, given Enterprise's rising unit count (units rose from 2.04 billion to 2.13 billion in Q1). It shows that Enterprise isn't just diluting unitholders and producing the same results - the company is actually growing and creating value for unitholders.

The bottom line here is Enterprise produced solid earnings and more money is available to be paid to unitholders.

EPD data by YCharts

Given the strong cash flow, Enterprise was able to boost its distribution by 5.1% over the first quarter of 2016, to $.415 per unit. On an annualized basis, it pays $1.66 per unit.

According to the company, this increase represents the 51st consecutive quarterly increase and the 60th increase since Enterprise's IPO in 1998. The stock currently yields 6.27%, and this yield is very sustainable as Enterprise's distributable cash flow covered its distribution by 1.3 times for Q1 2017. The company ended up retaining $238 million, which it can use to fund growth projects, or reduce debt.

Yes, Enterprise's stock has declined by about 2%-3% post Q1 earnings, but I don't think this is a cause for concern. The stock now yields over 6%, which is the highest it has yielded since 2016. The lower the stock goes, the higher the yield, which certainly isn't a bad thing for dividend-focused investors.

To sum up my thoughts:

- Enterprise reported real strong earnings and cash flow. Its natural gas and liquids business, crude oil pipelines business and petrochemical business all performed strongly.

- The company continues to grow its earnings per share, an important metric as its unit count rises. The company isn't just diluting unitholders, it is creating value per unit.

- The distribution is safe with coverage now at 1.3X. It has raised distributions 51 consecutive quarters now, and I see no signs of this stopping. Enterprise now yields over 6%, which is one of the highest yields in the sector.

- On a total return basis (with distributions re-invested), Enterprise should continue to perform quite well. Enterprise has returned 9.76% annually on average over the past 10 years, outperforming its oil & gas midstream peers, according to Morningstar. I expect similar returns going forward.

Along with Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP), Enterprise is still a core MLP holding of mine and I may look to add more units on its current weakness.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD, MMP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.