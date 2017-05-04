28 'Safer' Blooming May MoPay U.S. All-Cap Equities

Broker targets predicted the lowest priced five of ten top yield "safe" MoPay dividend dogs would make 33.19% fewer gains from $5k invested than the same investment in all ten.

Just five of the 28 were awarded positive 1yr target price estimates by brokers.

Besides safety margin, "Safe" MoPay dogs also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth, as of 4/27/17 to further assert their financial credentials.

71 US exchange traded all-cap equities pay monthly dividends (MoPay). Of 71, just 28 were "safer" by positive returns and free cash-flow yield exceeding dividend-yield as of 4/27/17.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest dividend yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best termed, "underdogs".

28 of 71 May All-Cap MoPay Dividend Dogs Show Positive Returns With Cash Flow Yields Above Dividend Yields

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of 71 all-cap MoPay US exchange-traded stocks from which the 28 were sorted. You see below the list that passed the dividend "stress" test. These 28 all-cap monthly pay dividend dogs report positive returns and sufficient annual cash flow yield to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face column labeled "SafeMargin".

Financial guarantees however are easily over-ruled by a board of directors adjusting company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. For example, Prospect Capital (PSEC) reduced its dividend from $.111 To $.083 as of January 2015. Also, American Capital Agency (AGNC) announced July 27 a reduction of its $.20 monthly shareholder payout to $.18 as of September. A more recent example is dividend reductions by Capitala Finance (CPTA) from $0.207 per month in December 2015 to $0.157 in January 2016 and a further reduction to $0.13 per month in October 2016.

What Business Sectors Paying Monthly Dividends Presented "Safer" Equities For May?

Just five of eleven Morningstar sectors were represented by the twenty-eight equities with "safer" May dividends. Those were: real estate (10); financial services (11); consumer cyclical (2); healthcare (1); energy (4); Basic Materials (0); Communication Services (0); Consumer Defensive (0); Industrials (0); Technology (0); Utilities (0). Only the first three sectors named on the list above were represented in the top ten.

Actionable Conclusion (6): Analysts Forecast Top Ten MoPay Dog Stocks to Net 8% to 38% Gains To May, 2018

Note that six of the ten top dividend MoPay dogs (shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the Top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this "Safer" MoPay group as graded by analyst estimates for May proved 60% accurate.

Ten probable profit generating trades were illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018:

Capitala Finance (CPTA) netted $166.13 based on mean target price estimates from ten analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than to the market as a whole.

Orchid Island Capital (ORC) netted $140.11 based on a target estimate from two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 48% less than the market as a whole.

Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) netted $119.31 based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from six analysts less broker fees. No Beta number was available for APLE.

EPR Properties (EPR) netted $98.24 based on dividends plus median target price estimate from eleven analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% less than the market as a whole.

Horizon Tech Finance (HRZN) netted $90.13 based on a mean target price estimate from eight analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% less than the market as a whole.

Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) netted $80.45 based on no target price estimates from any analysts, just dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% less than the market as a whole.

Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) netted $67.77, based on dividends only less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

BTB REIT (OTC:BTBIF) netted $67.14, based on dividends only, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% less than the market as a whole.

Artis REIT (OTCPK:ARESF) netted $60.56 based on no target estimates from any analysts, juat dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility equal to the market as a whole.

Medical Facilities (OTC:MCSIF) netted $52.54 based on no estimates from any analysts, just dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 50% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 9.42% on $1k invested in each of these ten MoPay dog stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 25% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (5): (Bear Alerts) Brokers Projected Two "Safer" MoPay Dog Stocks To Average A 5.24% Loss By May, 2018

Two probable losing trades revealed by YCharts for 2018 were:

Gladstone Capital (GLAD) projected a loss of $50.49 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from four analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% more than the market as a whole.

Prospect Capital (PSEC) projected a loss of $54.34 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from eight analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 52% less than the market as a whole.

Average net loss in dividend and price was 5.24% on $2k invested as $1k in each of these two "Safer" MoPay Dividend equities. This loss estimate was subject to average volatility 16% less than the market as a whole.

Dog Metrics Uncovered No May Bargain MoPay "Safer" Stocks

Ten "Safe" top All-Cap MoPay dividend stocks April 27 YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: (1) Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest Priced of Ten Monthly Pay Dividend Dogs To Deliver 3.4% VS. (2) 5.09% Net Gains from All Ten By May, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safe" ten MoPay kennel by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 33.19% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The ninth lowest priced "safe "MoPay dog, Capitala Finance (CPTA), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 16.61%.

Lowest priced five "safe" MoPay dividend dogs as of April 27 were: BTB REIT (OTC:BTBIF); Prospect Capital (PSEC); Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF); Gladstone Capital (GLAD); Orchid Island Capital, with prices ranging from $3.55 to $10.93.

Higher priced five "safe" all-cap MoPay dogs for April 27 were: Horizon Tech Finance (HRZN); Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP); American Capital (ACSF); Capitala Finance; AGNC Investment (AGNC), whose prices ranged from $11.35 to $21.35.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest MoPay dog dividend stock purchase research process. These were not recommendations.

