Boeing Books Important Order

One of the decisions Boeing (BA) has to take this year is whether it will increase production for its Dreamliner jet or not. Filling the delivery slots in the 2020-2025 timeframe this year is key to a decision about any change in production rates that will be taken this year.

Supporting a potential rate increase for the program are an order for 19 Boeing 787-10 from Singapore Airlines earlier this year and a recent order from WestJet, both of which have yet to be added to Boeing’s firm order book. In this article, I will have a look at a more recent order from WestJet (OTC:WJAFF).

WestJet orders Dreamliner

Source: www.boeing.com

In its first quarter report, WestJet made mention that it had entered into a purchase agreement for up to 20 Boeing 787-9 aircraft. These 20 aircraft have a catalog price tag of $5.4B, but after standard discounts the value will be closer to $2.7B-$2.9B.

The order consists of 10 firm orders and options for 10 more aircraft at a later stage. The firm orders will be delivered between Q1 2019 and December 2021. The other 10 slots that reserved for WestJet are in the years between 2020 and 2024. These options will likely be firmed up if WestJet’s international expansion will be successful.

What is important to note is that the 20 aircraft only account for roughly 15% of the annual production and the airline only expects to take 3-4 deliveries per year or just 2% of the total annual output.

Order comes at a cost

Source: The Boeing Company

What should be noted is that the order comes at a ‘cost’. As part of the purchase agreement some of the MAX orders were canceled. The airline previously had orders for 65 737 MAX aircraft. 15 of these orders have been converted to options to be taken up between 2022 and 2024. So the airline essentially is canceling an order worth $600-800 million in favor of the Dreamliner.

WestJet Fleet

Aircraft In service On order Boeing 737-600 13 0 Boeing 737-700 56 0 Boeing 737-800 46 2 Boeing 737 MAX 7 0 25 Boeing 737 MAX 8 0 30 Boeing 737 MAX 9 0 10 Boeing 767-300ER 4 0 Boeing 787-9 0 10 Total 119 87

As shown in the table, the WestJet fleet primarily consists of narrow body aircraft fitting the company’s network that mainly focuses on passenger transport in North America. The 4 Boeing 767-300ER are nearing retirement age, so a substitute aircraft was needed. With that in mind, the choice for the Dreamliner is not that weird but the Airbus A330neo could also have been an option. The choice for the Dreamliner is not primarily driven by range, but the aircraft does unlock the potential to serve destinations in South-East Asia, something the Boeing 767-300ER was not capable of doing from the hub in Toronto.

Conclusion

For Boeing, the order is a welcome one, but my view on rate increases to 14 per month being somewhat of a rosy picture does not change. The jet maker will need 6-7 more customers that will order 20+ Dreamliners to get close to a 14 per month production. Currently, I do not see how Boeing will manage to secure those sales.

For WestJet, the Dreamliner will unlock the market in South-East Asia, which will grow significantly in the coming years.

If you would like to receive updates for my upcoming articles, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA,.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.