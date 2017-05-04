Triangle Capital's (TCAP) CEO Ashton Poole on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Triangle Capital Corporation (NYSE:TCAP)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 04, 2017 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Tommy Moses - VP and Treasurer

Ashton Poole - President and CEO

Steven Lilly - CFO

Analysts

Ryan Lynch - KBW

John Hecht - Jefferies

Jonathan Bock - Wells Fargo

Andy Stapp - Hilliard

Robert Dodd - Raymond James

Bryce Rowe - Baird

Christopher Testa - National Securities

Operator

The hosts for today's call are Triangle Capital Corporation's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ashton Poole; and Chief Financial Officer, Steven Lilly.

Tommy Moses

Thank you, Tania and good morning, everyone. Triangle Capital Corporation issued a press release yesterday with details of the company's quarterly financial and operating results. A copy of the press release is available on our website.

Please note that this call contains forward-looking statements that provide other than historical information including statements regarding our goals, beliefs, strategies, future operating results and cash flows. Although we believe these statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

These statements are based on various underlying assumptions and are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including those disclosed under the sections titled Risk Factors and forward-looking statements in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. TCAP undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Ashton.

Ashton Poole

Thanks, Tommy. To say that 2017 has gotten off to a rapid start for TCAP would be an understatement, especially when you consider that since the year started we have originated over $160 million of new portfolio company investments, raised over $130 million of equity growth capital, received formal approval of our third SBIC license, seeded that new fund with capital and made our first investment in the new fund, and expanded our senior credit facility by $135 million and extended the maturity by two years, all while not losing a single lender and gaining increased commitments from 11 of our 13 lenders.

If you have noticed that much of this activity centers around expanding our balance sheet, then you are right because that is exactly what we are doing, expanding our balance sheet in preparation for a meaningful expansion of TCAP’s operational footprint over the next two to three years.

As we sit today, we have access to over $500 million of liquidity, an amount of capital equal to almost 50% of the current value of our investment portfolio and an amount equal to almost 60% of our equity market capitalization. From an investing standpoint, during the first quarter we made nine new investments consisting of a combination of mezzanine investments, unit tranche investments, second lien investments, and senior investments across both lower middle market and middle market companies.

As those of you who have known us for some time are aware, for the last few years we have made selective investments in unit tranche structures, and we have concluded that the risk return analysis has been favorable to us. Since 2014, we have made 22 unit tranche investments and those investments have generated low to mid-teens returns on a consistent basis.

To be a bit more specific, since 2014 we have made approximately $410 million of unit tranche investments. Over that same period, we have originated approximately $620 million of mezzanine investments and approximately $155 million of second lien investments. Almost all of these investments have been originated on the back of our relationship-based network of financial sponsors and bankers.

As we translate our recent investing experience into a view for the balance of 2017, we are encouraged by our ability to screen for and find suitable risk-adjusted returns across the traditional mezzanine market, unit tranche market and the second lien market. From a financial return perspective, the blended weighted average yield we have been receiving on this mix of investments, which has been plus or minus 50% mezzanine, 35% unit tranche, 10% second lien and 5% first lien senior is sufficient for us to meet our return hurdles, while providing a competitive edge to TCAP from a product mix standpoint.

We have long held the belief that while mezzanine investing produces an attractive risk-adjusted return and therefore an attractive return on equity, it is also appropriate to combine that style of investing with a certain level of more senior oriented structures, which provides a laddering effect in terms of overall yield and tenure across our investment portfolio.

As we move through the balance of 2017, we are extremely pleased to have such a sound financial foundation, which will enable us to continue to construct a balanced investment portfolio from an overall yield and investment structure standpoint.

And with that I’ll turn the call over to Steven for some comments on our financial and operational results.

Steven Lilly

Thanks Ashton. During the first quarter we generated net investment income or NII per share of $0.42. while there clearly are a lot of moving parts to any quarter’s revenue, direct operating expenses and net investment income, our NII per share during the first quarter was $0.03 lower than the guidance of $0.45 per quarter that we provided on our February 23rd earnings call due to $0.02 per share of operational dilution from our equity offering and $0.01 per share of lower non-recurring dividend and fee income than we had expected from various portfolio companies.

If you analyze our results on a quarter-over-quarter perspective and compare the quality of our revenue during the first quarter with the fourth quarter of last year, you will note that we recognized approximately $1.8 million of non-recurring dividend and fee income from portfolio companies during the first quarter of this year as compared to $3 million of non-recurring dividend and fee income during the fourth quarter of last year. This $1.2 million difference equates to $0.03 per share on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

As many of you know, non-recurring dividend and fee income is impossible to predict with accuracy on a quarter-to-quarter basis, which is why we tend to focus on it in an annual context. From a historical perspective, if you analyze our NII per share during the ten follow-on equity offerings we have completed since our 2007 IPO, in seven of the 10 offerings you would find that our net investment income per share was lower during the immediate quarters after the offering.

This analysis makes sense given the fact that we naturally are in the process of deploying the new equity proceeds. As those equity proceeds are invested and as we move to utilize at least a portion of the more than $500 million of committed capital we have on our expanded balance sheet, our NII per share should accrete in future quarters.

From an efficiency ratio standpoint, with efficiency ratio being defined as total compensation and G&A expenses divided by total investment income, our first quarter efficiency ratio was 18.1%. This compares to our fourth quarter efficiency ratio of 18.8%, excluding the one-time expenses previously discussed on last quarter’s call.

Our first quarter annualized compensation and G&A expenses as a percentage of average assets totaled 1.8%. Our NAV per share as of March 31 was $15.29 as compared to $15.13 per share as of December 31 of last year. The primary variables affecting our NAV this quarter were the positive effects of our March equity offering, and our $0.42 of NII per share during the quarter partially offset by certain portfolio movements on both a realized and unrealized basis, and our $0.45 quarterly dividend.

During the first quarter, we recognized net realized losses totaling $13.3 million, primarily related to the write-off of three legacy investments, a $12.2 million realized loss on our debt and equity investments in Capital Contractors Inc., a $500,000 realized loss on our equity investment in Fresh-G Restaurant Holding LLC, which is commonly referred to as Garden Fresh, and a $4.5 million loss on our debt and equity investments in [Indiscernible].

The investments in Capital Contractors, Garden Fresh, and [Jerlie] are already valued at zero as of December 31 of last year, and therefore the realized losses did not affect our net asset value during the quarter. These companies also as I mentioned were legacy companies with two of them dating back close to the time of our IPO. These losses were partially offset by realized gains of $4.1 million, including a $3.4 million gain on the sale of our equity position in [MS Agricultural Holdings, Inc.] and a $600,000 gain on the partial sale of our equity position in Centerfield Media Holding Company.

From a valuation perspective, we recorded pre-tax net unrealized depreciation on our current investment portfolio totaling $11 million for the quarter. We experienced $19.5 million of unrealized depreciation largely driven by underperformance at our investments in CRS Reprocessing, FrontStreet Facility Solutions, Community Intervention Services, and Dialog Direct. These write-downs were partially offset by pre-tax write-offs of $8.6 million, including write-offs in strong performing companies such as NB Products Inc., [Indiscernible] and Halo Brands.

From a liquidity standpoint on May 1, we amended our senior credit facility increasing the total commitments by 45% from $300 million to $435 million, and extending the final maturity to April 30, 2022. This enlarged facility provides the company with a more streamlined ability to borrow, to support our investing and operational activities. And as I mentioned earlier, including the effects of our expanded credit facility our total liquidity as of March 31 is in excess of $500 million.

And with that, I’ll turn the call back to Ashton for a few comments regarding our investment portfolio as well as the investing environment before we open the call to questions.

Ashton Poole

Thanks, Steven. As of March 31, 2017 we had investments in 92 portfolio companies with an aggregate cost of $1.19 billion and total fair value of $1.13 billion. As of March 31, the weighted average yield on our outstanding debt investments was approximately 11.5%. The weighted average yield on all of our outstanding investments excluding non-accrual debt investments was approximately 10.1%.

During the quarter, we made nine new investments totaling approximately $146.6 million, which contained a weighted average debt yield of 10.4%. We also made several small follow-on investments in existing portfolio companies totaling $14.9 million.

Together our new investments in follow-on investments equaled $161.5 million. These investments were offset by principal repayments across our portfolio of $47.5 million, primarily associated with three portfolio company investments, which will be paid at par totaling $43.6 million and certain other partial repayments.

As of March 31, the fair value of our non-accrual assets was $24.5 million, which comprised 2.2% of the total fair value of our portfolio and the cost of our non-accrual assets was $50.5 million, which comprised 4.2% of the total cost of our portfolio.

During the quarter, we placed our investment in one portfolio company on non-accrual status, our $16 million debt investment in Dialog Direct. In terms of color on the investing market, following my comments from our February 23rd earnings call, the market continues to be extremely tight, or as some might say efficient, in terms of surprising for mezzanine opportunities. This market dynamic is another reason we have been moving towards other more senior oriented investment opportunities, where we believe risk-adjusted returns and overall credit protection is better.

Our transaction flow continues to be healthy as both [Indiscernible] financial sponsors report full pipelines, helping with healthy transactional opportunities, albeit at still full purchase multiples. In another continuation of our comments from last quarter’s earnings call, we are seeing a healthy focus from both existing portfolio companies and financial sponsors tilting towards proactive investment in terms of footprint expansion, product enhancement and infrastructure build through Capex investments.

EBITDA margins generally are stable even though many sponsors and operators alike are trying to budget for growth. These data points lead us to conclude that having committed liquidity is a competitive advantage in today's market. During the coming quarters, as we invest the committed capital, which has been entrusted to us we believe we will be in the fortunate position of being able to continue to deliver foundational results from an earnings standpoint, which should enable the market to appreciate our quarterly dividend and security that naturally should go along with it.

As I look back over my first 15 months as CEO of this great company, I am humbled that we have been able to create such a firm foundation for our next chapter of footprint and market expansion. During the last three months, we have added five new employees to the Triangle team. As these new employees immerse themselves in the TCAP culture, they undoubtedly will be instrumental in helping us to achieve the market opportunity that I believe is ahead of us.

And indeed on this point it is important for all of you to know that my primary focus as Chairman and CEO is for Triangle Capital to continue to grow and to participate richly as the BDC industry continues to evolve and develop into a major component of our country’s capital markets system.

And with that Tania, we will open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Ryan Lynch of KBW. Your line is open Ryan.

Ryan Lynch

Good morning. Thank you for taking my questions. First one, you mentioned full pipeline, as far as deploying capital, you are seeing some pretty good opportunities, but there are at full deal prices, we know that the middle market and certainly the upper middle market is very competitive today. Are you seeing any of that competition from maybe some of the larger players starting to dip down into the lower middle market into maybe some of the more investments you guys are tracking, trying to seek better returns?

Ashton Poole

Ryan, good morning. Thanks for your message. I think the short answer to your question is yes, I wouldn't call it as a systemic assault on the lower middle market. I would say it is more episodic in nature, but certainly from time to time we do see some of the larger players coming down into the lower middle market.

Ryan Lynch

And going on the theme of kind of a competitive environment, one thing that happens with a competitive environment in debt markets is that a lot of existing loans can either get repriced or refinanced, so when I look at your guys repayments this quarter it was actually pretty much in line with the $50 billion plus, it was pretty much in line with what you guys have historically been at. Are you guys seeing any sort of or how are you guys viewing the potential for repricing risk in this competitive environment in your guys portfolio?

Ashton Poole

Ryan, as you know refinancings are impossible to predict, and it has been an ongoing debate and topic on not only our earnings call but other earnings calls as well of other BDCs. The reality is, factually if you look back over the latest 12 months, second quarter of 2016 we had $65 million; third quarter of 2016, $62 million; fourth quarter of 2016, $54 million, and the first quarter of this year, $54 million.

So, it is hard to predict. I would just say based on the latest 12 months data that $50 million, $60 million number seems to be kind of a normalized rate of what we would experience. You are right, in general buyout activity has been a little bit overall, which has been an influence on refinancings, so you could argue that some of the lower buyout M&A activity is influencing higher level of refinancings, but in terms of our ability to predict going forward it is pretty tough, but I would say that our data has been pretty consistent certainly for the latest 12 months.

Steven Lilly

Ryan it is Steven. Let me add one quick thing to what Ashton said, I do think our portfolio experienced a meaningful amount of turnover that is higher repayments in the 2013, 2014 timeframe, and we had hoped at that timeframe and had talked on earnings calls that this level of elevated refinancings would get back to a more normalized level. And what Ashton just went through the great data there over the last trailing 12 months on a quarterly basis I think illustrates that we are now running at closer to 20%, 23% depending on how one measures it sort of repayment rate on a annual basis, which is much more in the normalized zone for us. So we are glad it is back to this level. Obviously, as Ashton started with his comments it is impossible to predict, but we all try to do our best.

Ryan Lynch

Sure. I appreciate that color. And then just one last one maybe for your Steven, were there any one-time fees associated with the amendment of the credit facility that are going to hit in the second quarter?

Steven Lilly

There Ryan were some – as you would expect some modest fees that we paid for the amendment, but it is not large enough to call out anything major for the second quarter.

Ryan Lynch

Okay, thank you. Those are all the questions from me.

Steven Lilly

Great, thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from John Hecht of Jefferies. Your line is open.

John Hecht

Thanks very much guys. So you talked about your prepayments last question, and moving to pipeline and asset generation deployment, two strong quarters of deployment, yet you think looking at your pipeline now and the opportunities you got do you think that would persist for the next couple of quarters?

Ashton Poole

John, good morning. Thanks for your message. You are right. We have had actually two sequential very strong quarters of origination where new deals in the fourth quarter were 10, new deals in the first quarter were 9. I would say that despite overall lower M&A and buyout activity, our pipeline remains at consistent levels that we would have seen in the past and certainly I think most importantly our flow remains at equal or above levels that we have seen in the past.

So, as you know having a good flow is critical to origination and we track our flow daily and understand the number of deals that are getting logged into the system, I would say that it is trending towards, equal to a little bit stronger flow, and importantly for not only us, but for the entire sector the healthiness of the pipeline, meaning the quality of the opportunities we see – are seeing seems to be improving, which we are really glad to see.

The one thing that I would add too is that pursuant to my comments during the prepared portion of the call about expanding our product mix that certainly adds to our pipeline as well. So, whereas traditionally going back several years ago when it was much more purely mezzanine focus, it was more defined. Now with an expanded focus on unit tranche, second lien and mezzanine, in some cases first lien senior then the range of opportunities expands for us.

Steven Lilly

John, it is Steven. I would be remiss if I didn’t jump in as any CFO should at this point in a conversation to say temper your model. Don’t hear Ashton’s comments and elevate your origination expectations beyond what might be reasonable for the next few quarters and for anyone else on the call please see that is…

Ashton Poole

No, I think it is a good point. I think the main point John I would say is that our flow statistics have not changed materially to the negative or the positive. I would say that they are in very much healthy ranges. Certainly from a conversion perspective and conversion percentages over the last two quarters we probably had a conversion rate higher than our historic norm. Eleven of those conversion rates continue going forward remains to be seen.

John Hecht

I appreciate the color, and Steven I appreciate your conservatism as well. And then, I don’t know, you did mention the 10.4% new weighted average yield, where would that trend as you move through the current pipeline. Is that a fairly consistent level or is there more pressure because – on that because you are moving a little bit up market in the competitive environment, how should we think about that?

Ashton Poole

John, my personal opinion is I think we have seen a little bit of a bottoming out on pricing. I would think going forward you should see plus or minus 10 for newly originated transactions for us.

John Hecht

okay, that is helpful, and last question is Ashton, you are talking a little bit more footprint expansion, you use the strengths and the advantages you guys have created and build out the platform a little bit, you mentioned five new hires, maybe a little bit more color on that will be helpful, are you putting new offices up elsewhere, should this influence kind of your efficiency ratios through a period of time, or how should we consider those developments?

Ashton Poole

John, great question. We continue to focus on building out both the origination and the portfolio management team and as well on our corporate services side as well. So it is a holistic perspective when we talk about hires. At this point we have no plans for new offices. So, it doesn't mean that that wouldn't change in the future, but certainly right now the new hires would be coming right into our office here in Raleigh. As far as material changes in the efficiency ratio, again I wouldn't suggest we would see any material moves around the previous guidance that we have always given to you all which is plus or minus 20%.

John Metz

Thanks very much, guys.

Steven Lilly

Okay.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jonathan Bock of Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Jonathan Bock

Hi, good morning and thank you for taking my questions. Ashton, as we were talking and I think you mentioned maybe a few of the trouble investors, you mentioned something one word "legacy" or put it as "legacy investments" and perhaps it was just a slip. But and if you could maybe expand on what you would define as a legacy investment?

Ashton Poole

John, sure. Legacy investments were I guess broadly defined those that were made probably longer than three or four years ago. The Gurley one for example was made around I believe 2006 timeframe and has been a required a while. So, that's probably the most extreme example of a legacy investment that would have been written off this quarter.

Jonathan Bock

Okay. And I guess just was curious if that had anything to do with kind of a new found kind of credit approach given brand purchased departure. Would you refer to that as a line to demarcation for legacy investments or not?

Ashton Poole

John, I don’t think there's any insinuation or line of demarcation associated with brand. That's a totally different perspective. I'd say that what we are very focused on now is the new processes and procedures that we have put in place in conjunction with the reorg that we announced at the beginning of October of last year and we reviewed this with you all before in terms of the various vital points that are in place with certain officers in the firm and how we approach the filtering and how different from the past.

And I think we are now obviously measuring ourselves going forward on the efficacy of those processes and how they will play out in terms of investment results. But certainly we would never and there is no insinuation on that departure.

Jonathan Bock

No, I appreciate that and then, then only just it comes in the context of this question because as in there's always the mention on a pitch book or a client discussion that the lower-middle market offers both improved returns and lower risk profiles attachment points, etcetera. But we were looking at TCAP's kind of credit performance since late '14, if you just look at portfolio losses as a percentage of your equity base. Alright, let's forget the positive impact that comes with the rating capital because that's not really an investment activity.

You're averaging about a 2% loss rate on your portfolio per quarter. And if we're seeing in TCAP credit degradation today and while some folks would call a relatively low loss environment. Would that really tell us about forward credit performance in the event default broadly start to increase?

Steven Lilly

John, it's Steve and let me jump into. I think one of the things when we mention legacy investments, that term is as since that is it's not specifically defined, it's more broadly defined. But I think there as you guys know a company like Gurley has been on our books for more than decade and it's been a nonaccrual for best period of time as well. And at some point it's time to clean things up and move on. Your point about credit losses is one that certainly we analyze here as well and we have been acutely aware of and I think there was a period of time in the market that if we had to look back to in 2012, the end of '12, second half of '12, then much of maybe call it 2013 where yields began contracting in the market fairly meaningfully.

And we talked about this as you may recall at our Investor Day last year, and weighted average yield in our portfolio went from north of 15%, 15.1% down to 12.3% as of a year ago this time. And so, it moved by call it 300 basis points but much of that move occurred in 2013 and 2014. And if you look at that period of time and look at fair value within our book today, I think you would reasonably conclude that there was a period where Triangle was pacing yield more than it should have. And we discussed this again openly in our Investor Day and those folks who may be on the call who were not at our Investor Day last year, that presentation is on our website for you perusal.

And a lot of this is discussed there fairly openly and so I think that was a period you would look back to say that we didn’t lead what there is much credit as perhaps we wish we had now as an organization. And as Ashton talks about with the process we put in place last year and the reorganization of the company, then there is certainly that focus of leading in all instances, first with credit and second with pricing. I think we used that exact expression on last quarter’s call, in fact with sure you would have in your notes.

So, anyway I hope that gives you some color as to how we're thinking about things but also trying to get squarely on the head that which has happened historically.

Jonathan Bock

Yes, I appreciate that. And then maybe just building up with one last follow-up with some. Looking at '14, '13, '14 deals just as the size of the overall pool or asset book. I'm looking at roughly, I mean, at least 33 if not maybe 39, depending on how you define it, present exposure to what you would refer to as investments originated time when you folks perhaps shouldn’t be or were inappropriately pricing risk. So, what does that say about forward credit quality, Steve? Understand that you've got it right this time.

But there's still a number of those assets on the books and they are going to generate at least a third of the return.

Steven Lilly

Well John, to be specific and I think it's important to focus on clarity here. I don’t think we said we were mispricing risks. I think the expression that we used was there were times where we were chasing yield as a company. And so, I want to be sure that we are precise on that. It does not mean that every transaction was like that during that time period. Those were active years I think for many platforms in the debt financing arena certainly not unique to Triangle. But I think if you are to look at clear things or marked and we I think had a very successful history of marking things appropriately in our investment role.

And we would certainly expect, given that we haven’t changed that part of our process that that would continue to be accurate. So, think as you look at, every credit is unique, every investment is unique, so it's dangerous to draw conclusions one way or the other about an entire vantage or an entire book. As you look back over Triangle, one of our most successful vantages was I think our 2007 vantage. We had some really nice gains in that whereas I think if you compare to many organizations, they might say 2007 was maybe not their most successful vantage.

So, here again its sweeping statements sometimes don’t catch all the detail. So, just want to be sure we're working in fact but thank you for your question on because it's one that again we've talked openly with our board with. We've talked openly with investors with and want to be sure that we are accurately discussed and historically and then obviously being sure that we think appropriately about the future as well.

Jonathan Bock

Yes, I respect that answer totally, and I completely appreciate it. And kind of get the genesis of the question. Well, greatly appreciate your candor. Thank you, so much.

Operator

Our next question comes from Andy Stapp, Hilliard. Your line's open.

Andy Stapp

Good morning. Most of my questions have been asked but I do have a follow-up question on new investment activity. Productions historically has been heavily skewed toward the back half of the year. Just wondering to what extent this theme will play out in 2017 and in particular was there any acceleration of production from future quarters into Q1?

Ashton Poole

Andy, this is Ashton. Thanks for your question. You are right, your observations historically where we have had traditionally more activity in the latter half, certainly has been changed with certainly in the last two quarters, well certainly Q4 was active and obviously this quarter is a little bit of an anomaly. Very difficult to predict how quarter-by-quarter activity will unfold. First of all, we don’t have targets. We don’t put targets on our origination teams to me. So, we've always said that that we're going to be patient, we're going to be disciplined and when we find the right opportunities, we will go after them.

As you know, on the directly originated side, those transactions generally from start to finish take three to four months from a gestation period perspective. So, often those that are originated in Q4 or really started in Q3 or even before, those originated in Q1, you could work your way backwards. I would say that as we continue to expand our lens of mezzanine unit tranche secondly and in certain cases senior first lien across both lower middle market and middle market. There are times where the acceleration of origination can occur versus what would be some directly originated ones that take three to four months.

So, you could see points that where we do have increased activity that may have departed from some of the historic norms. But very difficult to predict, but your observations of back end loaded origination activity is certainly accurate. We also are experiencing a little bit of a deviation of the norm here with our Q1 result.

Andy Stapp

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Robert Dodd of Raymond James. Your line is open.

Robert Dodd

Hi, guys. On if I can trip in the kind of discussion of your sponsor underwriting rather than the credit underwriting and to your point, Steven, I mean your 2007 vantage, I think was 75% fund less sponsors or unsponsored transactions which clearly isn’t the strategy now. So, on the largest sponsors and the small sponsors, even I mean, what's the approach to underwriting them because obviously a couple of years back you had a couple of problem assets from one sponsor in particular. So, there is a concentration issue there and given the move towards somewhat larger transactions, larger sponsors, a bit more unit tranche than historic, which the score can be very attractive there.

But are you changing the sponsors you're working with, how are you underwriting them, any new ones or the existing ones that you re-underwriting from that perspective given mezzanine for example has different criteria you might look for in the sponsor then say some dues underwriting, he's looking at a unit tranche piece.

Ashton Poole

Robert, good morning, it's Ashton. Thanks for your message. It's a really good question. I want to get to the heart of really making sausage of how you run a BDC and how your origination function works. Our origination efforts is headed by Cary Nordan and Cary and I've been working quite closely on that broader question that you're answering which is a go-to market strategy. Historically, roughly 75% of our transactions have been sourced with the financial sponsor network, I'm not sure that percentage will dramatically change going forward.

I think the key question is with whom will we be transacting and I really challenge Cary and the origination team to step back and look at our relationships and confirm those sponsors with whom we will like to transact and also identify those new ones with whom we haven’t transacted in the past and to go after the development of those relationships. That actually has resulted in what I would call progress within the expansion of our footprint. And the five of the nine platform transactions that we made in the first quarter were first time transactions with the respective sponsors.

So, in Q4, five of the platform investments were also first time transactions. So, that gives you a sense of the expansion of our footprint and relationships. I think that supports what we've been trying to think through and implement and certainly hopefully addresses your question.

Robert Dodd

Good luck, thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from Bryce Rowe of Baird. Your' line's open, Bryce.

Bryce Rowe

Thank you, good morning.

Ashton Poole

Good morning, Bryce.

Bryce Rowe

Wanted to maybe follow-up on Robert's question there along the line of maybe slightly not necessarily different approach but the more sponsor heavy investments and curious if we'll see the equity co-invest opportunity to start to I guess be more minimal or more limited as you work with larger transactions going forward. Thanks.

Ashton Poole

Bryce, thanks for your question, it's a good one. I'd say that the answer to your question will be heavily dependent on the mix of securities in which we invest going forward. I'd say from a ranking order of highest equity content to lowest, you can just literally go down the ladder, typically on the mezzanine side, we will get what we would historically view as kind of our full allocation of equity co-invest strategy, which I think we've always been very consistent in saying that for every $10 of debt that we invest, we like to equity co-invest $1 to $2. So, the 10% to 20% range I think would be very consistent on the mezzanine side.

As you continue to go up balance sheet, unit tranche is not available every time, but we've actually been pretty successful in getting equity in the unit tranche investments that we have made. In fact, in two of the unit tranche investments we made in Q1, we were able to get equity. As you continue to go up balance sheet, it becomes a little bit more difficult. So, overall I think your instinct is right, as you got balance sheet, it's a little bit more difficult to get equity. But from an overall holistic perspective, I think our portfolio today is still 14%'ish equity and we would strive to continue to keep that 10% to 20% range that we've always had.

Bryce Rowe

That's helpful, Ashton. I wanted to ask kind of a different type of question now. In the press release about the expanded credit facility, wanting to optimize the balance sheet and if you look at I guess the GAAP debt equity ratio, it's come down pretty dramatically over the last year as you've raised capital a couple of times. And so, was curious should we think about a maybe a different target or some targeted levels for that GAAP debt equity ratio as we move forward. And are you guys I guess it's been about a year or two that you've talked about a potential rating agency official rating.

Just curious if you are still moving down that path, now over the next year or so. Thanks.

Steven Lilly

Bryce, its Steven. Thank you for the question. In terms of optimizing the balance sheet, I think what we really mean there is we've been fortunate to raise some growth capital back in July last year and February this year. And when we packaged with those two tranches of growth capital the SBA commitment of the $100 million commitment for fund three and then you look at the $435 million credit facility today then you think about the incremental cost of funds for Triangle as we again just pick up frankly call it conservative approach and say we use $300 million of the $500 million cost that’s available to us. And just assume you get up a 5% spread so to speak to be very conservative about all of it. Then you, I think you crank in the way the numbers would work north of $0.30 a share of additional net investment income on an annual basis.

So as we think about utilizing these proceeds that the SBA and the incremental cost of that in the bank facilities very attractive to us and so I think we would look at moving that way from a total debt equity perspective I guess work 70% today as we sit. Clearly, the $100 million from the SBA does not count toward the regulatory ratio. So we want to be sure that we operate as we have historically and quote appropriately. We like to always believe that we have ample liquidity available to us both on the equity and the debt side of the equation.

So, we’re not to give you a precise ratio because we don’t really think of the business that way, we just want to be sure as you know from [indiscernible] a long time that we’ve operational and financial flexibility and we think that message historically has resonate well with shareholders too.

From a standpoint of S&P and Pitch and the folks who rate in the space, I think we still actively are looking at that quite frankly it’s a question of cost and if you run the historical analysis within our balance sheet aside that it has been historically and frankly has not been an appropriate use of shareholder money to gain the rating in terms of how I guess, I would say efficiently, frankly for us we’ve been able to raise capital versus where we believe we would price out where we to be rated. And then the annual cost to get there coupled with the initial cost to get there.

So meaning no disservice both Pitch and S&P in terms of what cost we rated but it is something that based on size of company one we think should consider prudently before going down that path.

Again, as the company grows and as Ashton says, our footprint continues to expand. It is a natural step for us to take at some point. But I wouldn’t necessarily hold your breath that it’s going to be this quarter or perhaps even next quarter given the way the balance sheet has instructed today, we are so fortunate to have as you say a low debt equity ratio and very attractive incremental capital available to us. So we feel we’re in a great position right now to continue to grow the business.

Bryce Rowe

That’s great, I appreciate it. Thank you.

Operator

Our last question comes from Christopher Testa, National Securities your line is open Christopher.

Christopher Testa

Hi good morning guys, thanks for taking my questions. I’m just kind of sticking with the theme on balance leverage just curious how we should think about that going forward that unit tranche in first lean continues to comprise a greater portion of our debt investments. So should we expect it to be more comfortable utilizing higher balance sheet leverage or do you feel at this point the cycle that is wanted to keep this lower?

Steven Lilly

It’s Steve. And I think where we’ve operated historically and where we’re today with obviously meaningful capacity. I think we’re quite comfortable utilizing fully the SBA capital that is available to us and meaningfully utilizing our bank line and will obviously have portfolio company repayments that will occur which frees up again additional cash. BDC as an asset class or so lowly levered that discussions of somebody 0.7 to 1, 0.8 to 1, 0.9 to 1, I think from our standpoint it really the structure of the balance sheet when you look at the fact that our balance sheet has around using round numbers here, $165 million of fixed rate in it and then today has $250 million of SBA debentures, all of the fixed rate, very long term in nature.

So, then putting on top of that $725 million of equity so to speak it just really lends itself to being a very solid balance sheet. So from our standpoint we’re very comfortable thinking of the facility as one that is there to be utilized and there to help finance the business in an appropriate way.

The only balancing comment I’ll make to that Chris is just to say that I don't think we would ever want a bank facility, a senior credit facility to become a dominant part of our balance sheet and as you look at the size of our credit facility today versus the size of our balance sheet, I think that you look at it's basically 25 plus or minus 26% - 27% of the total committed balance sheet and that's a good place for us. We would not want senior credit facility to be 50% or 60% of our balance sheet not to impute anyone whose strategy is have that but it's just not the way we finance our business give really to your point the type of financing commitments we are making on the less side of the balance sheet.

Christopher Testa

Got it. That's very helpful. Thank you and just looking at obviously the first quarter heavily refinance across the board just curious what you are seeing second quarter date and what you see in the pipeline of possibly 3Q the usage of capital for your portfolio companies?

Ashton Poole

Christopher, it's Ashton. I say that again it's very difficult to predict, I would say historically if you looked at data around low and our system you would see typically acquisitions in buyout comprised somewhere between 70% to 80% of the flow and refinancings would be in the 10% to 20% of the flow and so that's again from a deal log perspective how that ultimately materializes and plays out in terms of conversion is always again a very difficult to see but just the facts would suggest kind of two thirds buyouts in acquisitions and maybe little have occurred in terms of refinancings obviously dividend recaps would be another category that we often and obviously track. So I hope that gives you sense of generally the kind of the makeup of the flow and again how that ultimately materializes it's very difficult to predict.

Christopher Testa

Yes that's very helpful. That's all from me. Thank you.

Ashton Poole

All right. Thank you.

Operator

And there are no further questions. I would like to turn the call back over to Ashton Poole for closing remarks.

Ashton Poole

Great. Thank you Tania, and thanks everyone on the call for joining us for this Q1 earnings call today and for your questions we are obviously always available to answer additional questions that you may have and we just very much appreciate your continued interest at TCAP.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen this concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation and have a wonderful day.

