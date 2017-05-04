Oracle: A Tech Giant Set To Soar

Just turning forty years old, Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has not been an attractive growth story in recent years. From 2012 to 2017 Oracle's revenue stagnated near the level of $37-38 billion, with diluted EPS growing primarily due to decreasing number of shares outstanding. As a result, the company's share price fluctuated around $40, from 2014 to the beginning of 2017. The stock traded near the same level in the period from 1995 to 1997. However, the situation is likely to change in the near future, since Oracle seems to find a way to finally effect a turnaround, which is already seen by a share price increase of 16% year-to-date. This article shows why Oracle is still a buy.

Cloud Business And Digital Marketing

The main catalyst for Oracle's growth is its cloud-based software and infrastructure businesses. Thus, revenue for the nine-month period increased by 77% in fiscal 2017 for cloud software as a service (SAAS) and platform as a service (PAAS), and by 10% for cloud infrastructure as a service ((IaaS)). Overall, cloud business grew by a hefty 61%, in comparison with the numbers of the 9 months period ended February 2016.

Over the last year, we sold more new SaaS and PaaS than Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), and we're growing more than 3 times faster.

(Source: Q3 2017 press release)

By this growth, Oracle shows that it is able to compete with such players in the cloud infrastructure industry as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) with its Azure product, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL). Bloomberg emphasizes that:

Oracle's infrastructure offering, a product that goes head-to-head with Amazon Web Services, will eventually be the software company's biggest cloud business, Executive Chairman Larry Ellison said.

It is important to note Oracle's cloud is a good basis for its other solutions, like ERP or Business Intelligence, but the main value, in my opinion, is in digital marketing. The corporation is moving in this direction, which is seen by its acquisition strategy. Thus, Oracle has been enhancing its marketing cloud services over the last years by a series of deals:

Crosswise, a tracking firm: April 2016

AddThis Inc.: January 2016

Maxymiser in the marketing automation space: 2015

Datalogix in the digital marketing data space: 2014

One of the most notable examples of the strategy is the acquisition of a digital measurement cloud company Moat, which counts Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Snap (NYSE:SNAP), and other big corporations as its customers. According to PRNews:

The combination of Oracle and Moat will connect data to consumer attention for better media experiences and business outcomes.

The same actions in the marketing area are undertaken by Oracle's peers in the industry. For instance, in November 2016, Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) acquired TubeMogul, a video advertising platform, while Salesforce closed the acquisition of Krux, a data-management company.

This trend is not surprising, since the expected growth of the digital marketing industry is significant. According to Forrester, spend on digital marketing will grow at a 12% CAGR over the next years, reaching $103 billion in 2019. This will enable Oracle to scale its business and continue to grow its services based on the cloud.

Adaptive Intelligence

Oracle's AI exposure is another big thing that will define the company's future growth.

At the end of April 2017, Oracle introduced AI capability for its Customer Experience Cloud Suite. With the use of AI apps, Oracle claims to optimize digital marketing channels, personalize open-time content, automate account health monitoring, and provide other intelligent services. Currently, AI Offers is in limited release, and early adopters include Team Sportia (a Swedish retailer), and an "international bank."

The product is aimed to compete with Salesforce's Einstein, an "Artificial Intelligence for business." It is claimed by TechCrunch, Einstein can generate automatic models for business, which makes it more difficult for Oracle to compete in the field. However, the future seems promising for Oracle, as the company has a set of advantages in comparison with its peers. Thus, Oracle says:

Adaptive Intelligent Apps are powered by insights from the Oracle Data Cloud, which is the largest data marketplace in the world with a collection of more than 5 billion global consumer and business IDs and more than 7.5 trillion data points collected monthly.

With the amount of information possessed by the corporation, the tech giant is able to grow AI capabilities faster than competitors and, consequently, become a leader in the field.

Financial Analysis

I have already mentioned that Oracle's revenue has not grown over the last years, with the 3 years average revenue increase of -0.1%. However, the situation is likely to change already by the end of fiscal 2017, which is seen by the numbers for Q3 2017. Thus, total revenue for nine months ended February 2016 increased by 1% (2% in constant currency), with an annual expected increase of 0.8%. The number is not very high primarily because the 61% increase in cloud business was just enough to offset declining hardware and new software licenses revenues. At the same time, I expect average revenue growth will be at least 8.5% in the next five years, which will be achieved by the company's actions in the cloud and digital marketing fields. Those will also help grow Oracle's margins. It was claimed by the company during the last conference call:

As our SaaS and PaaS business continues to scale and grow dramatically, the gross margin continues to expand. The Q3 gross margin for SaaS and PaaS was 65%, up from 51% last year, and I expect it to be about the same region in Q4. I expect that our total Saas and PaaS gross margin will continue to trend toward 80% overtime.

Additionally, Oracle looks attractive in terms of valuation multiples. Thus, the stock trades at a P/E multiple of 21.4, and a forward P/E multiple of less than 16. In contrast, the company's competitor Salesforce trades at a P/E multiple of 336, while Adobe trades at a multiple of 51.7. At the same time, Oracle's operating margin is better than the industry average. ROE is good, and this indicator is going to grow with the rise in the cloud and digital marketing businesses.

(Source: Morningstar.com)

Moreover, Oracle generates a decent amount of cash from its operations and has a reasonable debt burden. Thus, in Q3 2017, the company had more than $56 billion of cash and only $40 billion of long-term debt. This shows the company is unlikely to face financial troubles in the years to come, even if the growth will not be as high as expected.

DCF Valuation

To strengthen the analysis, I use discount cash flow model to value the company. The model shows that under the base scenario (10.2x EBITDA terminal value), the fair stock price is $46.7, which is just slightly higher than the current price level ($44.90 as of May 3). However, I find it likely that the market will continue to value the company at a multiple of 11.2x EBITDA after the horizon period of 5 years. In this case, the fair stock price is $50, representing more than 10% upside potential.

My analysis is based on certain assumptions:

1. The average annual revenue growth rate over the horizon period of 5 years is estimated to be around 8.8%, with 8% increase in fiscal 2018. The growth will be primarily driven by the cloud segment.

2. The average EBITDA margin will be around 42%, which is a conservative assumption, taking into consideration cloud business will enable margins to grow.

3. I capitalize average gross PP&E growth of 12% for the next 5 years.

4. The after-tax cost of debt is 2.3%. The cost of equity capital (16.8%) is computed using CAPM, with 1.04 beta, 2.3% risk-free rate, and 14% market premium. The WACC is, therefore, 13.9%.

As a result, the model shows $192.05 billion equity value under the base scenario, which assumes EV/EBITDA multiple will decrease to 10.2 by the end of the horizon period (fiscal 2022). In this case, the fair value of the stock is $46.7. Under the optimistic scenario (11.2x EBITDA terminal value), equity value is $205.2 billion or $49.9 per share, representing 10% upside potential for the stock. The sensitivity analysis shows a range of possible outcomes that will be driven by actual results of the corporation. Therefore, the fair price range is $45-48.3.

Conclusion

After several years of no growth, Oracle Corporation seems to find a way to change the state of things. The company's cloud business grew by double-digits over the nine-month period, and the trend is going to remain for the near future. Moreover, Oracle's efforts in the field of digital marketing provide the company an opportunity to grow, as the industry is expected to expand considerably.

Therefore, the company looks attractive for investment. The suitable price range for the stock is estimated to be $45-48.3.

