Veresen's (FCGYF) CEO Don Althoff on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Veresen Inc. (OTC:FCGYF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Mark Chyc-Cies - Investor Relations Director

Don Althoff - President and CEO

Theresa Jang - Senior Vice President, Finance and CFO

Analysts

David Galison - Canaccord Genuity

David Norsworthy - Macquarie Capital

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Veresen first quarter 2017 conference call. Please be advised that this call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Mark Chyc-Cies, VP of Corporate Planning and Investor Relations. Mr. Chyc-Cies, you may go ahead.

Mark Chyc-Cies

Thank you, Esther [ph]. Good morning and thank you for joining us on this conference call discussing our first quarter 2017 operating and financial results. On the call this morning with me here in Calgary are Don Althoff, President and Chief Executive Officer and Theresa Jang, Senior Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer.

On this call, we will provide a discussion referencing a webcast presentation, which is also available on our website at vereseninc.com before moving on to Q&A. Some comments made today on the call and certain statements contained in the presentation are forward-looking in nature. Forward-looking information is subject to risk and uncertainty and consequently actual results may differ materially from what is indicated. We caution all participants not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information.

Also, certain financial information may not be standard measures under U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. These are considered to be important measures used by the investment community and should be used to supplement other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP in the U.S. For further information on non-GAAP measures please refer to our most recent MD&A and financial report.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Don.

Don Althoff

Thank you, Mark and good morning everyone. Thanks for joining us. I think we had a terrific great first quarter but before we dive into that, please allow me a few comments to talk about the transaction that we entered into with Pembina on Monday.

For us, one of the biggest drivers in the deal was the notion that the combined entity would be so much more than the sum of the parts, that allows Veresen shareholders to access an integrated business across the energy infrastructure value chain with a strong market position. The combined company will build on a proven track record of safe, on-time, on-budget project delivery and decades of operating experience. The larger entity will have a stronger balance sheet and better access to capital. Perhaps most important it will behave a larger more diverse footprint to source additional growth.

To offer the win-win proposals the customers are looking for, you need to have an existing presence in the area. So for these reasons, we are very confident in the ability of the combined entity to compete for future investment opportunities.

At the same time, it will also provide an enhanced ability to successfully develop or acquire large scale projects, including Jordan Cove and Veresen Midstream. A bigger company is simply in a better position to push them forward without selling down ownership or stressing the balance sheet. What the transaction does for Veresen shareholders today is it brings forward the value of our growth projects and closes the valuation gap we have with relative to our peers.

We know the dividend is also very important to many of our shareholders. The combined entity will pay a meaningful dividend and will continue to grow but at a lower payout ratio. In all, you can distil why the deal makes sense to a few points: great value for shareholders, great partner and management team, great growth prospects in terms of both earnings and dividends. I'm very confident of a bright future for the combined entity.

Now turning back to our first quarter. We saw very strong performance throughout our businesses from both an operational and financial perspective. While Theresa will discuss the quarter in more detail, I did want to point out that $104 million in distributable cash for the quarter is a high watermark for our company.

We also wanted to communicate our confidence in the strength of our business through our increased full year guidance. Importantly we believe that the dividend is now fully underpinned by distributable cash, excluding the power in 2017.

During the first quarter, we announced the sale of the power business for $1.18 billion. Through this, the $1.5 billion in projects currently under construction are fully funded with no need to access the capital markets. Construction on our major processing facilities at Veresen Midstream is now tracking ahead of schedule and below budget. The Tower and Sunrise facilities will come into service in late 2017 with Saturn Phase 2 following shortly afterwards in early 2018.

At Alliance we’ve initiated discussion with shippers to extend the term of existing contracts and held a nonbinding open season to support a potential 500 million cubic feet a day expansion of the pipeline through additional compression. While both recontracting discussions and the process for potential expansion of Alliance are in the early stage, initial interest from shippers is very encouraging.

On the strength of the favorable response for potential expansion, Alliance will begin the engineering, commercial, and regulatory preparations that will be necessary to support a binding open season which we would expect to launch over the next year. We continue to believe that successful recontracting the current capacity on the pipeline remains an important step towards advancing a potential expansion.

Now I’ll turn the call over to Theresa to further discuss how well the business is doing as reflected in our first quarter results.

Theresa Jang

Thanks, Don and good morning. Well, as Don said we certainly did have a very strong quarter from a financial perspective, so let me just step through that.

In the first quarter, we earned adjusted net income of $37 million or $0.12 per common share and this is an increase of $21 million relative to the first quarter of 2016 and a $24 million increase over the fourth quarter of 2016.

One of the bigger drivers particularly relative to the first quarter of 2016 was reduced project development spend and throughout 2016 project development spend was higher, we talked about that being as a result of the dual FEED EPC we were running on Jordan Cove. And with that work behind us, our spending has decreased accordingly.

At our Midstream business, the recovery of NGL margins boosted profitability at Aux Sable in the first quarter and I’d note that when you're reviewing our financial results or forecasting future results, it's important to appreciate that under Aux Sable, sales agreement with BP shipping of margins is determined on an annual basis. And so this typically leads to the deferred recognition and distribution of profits generated in the earlier part of the year.

Specifically in the first quarter of 2017, Aux Sable generated approximately $9 million of margin net to Veresen that wasn’t recognized or distributed. And we expect that full amount will be recognized and distributed in future quarters, if frac margins remain at levels indicated by spot and forward pricing.

Clearly all the variance in the pipeline business was a result of stronger performance at Alliance relative to both the first and fourth quarters of 2016. Revenues in the first quarter were higher and costs including G&A, O&M and interest were slightly lower.

Distributable cash for the first quarter was $104 million or $0.33 per common share, that’s an increase of $24 million or $0.08 per common share relative to the fourth quarter of 2016 and an increase of $23 million or $0.06 per share compared to the first quarter of last year. The increase in distributable cash is mainly the result of a larger contribution from Alliance.

Beyond the higher EBITDA already noted, part of the $21 million increase relative to the first quarter of 2016 was driven by conservative distributions from Alliance at the start of last year as the business had just begun operating under its new service model. As well, Alliance released $4 million from available liquidity in the first quarter of this year.

The increase in distributable cash in Midstream reflects the improvement in NGL margins at Aux Sable. Ruby’s preferred litigations are fixed in U.S. dollars so they only fluctuate to exchange rates and Veresen Midstream distributions are also fixed. Ag continues to be fairly stable as well.

Our corporate costs in 2017 increased by $3 million relative to the same period in 2016 due to higher interest costs, and this was mainly the result of higher debt levels as we funded our capital projects with our credit facility as we are awaiting the proceeds on the power distribution.

In our updated outlook for 2017, we've increased our distributable cash guidance by about 6% to a range of $1.07 per share to $1.19 per share. The increased guidance range represents a payout ratio of about 84% to 94% of distributable cash and as Don mentioned, implied a full coverage of the dividend for 2017 when you adjust on a pro forma basis for the sale of our power business. And the increase in guidance as you'd expect largely reflects the outlook for continued favorable market fundamentals at Alliance and Aux Sable.

At Alliance, strong sales of seasonal firm have provided additional visibility for the balance of the year and as a result of locking in those volumes, we've moved up the guidance range for Alliance with the variability now largely driven by IT uptake and pricing for the balance of the year. I would stress so that performance at Alliance is subject to seasonal variation with winter quarters, particularly the first quarter benefit from higher throughput capacity and revenues than the summer quarters, and that's mainly due to increased efficiency of compressors in cold weather.

As well, last year we deferred annual compressor overhaul work to October to coincide with the scheduled outage to accommodate construction near Regina. And so this year we expect to revert to the more typical schedule of performing those compressor overhauls in Q2 and Q3. And so this is going to result in higher O&M and potentially less capacity available for none from sales compared to last year.

At Aux Sable relative to the last couple of years, it's a welcome change to see stronger frac margins and with the improvement in the first quarter and the current outlook for the rest of the year, we do feel comfortable forecasting a profitable year for Aux Sable. While we only received $4 million of distributable cash in the first quarter, as I mentioned earlier we did earn an additional $9 million in margin revenues that we expect to be distributed over the balance of the year, or could be used to offset losses should commodity prices weaken over the course of the year.

In all, from a financial perspective we had a great start to 2017 and with that, I’ll turn it back to Mark.

Mark Chyc-Cies

Thanks, Theresa. This concludes management’s formal remarks. I will now turn the call back over to the operator and we will take any questions we might have at this time.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of David Galison from Canaccord Genuity.

David Galison

My first question just relates to the revised Jordan Cove CapEx. But just it’s a bit higher than I guess I thought as we discussed last year, I think there were some – you were looking at some opportunities to optimize the capital costs. Just wonder if you could talk a bit about what went into the revised budget and is there any changes to the plan that were incorporated there?

Don Althoff

So, David, no, the costs that went up were actually on the pipeline, so the plant costs actually went down a little bit and we've gotten more throughput out of the plant. But we've been able to do a lot more work on the pipe and the pipe’s going to be more extensive than we originally anticipated, and also includes a bit more owner costs in it that gets developed as we mature the project. So it wasn't the plant, it really was the price and some owners costs.

David Galison

And then how do you -- how would you think about the impact of I guess the increase on the overall return for the project –

Don Althoff

With the increased throughput for the plant, returns on it stayed about the same as what we originally had expected.

David Galison

And then just on the AEGS, I'm just wondering what the plans were with the expiration of existing agreements coming due next year?

Don Althoff

We’ve begun negotiations with the key shippers. Gosh, a couple of quarters ago, this is a pretty stable system and then the customers really like to know what's going on far in advance. So we’ve begun those conversations and they're moving along nicely.

David Galison

And just a confirmation, so the revised guidance for distributable cash flow per share does not include any of the power – distributable cash flow in it, correct?

Theresa Jang

Well, it does – so it's what we realized in the first quarter actuals, and because we're projecting a close some time in the second quarter there is a contribution from the businesses that are remaining through the second quarter of this year.

Mark Chyc-Cies

David, if you go online and grab our more fulsome guidance document, you will see that we break it out both on a pre-Power and post-Power basis. So please let me know if I can help you at that.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of David Norsworthy from Macquarie Group.

David Norsworthy

Maybe just a follow-on on the Jordan Cove questions. In terms of the increased throughput, is there any need to apply for a new or expanded non-FTA license for that increased capacity?

Don Althoff

No, it’s not but it somewhat depends on the customers, but no. And we’ve also -- if there was an issue down the road because the capacity is -- we can expand it, we would expect to get that approval pretty easily.

David Norsworthy

And in terms of approval timelines, do you feel at any point the lack of FERC commissioners, is that impacting your timelines or is that kind of so far out that you don't think the current issues are going to impact you?

Don Althoff

No, we don't think the lack of a quorum is going to affect the project. We will file for in August and expect to have it back into the commission's hand through on it probably in about twelve months. So we think that all the issues with commissioners will get sorted out between now and then and it won’t be a problem.

David Norsworthy

And then just turning to Alliance, can you provide an estimate of how much a new compressor station at Alliance would cost?

Don Althoff

I don't actually know what a compressor station costs, David, sorry. We have an estimate, there's thirteen of them. And there’s two compressors per site. But it's a relatively old -- it's about six or seven years old and we're growing through and revising it now and updating it now, so we haven't given a guidance on it because it's a little stale, and we want to update it before we provide some guidance.

David Norsworthy

And the expected timeline on that, as I can make a quarter or further out.

Don Althoff

I think the goal right now is to have something by the fourth quarter. The work has begun and I think you know that, that's kind of the timing we’re looking at.

David Norsworthy

And then finally, just on the Ruby pipeline and the refinancing there, can you provide a bit more color on how that works in terms of -- is it that – well, can you just provide how that works -- how the cash flow is working and why that doesn’t actually impact your distributable cash flow guidance?

Theresa Jang

Sure. So there's two components to it. First, the $250 million term loan at Ruby was maturing on April 1 and so we refinanced that with the one year bank loan that will have a quarterly amortization kind of on the basis of what a four year schedule would look like. And so what we agreed to do was to layer on top of that, then subordinated debt from both the owners, that would see each of the owner contribute and fund the debt amortization each quarter from Q2 basically of this year's 3 and 4 and then at March 31 of next year both owners would fund the remaining balance on that term loan take that out. And so both owners then take a 10% interest on the subordinated debt and that structure will stay in place for until 2026. So that's the way it's been set up.

And so in terms of our distributable cash guidance, it's not particularly material, the 10% that we will be earning on that for 2017 and in 2018 I guess if we're around, you might see some uplift on the 10%.But I guess I just can't speak to how could [indiscernible] account for us.

End of Q&A

Operator

And I'm not showing any further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back to Mr Mark for any closing remarks.

Mark Chyc-Cies

Thanks for joining us everyone for the first quarter 2017 conference call. If there are any additional questions, please feel free to contact the Investor Relations team at investor-relations@Vereseninc.com. Our next call will be in early August where we will discuss the second quarter results. Thanks for joining us.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen thank you for participating in today’s conference. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

