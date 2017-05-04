AMD: Buy The Dip And Ignore The Punditry

From what we could understand exiting AMD's (NASDAQ:AMD) earnings report, the consensus figures shifted higher on improved gross margin expectations and back half estimate revisions upwards. We think AMD's drop following Q1'17 earnings was not justified despite less than spectacular Q2'17 q/q growth expectations given heightened expectations of OEM volume ramp going into the summer months ahead of back to school season.

Hence, seasonality/refresh should have implied a better than expected outlook. But from what we could understand, AMD was supply constrained and is looking to address this via inventory increases, which implies additional wafers above the original GlobalFoundries WSA (wafer supply agreement). Hence, AMD is not experiencing an inventory glut in the retail channel, but is ramping wafers ahead of a larger production run.

This is solid news.

Increased inventory is a good thing

Toshiya Hari from Goldman Sachs mentioned that increased inventory impacted free cash flow negatively, as inventory increased 12% q/q versus management's implied guidance of 0% q/q inventory. The move to boost inventory does dampen AMD's cash profile, but when converting wafers into MPUs/APUs/GPUs for Scorpio, Notebook, Graphics and Servers, it's a leading indicator of eventual channel sell-out. Furthermore, 75% of AMD's inventory in the prior year was measured as "work in process" as opposed to "finished goods."

Therefore, we believe AMD's inventory increased to reflect more "work in process" as opposed to an inventory glut due to channel overfill. Hence, we remain optimistic on end-market demand, notwithstanding the confusion in accounting.

That being the case, the free cash flow metrics might have added uncertainty, but with AMD needing to ramp revenue, the increased "work in process" inventory is only indicative of a massive run in AMD's sales growth going into the back half of FY'17.

Consensus expectations trending higher

Inline with our original thesis exiting the quarter, we've seen consensus estimates trend higher. Yes, this might re-introduce expectation risk going into 2H'17, however, there's evidence to suggest upside to sales/earnings as we exit a slower ramp-up phase for Ryzen/Vega units in 1H'17.

Clearly, AMD's loss of relevance in the MPU/GPU space over the past decade has subdued expectations of any meaningful turnaround among certain analysts. We think this sentiment will shift given Q2'17 guidance sounded too conservative, and expectations among analysts is trending higher.

Some perma-bears have had a change of heart following the quarter. We were surprised, as investment bank analysts were willing to concede a little here. For example, Stephen Chin from UBS is contemplating re-rating the stock upwards assuming growth in unit sales is confirmed.

This follows commentary from John Pfitzer at Credit Suisse who also expects more sales/earnings in the next couple quarters than his prior estimate. Harlan Sur from JPMorgan echoed incrementally positive sentiment among analysts.

With the consensus view shifting positively, and AMD making efforts to ramp ahead of outlook, we're more optimistic heading into AMD's analyst day.

Channel checks gave further insights on demand

It's also worth noting that supply chain commentary skewed positively on Naples as Taiwanese ODMs anticipate volume shipments to commence toward late Q2'17, according to Michael McConnell. Furthermore, the commentary from McConnell suggests that suppliers are concerned over AMD's ability to adequately meet demand, as opposed to inventory challenges, suggesting upside to unit shipments assuming AMD can secure more 14nm/16nm wafers.

Given data on inventory, we believe "the lower of cost" method suggests that AMD's increase to inventory suggests meaningful q/q revenue trends, which also conforms with channel commentary as well.

Hence, we don't have inventory issues.

Time to buy the dip?

Source: TC2000

The drop to the 200-day moving average happened a lot quicker than we had originally anticipated. That being the case, we're expecting the stock to bounce from here as much of the negativity seems already priced in. The scope of the bounce is difficult to anticipate, but we would be buyers here.

Furthermore, it's hard to imagine shares selling even further into AMD's analyst day, which is scheduled on May 16, 2017.

Final thoughts

Some analysts have taken a more muted tone, and have maintained the stance that AMD is too risky and remains a "show me" narrative. While there's some merit to the skepticism, we think recent efforts to reduce pricing, improve performance and win semi-custom share in Notebooks/desktop/consoles is indicative of ramping sales/earnings.

We like the underlying growth thesis in AMD and maintain our positive stance. We think AMD remains best-in-breed among semiconductor stocks, and with expectations reduced, the situation has de-risked quicker than what we could have anticipated. There's more upside to AMD's revenue/earnings when compared to other semiconductor names, and assuming R&D efficiency sustains at this pace, and 7nm node shift matches a FY'18 timeline (based on Masking costs), we'd imagine the stock trending higher given enough time.

As such, we reiterate our high conviction buy recommendation and $19 price target.

