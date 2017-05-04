Did The Fed Just Push Out A Taper?

There was none and we think what was missing spoke loudly.

The Fed had all been talking about a taper of asset purchases into yesterday's Fed meeting. The Wall Street Journal also previewed a change in wording. There were no changes. Is the Fed backing off from their QE taper?

Fed Minutes Of Their March Meeting

The minutes read as follows:

Provided that the economy continued to perform about as expected, most participants anticipated that gradual increases in the federal funds rate would continue and judged that a change to the Committee’s reinvestment policy would likely be appropriate later this year.

Those minutes were used as an unofficial official test-the-waters way to take financial markets' temperature on a taper.

"Most participants" thought it would be appropriate to slow down the bond and mortgage purchases if "the economy continued."

Wall Street Journal Preview On Sunday

The Wall Street Journal has been known to be a method for the Fed to plant messages to the street.

Here's what they said just this Sunday:

They also believe they are on course to signal late in the year that they will begin winding down their securities portfolio.

Based on the March minutes and Sunday's WSJ preview, the Fed appeared ready to change their official statement about their asset purchases.

But No Change to the FOMC Statement About Asset Purchases

To preview to the street that a taper was coming the Fed would have adjusted this sentence in the FOMC statement:

The Committee is maintaining its existing policy of reinvesting principal payments ... and of rolling over maturing Treasury ... and it anticipates doing so until normalization of the level of the federal funds rate is well under way.

The Fed however, did not change their statement.

After a clear call from the March minutes and an apparent call from The WSJ, the Fed held off from putting a taper in print in their statement.

Why No Taper?

CPI printed negative in its last read

PCE Price (the Fed's favorite measure) printed negative in its last read

GDP printed .7% (under 1%)

Non-farm payrolls totally missed the mark in the last read

There were plenty of reasons for the Fed to back off from officially calling for tapering.

Fed Chair Yellen Worried About Being Wishy-Washy on this Move

Short-term rates the Fed understands. Long-term rates and the Fed's influence on them, the Fed does not understand by their own admission.

Here's Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Aug. 26, 2016:

Our understanding of the forces driving long-run trends in interest rates is nevertheless limited, and thus all predictions in this area are highly uncertain.

Does anybody know what the Fed's intention was in buying longer term bonds and mortgages? It was to drive longer term rates lower. The Fed admits that "predictions in this area are highly uncertain."

Fed Chair Yellen is worried that if the Fed moves back and forth in their asset decision process it could be much more harmful than what they cause in their typical back-and-forth on short term rates.

In that same speech, the Fed Chair spells out how uncomfortable they are in that next move about changing the pace of their asset purchases:

The FOMC considered removing accommodation by first reducing our asset holdings (including through asset sales) and raising the federal funds rate only after our balance sheet had contracted substantially. But we decided against this approach because our ability to predict the effects of changes in the balance sheet on the economy is less than that associated with changes in the federal funds rate.

The Fed lacks confidence in what their decisions ultimately mean for the stock market and economy.

Getting into this $4T portfolio -- no problem.

Getting out -- problem.

For that reason, they can't play the same back-and-forth game with us that they do (regularly) with Fed Funds comments. If they decide to taper, they will hold themselves to stick to it:

Indeed, the so-called taper tantrum of 2013 illustrates the difficulty of predicting financial market reactions to announcements about the balance sheet.

The Fed is very worried about market reaction on this one and very worried if they switch back-and-forth. They have "difficulty of predicting ... reactions to announcements about the balance sheet."

They don't want their announcements to hurt markets. That's why they better be very sure before they change what they announce. That's probably why they held off making a change. Why? They aren't so sure.

Conclusion

We can now understand why the Fed held off from adjusting that one little sentence in the FOMC statement. Despite the minutes and The WSJ predicting a change, there was none. The Fed's confidence is lacking with this next move. They better be sure but they are not. No taper news for now.

