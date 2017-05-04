Valuation Dashboard: Energy And Materials - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry, and gives a list of 10 stocks. I update every month 8 lists like this one covering all sectors (some sectors are grouped). The 8 lists together have returned about 25% in 2016. If you want to stay informed of updates, click "Follow" at the top of this page. My Marketplace Subscribers have an early access to the stock lists before they are published in free-access articles.

Executive summary

Energy Equipment/Services and Integrated Oil/Gas have improved since last month for most metrics, but they are the worst in profitability (measured by ROE). Materials industries have their valuation factors worse than their historical averages, except a good price to free cash flow for Construction Materials, Paper/Wood, and a fair one for Chemicals. Chemicals and Paper/Wood are the less overpriced groups in Materials. Packaging has a much better profitability (ROE) than its historical baseline, which may partly justify overpricing. Metal/Mining is the only industry of this group with all valuation and quality factors worse than historical averages.

Since last month:

P/E has improved in Energy Equipment/Services, Construction Materials, Packaging and deteriorated a bit in Metals/Mining.

P/S has improved in Energy, Chemicals, Metals/Mining and deteriorated in Construction Materials.

P/FCF has improved in Integrated Oil/Gas, Chemicals, Metals/Mining, Paper/Wood and deteriorated in Packaging.

ROE has improved in Energy and deteriorated in Packaging and Paper/Wood.

The SPDR Select Sector ETF in Energy (XLE) has lagged the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by about 5% and its Materials sibling (XLB) by less than 1%.

The five S&P 500 stocks in Energy and Materials with the best momentum in 1 month are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD), Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM), Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX), Sherwin-Williams Co. (NYSE:SHW), and Vulcan Materials Co. (NYSE:VMC).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. The 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity are kept in the final selection. Past performance is not a guarantee of future result. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

CBT Cabot Corp CHEM EMN Eastman Chemical Co CHEM LYB LyondellBasell Industries NV CHEM RYAM Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc CHEM SCL Stepan Co CHEM STLD Steel Dynamics Inc MINING WOR Worthington Industries Inc. MINING BMS Bemis Co Inc PACKAGING OI Owens-Illinois Inc. PACKAGING SLGN Silgan Holdings Inc PACKAGING

Detail of Valuation and Quality indicators in Energy and Materials on 5/4/2017

I take 4 aggregate industry factors provided by portfolio123: Price/Earnings (P/E), Price to sales (P/S), Price to free cash flow (P/FCF), Return on Equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average ("Avg") between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above ("D-xxx").

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Energy Equip./Sces 22.76 24.2 5.95% 1.41 1.73 18.50% 17.7 35.34 49.92% -16.76 7.34 -24.1 Intergrated Oil/Gas 20.14 18.53 -8.69% 2.88 3.35 14.03% 23.21 29.03 20.05% -5.19 4.47 -9.66 Chemicals 25.62 18.48 -38.64% 1.68 1.21 -38.84% 25.5 25.37 -0.51% 10.54 6.74 3.8 Construction Materials 32.58 21.44 -51.96% 1.73 1.16 -49.14% 38.43 40.5 5.11% 11.61 5.77 5.84 Packaging 24.62 17.96 -37.08% 1.08 0.61 -77.05% 29.24 20.09 -45.55% 20.38 8.34 12.04 Metals/Mining 31.27 19.83 -57.69% 3.22 2.65 -21.51% 31.91 25.53 -24.99% -12.14 -8.6 -3.54 Paper/Wood 30.46 21.27 -43.21% 0.93 0.72 -29.17% 19.59 22.81 14.12% 7.91 4.99 2.92

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios lower is better, for ROE higher is better. On the charts below higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/Sales relative to historical average:

Price/Free Cash Flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLB and XLE with SPY in 1 month.

If you want to stay informed of my updates on this topic and other articles, click the "Follow" tab at the top of this article.

Data provided by portfolio123 (this is a partner link giving you an extended period of free trial. I may receive a fee if you buy later a paid subscription, at no additional cost to you).

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.