Abcam: A Sterling Life Sciences Company With A Sterling Valuation Issue

There remains scope for further market share growth in their current trading areas as well as additional growth drivers through acquisitions.

In recent years, it has been scaling its anitbodies and other research tools business very rapidly building a strong market position.

(Editor’s note: There is much greater liquidity on the LSE under the ticker ABC)

Abcam (OTCPK:ABCZY) has been one of those companies I have watched and wavered to buy innumerable times over the last couple of years. Each time I have regretted not striking the "buy" button even to set up a small pilot position to watch progress.

Here I explain why the company continues to deserve a place on your watch list. Its market position, number of growth levers and incredible cash generation levels all feed into making it a tremendously attractive business. With growth still set to be in double-figures over the near term and perhaps beyond its share price still justifiably deserves to trade on a premium.

Nonetheless, for me the current share price continues to carry with it a hefty yet fragile currency premium. Created after the Brexit vote saw the GBP (Abcam's reporting currency) weaken, I argue that a little patience may still be required before a truly compelling entry point arrives. With potential funding pressure in its largest market (the US) an opportunity of this sort may well emerge in the short term.

Let me explain in more detail.

About Abcam

Abcam is likely not a familiar name to you unless you are a scientific researcher. Its main business is the making and selling of antibodies to scientists undertaking biomedical research. Antibodies are proteins made by the immune system to bind to an antigen (a toxin which elicits a response from the body). Abcam makes cloned antibodies so that batches of identical antibodies can be made for more accurate comparison of results.

Founded in 1998, originally the company focused on providing the vehicle by which labs could provide details of and sell their antibodies to scientists. Increasingly, however, it has through acquisition and internal investment sought to bring the manufacture of the antibodies in-house too (Data sources: Abcam Annual Reports):

By the end of the decade, I would expect to see its in-house manufactured revenue share in the majority. Naturally this will help in terms of margins.

Central to the business, therefore, is its online retail catalogue of biomedical research tools. If you visit it, you will be surprised at just how easy it is to use for what remains a niche and fairly complex set of products (Source: Abcam UK website):

Yet, the ease of use matter is not what draws customers to it. A critical part of that draw is due to its highly developed and impressive metadata system:

Abreviews of course are those contributed by purchasers about the product. Q&A is self-explanatory and Specific References are links to publications in which these products from Abcam are actually listed in academic papers. It is perhaps little surprise, therefore, that the company has come to be known by some as the "Amazon of Antibodies" due to the similarities with Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) massive online retailing and consumer interaction network.

A Simple but Substantial Economic Moat

Yet, it is a specific part of this metadata which is its particular strength. its economic moat is in some ways its distribution dominance of what was a fragmented market. With a prominent, widely-acclaimed retail website and an impressive catalogue of antibodies on offer, it has built up a dominant niche. Yet it is its data sheets which make Abcam's assets invaluable. As its then CEO Jonathan Milner (who still owns nearly 11% of the company) explained in 2011 about the foundations of the company:

it was incredibly important to have these antibodies available but it was a very fragmented market. There were companies making antibodies and selling them but they weren't always accompanied by good quality data. So I thought if you could build a business with a large catalogue of the best antibodies in the world but also all the data, all the quality, then wouldn't this be something wonderful. So the website is all about providing the information that scientists require to do their experiments alongside the actual physical product that sits in the tube.

Abcam thus provides both the data and delivery of the antibodies, making it an ideal go-to source for these fundamental research tools.

What is interesting is that the value of that data to the business is quite staggering. Abcam, in particular, has developed a highly efficient means of enhancing the data it provides for the products:

Scientists want to know very technical information about each product but when a product is first put on the market, nobody knows anything about it! What we do is build up a body of data which takes years and years. Abcam has a proprietary information flywheel which builds up this data on our products quicker than any of our competitors. Typically a third of our data will come from our suppliers, a third from customers and a third from our own labs. The quicker you get the data, the more sales and the better the pricing.

Abcam thus developed a virtuous circle of data collection which has helped underpin sales growth. Its competitors have sought to catch up with this system in recent years. Yet Abcam has a significant first mover advantage especially with this accretive, value-added data system. As an Edison Investment Research report explained several years back:

The [information flywheel] model is arguably simple, but it relies upon levels of maintenance, the adherence to procedures and the availability of qualified personnel. It is a focused process and the collection of data has taken place gradually [since their founding in 1998]. To a large degree, each stage is inter-dependent, for example higher adoption rates lead to the multiplication of supplier reviews and improved sales. The addition of review data and other enhancements provides barriers to entry, helps sustain sales of old products and in some cases upgrades them to "industry standard" status, making them less vulnerable to competition.

It has therefore unsurprisingly built up an envious market position. As it explained in March this year:

Two-thirds of the world's 750,000 life science researchers use Abcam's affinity binders, reagents, biomarkers and assays and the Company's products are mentioned in over 20,000 of the 56,000 peer-reviewed papers published each year in the life sciences.

Not bad for a company that is not even 20 years old yet. In many ways, Abcam is the kind of "picks-and-shovels" business I like to see. The products it sells are fundamental research consumables (on which a lot of a research lab's budget is spent). No matter what your budget, as a scientist you will likely still need to buy high-quality antibodies to do your work and Abcam is increasingly the go-to source for them.

Acquisitions

Acquisitions are also playing a key part in this. Abcam's historic strength was in the antibody market alone. Through a number of acquisitions since the start of the decade it has increasingly diversified its product offering across other ranges. In 2011, it purchased US-based MitoSciences and then UK-based Ascent Scientific. As well as antibodies, it also produced other small molecule research tools which it had not made available on Abcam. By acquiring them, Abcam was able to list them on its site.

Yet, these acquisitions also marked an increased focus at the company with regards to in-house manufacture. Increasingly, as highlighted earlier, it is looking to not only control the sale but the creation of these products.

Recently the company acquired AxioMx for $20 million which had developed an in vitro recombinant monoclonal antibody technology. This is in contrast to Abcam's own dominant in vivo methods. In other words, instead of having to make the antibodies within living cells within their biological context they can be made outside of this system (for instance, in a test tube).

Abcam considers it to be a highly scalable technology which would also see it being able to generate high-quality antibodies within weeks, which is considerably faster than at present.

When it announced the acquisition, Abcam highlighted that:

AxioMx currently provides access to its technology as a service to research institutes as well as diagnostics and therapeutics organisations. As part of the integration with Abcam, AxioMx will be re-focused to develop highly validated recombinant antibodies for inclusion in the Abcam catalogue, combining this technology with our renowned digital platform, brand and customer service capabilities.

In other words, Abcam will use AxioMx's technology to enhance its market position in the creation and sale of antibodies to clients.

What I expect to see is that Abcam will continue it fast pace of acquisitions in and around its current expertise. Its recent history in selecting, securing and then integrating acquisitions into its established business suggests this could continue to be an effective means by which to continue growing the business.

The Year(s) of the Rabbit: Chinese Growth

Similarly, its RabMAb (rabbit monoclonal) antibodies, in particular, have seen impressive growth. These patented antibodies were acquired in 2012 as part of its $155-million Epitomics acquisition. Since then this has seen remarkable constant-currency growth (Data sources: Abcam results):

Indeed, it has grown to become nearly 19% of all revenue at the company (Data source: Abcam Interim 2017 Results):

As RabMAb is a high margin family of products this is a very attractive growth rate.

RabMAb's faster pace of growth was also important due to its strength in the key long-term growth region of China. This has helped them to gain a leading market share in the country of 25% which is ahead of its own global market share of about 20% which is the joint largest with its US peer Cell Signaling Technologies (Data source: CiteAb):

Both Abcam and Cell Signaling have taken advantage of massive issues at the previous market leader Santa Cruz Biotechnology which recently lost its license under the Animal Welfare Act due to the mistreatment of animals which essentially forced it out of producing polyclonal antibodies. (Abcam was quick to include a simple page to help scientists quickly find the Abcam equivalent to its Santa Cruz product.)

Interestingly, Abcam's market position in the US - though healthy at 16% - is comparatively modest compared to its peers. With the US still by far the largest antibody market in the world, this offers the company further growth opportunities. What is more, with a strong market position in China which is set to become the largest market in the world over coming years, it looks very well placed to extend growth in the future through market share growth in the US and the underlying growth we expect to see from China.

China's 13th Five-Year Plan declared its plan to increase total R&D spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2020 (from 2.1% in 2015). Basic research which has always held a small share of total Chinese spend, in particular, is set to see its share of this R&D spending grow (to about 15%). Abcam's positioning is, therefore, very encouraging to tap into this trend going forward.

Here Abcam also has a potential catalyst. Santa Cruz was historically very strong in China. Its recent troubles have certainly been a significant distraction for management. Combine this with the likely global reputational damage done to the company may offer Abcam an opportunity to build its market position further.

Certainly it has become a notable revenue contributor in recent years. Back in 2011 Jonathan Milner had argued that:

In China where sales are 5% we believe they should be up more towards 10% so there's a big opportunity there.

Adding that:

The process in China is all a bit long winded at present. We want build on the lessons we learnt in Japan and start to take some of that long windedness out of it. It's taken us 4 or 5 years in Japan and it's going to take us a while in China but you can see the size of the opportunity there.

This it very much achieved, with 2016 seeing 11% of all revenue coming from the country up from under 5% in 2012 (Data sources: Abcam results):

It is preparing for the next stage of Chinese growth too. Having picked up its Hangzhou manufacturing facility as part of the Epitomics acquisition half a decade ago, it announced that it had "relocated the Hangzhou team to a new production facility to increase handling capacity" in 2016.

US Biomedical R&D Funding

Chinese growth potential is certainly going to be useful. Yet, its contribution to global spend still remains small in total terms at present. The US remains by far the largest market globally for Abcam's products. Here is where our first caution should be raised: the US seems set on the course for still constrained biomedical research spending.

Indeed, Abcam's recent stuttering share price performance in the last month has been due to concerns about the extent of research funding. Trump's government announced in their"America First" budget that they planned to:

Reduce the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) spending…by $5.8 billion to $25.9 billion.

That is, of course, a massive cut. Indeed, it would see funding levels not seen since 2002 (Data Source: 'NIH'):

Admittedly, the likelihood of this actually getting implemented is fairly small. Firstly, it is by far the largest cut to R&D funding ever proposed by a US government. Secondly, in recent years politicians of all colors have been supportive of increased not decreased research funding for biomedicine to cancel out decades of real-terms declines in NIH funding as a share of GDP (Data source: The World Bank):

In recent years funding has increased and stabilized its level at about 0.17% of GDP. Should the current proposals go through, it would dip to just 0.13% of GDP-lower than back in the mid-1990s.

Although it does appear that Trump would struggle to get this cut passed it is rather ominous for biomedical research in the US. However you turn it, it is clearly an indication of priorities in Trump's government. Biomedical R&D is clearly not one of them.

For Abcam that is a serious potential threat. The US represents by far the largest single market for its products (Data source: Abcam 2016 Annual Report):

A potential dramatic decline in the level of funding in the country, therefore, is hardly easy to brush off. Unsurprisingly, Abcam's share price reacted badly to the release of the blueprint:

Over the next few days, it fell nearly 12%. Since then it has recovered a little. Nonetheless, it remains over 5.5% below the pre-blueprint period.

Much More to Squeeze?

This raises further caveats to the impressive narrative you can attach to Abcam's immediate term prospects. With research spending in its largest market (as well as in Europe) still constrained, how much more can Abcam leverage its product pricing power? This is not clear. After all, its products already have premium pricing with strong operating profit margins (Data sources: Abcam results):

Already, however, we have seen these margins compressed in recent years as research budgets across a great many developed nations have been cut either in total or real-terms. It took a little while for the effect to be fully felt, however, as research grants already in place before the crisis took a while to expire to be replaced by new, reduced ones. With budget pressure still very much a dominant narrative, it is clearly a tough environment. It is for this reason that constant-currency revenue growth has also been slowing in recent years (Data sources: Abcam results):

This does not spell the end to any margins expansion; however, there are other drivers for this. Return to its RabMAb product range, for instance, which has seen such strong growth in recent years. It has a higher margin attached to it. Therefore, as its sales increasingly contribute more to overall company figures we would expect to see margins continue their expansion we have seen since H1 2016.

The company has also been investing in its systems and processes at the company in order to make them more efficient. Although costly in the immediate term, this should hopefully enhance the potential for margin expansion in the future.

Cash Rich Across the Board

Fortunately, there are many reasons why I think the company can continue to power the business ahead. In particular, this is underpinned by its cash flow situation. The company has been increasing its levels of cash generation for many years (Data sources: Abcam results):

CapEx has grown immensely in the last few years. Part of this is due to growth in maintenance CapEx required after acquisitions (for instance, the Epitomics acquisition in 2012) but a vast majority of the rest has been to fuel long-term growth. Indeed, in 2016 £5.5 million of its CapEx was from significant investments in its systems and processes across the whole business. Despite this high level of investment the company continues to generate copious amounts of FCF.

And the situation seems even more striking when we look at its H1 results in recent years. Operating cash flow has been growing steadily even if CapEx growth has limited FCF growth (Data sources: Abcam results):

Yet, what becomes apparent is that 2017 has seen a marked uptick in FCF despite the massive growth in CapEx due to its continued investment in systems and processes (£5.2 million of the total CapEx). Indeed, operating cash flow was 70% greater than in H1 2016. Even with a 54% increase in CapEx, FCF was left nearly 80% higher than the year before.

What is more, it has done this with a growing net cash position (Data sources: Abcam results):

No debt at any point over the last decade combined with consistently high levels of FCF are, unsurprisingly, core drivers of this trend. Indeed, at H1 2017 time it was able to report net cash of £76 million: £7 million higher than six months before.

Despite its immense cash flow generation levels and superb balance sheet there has been one trend that has not impressed me quite as much: declining CROIC.

CROIC (cash return on invested capital) is calculated by dividing its FCF by the sum of the invested capital (total debt and shareholders' equity). As a result, it gives us a good indication of how efficiently it is generating its FCF. However, in recent years it has been running at a far lower rate than around the turn of the decade:

As it happens, there are many reasons for this. The biggest, however, is its increasing focus upon the manufacture as well as the sale of its antibody products. Doing so, however, has resulted in it having a more extensive lab and manufacturing facility portfolio and thus growing asset and equity base.

Linked to this, the biggest obvious drag on CROIC is related to its acquisitions. For instance, its Epitomics acquisition in 2012. This obviously increased its CapEx demands as well as a more capital and asset heavy business (increasing capital invested levels) whilst taking time to contribute its full FCF to the company's total (hence the jump in 2013, the first full year it was integrated).

Further acquisitions in recent years have also depressed headline CROIC rates too. Yet, here is the thing, despite this it continues to generate a CROIC comfortably ahead of the 10% mark. This remains a very high level of cash generation efficiency. Combine this with a very healthy balance sheet and a growing FCF generation record (especially setting aside some massive, expansionary CapEx payments) and we have a very attractive business indeed.

I therefore see little reason why the company should not continue to grow its dividend at a similar or potentially faster pace than in recent past (Data sources: Abcam results):

This it should be able to do whilst maintaining a similarly healthy FCF payout ratio as seen in the last five years:

Indeed, even assuming the consensus 16% CAGR dividend growth predicted by analysts we should see payout ratios at similar levels:

Investors are set to benefit from Abcam's immensely strong cash position not only through attractive compounding opportunities provided by acquisitions and internal investments, but also through growing dividends.

A Sterling Company with a Sterling Problem

My main issue, however, is from a valuation perspective. I'd argue that Abcam is currently overpriced by around £1 a share. Why? Put simply, because of weakness in the GBP since the Brexit vote in June 2016.

Fundamentally, I think that Abcam deserves a premium rating. It is operating in a comparatively defensive sector in which it has carved out a wonderful niche in which it can consistently generate double-digit revenue growth. With equally compelling cash flow metrics and a net cash balance sheet, its premium is justified.

Yet, there is an additional pricing premium wrapped up in its current share price. This was placed on the company in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit vote in June:

Abcam leapt from £6.60 per share to £7.60 per share in just a couple of sessions: a 15% rise. This was based entirely on the depreciation of the GBP against the USD and other foreign currencies (unsurprisingly around 15%). This made Abcam's revenue and profit, largely earned in non-GBP currencies, to be worth "more" in its reported currency.

Since then, its FY2016 results released in September resulted in another boost. However, the share price then retreated back down to similar post-Brexit levels. That original £1 leap after the fall in GBP is, I believe, a very fragile part of the share price. I would therefore be reluctant to invest in the company at a price that failed to discount this from the share price. For me, therefore, I'd struggle to invest in the company before it fell back down to around the £7.60 ($9.80) mark. Why this figure? Chiefly because applying the same EV/FCF (enterprise value to FCF) multiple seen over the last five years - during which time growth was at similar levels as today - to its predicted future FCF would also suggest a fair value share price around the £7.60 mark.

There is, however, plenty of room to grow for Abcam's share price. I'd be surprised if Abcam did not manage to continue its ~10% constant-currency growth for this year and next. Assuming that its fair price (minus the weak GBP premium) of £7.60 were to grow in line with that revenue growth rate (which is not unreasonable) we could expect to see the share price back up around the £9.20 ($11.90) mark again over the next two years even if the GBP were to return to pre-Brexit levels (which is unlikely at present).

Should FCF prove to grow faster still than top line growth, there may well be even more scope for upside from this. Judging from H1 2017's results, there is a very good chance that this will indeed be the case.

Although I expect the 80% FCF growth rate seen in H1 2017 to have been moderated by FY 2017 time it should still generate much higher FCF levels than last year. Even accepting that a significant amount of the present jump in FCF is currency related, underlying FCF growth remains strong.

What is more, as its massive internal investment program decelerates in coming years this will boost FCF generation further by reducing CapEx demands and (hopefully) enhancing profitability through efficiency gains. In which case, a currency-adjusted share price of £10 ($12.90) or more over the next two years is certainly not out of the realm of possibility.

Of course, should GBP remain at its current weak levels against the USD then the actual realised share price will likely remain £1 higher still. In other words, between £10.20 and £11 ($13.20 and $14.20) over the next couple of years.

Longer term, therefore, I'd expect to see Abcam's share price continue to perform strongly. Yet in the near-term I think that the current share price has a number of notable downside risks. Patience could be rewarded generously even for the long-term investor.

Conclusion

The company is very impressively scaling its business. What is more, its recent accelerated pace of acquisitions has provided it with fresh means by which to scale the business further. With more and more of its products being manufactured in-house too, there is another lever that Abcam is pulling to continue its remarkable growth record in recent years.

There are a lot of potential drivers for long-term growth. China is a market in which Abcam has proven very successful in penetrating. With its secular growth trends already making their mark in recent years and with plenty more to come, this is certainly an exciting narrative to follow.

Similarly, its carefully chosen acquisitions in recent years have proven incredibly lucrative for investors. With a cash-rich, debt-free and highly cash-generative business such as Abcam, there are plenty of fresh opportunities open for the company to continue to leverage its current market strength to expand and enhance returns from any future investment.

Nonetheless, its share price does seem overinflated even after accepting the immense appeal of the business. Abcam's post-Brexit share price boost may be a little too fragile. Although GBP will likely remain weaker than its pre-Brexit levels for some time to come, there is plenty of reason to believe that it can continue to strengthen from current levels. Indeed, since the start of 2017 it has already gained over 5% against the USD:

It is hard not to assume that some of the post-Brexit currency boost premium in Abcam's share price should not unwind in time.

Nonetheless, patient investors will likely continue to do well over coming years. Yet in the near term, investors looking to build their position may well benefit from uncertainty about biomedical research funding levels in the massive US market. Should the Trump government continue to posture that they plan to enact significant NIH cuts, then I'd expect to see Abcam's share price get shaken lower temporarily once again as in March. Should this lead to them trading near to £7.60 once again, I for one would be looking to build a position quickly.

In sum, Abcam continues to impress me. Its increasingly dominant global market position in its particular niche is growing. With strong growth runways in emerging markets as well as scope for further market share gains in the massive US market (despite funding threats) offers it a lot of long-term growth appeals. What is more, with strong cash flow generation and a net cash balance sheet the potential for further acquisitions is very strong indeed.

Long-term, therefore, investors should continue to see healthy capital growth alongside its still impressive dividend growth record.

Abcam has consistently been a company which has confounded my attempts to patiently wait for a bargain price to emerge. It may well confound my patience once more. Yet, there are a number of factors which could (over the short term, at least) provide a very attractive entry point for long-term investors to get aboard.

For now, I think investors would do well to wait and see whether that opportunity emerges. What is certainly true is that Abcam should remain very high on our watchlist. Should it drop back down to around £7.60, investors may, however, have to act fast to pick it up at that price.

Notes

All graphs, tables and the calculations contained within them were created by the author unless otherwise noted. All data was collected from publicly accessible company filings and reports. Creative Commons image reproduced from Flickr user kaibara.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.