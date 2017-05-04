AAII Sentiment Survey: Pessimism Falls To A 3-Month Low

Members weighed in on NASDAQ 6,000, with a quarter of respondents saying it has no impact on them.

Pessimism among individual investors about the short-term direction of the stock market is at a three-month low.

Bullish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months, rose less than 0.1 percentage points to 38.1%. Optimism is below its historical average of 38.5% for the 15th out of the last 16 weeks.

Neutral sentiment, expectations that stock prices will stay essentially unchanged over the next six months, rebounded by 1.7 percentage points to 32.0%. The rise puts neutral sentiment above its historical average of 31% for the sixth time in seven weeks.

Bearish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will fall over the next six months, declined 1.8 percentage points to 29.9%. Pessimism was last lower on February 8, 2017 (27.7%). The decline puts bearish sentiment below its historical average of 30.5% for the first time in 12 weeks.

Though the NASDAQ continued its ascent into record territory during the survey period (Thursday through Wednesday), the gains were not widespread across all stocks. Plus, though some individual investors view the NASDAQ's record highs favorably, others say it is not altering their outlook.

The potential impact that President Trump could have on the domestic and global economy remains a cause of uncertainty and/or concern for some, while a reason to be encouraged for others. At the same time, prevailing valuations and the lack of downside volatility have increased concern about the potential for a forthcoming drop in stock prices.

This week's special question asked AAII members to share their thoughts about the NASDAQ recently rising above the 6,000 level for the first time. One out of four respondents (25%) described the achievement as meaningless or otherwise said that it does not alter their outlook or investment strategy. A nearly equal number of respondents (24%) view the crossing of 6,000 as a positive occurrence for the markets. About 13% expressed a bearish viewpoint, with some describing the NASDAQ's record highs as evidence that stocks are overvalued. Slightly more than 9% say it's a sign that technology stocks are doing well, with some of these respondents saying they are now favoring the tech sector.

Here's a sampling of the responses:

"It is just a number."

"These milestones are essentially meaningless, but I'll take new highs over new lows any day."

"Tech stocks are doing quite well."

"Given the high valuations in the market currently, a record NASDAQ is just another bearish predictor."

"Uptrends have to make new highs; it's a good sign."

This week's AAII Sentiment Survey results:

Bullish: 38.1%, up less than 0.1 percentage points

Neutral: 32.0%, up 1.7 percentage points

Bearish: 29.9%, down 1.8 percentage points

Historical averages:

Bullish: 38.5%

Neutral: 31.0%

Bearish: 30.5%

The AAII Sentiment Survey has been conducted weekly since July 1987 and asks AAII members whether they think stock prices will rise, remain essentially flat or fall over the next six months. The survey period runs from Thursday (12:01 a.m.) to Wednesday (11:59 p.m.).

