AMD: Adios Amigo, You Have Been Very, Very Good To Me, But It's Time To Move On

To say AMD's (NASDAQ:AMD) earnings call on May 1 was a disappointment to me is putting it mildly. My revenue forecasts for 2017 and 2018 were completely off the mark and it is time to move on to other opportunities.

Ever since my first article on AMD back in March of 2015 ("10 Reasons Why AMD Will Be $10 By 2017") I have been a big supporter of AMD and its new management team. In fact this is my 33rd article on AMD (you can see them all here). With the successful launches of new products like Polaris, Ryzen, Naples and Vega I kept raising my price target eventually getting to $25. My assumption was successful new competitive products would drive market share gains and subsequently much higher sales and profits. Well, the May 1 earnings transcript completely disabused me of that notion.

In this article I explain why I have gone from an enthusiastic buy to a sell.

"When my information changes, I alter my conclusions."

John Maynard Keynes

Although Ryzen appears to be a big hit to AMD's projected revenue numbers do not add up to what I thought was likely to happen. The Q1 numbers were fine, up 18% year over year, but the Q2 and full-year projections were abysmal. They kept the Q2 launch dates for Vega and Naples but projected a revenue gain of only 12% over last year. That isn't the kind of number I would have thought would result from a full quarter of Ryzen 7 and 5 sales plus some Vega and Naples sales as add-ons.

Even worse was the comment by CFO Kumar:

"For 2017, we now expect revenue to increase a low double-digit percentage"

Low double digits is 10%,11%,12% maybe 13% while I was thinking 30% to 50%. With 12% YoY revenue gains we cannot possibly hit my earnings target of $.40 this year and perhaps $1.00 or more in 2018. Without those kind of earnings the $25 price target is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

One big problem with hitting higher revenue targets is the lack of server sales as explained by CEO Lisa Su:

"And so, overall, I think, that is how the server outlook will be. I think I have said before and I would still say that the server market has a longer design win to revenue conversion cycle. And so we would expect it to take a couple of quarters for us to ramp the Naples product over time. But you should see a number of customers announcing what AMD platforms over the next couple of quarters."

Since it is already May the Naples launch is probably a June event and a "couple of quarters" puts meaningful sales into 2018.

And per CEO Su the Ryzen sales are "additive" to current products so I don't understand why the sales projections are not a lot higher.

"So, Joe, the way to think about that is for the Ryzen 7 and a good portion of the Ryzen 5, we really didn't have a competing product in that segment, so it's really additive."

In my mind something doesn't add up. The sales forecast is about $4.7 billion in 2017 versus $4.3 billion in 2016. I don't see how they make a profit although they stated that is their goal for this year.

And for 2018 even if we use a more aggressive gross margin number like 38% (versus Q2's 33%) it is going to require a lot of revenue increase to get a profit approaching $1 per share which is what I think we need to get to my $25 price target.

Per Su:

"So the long-term guidance, 36% to 40%, I think we have multiple ways of getting there. Certainly, on the PC side, it is not anticipating that we gain a significant amount of share over our historical numbers."

So to get to $1 or thereabouts 2018 sales would need to increase from $4.7 billion to $7.3 billion, an unlikely increase of 55%. And that does not take into account the dilution that is sure to come from Mubadala's 75 million warrants at $5.98 prior to March 2020.

And even if we give AMD a big 25% revenue gain for 2018 that puts them at $5.9 billion and using a 38% gross margin (vs. 33% projected for Q2) leaves them with undiluted (by the warrants) .45 a share earnings. At a 25 PE that puts them right about $11 where they stand right now.

And I wasn't thrilled by the second part of Su's comment either:

"Certainly, on the PC side, it is not anticipating that we gain a significant amount of share over our historical numbers."

So AMD will not be gaining a significant amount of share from Intel in the CPU market? That does not make sense to me but I'm not going to fight city hall. If AMD executives say that big market share gains are not coming I have to believe them.

Conclusion:

Basically my $25 premise was based upon taking away market share from Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), which in turn would drive revenue much higher which in turn would drive gross margin higher which would then drive profits toward $1 a share next year. I don't see how it can happen without the market share gains. I laid out my argument for this here: "AMD: Here's Why The Goldman Sachs Sell Recommendati..." and here "AMD: Calendar Of Events Leading To $25 Share Price ...". Based on this earnings call obviously my premise was wrong.

Since I originally bought AMD at less than $3 I have had a great ride and I'm obviously very happy with my results. I will continue to watch AMD going forward looking for signs that $1 share in earnings is possible. That would be a potential re-entry point for me.

I think it will remain under $12 until a significant sales announcement is made. Perhaps an order for Naples will move the stock upward a few dollars. But I think $15, $20 or $25 will require some significant sales and profit increases. All the new product information is already built into the price so now we need to see significant sales and earnings to move the price upward.

AMD is now a sell.

