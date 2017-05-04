Teva: Conservatively Bottom-Fishing For Extra Income - Even If Recovery Is Far Off

If shares do go lower the options selling strategy outlined here may allow an investor to profit anyway, or at least to lose much less.

Of course there is market risk and business risk that could drive the shares lower, but it appears to this author that the risks are already priced in.

This article outlines a strategy to earn very substantial income even if the shares only stay range-bound in the low thirties for months or years to come.

While the upcoming earnings report of May 11 may be bad, bad enough to break that support, entry at this level for the long term investor is a good bet.

Background

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) is the largest generic drug maker in the world with a presence in 80 countries, and is the largest publicly held company in Israel. Its drug portfolio is diversified and vast containing over 1800 molecules used in diagnostics and treatment over a wide variety of health issues. Teva's R&D has a particular focus on a variety of central nervous system disorders. The company's size and the scope of its vast medicines portfolio allow for economies of scale and distribution and marketing synergies.

Total revenues over the last 5 years have been fairly steady; they have varied little from $20 billion, and grown only 7.8% over the period. However they are poised to take a hit from the blockbuster Teva drug Copaxone going off patent recently, a drug that under patent protection had provided 35% of Teva's profit. Accretion from the recent Actavis acquisition is still an unknown at this point.

The company has been plagued by a number of other issues in the last year, sinking the shares dramatically, including overpaying for Actavis (and Rimsa) and taking on a whopping $26 billion of net new debt in the process. There have been officer resignations and it is unclear whether new leadership will be good for shareholders. A good summary of some of Teva's issues (though not the most recent) can be found here. Additionally the company's great divergence between reported non-GAAP and GAAP earnings is worrisome to many investors. Non-GAAP past earnings in the $5 per share range may have greatly overstated reality and with the loss of Copaxone protection and uncertainty over the Actavis integration, what earnings per share will be like several years out is really anybody's guess at this point. Shrinking margins on generics add to the worries.

How to Play TEVA Long For Considerable Extra Income

This article is not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of the risks and rewards of investing in Teva shares. The company is far too complicated for a short article to do that. Rather, this article details a method for the investor who has already decided to buy Teva near this level to play it more cautiously for more income while conservatively lowering his or her cost basis over time. The strategy is basically this:

Sell cash-secured put options expiring a week or more before the next expected ex-dividend date. First set aside enough cash in case you are assigned. if the options expire worthless, your income for the period was the cash you received in selling the puts if instead you are assigned the shares, wait for the ex-dividend date and then after the dividend is secured sell covered call options on the shares you were assigned. Ideally you'll try to sell the calls on a rally so that you receive more in selling the calls. Timing of course is very tricky and amounts to guesswork. if the calls you wrote expire worthless, sell more calls expiring shortly after the next expected dividend date (so you most likely will not have the shares called away before you get the dividend) repeat the above steps as long as TEVA is trading in a range that you consider a BUY.

Now I will walk you through one example of utilizing the strategy. It works particularly well here because TEVA has a very liquid options market that even includes weeklies. In addition the stock is a high yielder, at least for now. For simplicity I will ignore trading and assignment costs though for small investors they can make a significant dent. Here goes, per the step numbers above:

Today a TEVA $32 Put expiring in 8 days could be sold for $1.68. If assigned, net cost is then $30.32. While that's a mere 40 cents cheaper than the $30.72 that shares are currently trading at, this low 40 cent 'discount' is only because the option expires in just 8 days. For options expiring a few months out 'discounts' of over a dollar are common. n/a If shares are below $32 on May 11, the holder of the option you sold will exercise it so you will buy Teva at $32. Wait to accrue the dividend (hopefully still $.34) and then look to sell covered call options on the shares. Never sell more call contracts than the number of shares you were assigned divided by 100 as to do so is very risky. (This strategy is designed to reduce not increase risk compared to just owning the stock without writing options.) It's generally shrewd to sell covered calls expiring shortly after the next expected ex-dividend date: since standing buy/sell orders are reduced on the ex-dividend date the chances are a bit lower of the calls being exercised beyond that date plus you'll get the dividend (unless the option holder exercises early, which is unusual).

A Plausible Example

Walking through the steps again in more abbreviated form, here is an analysis of one hypothetical scenario in which the stock trades range-bound in the low thirties throughout the remainder of 2017.

Sell May 11 $32 Put for $1.68. Assigned on May 11 at $32 (net cost $30.32). Receive dividend of $.34 (net cost now $29.98). Sell August 26 $32 covered Call for $1.25 (net cost now $28.73). Shares called away August 26 at $32 for a net profit of $3.27 [$32-$28.73=$3.27] (not bad on a $30.32 investment - that's 10.7% in just 3 months!), then start over at step 1, or if shares not called away then sell $32 covered Call expiring mid December (shortly after the next dividend) for $1.25 (net cost now $27.48) and collect November $.34 dividend (net cost now $27.14).

Supposing that TEVA traded every remaining day of 2017 near the current 52 week lows of about $30-$32, making most shareholders feel rather sick, an investor following my plan could very plausibly exit the position in December near a meager 52 week low of say just $30.50, at a $3.36 profit over net cost ($27.14) realizing a total return of 12.3% in just 7 months which is 21% annualized! Not bad for a stock trading fairly flat the whole time you owned it! That is the power of generating extra income selling options on a stock you are comfortable owning. The caveat is that this strategy performs best in a flat yet volatile market. If the shares tank from here you'll of course suffer and if they soar your shares will get called away severely limiting your benefit. But in a flat market this conservatively leapfrogging with option sales is king.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TEVA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My TEVA long position currently is through sold put options at strike $32.00.