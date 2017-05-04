Square: Should You Chase?

The valuation isn't adding up with the stock above $20.

The mobile payments provider is now worth in excess of $8 billion based on the updated share count.

After the close on Wednesday, Square (NYSE:SQ) reported Q1 results that absolutely smashed analyst estimates. The mobile payments provider continues to shake off doubters that CEO Jack Dorsey can handle dual CEO roles with Twitter (NYSE:TWTR).

The stock surged beyond $20 on the report and smashed my investment thesis along the way that Square was now overvalued. The general question now is whether these results adjust the investment thesis.

In the course of the last year, Square has gone from the market doubting the ability to leverage up growth to losing their biggest customer, yet still improving margins dramatically. The mobile payments provider went with a $0.05 adjusted loss last Q1 to a $0.05 profit last quarter.

Investors though need to make sure they use accurate numbers when evaluating the stock. A lot of the financial sites are using the GAAP estimates for an $0.08 loss in which case Square only beat estimates by $0.03 due to reporting a $0.05 loss on a GAAP basis.

Using the adjusted numbers, Square grew the EPS $0.10 over the prior year Q1. The adjusted net income improved by an incredible $30 million in one year.

Another key point is the share count. Square is now reporting shares outstanding of 404 million even after buying out a 9.5 million share warrant from Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) for $55 million.

Remember that the listed share count was a big issue at the time of the IPO. The company listed up to 106 million stock options and the 9.5 million warrants making the potential diluted share count possibly up to 440 million shares.

Now that Square is reporting a profit, the diluted share count should accurately include the stock options in the money now. Using this share count, the market valuation is now roughly $8.2 billion.

At an adjusted revenue target of roughly $900 million, the stock trades at about 9.1x that sales target. Considering Square is only marginally profitable with a high-end target EPS target for 2017 of $0.24, excluding the convertible debt costs, making a stock value above $20 highly questionable.

Investors see the market value of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) now reaching close to $60 billion, so chasing the stock becomes tempting. The valuation comparison should make one pause on Square.

SQ PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

The key investor takeaway is that Square has exceeded even my highest expectations with the Q1 results. The stock though has already far outrun the actual results.

