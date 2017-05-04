3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: May 4, 2017

Welcome to another edition of Three Things, where we consider some recent events and watch the march of industrial bioscience together. The goal of this digest is to help you understand the implications of recent actionable events and scientific publications as they relate to drug development and the treatment of various diseases.

BioPharmX announces positive results... and craters?

BioPharmX (NYSEMKT:BPMX) is a microcap company involved in the development of BPX-01 for the treatment of acne. BPX-01 is a solution that goes on the skin, and two different formulations (a 1% and 2% solution) have been the subject of the phase 2 OPAL study, which recruited patients with moderate to severe acne.

BPMX announced positive top-line findings for BPX-01, with reductions of just over 15 lesions for both the 1% and 2% solution, which were significantly improved over the vehicle reductions of 11.3 lesions compared with baseline.

The 2% solution also achieved a numerical improvement over placebo in the proportion of patients who achieved "clear" or "almost clear" skin as assessed by the investigators. This improvement did not reach statistical significance, however.

Looking forward: At the time of writing, BPMX has dropped 30% in the premarket on this news. Considering these results support the further development of BPX-01 in phase 3 study, it's difficult to see how this is being construed as bad news. It seems like quite the overreaction, but we'll see how it plays out.

Another OPAL trial leads to Pfizer's regulatory submission

OPAL would appear to be quite the popular name for clinical studies! In this case, OPAL refers to a suite of trials investigating Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) tofacitinib, a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor intended to treat psoriatic arthritis.

The company has announced submission and acceptance of its new drug applications of tofacitinib, both in twice-daily and once-daily formulations. Findings from OPAL Beyond, OPAL Balance, and OPAL Broaden were all included in the submission. OPAL Broaden and Beyond were the pivotal phase 3 studies included, and these have both met their primary endpoints.

Looking forward: As PFE moves forward toward the endgame for this agent, rheumatology looks to get even more crowded. Certainly, though, patients need as many treatment options as possible to give doctors flexibility when it comes to making decisions around selection. As we come to understand which agents are best in patients who did not respond well to DMARDs, it will be important to watch for the key players in future treatment of psoriatic arthritis.

Mylan's Herceptin biosimilar is equivalent to the real stuff

We're no strangers to talks about high drug prices here, and some look to the biologics as a huge driver of cost. In oncology, the patents for revolutionary drugs like Rituxan and Herceptin have passed, so now it is time for the rush of "generic" forms of these agents, right?

Yes and no. The exploration and acceptance of these agents have been somewhat slower than one might expect watching generics pharma companies like Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) in the past.

Unfortunately, biosimilars cannot be made to be exact copies of the originator molecules, due to a wide range of manufacturing issues and the biological reality of their production. Thus, companies have had to undergo rather rigorous testing for biosimilar products in order to establish features like bioequivalence, efficacy, and safety.

This is due in part to the differences in product that you can get from recombinant DNA technology even if you have the exact same DNA sequence. Different cell lines might make different modifications to the protein product, potentially altering its pharmacokinetic properties.

We got an important piece of the puzzle recently in JAMA. Women with HER2-positive breast cancer receiving taxanes were supplemented with either Mylan's biosimilar or the originator Herceptin. And both 24- and 48-week analyses could detect no difference between the two agents in terms of response rate, time to progression, or progression-free survival.

Looking forward: With encouraging results like these, it looks more inevitable than ever that we're going to see a wide adoption of biosimilars as they become approved. And since a number of big manufacturers have their hands in this pie, perhaps the cost of trastuzumab is about to take a significant dive.

Conclusion

Thank you for checking out another edition of this digest. It is my eternal hope that it's helping you to stay abreast of the recent developments here. If you found it helpful, please consider becoming a follower of mine on Seeking Alpha. This will allow you to receive real-time email updates when new articles of mine are published.

At any rate, I greatly appreciate you taking the time out to read this piece!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.