Market Volatility Bulletin: VIX Perking Up Heading Into Healthcare Vote?

Bulls took firm control of the ES futures (NYSEARCA:SPY) in the overnight session, posting lows at 2381.25 almost immediately on the Asian open, and jumping higher into the US session open. Overnight highs were at 2390.75, above the previously-held resistance level at 2388.75. S&P bulls failed to hold the key level after the open, and have since fallen all the way back down to overnight lows.

Spot VIX was down as much as 2.50% before the opening bell, with gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) futures off another 1.50% after dropping nearly 20 handles during yesterday's trading. Crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) futures for June delivery dropped another 1.50% overnight, after mostly range-bound trading Wednesday after a smaller than expected inventory draw.

A few news items were main drivers of the overnight session; these included both word of a House vote on a new health care bill to take place later today, as well as news of North Korea delivering a rare stinging statement against China's suggestion that they should exercise caution regarding their nuclear program.

Today's healthcare vote is set to begin between 1:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m., according to a schedule sent out earlier this morning by House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Ca.

CNBC: Wednesday Close

The Dow Jones (NYSEARCA:DIA) was the lone major US index to close higher on Wednesday, led by bank stocks moving higher after the Fed's latest interest rate decision. As S&P sectors go, financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) jumped 0.80% after the Fed statement, with materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) and real estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE) lagging after the news.

In yesterday's statement, the Fed left rates unchanged, declaring the recent Q1 slowdown as due to "transitory" factors, while electing to maintain their current reinvestment program. Investor's eyes now move to the April Jobs report to come out tomorrow morning, and then next to June's interest rate decision, where Fed Funds futures have priced in a nearly 80% likelihood of a rate hike, up from 68% before the Fed decision.

Source: CME FedWatch

Shout-Out

Our shout-out today goes to Brad Kenagy's piece from yesterday: 4x Leveraged ETFs Are On The Way. In his Wednesday article, Mr. Kenagy notes that the SEC has recently approved both 4x-leveraged and -4x-leveraged ETFs which will track performance on the S&P 500, and discusses some of the pitfalls to using leveraged products for long-term investing.

Currently, the two closest products on the market today are the 3x-leveraged ETF UPRO and the 3x-inverse levered SPXU.

Source: ETFReplay.com

While the positive exposed ETF (NYSEARCA:UPRO) has blown away returns as compared to SPY, it is important to note that the inception date of this product, as well as that of the inverse exposed SPXU is June 2009. This means that both products have only been around for one of the fiercest bull markets in history. Also for consideration, the -3x-leveraged SPXU has seen nearly 99% of its value erased during the same period.

Source: ETFReplay.com

Mr. Kenagy also reports expense ratio of these new products as something to seriously consider, given that the 2x-leveraged S&P ETF (NYSEARCA:SSO) has an expense ratio of 0.89%, and the 3x-leveraged S&P ETF has an expense ratio of 0.94%. The author believes the expense ratio for these new funds may come out well over 1%.

It is wrong for investors to group all ETFs as "Weapons of mass destruction"; however, in this case, any potential investors need to be aware that these funds will have large swings and are strictly meant for trading over short periods."

Though not specifically mentioned in Mr. Kenagy's article, investors using these highly-leveraged ETPs should follow the recommendations used for the leveraged VIX products; that is, only using them for short-term held positions.

Thoughts on Volatility

Investors have seen massive swings in VIX values over the past month, both in the spot index, as well as the futures and exchange-traded products. While these swings have been massive on the front-end, moves on the back-end of the VIX futures curve have been quite a bit more muted.

Note that the large move down in spot that took place last month saw the index drop more than 33%, while the VIXM only showed losses of approximately 10%.

Movement in back-end contango has also been muted as well when compared to say, the F1-F2 spread. While the front-end spread moved squarely in backwardated territory, the rest of the futures curve held in contango. As shown above, the F4-F7 spread can move into backwardated territory, but it does so on much less often than that on the front-end.

The chart above shows the overall VIX futures term structure the last time F4-F7 moved into a backwardated state. Recall that also during this period, the SPX was in the midst of a 10% or so correction.

Organic vol on ES at-the-money options has remained flat at the monthly and quarterly expiries, but has certainly moved higher at the weekly, especially when considering that just a few days ago we printed 6.7. As mentioned, front-end vol is the whippiest.

These are terribly low. To put it in perspective, a one-week straddle the Friday going into the first-round elections was a touch over $40. Now an almost one-month straddle is trading $41.25. That's just so cheap.

The ES version of contango is changing (look down column two in the table above). In fact, weekly vol sits higher than monthly. We wonder between the jobs number tomorrow, the health care bill, and the second round of the French elections has these vols a little more testy. Monthly vol really does look like a steal.

We will tell you that we have been pleasantly surprised by all the attention on SA the VIX has gotten lately. Big-name contributors have been speaking about the nature of this last rally, and in particular just how slammed volatility has gotten. We agree with much of the analysis. We would like to add that going right to the source and looking at organic vol in the ES can offer a fuller sense of what traders are pricing volatility at.

We tend to keep these analysis brief, as most people associate volatility with VIX or VIX ETPs. But remember folks - those products are themselves just derivatives of a particular basket of SPX options. (SPX is very similar to ES). We'd encourage you to try looking at implied volatilities on multiple maturities and strikes for a broader view.

Tracking the Trade*(please read disclosures) - Trade Initiation:

Last Monday we began a new trade to track. Specifications as follows.

Strategy: Thesis (Set out on Apr 24 at trade initiation - read to see what our thoughts were on entry)

At least for the time being, S&P bulls have broken through the resistance they had been facing for several weeks at ES 2370.

We set out our new strategy just after the first round of the French election.

At-the-money vol looks quite tame at the weekly, monthly, and quarterly time frames. We assert that the weekly vol makes decent sense, but the monthly and quarterly were dragged down too low.

To test this claim, we will short near-dated vol against longer-dated vol.

Our thesis will prove wrong if realized volatility turns out to be quite high over the next several days.

As we initiate this trade, the ES stands at 2375, after following global risk-on assets smartly higher to begin the final week of April.

Update: ES currently sits at 2384 as we update this segment. Our Wednesday 2380 puts have rolled off, and so now all we have is (effectively - see tactics segment here) two May12 2375 puts.

Tactics:

To open, we sold one straddle and bought another

Sell the Apr28 2375 straddle

Buy the May12 2375 straddle

Source: Interactive Brokers

Above is the payoff diagram on this spread.

Max gain on one of these is just what you put into the trade (your debit), and even that is only for rather extreme outcomes (large moves up or down before Apr28 expiration). As such, this is not a high-exposure trade.

Note that on our original trade, the dotted line was above the solid line rather than below it. This means that over the central range, the spread had quite a positive theta on it. Essentially, the dotted line pulls the solid line in its direction with the passage of time.

The new shape of the trade and options exposures can be seen below. Before you view them, please recall that we rolled out our Apr28 straddle by simply buying two Apr28 puts and selling two May1 puts (2375 strike). On Monday, we bought back the May1 puts and sold two May3 2380 puts, thereby raising the strikes on our short straddle. Those May3 puts expired yesterday.

"Where's the trade stand?"

Our two puts stand $8.50/$9.00 on the bid ask - so say our mid on two puts is $17.50 against a basis of $10.20.

"What will you do now?"

Bearing in mind that we have two more trading days before our trade wraps up, we'll go with something simple.

We'll just sell two May12 2360 puts.

Doing this brings our basis down to a little less than zero - so locks in a winner. Bear in mind, we're not a big fan of trading to "lock in winners", it just happens to be so in this case.

This largely, though not entirely, flattens out our (now negative) theta and vega; it gives us a chance at a nice extra profit if the market dumps on the jobs number (thought that's far from guaranteed.

"Why not roll out the straddle again to May 5?"

There's a case to be made for that, and that's the high drama way to go. Still, we like opening up the profit profile on this trade a bit more, and that's better accomplished by converting this trade into a vertical spread (i.e. a "put spread) as opposed to a horizontal spread (ie. a calendar).

Not that we have any special insight on what's going to happen by tomorrow morning. But we took our larger risk already when we sold the May3 2380 puts - raising the strikes five handles. Now we'd like to see if bears can do anything with the jobs data.

Mechanics

As seen above, this is a very easy trade to make. Just put in an order for two at the mid.

But in this case, there is no mid! This is because the ES ticks in quarters on spreads and options over a price of $5.

So you have a few basic options here:

You can put in a limit for two at $5.75 - probably will get filled but no guarantees. You can put in a market for two at $5.50 - guaranteed fill but at a worse price. You can put in one market (get filled $5.50) and one limit ($5.75) - and effectively create your own mid at $5.625.

We will go with option three. We'll be sure to get the fill on the first trade, bringing our basis down to $4.70. We'll hold out for something a little better on the second trade.

Closing Thoughts

Thank you for reading Market Volatility Bulletin, and we remind you that these trade ideas are really for educational purposes. They are not so much about making "sim money"; we seek to show you how trades can play out, and offer you the reader a framework for understanding how to work with options Greeks, spreads, and the like.

Just as importantly, Tracking-the-Trade shows you how to divide your ideas into Strategy, Tactics, and Mechanics. Investors spend way too much time in our opinion fixated on strategy, and not nearly enough on tactics or mechanics of how to carry out an idea. That in our mind is a valuable skill set that traders have and investors will need in the years ahead.

Have any questions or suggestions? Let us know! We really enjoy reader comments, and post strong comments from our readers with regularity. We appreciate that.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.