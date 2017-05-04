Whirlpool To Acquire Yummly For Kitchen IoT Play

The deal is part of Whirlpool's strategy for connected kitchen appliances that will appeal to Yummly's younger demographic.

Yummly has developed a digital media service that engages 20 million registered users about cooking recipes and resources.

Quick Take

Consumer electronics company Whirlpool (WHR) has announced an agreement to acquire cooking media company Yummly for an undisclosed sum.

Yummly will provide Whirlpool with a younger customer base comfortable with digitally connected products and media.

The likely small deal appears to solidify another piece in the groundwork for Whirlpool’s connected kitchen ambitions.

Target Company

Redwood City, California-based Yummly was founded in 2009 by David Feller and CTO Vadim Geshel to provide personalized cooking recipes and resources to consumers.

Management is headed by CEO Brian Witlin who has been with the firm since 2012 in various capacities and was previously co-founder and CEO of ShopWell from 2010 to 2012.

Below is a brief sample video about how the company educates consumers on food preparation:

(Source: Yummly)

The company claims to have 20 million registered users, though didn’t say how many are active on a monthly basis or provide other engagement metrics.

Investors have funded more than $24 million and included consumer products firm Unilever Ventures, Physic Ventures, First Round Capital, Harrison Metal and Intel Capital (INTC).

Acquisition Terms

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms, although this has the earmarks of a sub-$50 million acquisition.

According to Whirlpool, the acquisition will ‘not have a material impact on Whirlpool Corporation’s 2017 financial statements.’

Rationale and Commentary

Whirlpool is essentially acquiring a 20 million strong user list with a focus on ‘what happens in the kitchen.'

As Whirlpool stated in its deal announcement,

With this announcement, Whirlpool Corporation continues to strengthen its position as a leader in building a seamlessly integrated connected kitchen. Every day, millions of consumers around the world use Whirlpool Corporation appliances to prepare meals for their families. The Yummly acquisition will allow these consumers to dramatically reduce the stress from meal planning by helping answer the age-old question, "what's for dinner tonight?"

Whirlpool aims to combine Yummly’s engagement tool with its initiatives in the IoT, or Internet of Things space for the home.

So, Yummly brings a digital experience along with a sizable younger demographic that is complementary to Whirlpool’s strength in the physical world as it begins to roll out its connected kitchen offerings in the period ahead.

Younger and digitally-native consumers will presumably be more receptive to Whirlpool’s connected kitchen offerings, so the acquisition makes sense as Whirlpool attempts to lay the necessary groundwork while it tries to remain relevant to the next generation of consumers.

Whirlpool is the biggest major appliance manufacturer in the world through its numerous consumer and appliance brands such as Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, Amana, Jenn-Air and others in nearly every country.

Yummly will continue to operate as a subsidiary out of its headquarters, and the deal is expected to close in May 2017.

