Facebook: All Systems Go

Facebook (FB) reported earnings on Wednesday with a stock reaction which should've surprised no one. Earlier in the week I said a dip was coming which would form a buying opportunity. It still may be a little early to execute your buy order as the market will continue to digest earnings and sellers will overrule buyers in the short term, but nothing in the report has changed my mind about where Facebook is headed long term.

(Source: techcrunch.com)

Aside from some initial confusion about reported bottom line numbers due to Facebook's now GAAP only accounting, there was nothing concerning or altering to the bullish thesis. Sure, we'll hear the continued mantra about "slower revenue growth" or "shrinking ad-load" but this is neither new nor a real concern to any degree.

And since the only negative I can foresee coming out of the report is the guidance by CFO David Wehner about this meaningful ad revenue decrease due to ad-load, I'll address this first.

The obvious analysis is this guidance is nothing new as this was already mentioned during the last two earnings reports - meaning this is already priced in the stock. Secondly, there was a great question from an analyst on the conference call asking if some of the new ad formats such as Stories and Ad Break for video were considered part of the reduced ad-load guidance. Wehner's answer is very telling:

They are not in the ad load calculation per se. So it is different, as you said, from the ad load commentary that I've given. But obviously, it's very early on those products.

This is critical in how we view Facebook's business long term. Notice the guidance calls for the growth to slow over the course 2H17, but it ends there. It doesn't say "from here on out." What is key to understanding this slowing growth is it is temporary and not the trend for Facebook's business into eternity. The new ad products such as Stories, Ad Break and video ads are in their infancy and are just rolling out. This means their growth will not gain traction quickly enough to offset Newsfeed and other mobile ad products as the company reaches its comfort level of ad saturation for the latter (in order to preserve the user experience).

Simply put, while the oldest products of Facebook's ad business come to maturity, its new and potentially more lucrative products for video and other newer features will begin to come online and this is where revenue growth will accelerate again. Where analysts see a descending, linear slope of revenue growth from here on out I'm seeing a line that dips and then heads upward again.

Remember when desktop ad revenue was seen as slowing and mobile ads were going to be the new thing, right around IPO? Today is no different when it comes to text and image ads. The next ad format and ad consumption is short- and long-form video. This transition is being tackled by Facebook's management at a much better rate than it first tackled the transition to mobile. Today's transition may be half as long as the first initiative to move to mobile because Facebook is more staffed (read: talent) and better equipped to handle the transition. Therefore, the slowing ad revenue growth is merely a transition to a new form of ad revenue which will accelerate growth again. This plays into my thesis about Facebook's investment year playing out similar to its last one.

And this doesn't even account for Facebook's other properties such as Messenger and WhatsApp which are being invested heavily in to garner revenue from them in the near future.

Moving on to the positives and future valuation of Facebook, we have an easier picture to look at as the company will report strictly in GAAP earnings. This is much easier to keep track of for analysis and will eliminate any discrepancy in which valuation is correct. With this in mind, I went back to the previous three quarters' reports and gathered the GAAP net income in dollar amount in order to calculate exactly what the real EPS is for the company through this first quarter. With $11.54B in net income over the last twelve months, I divided it by today's fully diluted shares outstanding of 2.944B. This brings us to earnings per share of $3.92 or a trailing P/E of 38.2 - coming in virtually exactly where I thought it would.

Now the problem I have with people harping on slowing revenue growth and calling Facebook a sell on this point is this misses Facebook's fantastic margins. It also misses - if the company's revenue was actually slowing for good - the company is not a startup anymore and revenue growth becomes less important and net income and EPS becomes more important as a company matures into its next phase.

This also misses the fact Facebook is investing heavily in itself with total expenses at $4.7B, up 40% year-over-year. Facebook is not holding back on the spending front and - if it were - its bottom line could be substantially higher. But! Facebook is not at that phase, it is in the heavy investment phase still with ad products and entire platforms being primed for revenue generation. Yet, because the company is still growing revenue at a higher rate - 49% - than expenses, its margins increased. This is great financial management. These margins, even during this phase, are only going to grow and drive Facebook's profits to another level in the years to come. After all, I keep hearing how Facebook's P/E is "too high and it looks expensive." This is a talking point only to the untrained eye. Facebook isn't anywhere near ready to impress with huge profits.

Facebook's future is priced in with reduced revenue growth for the second half of the year. What's not baked in is an acceleration of growth when other properties and products come online because of this heavy investment year. And, due to the margins Facebook is able to leverage, it means net income also will jump above expectations.

I recommend buying on any earnings related dip this week or next, which may appear and be gone quicker than in the past. In the meantime, all systems are a go at Facebook.

If you'd like to be made aware of my opinion and analysis in the future on Facebook and other tech companies, then I encourage you to follow me by clicking the "Follow" link at the top of this page next to my name.

Coming Soon: My own premium Marketplace subscription service - The Millennial Accord - aimed at new, young, and young-at-heart investors looking to start and radically grow their portfolio. Get my growth investment picks first and receive my millennial do's-and-don'ts newsletter on top of much more exclusive content. Follow me and check the 'get email alerts' box to know when my service goes live.