Euro Gets Stronger Against The Dollar

Over the longer-term the value of the US dollar relative to the Euro will rise.

This holds, I believe, for the short-run as Europe still faces many problems like Mr. Macron will still not have much power over the French parliament, and then.Italy and Greece.

The value of the Euro is getting stronger relative to the US dollar as Emmanuel Macron appears to be wrapping up the French presidency and as European economic growth rises.

The Euro seems to be indicating that Europe is getting stronger than the United States.

The value of a currency is always a relative affair and so we have to look at both sides of the foreign exchange equation in order to understand what is going on.

For one, the European economy appears to be growing more rapidly when compared to the economic growth of the United States.

In the first quarter of 2017, the eurozone grew at an annualized pace of 1.8 percent. The United States posted only a 0.7 percent annualized rate of growth.

Year-over-year, the United States grew at a 1.9 percent rate of growth, something not too much different from the eurozone, but from the short-run data it appears as if the eurozone is picking up speed while the US is decelerating.

Furthermore, it appears as if the political climate is getting better in Europe. The centrist candidate for the presidency of France, Emmanuel Macron, is moving ahead of his populist opponent, Marine Le Pen, and this seems to be casting a positive frame over investor psychology. After winning the presidential debate last evening, Mr. Macron seems to be heading for an easy victory in Sunday's voting.

As a consequence of these bits of information, the value of the Euro is rising against the US dollar.

Thursday morning it took more than $1.0930 to buy one Euro.

On April 10, 2017, one Euro cost just a little under $1.0600.

The information on the European economy and the possibility that Mr. Macron would win the French election were not the only things that have changed. On April 10, 2017, President Trump blasted the value of the dollar once again saying its value was much too high. This probably had some effect, although maybe not too much as his Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, was talking at the same time about the dollar not being overvalued.

Another factor in this equation is the relative actions of the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve System.

Over the past few years the Federal Reserve has been raising its policy rate of interest whereas the European Central Bank has kept its policy rate constant.

Therefore, when the Fed raised its policy rate, as it did in the middle of December 2016, the value of the dollar got stronger. Adding further reason for an increase in the value of the dollar was the "forward guidance" of Fed officials that they expected two more rate increases to take place in 2017. This information was taken much more seriously than earlier attempts the Fed had made in terms of "forward guidance."

Right after the Fed's December move, it took only $1.0385 to purchase one Euro. This was the near-term bottom for the Euro.

Note: President Trump, at this time, also talked against the strength of the dollar.

The interesting thing is that when the Federal Reserve raised its policy rate of interest in the middle of March, the action had very little impact on the dollar/Euro relationship.

It appears as if the financial markets had already priced the Fed move into the exchange rate as there was a strong feeling at that time that the Trump economic policy proposals were going to result in faster economic growth and higher rates of inflation.

Thus, the policy movement in the middle of March did not cause any change in the dollar/Euro pricing.

Just one more bit of historical information on the dollar/Euro relationship: one year ago, it took over $1.1500 to buy one Euro. This was a time when it appeared as if Hillary Clinton was going to win the presidency, and it was a time that the US economic growth was drooping and inflationary expectations were quite low.

For example, the inflationary expectations built into the US Treasury bond market were just above 1.60 percent. These expectations have risen to about 2.00 percent since the Trump election.

Given this environment investors did not seem to be very confident that the Federal Reserve would be raising its policy rate of interest soon.

So, for the time being, it appears as if the Euro will appear a little stronger than the US dollar in foreign exchange markets.

How much longer this will continue is hard to tell given the political risks that still face Europe over the next twelve months. There is the Italian election still coming up. And, there is all the uncertainty surrounding Greek finances.

My prediction for the direction of the dollar/Euro exchange rate is for the value of the US dollar to get stronger over the next twelve to eighteen months. I still believe that somewhere in this future there is a $1.00 per one Euro exchange rate coming up…even if Mr. Trump doesn't like it.

The question…as always…is when?

