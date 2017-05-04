Keryx Biopharmaceuticals' (KERX) CEO Greg Madison on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KERX)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 04, 2017

Executives

Amy Sullivan - VP, Corporate Affairs

Greg Madison - CEO

Scott Holmes - CFO

Tony Chambers - VP, Sales

Analysts

Reni Benjamin - Raymond James

Whitney Ijem - JP Morgan

Yigal Nochomovitz - Citigroup

Matt Kaplan - Ladenburg Thalmann

Operator

Ms. Amy Sullivan, you may begin your conference.

Amy Sullivan

Thank you, Corrine. This is Amy Sullivan. Good morning and thank you for joining us for our first quarter 2017 financial results conference call.

The agenda for our call will be as follows: Greg Madison, our CEO will open the call with a review of our business highlights; Scott Holmes, our CFO will review our first quarter financial results and Auryxia product sales guidance for 2017; Greg will be joined by Tony Chambers, our Vice President of Sales, will return to provide comments on our drivers of growth in both dialysis and Auryxia’s label expansion opportunity. Following the prepared remarks, we will open the call to Q&A.

We issued a press release a short while ago reporting our consolidated financial results and recent commercial progress. We are using slides to support our call that can be accessed through the Investors section of our website.

Before beginning the call, please be advised that various remarks we make about our future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor provision under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Keryx cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated. We encourage you to review all of the risk factors associated with our business and that 2016 10-K and other 10-Qs and SEC filings as the well as the forward-looking statements section in our press release issued this morning.

This call will be archived via webcast and available on Keryx’s website, keryx.com for at least the next 15 days. All participants on this call will be on listen-only mode.

I’ll now turn the call over to Greg.

Greg Madison

Great. Thank you, Amy. Good morning to those of you who joined us on the call.

We are very pleased with the results we reported this morning and even more enthusiastic about our prospects of the year. Scott will speak about the specific first quarter product sales and 2017 guidance in greater detail but to kick off the call, I’d like to highlight a few recent accomplishments.

First, our field team’s efforts have lead to increased traction in growing the number of dialysis patients on Auryxia. Approximately 15,800 prescriptions were filled at pharmacies in the first quarter 2017, which is growth of 72% over the prior year. This strong first quarter performance is the foundation for the year, and gives us confidence to guide to a range of $56 million to $60 million in Auryxia net sales.

Importantly, with the recent formulary additions at two major Part D providers, 95% of patients taking a phosphate binder across Medicare Part D and commercial plans now have unrestricted access to Auryxia. The decision to add Auryxia to this formulary is a big win for Keryx and for patients. It reflects the value of this medication it can bring to patients and will remove a barrier to adoption as still a good number of nephrologists who perceive that reimbursement for Auryxia is limited. Additionally, we expect this coverage will carry directly into our potential launch in iron deficiency anemia later this year.

Second, in March, our sNDA to expand Auryxia’s label to treat iron deficiency anemia in patients with non-dialysis-dependant CKD was accepted by the FDA; we are on a review timeline for potential approval and launch in November of 2017.

And third, our team is finalizing our launch strategy for the potential iron deficiency anemia indication. We’ve done a lot of market research including extensive chart audits to understand the number of people with this serious disease and how they are treated today. We’ve gained significant knowledge through this process that supports our thesis that need exists for an effective, well-tolerated oral treatment option in this patient population as the majority of CKD patients receiving oral iron today are not optimally treated. We’re now in the final stages of our commercial planning and are looking forward to a successful launch in this new indication. We are well-positioned to successfully execute the goals for 2017, and I’d like to acknowledge everyone here at Keryx who’s been working work purpose to set us up for a strong year ahead.

With an overview of these highlights, I’ll turn the call over to Scott for a review of our financial results.

Scott Holmes

Thanks, Greg, and good morning, everyone.

From this morning’s press release and as Greg mentioned, we issued full year 2017 product sales guidance for Auryxia of $56 million to $60 million. With the strong first quarter and the underlying trends, our ability to forecast Auryxia’s performance has improved considerably compared to earlier this year. The $56 million to $60 million range reflects our expectations for continued strong prescription growth, as a result of the increased breadth and depth of prescribing that Tony will speak to in a few minutes.

Additionally, this range reflects our expectations for the remainder of 2017, given the recently announced Medicare Part D formulary contracts. Business from these plans will take time to build but Auryxia’s addition to these plan, allows our sales representatives the opportunity when with physicians and dialysis caregivers to break down the perception of limited access and coverage.

The guidance range represents quarter-over-quarter growth for the remainder of 2017 of between 20% and 25%. Additionally, for the full year, the midpoint of this range would represent 113% growth over 2016 on Auryxia product sales. The guidance range does not include any sales from the IDA indication as we believe it would not be prudent to do so until such approval is obtained. Additionally, following the potential approval, the remaining portion of 2017 would be rather short and any financial impact would be minimal.

Let’s now talk about the results that support the guidance range. We’ll start first with looking at Auryxia’s performance from a demand perspective. Pharmacies filled 15,800 prescriptions in the first quarter, representing a 72% increase from the 9,150 prescriptions filled in the first quarter of 2016. The average Auryxia prescription size is running at roughly 215 tablets per script. The IMS capture rate in the first quarter was 55%, so approximately 45% of our prescriptions came via the specialty channels.

We estimate that the IMS capture rate will continue to be between 55% and 60% for the remainder of 2017. This demand translated into $10.5 million in Auryxia net sales during the first quarter as compared to $5.6 million in the first quarter of 2016. Importantly, inventory in the channel has remained relatively consistent at approximately four weeks. The gross to net adjustment for the quarter was 42% and we continue to estimate that the gross to net adjustment will be between 40% and 45% in 2017.

Our payer team did a great job securing expanded coverage for Auryxia, the terms of which are consistent with our other large payer contracts. The team will continue to manage the ongoing relationships we have today to ensure we have access to support Auryxia’s growth in dialysis. We expect the same access will also support the opportunity in iron deficiency anemia.

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2017, which include license revenues from our partnership with JT Torii, were $11.8 million versus $6.8 million in the first quarter of 2016. Importantly, we ended the first quarter with $91 million in cash, representing a net cash burn of approximately $21 million in the quarter.

I’d like to now turn the call over to Tony Chambers, our Vice President of Sales. With the growth we are seeing in dialysis, we’ve asked Tony to join on today’s call to provide some additional color to what is driving the increase.

Tony Chambers

Thanks, Scott. Good morning, everyone. I’m happy to have the opportunity to be on today’s call and provide an overview of what we believe are the key drivers of Auryxia’s growth. The strength of our first quarter and our confidence for continued growth are driven by the effectiveness of our sales force and increasing breadth and depth of prescribing. As a result, we’re seeing a high level of awareness and growing familiarity with Auryxia among nephrologists and an increasing yield from a prescriber interactions reflected by the 72% increase in prescriptions compared to the first quarter of last year.

The results for the first quarter are strong but it’s important to note that in my opinion they don’t reflect the full potential of our expanded field team. This is only the second full quarter that the entire team has been deployed to promote the benefits of Auryxia and I believe we have not yet hit out strides.

Experience shows us that phosphate binder market is promotionally sensitive. Since our sales expansion in the first quarter of 2016, our representatives have been able to spend more time with physicians and in dialysis service. I’m particularly proud of our team’s ability to communicate the profile of Auryxia as well as the commitment to engage meaningful conversations with physicians and dieticians to ultimately benefit patients.

Our field team is extremely passionate about what they do every day and the benefits that Auryxia offers to patients. The conversations we’re having with the treating community are focused on the more than 30% to 40% of people with end-stage renal disease who are on phosphate binder and have phosphorus level above the target range. As a result of these conversations, we have 50% more physicians prescribing Auryxia today than we did a year ago.

Importantly, we are also seeing acceleration in new Auryxia patients, which is a leading indicator of future growth. We are pleased that many of our physicians are recognizing that Auryxia is the non-calcium non-chewable choice for clinically proven control of hyperphosphatemia.

To summarize, driving growth in dialysis market is our priority today. Breadth and depth of prescribing, growing awareness and familiarity, and the growth of new patients starts with Auryxia form a solid foundation from which we will continue to grow. With the expanded reimbursement access and the reach, [ph] we continue to be confident in our ability to execute in the field, bringing Auryxia to many more patients on dialysis.

Before I turn the call back to Greg, I’d like to share an experience I had a few weeks ago while in the field. I attended an educational speaker program hosted by one of our renal cells specialists. The speaker was a physician with deep Auryxia experience and the program was extremely well attended with approximately 10 nephrologists and 15 dieticians. Overall, this group of clinicians were knowledgeable about Auryxia and were eager to share the clinical experience with their colleagues. There is nothing better than sharing real-world experience in a peer to peer setting to broaden Auryxia utilization and deepen physician awareness and ultimately help build momentum in the market.

With that, I’ll now turn the call back to Greg.

Greg Madison

Great. Thanks Tony.

As you can tell from Tony’s comments, we’re very enthusiastic about the near and long-term outlook for Auryxia in dialysis and are confident that we will continue to build awareness and drive demand for this important medicine. I’d like now to reinforce our three strategic priorities to support our vision to build the leading renal company which are, first, to maximize Auryxia’s potential in dialysis and launch and grow in the non-dialysis chronic kidney disease market with iron deficiency anemia. Second is expanding our portfolio by adding strategic assets; and third, to manage our internal growth and talent.

Our primary focus as we’ve been discussing is to maximize Auryxia potential to approximately 350,000 people in the US on dialysis and taking a phosphate binder. Yet, adoption of Auryxia is still early and being prescribed to relatively small number of these patients. Therefore, we have a tremendous opportunity to continue to drive uptake of Auryxia in this indication and ultimately maximize the potential of this medicine. This progress will create a strong foundation for us to launch this medicine in iron deficiency anemia in people with non-dialysis dependant CKD.

I think this is good segue to our near term opportunity in iron deficiency anemia. The PDUFA for review of our supplemental new drug application is only six months away. One of the most important elements of the potential launch in the pre-dialysis patients with IDA is the operational efficiency it will have by leveraging our existing infrastructure. Recall that the nephrologists treating pre-dialysis patients are the very same nephrologists who treat dialysis patients and we’re calling in them today. We see a very high overlap with currently targeted nephrologists who write the majority of phosphate binder prescriptions with those who write the majority of oral iron. Thus, we believe we are right sized and don’t foresee a need to expand our field force. Therefore, all of the work that our field team’s performed today in the dialysis market generating awareness of Auryxia, expanding clinical experience and familiarity with the medicine will give nephrologists important clinical experience on medication and provide us with the head start as we move into IDA.

The broad formulary coverage of Medicare Part D plans with the addition of two large Part D providers removes another barrier to use and provides additional leverage. We are now on formulary at all major Part D plans and importantly with new payers, cover the remainder of 2017 and the full year 2018. We believe this demonstrates that Part D and commercial plans recognize the value of Auryxia and ensures we can provide broad access to Auryxia for people with iron deficiency anemia and pre-dialysis upon potential approval later this year.

We are confident that formulary status and overall reimbursement for Auryxia which we have in place today will remain the same as we launch an IDA. To this end, we not only have the potential to become the first line phosphate binder of choice but with our commercial leverage and Auryxia’s unique ability to also potentially treat IDA, we can go beyond dialysis and establish Auryxia as an important new treatment option for iron deficiency anemia in pre-dialysis patients.

The sNDA was filed with results from our Phase 3 trials which demonstrated statistically significant increases in hemoglobin and the majority of non-dialysis dependent patients treated with ferric citrate. We are confident of application based on the strength of these Phase 3 data. Our medical affairs team is doing great job, responding to increase in the publication of the Phase 3 results in the Journal of American Society of Nephrology and posters that were presented at two medical meetings last month, the World Congress of Nephrology and the National Kidney Foundation’s Spring Clinical Meetings. At the same time, they are raising awareness of the unmet needs that exist today through disease education.

As I referenced earlier, we’ve learned from market insights that there is a tremendous need for an effective, well-tolerated and convenient option for pre-dialysis patients with iron deficiency anemia. IDA is common in CKD and the prevalence and severity increases as the disease advances. There are currently no oral iron therapies specifically approved by FDA to treat iron deficiency anemia in pre-dialysis CKD patients. Auryxia has potential to be the only FDA approved oral medicine to treat this disease which could broaden the usage of Auryxia to many more people with CKD and position us to market leadership.

In US, there are approximately 1.7 million pre-dialysis patients under the care of nephrologist including approximately 650,000 adults currently being treated for iron deficiency anemia which represents the near-term opportunity, should we receive the expanded indication. Additionally, there are 250,000 to 400,000 patients who are estimated to be iron deficient and not currently being treated. This represents a large market development opportunity. So, in total, there are 1 million to 1.3 million patients on the pre-dialysis of CKD who can potentially benefit from treatment with Auryxia.

You heard me say that there is a significant need for an improved therapy for these patients. We’ve done a lot of market research to understand that need. Today, patients can be treated with oral iron or IV iron. We hear over and over again from nephrologists that they are generally dissatisfied with these options as they each have some limitations. Oral iron is the most widely used treatment today for iron deficiency anemia. Although it is convenient and widely available, nephrologists report low satisfaction, primarily due to intolerable side effects, specifically GI issues such as constipation.

Based on recent type patient chart audits, as many as three quarters of pre-dialysis CKD patients are not constantly treated by traditional oral iron therapy. As for IV iron, nephrologists use this option as effective increasing iron stores. However, less than 20% of pre-dialysis CKD patients being treated today are given IV iron. There is really three main reasons physicians point to for being reluctant to prescribe this therapy. First is the logistical reasons due to inconvenience the patients having to go to an infusion center; second is safety concerns; and third is tied to vein preservation in pre-dialysis patients. These market insights illustrate the substantial need -- a substantial unmet need for an effective well-tolerated convenient therapy that we believe that Auryxia has the potential to become the standard of care for treating iron deficiency anemia in pre-dialysis patients.

So, to summarize, we are very encouraged by the strong first quarter 2017 prescription growth and the insights we’re hearing from physicians in the renal care teams. The trends in the first part of this year make us very optimistic about the prospects for 2017 and beyond. We are aggressively preparing for the potential launch of Auryxia for this expanded indication should begin approval for the sNDA in November. There is a large unmet need in IDA and that we believe Auryxia can fill an effective, well-tolerated, convenient oral iron therapy for iron deficiency anemia. There are significant operational efficiencies to be gained by leveraging our existing infrastructure, formulary access and familiarity established with Auryxia. And lastly, as we look to future, we’ll continue to keep an eye out for assets that could bring value to patients in our Company. Taken all together, we believe we are building the foundation to achieve our vision.

Thank you. And operator, we can now open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question is from Stephen Willey from Stifel. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. This is Prakhar Ramon [ph] for Steve. So, in terms of new Part D formulary wins, the thing concerned with the current Part D context, why it took so long to get these two new payers across the finish line? Can you provide some commentary around processes here and whether the two new wins driven by a real world data from the dialysis setting?

Greg Madison

Yes. This is Greg. So, we’re very pleased to achieve the access here where we now have 95% coverage for patients taking phosphate binders across Part D in commercial, this we see industry-wide right now that payers that takes a long time to kind of achieve formulary status we seek to go and you have to be methodical, while process with that. But for us overall, I the key things that are driving the results here and what’s kind of brought these payers to a point where they see the value here and kind of get to a point we can add it to formulary cite two things. One, increased demand in the dialysis setting. We’ve certainly -- as we’ve commented here, we’re very pleased with the growth we saw here in the first quarter relative to what we saw first quarter of last year and as pair see increased demand that kind of makes the discussions about formulary addition much more achievable.

Second, a lot of the payers as they look ahead to IDA and as you’d expect, we’re having discussions with them about that potential expanded indication, and a lot of the payers are looking ahead and seeing what IDA may bring to the fold that adds additional potential value to medication, but it’s a combination of our discussions about increased growth we’re seeing in Auryxia and dialysis patients as well as what the potential can lead to from an IDA perspective is resulted in a very, very significant win for us with these two payers.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, sorry. Second question is on generic Renvela. And I know Sanofi has been talking about it for a while now. Last year, they provided guidance to expect to see generic version by mid-2017; last week they were saying now they expect the generic Renvela version by the end of this year. What are your internal assumptions regarding that and is that factored into your 2017 guidance?

Greg Madison

Yes. We take all the factors and put that into our 2017 guidance. So, we have very good confidence here we can achieve our guidance that we initiated today. Look, generic Renvela, that’s been a question that people have asked since the patent went off 2.5 years ago. From a timing perspective, it’s anybody’s guess; we don’t have any more insights than anybody else does at this point. I think what we say consistently is that if and when somebody does get approval on that, we expect there will be a limited supply, which really have a minor effect on pricing and really the effect will be on is Renvela itself is a brand. Typically when a generic launches, it will not have an effect on other brands in the category but certainly will have an effect on Renvela. For us importantly as you commented, the formulary additions to these two payers we just have and to a majority of other payers, these are contracts now that go for 2017 into 2018 with Part D specifically even the entrant of a generic Renvela, the part D plans cannot kick that off of formulary, can’t make a negative formulary switch. So, we feel very good about the position we’re in and if the generic Renvela comes, we’ll deal with it but it doesn’t really change our strategy as we go forward here as a result of either dialysis or for IDA.

Operator

Your next question is from the line of Reni Benjamin from Raymond James. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Reni Benjamin

Good morning, guys and congratulations on a great quarter. Maybe just to start off and going back to the discussions that you have with the payers. Can you just provide a little bit more color on what exactly you are talking about in terms of IDA? Are they focused on price or are they thinking that this could be a pretty big indication and so they want to start dealing with the problems kind of now and thinking about it now? And how long does it take for -- now that you have this expanded coverage for it to trickle down and to maybe even see a sharp inflection in the script growth or would you expect just a constant steady growth as you’re projecting right now?

Greg Madison

Reni, first off, thanks for the question. And this is Greg. I’ll take the first part of that and maybe ask Tony to speak to the how the implementation of the Part D win trickles down from the revenue side there too. Yes, look, I mean we’ve had great discussions with payers. And certainly the publication of the Phase 3 data that took place over this year in Jason was a good trigger point. So it’s with any payer, a lot of this starts with the clinical side, right? And so, on the payer side, they have clinical teams, they evaluate the medication, they try to give an understanding what the value that might bring to the patients and the constituents, and that’s a really, really important first step because without clinical support of these plans; it’s difficult to get into any kind of business discussions on what rebates and things like that you could do to kind of get out of the formulary. So, I think our medical affairs team has done a really nice job of working with these plans, presenting very good, comprehensive clinical story about what Auryxia can do, not only for dialysis patients with the phosphate binder but what the potential might look like from an IDA perspective and the results of our Phase 3 trial.

As we move into the clinical and the financial, interestingly, a lot of these payers are looking at Auryxia from a physician standpoint a way that potentially can help avoid patients having go to infusion centers, they will get expensive injectables. That seems to be what’s on their mind mostly. So, in a lot of ways, they view Auryxia as potentially an option here as we expect that in the market today that patients are trying all iron medications, mostly OTC, they’re not really being optimal treated; we’re seeing in patient chart audits as maybe as three quarters of those patients are not being optimally treated. Therefore, Auryxia represents a very good option here, should we get the approval there. And I think that’s the slot we envision ourselves being positioned in. The payers are looking at it, they don’t say right now. There is nothing in between all the oral irons and injectables. And so, they’re looking at Auryxia as potentially the way to kind of infuse their costs on their side but you can use expensive injectables. So, it’s a combination of clinical as well as what they’re doing in the marketplace as overall from their perspective and then we get into financial discussions all of which culminated obviously in two very big payor wins.

So, let me turn it Tony and speak to now we have these payer wins, what does that trend look from a action standpoint?

Tony Chambers

Thanks, Greg. So obviously, the sales force ecstatic over these last couple of months with the wins we’ve got. The reality is it takes time to pull these through. We got to create awareness at the clinician level and we’re doing that now. As a result of that awareness, the clinicians experience it and experience the change in the reimbursement and access. And as they do that, we build the momentum. I think what we’ll see downstream once we get there is an increase in our overall prescription yield from a discussion we have with the clinicians, they will be going through more readily. I think in terms of your steady growth versus hockey stick growth, it’s going to be steady; it won’t be a hockey stick because it takes time to actually pull through.

Reni Benjamin

Got it. And then, just as a follow-up, can you just remind us, are Auryxia and Renvela, in terms of cure placement equivalent and just for a Scott, does the guidance include any price increases for Auryxia this year?

Scott Holmes

Yes, I’ll hit that one first. We haven’t publicly commented on any price increases this year. It’s been almost a year since we’ve been done anything like that but we certainly haven’t publicly commented on any price increases. So, that’s where we stand on that one. But I’ll turn it back Greg on cure placement.

Greg Madison

Yes. What we see right now is that majority of our patients that go on Auryxia are getting co-pays for less than $10. A lot of this is driven by the two big segments of business which is commercial plans. We have a co-pay assistance program that’s similar to market leader, that patients that get co-pays down as little as $5. On the Part D side as we commented, the key on the -- pardon me, on the dialysis side and the Part D side, we get a very high percentage of patients that are low income subsidy, which means that regardless of cure placement on the formulary that’s the important distinguishing regardless where you are in the tier but it’s on formulary, patients can get the drug with as little as $7 a month. So, majority of our patients we see experience Auryxia, get a prescription for less than $10 a month, which is consistent with what you see as the market leader.

Operator

Your next question is from Whitney Ijem from JP Morgan. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Whitney Ijem

Hey, guys. Congrats on the quarter. Just to follow up on the last question. Can you just I guess compare and contrast the CKD population versus the dialysis population as it relates to kind of commercial versus Part D coverage and kind of maybe the burden of a copay in that population versus what you’ve seen in dialysis patients?

Greg Madison

Yes. So, generally speaking, Whitney, this is Greg, your big payers in the pre-dialysis segment are very consistent what you see in the dialysis side. So, a majority of that business is Medicare Part D as well as commercial. And so, the addition of these last couple of payers you have to kind of get us to this 95% unrestricted access across commercial and Part D; that’s what drives business in dialysis; that also is going to drive the business in the pre-dialysis segment.

Whitney Ijem

Got it. And then, going back to dialysis, just wondering, while I know your marketing message is focused just as a phosphate binder, just curious if at this point any of the dialysis centers have gathered some pharmacoeconomic data and the kind of data on the iron infection dialysis patients and whether or not now you think that might be contributing to some of the building momentum you’re seeing?

Greg Madison

Look, I think there are centers out there that certainly are doing some evaluations on that. But I wouldn’t say at all that that’s what driving the momentum in growth we see. I think honestly, what we see here is good, strong execution by our field teams on the message in the unmet need, that’s 30 to 40% of patients that Tony referenced that are not getting control of phosphate levels on currently available phosphate binders. I think physicians are looking for a new solution. And we’ve seen patients that when they go on Auryxia, what we hear from physicians, generally speaking, is phosphate levels get in control, they tolerate the medication really well and they have a low pill burden. So patients that -- physicians that try it out on a few patients, generally see success. And obviously, our job is to, as I mentioned here, identify new physicians to start writing it and kind of trial it and then move those patients and physicians along the adoption scale. And I think that’s what really starting to drive the momentum we see. And now, with the addition of these last couple of payers and really getting this access to a point where we’ve got a broad and restricted access, I think that’s just opens up the door for Tony and his team to really execute and drive us towards our guidance we just gave this morning.

Operator

Your next question is from Yigal Nochomovitz from Citigroup. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the questions, a few here. Greg, could you comment on the new starts versus switchers, what does that split look like and what is your expectation for how that will evolve over the course of 2017? And then, if you could just -- okay, do that one first. Thanks.

Greg Madison

No, go ahead, finish your question.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Okay. And then, also just on Riona in Japan, maybe could you just comment on the market dynamics? It seems like the royalty revenue there is relatively flat. What are your expectations for the growth in the Japan market for Riona? Thanks.

Greg Madison

Let me ask Tony kind of comment on the first part of the question and then I’ll ask Scott to answer the second quarter on Riona. Tony?

Tony Chambers

Yes, sure. What we saw in Q1 was -- I refer to this as acceleration of new patients. And that was a result of again the effectiveness and the acceptance or clinicians to the conversation around our 30% to 40% of patients range. That obviously sets up the baseline for future growth, based on results off of those optimizations [ph] that commence, so that’s an important part of our quarter setting up the rest of the year and we’ll continue to be focused on a go forward basis to make sure we continue to get a -- build that base of future business optimizations.

Scott Holmes

Yes. Yigal, in relation to the question on Riona, what we have for visibility from our partner there is they’re still anticipating pretty good growth in 2017 and they do go through some seasonality per se in the business given some of the reimbursement dynamics in Japan, which certainly we don’t profess to be experts on. But we do still see and expect to have seen steady growth there. And I think publicly they have shown, the release [ph] has adjusted that as well. It’s one of the leading products in their portfolio; I think the second leading product in their portfolio. So, we still expect to see some pretty reasonable growth from that.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Okay. And then, if I could just ask, Scott, on the gross margin, what’s the thinking on the evolution of that number? I think you were 80% in 1Q 2016, then it dropped to 40% in 2Q; 3Q and 4Q obviously weren’t meaningful because of the interruption. And now you’re back to I think 60%. So, what’s the thinking and where that number is going?

Scott Holmes

I would say on the gross margin line, easiest way to describe what you just laid out there it’s kind of still evolving. So, when you think about what Q1 of 2016 looks like, there are still some zero cost products in there from pre-approval in some cases. So that’s what brought that down a bit.

When you look at the first quarter of 2017 in the gross margin that we reported today, there are certainly some products flowing through and at slightly cost. So, in our effort to get the products back to the market quickly, in the last year, we certainly had to incur some charges that are now flowing through on the cost of goods line related to manufacturing products at the rate and a rapid rate that we wanted to do that.

So, I think overall, on the gross margin, we still believe that cost of goods should run -- by the end of the year the target is 25% range which would give us 75% gross margin. And then, as we said previously, we’ll continue to -- and we do continue to work to kind of improve all aspects of the supply chain and improve those gross margins over time. But by the end of the year, certainly the target is 25% cost of goods range or 75% gross margin.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your next question is from the line of Matt Kaplan from Ladenburg Thalmann. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Matt Ladenburg

Congrats on a strong quarter and also congrats on adding the two Part D payers as well. Just a quick follow-up on cost of goods. Are you continuing to add additional manufacturers and should we expect additional cost as you bring the gross margin up into 25% range for the remainder of the year?

Scott Holmes

Yes, it continues to be a focus for us. We continue to look to strengthen that supply chain throughout and have kind of duplicity of supply across the board. So, as that happens, many of those costs get built into inventory over time. So, I wouldn’t expect to see those on a fluctuating basis running through the P&L on comps line. But as I said, we expect the line to kind of -- the target on the cost of goods for 2017 is in the 25% range.

Matt Ladenburg

Okay, very good. And then, in terms of the preparations the IDA, non-dialysis kind a CKD indication. Given if you receive approval in the November, when would you expect to launch into that indication? And then, secondly, how -- you mentioned in terms of the payers, but how are positioned with physicians versus oral irons and injectables/infusion iron replacement therapy?

Greg Madison

Hey, Matt; it’s Greg. So, timing-wise we launch literally the first day, right. So, we have our teams that are calling on nephrologists currently. And so, the moment we get approval, we need to get them on the phone and give them an update on the approval, the indication, because they’ll actually be seeing nephrologists likely that very same day or the following day. So, we are really well positioned and we’ll be ready to execute that certainly within 24 hours of gaining potential approval. And that’s part of the advantage here and all of reps that already have appointments and relationships established with the nephrologists that they’re calling on today for dialysis patients that they can immediately start talking to about potential benefits of Auryxia for iron deficiency anemia. So, when I talk about leverage and really taking advantage of operational efficiencies, it’s all right there. So it’s from day one. In terms of preparation for that obviously the medical affairs team is taking a lead right now, primarily through disease education with nephrologists as well as responding to any requests that we get for data or discussions on data, could be the Phase 3 publications or poster presentation represented at either ASM or some of the recent congresses I mentioned in the prepared remarks. So net-net, I think we will be very well-prepared to go, the moment we get that potential approval and indication.

In terms of positioning, as I commented before, based on our Phase 3 design, we fully expect that we’ll gain approval as a potential treatment for iron deficiency anemia in patients with chronic kidney disease, the way the design was trailed for those patients that were intolerant or refractory to oral iron. As we commented, we’ve done a lot of research here in digging into physician charts; what was noted as well, oral iron is the most-widely used option today to treat IDA, a significant amount of those patients as many as three quarters of those patients right now are not being optimally treated. That creates a significant opportunity here that’s consistent what we hear when we talk to physicians as well that they’re just generally dissatisfied with currently available oral irons. So, there is a big, big need. And yet on the other side, they’re not referring all these patients to get IV iron either; we’ve got very few patients, about 20% of patients go and actually get IV iron.

So, we’ve got a lot of patients in between here as physicians just don’t want to send folks really off to get IV iron because the convenience of having to go to a different site and take time out of work and sit there to get infusion, the concerns about potential safety issues as well as they want to make sure that they are preserving the veins as best as possible. So, we see a very significant unmet need here in the market that we believe Auryxia can fill. We’ve commented that to give nephrologists a treatment option that’s one that they maybe already know about, they’ve used in the dialysis setting, they understand its tolerability and safety profile, it’s in that oral form and it gives convenience for the patients, certainly we see a big, big opportunity here for us and for patients.

Operator

Your next question is from Boris Peaker from Cowen & Company. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. This is Justin [ph] on for Boris. Thanks for taking our questions. I just wanted to actually continue the conversation where you left off just now in regards to target populations and focus. So, you have the one market that’s kind of like Auryxia would be a supplement or an improvement over the kind of iron. Do you have any [indiscernible] advantages [ph] there? And then, you also have the markets where the patients are really on dialysis on other of the spectrum. Can you talk a little bit about how long IV iron lasts and how this would impact businesses of dialysis centers making the decision between IV and IV iron and Auryxia?

And then, are you able -- the last part, the 20% of patients that you know that you’re able to identify and trying to be in between patients that need IV iron but aren’t quite there for dialysis? How are you able to identify these patients, are physicians coming to you saying they have these patients, can you just talk a little bit more about this 20% population?

Greg Madison

Wow, okay. Let me see if I can instill that into a concrete answer for you. There is a lot of ground covered on the question for sure. Let’s start with some dialysis. As we’ve been pretty clear, right now we are really focused on positioning Auryxia as a very, very effective phosphate binder. So, your question on how it compares to IV iron et cetera, we’re not an IV iron, we don’t proclaim to be an iron replacement in dialysis. Really the unmet need in dialysis today is mainly focused on that 30% to 40% of patients that are on phosphate binders that just aren’t reaching target goals. And we’ve spent time on the field, you go in a analysis center, you just hear that over and over again that you got a significant patient population here that just can’t get to go what’s currently available in phosphate binders. A lot of this is due to compliance issue but a big down on that is really concerns like tolerability, pill burden and it’s just not getting there.

So, I think that’s really been our focus on the dialysis side and it’s driven great results. We’ve seen significant number of new writers coming onboard as Tony mentioned in his prepared remarks. We’ve seen very nice growth and acceleration of new patients here. So that’s really been our focus and that’s going to stay our focus as we go forward here.

As we start to think about moving into the IDA opportunity, again, it’s the same that nephrologist that will be treating to pre-dialysis patients. I think the positioning we’ve talked about here in between currently available oral irons and IV iron is a very good one for us to occupy; there is a big, big gap there. Certainly, if some physicians move forward here, you see some physicians actually adopt Auryxia and use it instead of currently available oral irons; others will start with the currently available oral irons and then move to Auryxia if that doesn’t. Again most of those patients really not getting optimal care; it really doesn’t matter to us at launch. I think we have a big, big opportunity here.

In terms of the trial design, starting dose in the trial was three pills per day or one per meal, average dose in that clinical trial ended up to be about five pills per day. As we speak to nephrologists, we see that as very competitive with what they’re currently seeing with currently available oral irons. Again, the key thing is there that with the currently available oral irons they’re not getting optimal results. So, there is generally good data. So, they’re looking for an option. The big thing they want is from nephrologists perspective that they can help the patients then and there, like giving the prescription for something that’s convenient, it’s oral and importantly a medication that perhaps they understand the safety and tolerability profile and handle that right there in the office. That’s a big advantage for us than asking then a patient to potentially consider going to an infusion center or hematology clinic, getting injectable iron which comes with the challenges as well. So, for us, I think physicians are looking for potential convenient oral treatment options and the advantage for us here is we drive experience in the dialysis market that will absolutely help us in the pre-dialysis market for IDA.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I turn the call back over to Mr. Greg Madison.

Greg Madison

Great. Thank you, operator. And thanks everybody for joining us today. We look forward to keeping you updated on our progress and to meeting with many of you at upcoming investor healthcare conferences in June and throughout the year. And we wish you a good day.

