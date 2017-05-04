Commercial Prospects For Plazomicin: An Expert's Take

Plazomicin's efficacy and safety profile mean it is poised to become the new standard of care in CRE and other MDRGN infections.

An interview with a Carbapenem (= antibiotics of last resort) marketing specialist provides an expert's take on Achaogen's pipeline.

The following is the transcript of an interview we conducted with a former carbapenem marketing strategist as part of our due diligence on (NASDAQ:AKAO). It can be viewed as a companion piece to our most recent PRO article.

Context: Carbapenems are a class of antibiotics used as the drug of last resort against severe, often fatal, multi-drug resistant infections. Carbapenems and other agents of last resort such as Colistin are used against MDRGN infections despite their unfavorable toxicity profile. Emerging bacterial resistance to carbapenems is of supreme concern to hospitals and governments worldwide. In the face of the accelerating spread of these often fatal infections, physicians are currently out of viable treatment options.

Achaogen successfully conducted two PhIII trials evaluating Plazomicin, a neo-aminoglycoside, in MDRGN cUTI & CRE infections. The company recently provided further data & analysis regarding these trials at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases ("ECCMID"), revealing an exceptional new antibiotic in terms of its efficacy & safety profile.

Tell us more about your professional background as it relates to antibiotics ("ABs")?

Respondent: For 6 years, I was a member of the CEE antimicrobial marketing team at Merck&Co. We were shaping the marketing strategy for Imipenem / Cilastatin and Ertapenem in a region from Poland to Greece and from Austria to Russia. For another 1.5 years I was the Product Manager for Meropenem at AstraZeneca, 3 years Marketing Manager for Moxifloxacin IV at Bayer and 3 years Medical Representative for Vancomicin at Eli Lilly. All my country assignments were in the Balkans, in Southeast Europe. I graduated as MD in 1993 from the Medical Academy in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Could you elaborate on how AMR has changed and is changing the picture for ABs commercial prospects, in particular for carbapenems?

RESPONDENT: In general I would say that before carbapenems came to market, the last resort ABs for life threatening infections in hospitals were the 3 rd generation cephalosporins. With the rise in cephalosporin resistance, the carbapenems became the drug of last resort. Now with the spread of Carbapenem Resistant Enterobacteriaceae ("CRE"), new ABs effective against CRE will become the last resort.

What stands out in Achaogen's clinical development strategy for Plazomicin according to you?

RESPONDENT: That would have to be their choice of comparators in their phase III studies. In both studies they chose the "gold standard". In the EPIC trial, Plazomicin was compared to meropenem - which is perceived by physicians as the most effective antibiotic for cUTIs. They proved Plazomicin to be superior. I must note here that none of the recently approved ABs nor any of those currently in late stage trials has dared to compare head to head with meropenem in their studies. With regards to the CARE trial, the comparator drug was Colistin - the gold standard for CRE. Against all odds, they proved Plazomicin to be associated with improved survival and less side effects. Again, none of newest ABs dared to compare head to head with Colistin in CRE ("cUTI").

What makes you believe that Plazomicin will be preferred over Colistin in CRE? Keeping in mind that Colistin is a cheap generic antibiotic?

RESPONDENT: In addition to the impressive effectiveness of Plazomicin as demonstrated in CARE I must stress the very serious side effects of Colistin. Colistin is causing acute kidney injury ("AKI") in about 50% of treated patients. AKI is associated with high mortality and treatment with renal replacement therapy is expensive. Once Plazomicin becomes commercially available, physicians will avoid using Colistin and having AKI among their patients whenever feasible.

The US CDC and other organizations worldwide recognize CRE as a serious threat to public health. Do you agree and what would you like to tell skeptics?

Yes, I fully agree. The situation with CRE somehow reminds me of this with MRSA. I vividly remember working in Eli Lilly to promote Vancomycin in the '90s and raising awareness about MRSA. Many people initially thought it was very rare and isolated. Well, it wasn't. Thousands and thousands of patients died until new, effective ABs with improved safety profiles became available to fight this resistant pathogen. To skeptics, I would say that two of these then new ABs against MRSA ultimately became billion dollar products - these are Zyvox by Pfizer and Cubicin, now owned by Merck&Co (Merck&Co acquired Cubist Pharmaceuticals for roughly $9.5bn in 2015).

Do you support Achaogen's proposition that Plazomicin is shaping up to becoming a unique and possibly indispensable tool in the fight against nosocomial MDRGN infections?

RESPONDENT: Keeping in mind its antimicrobial spectrum, its activity against almost all carbapenemases and the results of its clinical trials I believe Plazomicin has the potential to become the standard of care for CRE infections. In the same way we currently have Colistin-based treatment regiments for CRE infections, I think Plazomicin-based treatment regiments are going to become the future standard of care.

Could you explain to our readers why a neo-aminoglycoside with Plazomicin's clinical profile will be such a prized asset in the clinic?

RESPONDENT: One of the most clearly proven synergies in AB treatment is the one between the beta-lactams and the aminoglycosides. It dramatically increases the antibacterial efficacy of the combination, as compared to any class of ABs alone (single agent therapy). Physicians are used to and know this synergy. A shadow was cast over this combination in recent years by the spread of aminoglycoside resistance. I think with the availability of Plazomicin, the widespread use of this type of combination therapy will re-emerge.

Why is Plazomicin clearly differentiated from competing beta-lactam combos?

RESPONDENT: I don't think Plazomicin will compete with the beta-lactam combos. I think the combos will be used in combination together with Plazomicin in the treatment of CRE infections. This is in order to capitalize on the synergy between them. Importantly, the base of combination or treatment regimen going forward will always be Plazomicin as it has a broader spectrum of antimicrobial activity than existing and upcoming beta-lactam combos in this setting. In any case, I don't think CRE infections will be treated in mono-therapy by any of the newest ABs.

How do you view Achaogen's management and their commercial strategy, in particular with regards to C-Scape being introduced as an oral option against ESBL-infections?

RESPONDENT: Oral ABs active against ESBL producing Enterobacteriaceae - now there is a real unmet need. No such option exists at present. Such a product could shorten or possibly avoid the hospital stay of a patient infected with these bacteria. Shortening or avoiding hospital stay is not only important because it decreases the cost of treatment. It also decreases the risk of co-infection with a nosocomial pathogen which in most cases is MDR and possibly life-threatening. From a marketing point of view it is a smart move because of the promotional synergy with Plazomicin.-they'll have one more AB that they can start to distribute through the already existing sales force and to the same target audience.

Beyond Plazomicin and C-Scape, do you have any initial thoughts on Achaogen's other disclosed pipeline assets (LpxC inhibitors & monoclonal antibodies)?

RESPONDENT: Both are targeting clearly unmet clinical needs. I think with time, we will understand more about their potential. From strategic point of view, if successfully developed these assets together with Plazomicin and C-scape would make Achaogen a world class biopharmaceutical company. Something like an AB's from Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) or Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Given your experience working for various Big Pharma in the antibiotics field, do you see Achaogen as a potential BO target? If so, could you explain to our readers why Achaogen would be an attractive acquisition for the larger players in the field?

RESPONDENT: With Plazomicin and C-scape Achaogen would be good strategic fit for all of the three big players in the AB field - Merck&Co, Allergan and Pfizer. Perhaps mostly for Pfizer. In combination with Meropenem ('Merrem') or Avycaz, Plazomicin could be promoted for different CRE infections. C-scape could be added as a step down therapy after Avycaz or Merrem in ESBL infection. Adding ATM-AVI which Pfizer acquired from AstraZeneca and is targeted at resistant Acinetobacter infections and this all makes a heavyweight AB portfolio for difficult-to-treat infections.

Do you own shares of Achaogen?

RESPONDENT: Yes, I do. For the long term.

