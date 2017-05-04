Comcast - The Perfect 'Safe Stock'?

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) (formerly Comcast Holdings) is an American global telecommunications, media and technologies conglomerate that is the largest broadcasting and cable television company in the world by revenue. It is the largest cable TV company and largest home Internet service provider in the United States, and the nation's third-largest home telephone service provider. The company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. The NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks. The Cable Communications segment consists of the operations of Comcast Cable under the Xfinity brand name. The Broadcast Television segment operates the NBC, Telemundo as well as having joint ventures in Hulu and Fandango. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces filmed entertainment under a collection of studios, the largest being Universal Studios. Theme Parks are run by the Universal Brand, consisting primarily of the Universal theme parks in Orlando, Florida and Hollywood, California.

Comcast is an undervalued stock that rose over 400% in the past 10 years. With its steady dividend growth, expansion into new markets, huge number of assets and recession resistance, investors looking for a safe stock with large upside potential should seriously consider CMCSA.

Comcast's most recent earnings report released April 27, 2017, blew past analysts' expectations, posting an excellent EPS of 53 cents adjusted vs. the estimate of 44 cents and revenue of $20.463 billion vs. estimate of $20.124 billion. It has consistently met or beat estimated EPS for the past four quarters. "Comcast reported a 20 percent increase in net income for the quarter, up to $2.57 billion from $2.13 billion a year earlier. It said earnings climbed by more than 23 percent, driven by growth in cable, particularly its NBCUniversal division," according to a CNBC report.

CMCSA has a 15% upside with a Wall Street target price of $44.98 per share.

Comcast Meets or Beats EPS Forecast For Four Quarters In A Row

The company has a nice history of dividend growth as seen in the graph below. It has a 1.65% yield, and a low, sustainable payout ratio of 35. Dividend growth has remained strong over the last three years, compounding by approximately 15% annually, and has a high 18.40% five-year dividend growth rate. Comcast also has recently had a 2-for-1 stock split, bringing the cost of a single stock down from around $80 range to the high $30 range, and renewing investor interest. The company has a stock buyback initiative of $12B with $7B of repurchases slated to happen in 2017. This is good for shareholders as repurchases increase stock value quickly. "Dividends Paid Totaled $657 Million and Share Repurchases were $750 Million," stated the 2017 Q1 report.

As stated in Comcast's 2016 annual Shareholder Letter:

"The bedrock for the extraordinary growth and success of our great company remains our steadfast commitment to financial discipline, a strong balance sheet, and creating shareholder value."

CMCSA is very committed towards growing its company for the future by acquisitions, new products/services and a deep branch of senior leaders. Comcast has made several acquisitions in the past year including Watchwith, OneTwoSee and iControl Networks. These acquisitions add to the company, allowing it to access new markets or streamline pre-existing products. In addition to these, Comcast also has a new partnership with Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) with it being a "perfect example of how putting the customer front and center has accelerated our success."

Comcast has announced a slew of new products and services including X1 and a new voice remote, but the most recent and influential is the announcement of Xfinity Mobile. "Assuming mid-single-digit penetration of the company's HSD subs over the midterm, this could be a ~$1.8 billion revenue opportunity," stated Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar. "Over the long term, assuming a penetration rate consistent with the company wireline voice penetration, the company could see up to a ~$7.5 billion revenue opportunity. This could be conservative, in our opinion, given that the nature of wireless (more data-heavy) and voice are quite different." Comcast should have no problem penetrating the market, as it is the fourth biggest spender on advertising in the U.S. It will also be able to funnel its huge customer base of cable, home phone and Internet users into the new service, achieving huge sales right off the bat.

"Mobility is more important than ever to consumers, so we've designed Xfinity Mobile the way mobile should be - a simple solution for Internet and entertainment in and out of the home," stated Greg Butz, president of Comcast. Instead of building a new cell network for Xfinity Mobile, it partnered with Verizon (NYSE:VZ) to bring fast, reliable 4G LTE data while also using its network of 16 million pre-existing Comcast Wi-Fi hotspots to which the service will connect to automatically. While this new business will be profitable, it does not aim to compete directly with the traditional wireless carriers. The Xfinity Mobile service is slated to go live in mid-2017.

In addition to quick growth and new services, CMCSA is recession resistant. The 2007-9 financial crisis didn't affect Comcast as much as other companies because of a number of variables. Firstly, Comcast owns a huge amount of assets in the form of subsidiaries and free cash. It does business in many sectors ranging from cable providers to ISPs to theme parks. ISP and home phone/cable bundles (which amount for a large amount of company revenue) are relatively steady markets, and the one of the last to be affected by recessions. Comcast also has a history of stock splits (undergoing 12 in total), allowing a broader range of investors to invest, and more shares to be owned, dampening the effects of a quick fall in the market. For example, from June 21 to June 27, 2016, the NASDAQ index dropped 5%. Comcast stock was unaffected by this quick market fall and actually rose around 4% in that period. Since its most recent stock split, CMCSA shares have steadily grown.

However, as with all businesses, Comcast stock has a few cons. While shares of Comcast Corp. witnessed growth of around 3.5% in the past three months, they failed to beat the Zacks categorized cable TV industry's increase of 7.6%. On the 2017 Q1 report, operating costs and expenses totaled $14,265 million, surging 10% year over year in the last reported fourth quarter of 2016. It also sees intensifying competitive threats, consolidation-related woes, lawsuits and their related fines and a highly leveraged balance sheet. However, the high reward definitely outweighs the low to medium risk of the company, and analysts agree.

Analysts from agencies including Wells Fargo Securities, J.P. Morgan Securities and Morgan Stanley think extremely highly of this media giant's stock. 17 out of 20 rate Strong Buy, two out of 20 rate Buy and only one out of 20 rate Hold. The consensus is Strong Buy. There are no underperform or sell ratings.

Analyst Ratings and Consensus

Investors looking for a safe stock with huge potential for growth should look no further. Comcast is recession resistant, raises its dividends and consistently outperforms analyst expectations. Over the past seven years, CMCSA has grown over 415%, had no major recessions, and dividends have grown consistently for six years in a row. 17 out of 20 analyst firms rated this stock strong buy. As an investor, the longer you wait to buy, the more you'll be missing out!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCSA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.