General Cable's (BGC) CEO Mike McDonnell on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

General Cable Corporation (NYSE:BGC)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

March 4, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Gavin Bell - VP, IR

Mike McDonnell - President & CEO

Matti Masanovich - CFO

Analysts

Gosia Chaudhry - Longbow Research

George Godfrey - C.L. King

Operator

General Cable, you may begin your conference.

Gavin Bell

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to General Cable's first quarter 2016 earnings conference call. I am Gavin Bell, Vice President, Investor Relations. Joining me this morning are Mike McDonnell, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Matti Masanovich, our Chief Financial Officer.

Today's call will be accompanied by a slide presentation, which is available on our website at generalcable.com. If you have not downloaded a copy, we recommend that you do so as we will refer to the presentation throughout our prepared remarks today.

On today's call, Mike will provide an overview of our progress on our strategic roadmap, an overview of our first quarter performance, and second quarter outlook. Matti will then provide some additional details on our first quarter results and financial position. Before we get started, I want to call your attention to our Safe Harbor provision regarding forward-looking statements and Company-defined non-GAAP financial measures, as defined on slide number two as we will be making forward-looking statements and referring to adjusted results in today's call.

To begin, please turn to Slide 7. And I will now turn the call over to Mike McDonnell.

Mike McDonnell

Thanks Gavin. Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us on the call this morning. We’re very pleased with our strong first quarter results. First quarter adjusted operating income was above expectations driven in part by the execution of our strategic initiatives in North America and substantial improvement in our Latin American business in the quarter. We continue to be encouraged with the progress of North America as we implement our strategic roadmap. Latin America is starting to show real progress as we continue to execute roadmap actions under new leadership. We expect to see improvement in Europe through the remainder of 2017. We are continuing to address delays in the European restructuring project while also driving performance in our land turn-key project business and improving backlog in our subsea project business.

Overall, we are moving our businesses forward by growing our industrial, construction and utility businesses in line with our strategy, while overcoming challenging key end markets such as oil and gas, Latin American macro weakness and soft construction markets in Europe. We maintain a very positive outlook on our ability to execute against our roadmap in 2017 in our three core regions.

I'd like to take this opportunity to recognize the ongoing hard work and dedication of the entire General Cable team and I thank them. As we enter year two of three years of strategic roadmap, we continue to focus the Company on our core strategic businesses. And build scale and efficiency in the manufacturing network and supply chain, while at the same time driving targeted growth in key markets. At the end this transformation, we'll become one of the most focused, efficient and innovative companies in our industry. We are now seeing benefits from the roadmap in our results particularly in North America and anticipate seeing continued improved performance through the rest of the year. North America has been the primary focus of the strategic roadmap up to this point. All of the roadmap initiatives relative to our cost structure in North America are in progress. And many significant projects are expected to be completed in the second half of this year. We are working diligently to complete the North America work and continue to ramp up of roadmap initiatives in Europe and Latin America.

I'd like to give you more specifics on our progress on executing on roadmap. As you recall, we have four elements. The first element is to create a more focus set of businesses in our portfolio. We've examined all of our businesses against our previously disclosed criteria of market leadership, operating scale, ability to attain an industry leading cost structure and long-term sustainable growth potential. As a result, we are focused on global growth markets in electric utility, industrial and communications where we have number one, number two or very strong number three position in more than 80% of our revenues. Our strategies, capital investment plans and organization structures are now all aligned with these market segments.

At this point, we largely completed this refocus of the company. We completed the sale of our minority investment in Pakistan in the first quarter and continue to drive our divesture program. We still have several businesses to sell this year in Africa and Asia and we continue to make progress on this.

The second element of the roadmap is developing an industry leading cost and efficiency position. Our vision is to have focused efficient factories of substantial scale and optimize supply chain in a competitive advantage from an industry leading cost position. This element of the roadmap consists of two work streets. The first is implementing a number of major projects to consolidate and streamline our manufacturing operations in order to drive scale and efficiency. For example, in North America we've aligned our manufacturing footprint with our view of the necessary manufacturing capacity and capability to meet key end market demand. As a result, we consolidated and scale our capacity while also investing in key capabilities in our electric utility and communication businesses. Our footprint is being simplified and we are capturing manufacturing and logistic efficiencies to better serve our customers.

The second set of actions is focused on supply chain efficiencies including global procurement and a new logistics management system in North America that leverage our substantial operating scale. These initiatives are also progressing well. To highlight some of the progress we've made in global procurement for example, we are now seeing benefits as we've reduced our supply days by 20% so far, concentrating our business with fewer suppliers in more strategic partnerships and driving competitive potential. Although, we made progress there is more opportunity ahead.

The third element of our roadmap is driving targeted growth. First, we are achieving growth by strengthening our relationships with our strategic channel partners to drive share recovery and expand in faster growing markets such as renewables, data communications and construction. We expect to see more impact from these targeted initiatives later this year. Separately, we are investing to improve our operating model and our service model. We made good progress here and our customers are starting to notice.

Finally, we are investing in market driven innovation to create higher technology products for markets such as data communications and electric utilities. For example, General Cable recently won an Edison Gold Award for our patented E3X Technology for utility transmission cables. The first award ever received by a wire cable company in the 30 years history of the Edison awards. The Edison Gold Award is a high honor recognizing global excellence and innovation to the development of game changing products. Our technology is the only universal heat dissipating technology for overhead conductors that optimizes the power grid by adding more capacity and controlling losses with significant installation and long term operational safety.

Overall, our growth through product innovation will impact the business later in our three roadmap, and of course will be a key driver of sustainable earnings growth into the future. This award reflects the talent and passion of our global technology team and I'd like to recognize and thank them for their contribution.

Finally, the four and what I view is the most important component of our roadmap is cultivating a high performance culture. It's the people not the plans that drive change in a company. And our team is already showing how a high performance culture based on shared values can positively impact the business. I am proud of the many actions we've taken to encourage ownership and engagement. And a few examples included implementing a global recognition platform and improving our incentive compensation structures to be aligning with our roadmap to drive shareholder value.

I'll now give a high level overview of recent performance and outlook and then I'll turn it over to Matti for forward discussion.

Overall, adjusted operating income of $45 million was up both year-over-year and sequentially as strong performance in North America, substantial improvement in our Latin American business and rising metal prices more than offset substantial year-over-year easing for our subsea project business in Europe, and the sale of the Ignition wire business in North America last year. In North America in Q1, we drove our roadmap initiatives forward while seeing stronger sequential and year-over-year demand growth in our construction, industrial and specialty products of 11% and 13% respectively. Our volume growth in key markets combined with operational improvements and a favorable metals impact led to a stronger quarter sequentially in year-over-year. We generated adjusted operating income of $42 million for the first quarter inclusive of a metal spends of it.

Importantly, we achieve these results despite the ongoing challenge of a continued weaker GP market and the impact of the sale of the Ignition wire business in 2016. Overall, in North America we are executing well and we already see the early benefits of the execution of our strategic roadmap.

Turning to Europe, we reported an adjusted operating loss of $2 million, a sequential improvement from the prior quarter and down year-over-year mainly due to the trooping of the subsea turn-key project business which we've anticipated and discussed for many quarters. We have strong and attractive set of businesses in Europe as approximately 50% of our revenues in Europe are derived from value added products in the electrical utility markets, which include our land and subsea turn-key project business. We've leading technology and capabilities in high and extra high voltage cable systems. While the land turn-key project business is quite strong and showing year-over-year improvement, the segment is held back somewhat at this point by the subsea piece, which has lead to the current trough.

I am very encouraged by the growing subsea turn-key project backlog and new project activity in our future associated with offshore renewables. And we should start to see the subsea business rebound in 2018 and beyond. We do continue to see weak demand for industrial and construction projects throughout the European region and we are restructuring accordingly. We made progress with our restructuring project in this part of the business and plan to complete the project over the next few quarters. We do expect to see continued improvement to adjusted operating income Europe as we move through 2017. This is fundamentally a very good business.

In Latin America, we are pleased with our substantial performance improvement in the quarter. Unit volume year-over-year remained relatively flat as increased shipments of aerial transmission cables in Brazil were offset by the continued pressure across the portfolio driven by uneven spending and electrical infrastructure and construction projects. We delivered $5 million of adjusted operating income in the first quarter. The most profitable quarter in Latin America in the last two years. Profit growth was primarily driven by a focused on improved operational efficiencies, procurement and lean savings, as well as cost containment actions and improved price discipline.

Looking ahead now to the second quarter of 2017, we are expecting global unit volumes to be up low single digits year-on-year. The industry remains in the choppy and uneven demand environment. During my recent visits and conversations with customers in North America, they still continue to be cautious in their macroeconomic view, but that said they are positive about the trends they saw in Q1 and they continue to comment on solid coding and booking activity and continued momentum in the major markets as they look further into 2017.

Our booking trends in North America are favorable versus the prior year and code activity remains robust, which is encouraging for the second quarter and gives us additional confidence in the second half of the year.

In Europe, we expect unit volumes to be even with the prior year in the second quarter as solid performance in our turn-key project business is expected to be offset by soft demand for industrial and construction projects throughout the region. Although, Latin American markets continue to be choppy and uneven, we expect the region to sustain profitability in the second quarter as we continue to focus the business on profitability growth, operating efficiencies and procurement and lean savings.

I'd like to close my comments this morning by taking a moment to step back and provide a high level comment on what we've accomplished so far in our transformation. As I look back over the last two years, I'd like to point out that we have a different learnings profile and portfolio of businesses today as compared to 2015. Largely as a result of two major accomplishments. We refocused the company on our core markets and regions. And have nearly completed the exit of all African and Asian assets and we are actively offsetting substantial decline in certain end markets with operational improvements and growth in our core markets of industrial, communications and utility. It's also encouraging that we are just now starting to see very early signs of macro improvement in many of these markets that have declined over the last few years.

I remain confident that we are on the right track. As I said North America has been our primary focus to the roadmap and it is a matter of ceded most targets over the past several quarters. By continuing to implement these successful initiatives across the whole of the business, we'll have a more productivity and efficient organization that will position us more effectively to compete and to create value for our shareholders.

With those comments, I'll now hand the call over to Matti.

Matti Masanovich

Thank you, Mike. Turning to Slide 9. Net sales for the quarter were down 4% year-over-year as rising metal prices was offset by reduced subsea project activity and the sale of the company's North America Ignition wired business which was completed at the end of the second quarter of 2016. Excluding the sale of the Ignition wire business, net sales were down year-over-year 2%.

Volume as measured in metal pounds sold was flat year-over-year principally due to favorable demand in construction projects in North America and aerial transmission cables in North America and Latin America, offset primarily by lower demand in Latin America in construction and North America rod products. Adjusted operating income of $45 million exceeded the top end of our guidance range and was up 7% versus the prior year. Strong performance in North America and substantial improvement in our Latin American business and favorable metals more than offset the impact of lower project activity in the European subsea business and the sale of our North American Ignition wire cable business.

Adjusted OI margin of 5.1% in Q1, 2017 was favorable 90 basis points versus prior year on a metal adjusted net sales basis. Turning to Slide 10, in North America net sales were up 1% year-over-year. Improved operational execution and rising metal prices helped to offset the impact of the sale of our Ignition wire business. Unit volume for the region was even with prior year as stronger demand for construction, industrial and specialty products were offset by lower demand for rod products. Unit volume for construction projects were up 18% and industrial and specialty was 6% year-over-year. Our electric utility business was stable year-on-year. We continue to grow our position in our construction based product categories including both copper and aluminum building wire, which were up year-over-year in the first quarter by 14% and 23% respectively. Demand for oil and gas products continues to be soft, appears to have stabilized at low levels. Recall that the prior year oil and gas volume was down more than 50% year-over-year. For planning purposes, we are assuming a continued stable oil and gas market at trough levels as we move through 2017.

Adjusted operating income for the first quarter of $42 million improved approximately $10 million year-on-year. Principally due to the execution of our strategic initiatives and the impact of selling lower average cost inventory into higher cost metal environment.

Turning to Slide 11. In Europe; net sales were down 18% year-on-year and unit volume declined 4%, primarily due to the trooping of the subsea business. Adjusted operating loss for the first quarter of $2 million was down $13 million as compared to the first quarter of 2016 principally due to lower activity in the subsea power cable business. We are working to replenish our backlog to solve tender activity. We are actively bidding on a number of projects which include both longer term projects as well as smaller scale projects. Our project backlog including both subsea and land was a $150 million at the end of the first quarter, which is favorable $25 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. We are expecting performance improvement throughout the region as we execute our restructuring plans over the next few quarters. Our new European leadership team is making progress, drive the initiatives forward in order to return their businesses to sustainable profitability.

Turning to Slide 12, in Latin America, net sales increased year-over-year by 2% driven by rise in metal prices. Unit volume improved 2% year-over-year as aerial transmission shipments in Brazil more than offset other volume declines for construction projects in Central America. Adjusted operating income of $5 million was our strongest performance in the last two years and represents an improvement of $6 million versus the prior year. We are continuing to implement our roadmap actions to drive sustainable performance and improve our operational execution across the portfolio. However, Latin America markets continued to be challenging with a choppy macro environment marked by weak construction spending and growth rates.

Briefly on our divesture program. As of the end of the first quarter, we have exited the majority of the businesses in Asia Pacific and Africa, generating $208 million of cash proceeds including a sale of our minority interest in the Pakistan business. We are advancing down the path of exiting the remaining operations in Asia and Africa. And our targeting total proceeds from divestures of approximately $250 million to $300 million. We've engaged financial advisors for the remaining businesses and are moving forward an active sale process.

Turning to Slide 14, we provided a summary of our debt maturity profile position as of the first quarter. Net debt of $969 million increased a $131 million from the end of 2016, principally due to our seasonal investment in working capital, the impact of rising metal prices and the payment of $32 million related to the FCPA resolution. For your reference, under the terms of FCPA resolution, we are required to pay a total of $82 million in 2017. We anticipate the second payment of $19 million in the second quarter and the third and final payment of $31 million at the end of the year. For the first quarter, we had a net operating cash flow use of $89 million as compared to last year's cash use of $37 million, which reflects the impact of rising metal prices on working capital, some seasonal inventory build and the first quarter payment related to the FCPA resolution. Capital spending for the first quarter was $35 million, driven by investment in our strategic roadmap. We anticipate capital spending of $80 million to $100 million for the full year with 60% of the spent on strategic initiatives and the remaining balance for general maintenance purposes.

We currently have $317 million availability on our North American and European asset based credit facility. We are well positioned to fund the business including working capital requirements, restructuring activities, quarterly dividends and other corporate obligations.

Finally, on Slide 18, our second quarter outlook anticipates net sales in the range of $925 million to $975 million. Adjusted operating income in the range of $30 million to $45 million and adjusted earnings per share of $0.15 to $0.30. Our guidance assumes copper and aluminum prices of $2.60 and $0.84 per pound respectively. Overall, our guidance reflects some solid performance in North America driven by seasonal activity and a continued progress on our roadmap. We also expect to continue to drive operational improvements in both Latin America and Europe.

With those comments, I'll hand the call back to Gavin.

Gavin Bell

Kevin, would you open up the call up to questions please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

And your first question comes from the line of George Godfrey with - C.L. King. Your line is open.

George Godfrey

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Couple of questions. First question is and I heard the comments about a choppy seasonal pattern but given what you've seen in the orderbook on a sequential basis Q3 and Q4 relative to the first half, do you think the revenues trend flat upward down or just any help on what directionally you are seeing in the second half of this year compared to the first half of this year?

Mike McDonnell

Yes. Let me help with you that, George. As we look at kind of our orderbook today and where we have been in last three or four months and what we hear from our customers going forward and I'll start with North America which is I think probably primarily the basis for your question. We are seeing average daily sales rates that are remaining at this stronger sequential level. We are seeing average daily bookings improving sequentially and year-over-year. Project code activity remain strong and is broad based which we like to see. Our customers are also observing similar trends. And there is a growing optimism although we are still conservative. We are still cautious about 2017 because the improvement is really come in the Q4 and Q1 here and like August we want to see that sustain but we are not going to call win yet. But we are very optimistic about those trends continuing in the 2017. Most of the indicators that I am looking at, most of the customer comments and end user comments show growing, need to implement projects and looking in maybe some of the specific market segments such as utility. We are starting to see some more signs of life in the transmission side of utility. We are starting to see incremental improvement there and maybe as many of our utility customers are saying, they are beginning to see maybe the start of an improvement cycle there from kind of bouncing around minus two to plus one maybe to something stronger as we see new projects coming into the construction phase and also being driven the replacement of aging infrastructure much which is now 40 and 50 years old. So I think that's going to bode well. I think construction will continue to stay relatively strong this year, maybe little bit less than last year but still solid growth in the non residential side. Industrial is improving from a fairly sluggish 2016, that's been a real bright spot here lately because there was -- it was very sluggish in 2016. In fact, as I look at our data we had seven consecutive months now of sequential sales per day improvement in industrial. And our backlog is building so that bodes well as well for the second half of the year. So I think from an overall revenue volume growth, trend standpoint, while no one can call it precisely at this point, we like oversee the optimism remains and we are feeling good about the second half of the year from our standpoint.

George Godfrey

Got it. And just within -- let's stick with North America, you did a nice job on the operating profit there and year-over-year margin a little bit better. And if you did this in your earlier comments and I might have missed it, can you comment specifically on the product mix within North America and maybe Latin America? What products give that margin uplift? Or is it restructuring and efficiency? I am just trying to get a hand on what mixes within the revenue or cost structure might improve the operating margins in those two regions.

Mike McDonnell

Yes. It's really combination of a number of things towards certainly mix has played a little bit of role, but largely mix has been a negative for us as we talked about on prior calls just because oil and gas tended to be higher margin, product line for example for us in North America. That has had fallen down to trough level over the last two years very precipitously so and we all know that story. So mix maybe a little bit of it but lot of it is operational improvement slowing through. And really starting to get traction on becoming a more efficient company. And then our growth is also helping because we do have -- we have operating leverage and so that growth is through operating lever is driving some improvement as well.

George Godfrey

Got it. And then my last question if you happened to have [magnitude] what was the dollar drain of working capital on cash flow this quarter?

Mike McDonnell

So we had $89 million of operating cash flow used in the quarter versus $37 million in the prior year for Q1.

George Godfrey

Was the $89 million all working capital?

Mike McDonnell

It primarily all working capital, yes.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Shawn Harrison with Longbow Research. Your line is open.

Gosia Chaudhry

Good morning. This [Gosia Chaudhry] calling on behalf on Shawn. Just like to ask the first question, thank you for the comments about the second half of the year by region. Could you elaborate a little bit on Latin America and Europe, you gave some bid comments in North America but just wanted to be clear [Multiple Speakers]

Mike McDonnell

Yes. Let me finish the global tour here, so in Europe, first one I'd like to make is that we continue to see very strong demand for the high voltage and extra high voltage businesses that we call our turn-key land based project business. And this is being driven by the continued desire to connect the grid in Europe for greater energy security, reliability and independence. And I've recently again had some meeting with senior executive at several major European utilities and they are very, very bullish about the ongoing commitment to integrate these grids and to improve them and to replace an aging infrastructure et cetera. So I am feeling very good about those businesses. In fact, our business is performing very, very well on the land side and we continue to see that moving forward. At the subsea business as we mentioned is just in a trough but we are starting to really build the backlog, I am pretty excited about that and particularly with the renewable as these wind farms get further offshore and so forth, there is a growing opportunity for us to bring that power on to land and then from land bring that into the grid. So all that is very strong and we have some really good technology position here. Our technology is very leading in this area. The industrial and construction activity continue to be very soft. I'd say growth rates market wise 1% to 2% in that neighborhood where we continue to operate. And so we are restructuring pretty aggressively there to get our business right sized and so work for that environment. So overall Europe is moving forward and we got some pluses and we got some minuses but we've got a lot of things to improve the performance there. So I move to Latin America, we continue to use these words choppy and uneven and surely true it's uneven by country, it's uneven by market and it's uneven by even time period quarter-to-quarter. But that's the environment we've been in for the last few years in Latin America. I am pleased to see that we are starting to see and from the team there is telling me that they are seeing some early signs of growth in certain countries not all. Some are weakening but some are actually starting strengthened just a little bit, it's too early to call that a trend but that's very interesting because this region macro --from a macro industrial standpoint has really been going down for the last couple of years as opposed to the stable or up so certainly stable now. And recall that we have really strong leadership positions in Latin America. We have good market positions; we got good plants, lot of proximity the strength of the North American business and a good open culture for leveraging those strengths. We also have new executive who has been on the job now four, five months, six months and has really started to make an impact. So you are seeing him making impact through rejuvenated team. We have -- our team is very excited about the future and very energized and it's great to see. So with that so focus on Latin America on a quality set of businesses, implementing a plan, we are getting this done without the benefit of any macro improvement. I am glad to see this stability. Hopefully at some point we'll see a tailwind there which will help us further but this is real progress compared to we were for the last couple of years performing in Latin America.

Matti Masanovich

If I may add on Latin America, somewhere the Q1, the aerial transmission is favorable and that's offset by a weaker construction market and I think we are going to see that as we progress throughout the year. That trend will continue I think.

Gosia Chaudhry

Okay. Thank you. And then with regards to North America, so given the strong margin in the quarter, what synergies are left to generate in that region and also if could heck on for Europe, you said there will improvement for 2017, so when does that vision start generating a consistent EBIT profit?

Mike McDonnell

Yes. So let me take North America first. So as we've been talking about our roadmap, we talked about that being back end loaded because many of the projects that were launched, the majority of which are in North America actually complete later this year, many of them and so there will be another step up in margin improvement and operational improvement as we get to the back half of this year. So we are looking for that. As I turn to Europe, as we get this -- this restructuring project that's been delayed in terms of implementation and that's because it's a tough environment. This is a two restructure in Europe and its complicated project but we are making good progress on that. We should have that completed in the next couple of quarters. So look for probably Q3 to Q4 at inflection point there really begin. Is that help?

Gosia Chaudhry

Yes, very helpful, thank you. One more if I may, regards to operating cash flow, can you just update us on your expectation for the year?

Matti Masanovich

Yes, so the overall - we had this one exception just kind of one time event of $82 million booked for the FCPA resolution. So I mean we should be approximately even on operating cash flow if we were to adjust that out on a full year basis.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of George Godfrey with C.L. King. Your line is open.

George Godfrey

Thank you. I just actually want to follow up on just the moving pieces on the cash payment. So relating to the $19 million and the $31 million that's yet to be paid as $50 million there and I believe the asset sales was generating $250 million to $300 million in total so take the midpoint of $275 million there and you realized I think $208 million now so call that $65 million, now the $65 million minus $50 million would get me to a $15 million net cash benefit from asset sales or one time payment. Are there any other one time items that would pop up this year that would swing the cash payments outside of normal operations?

Mike McDonnell

I think that's a fair assessment. Obviously, there is puts and takes as we sell these business what we actually realized for the businesses but no I think that's fair assessment. I also think we have the opportunity to kind of drive some efficiency through our working capital. So through our inventory days and so we would be looking to try to generate some cash some offset as we go through Q4 as we have demonstrated historically. So there maybe some opportunities, some further opportunity on a working capital basis to try more value.

George Godfrey

Absolutely and I can appreciate that. I was just trying to get a hand on if there are any one time events that would impact that cash outside of normal improvements of working operations.

Matti Masanovich

No. No other -- none that I have on our radar screen at this time.

Operator

And there are no further questions at this time.

Gavin Bell

Great. Thanks for joining us. And we look forward to speaking with you next quarter.

Mike McDonnell

Thanks everybody.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

