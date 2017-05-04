Best Biotech Stocks For Capital Gains In The Next 3 Months

How big a difference is there between best and worst indicated price changes?

Which is most likely to disappoint wealth builders between now and the start of August?

Which could have the biggest gain? Which is most likely to profit?

Their Reward/Risk Trade-Offs

Figure 1

Used with permission.

Location co-ordinates on this map are the intersection of volume Market-Maker [MM] upside price change prospects (green horizontal scale), and price drawdown experiences (the red vertical scale). Down and to the right is good, up and to the left is not. Any plot above the dotted diagonal has more price to lose than gain.

Who says so? Not the "investment banking" community's salesmen ("researchers"), but the hedging actions of their MMs, protecting the firm's capital that has to be put at risk to balance the trade orders of big-$ institutional clients.

There is a flood of high-risk, high opportunity choices in this developing technology arena. The number of choices available expands as more becomes known about what may be done in this specifically diverse field of intense importance to most folks.

To make its appraisal manageable we have sought to focus on those established organizations where progress has already built a stock price value base unlikely to be seriously harmed by development disappointment. They are pictured in Figure 2 to provide a sharpened perspective of Figure 1.

Figure 2



Used with permission.

These 25 issues continue to offer high gain potentials, but redirect attention from several of the more extreme risk trade-offs. The relevant time horizon in this evaluation is the next 3 months' stock price change, not lab developments over the next 3 years. When the August, 2017 horizon approaches we intend to do a re-appraisal of what then appears to well-informed observers to be the better specific means of industry investment participation.

Reward vs. Risk is a principal value concern, but not the only one. Are these forecasts of equal likelihood? They are based on comparable self-protective actions by knowledgeable observers, but are the evidences of equal magnitude? More information may modify an observer's conclusions and rational actions. Figure 3 provides additional insights.

Figure 3

Source: Blockdesk.com.

MM forecasts are in (1) - (3)

(4) is where the security closed Monday, 5/2/17, (2) is where you hope to get before 8/2/17

(5) is your gain when/if you get there

(6) is what you might encounter on the way

(7) is what % of the whole (2)-(3) forecast range lies below (4)

(8) is what % of prior (7)s of that security closed out profitable in the next 3 months

(9) is the average net payoff of all prior (7)s in the past 5 years

(10) is the average of how long each (7) was held to produce (9)

(11) is the compound annual growth rate produced by (9) & (10)

(12) tells how many (7)s there have been in the past 5 years market days

(13) compares (5)'s credibility in terms of (9) - {over 1.0 is good}

(14) compares (5) with (6) - {over 1.0 is good}

(15) combines it all into a bigger = better "figure of merit" to rank securities' prospects

The co-ordinates for Figure 2 come from (5) and (6). But (8) indicates what proportion of the time in the past prior forecasts like today's have recovered from (6) drawdowns to produce profitable outcomes. (9) tells how big those gains, net of losses were.

(12) tells how big a sample the history is based upon.

This data provides qualitative evidences of prior outcomes which may have impact on the conclusions to be taken by investors looking at these investment alternatives. For example, Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) and United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) share a common location of [20] in Figure 2, but EXEL has much better odds of profitable outcomes (79 / 100 vs. 69 / 100), and larger achieved net payoffs (+14.8% vs. +8.7%) at a rate of gain (+130% CAGR) better than double UTHR's +56%.

Tesoro, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO) 's high risk of price drawdown encounters at [21] in Figure 2 is in conjunction with a Range Index of only 12, where over 70 prior forecasts produced gains in excess of the +24% present expectation. In contrast, Insmed Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM) at [16] with a current RI of 39, delivered gains of +12%, only one third of what now is being expected.

Comparing individual securities from Figure 3 with the blue row summaries at its bottom should provide perspective for portfolio comparisons. Many of these often-presumed big opportunity stocks, at prior RI forecast levels now being seen, have not produced CAGRs competitive with the +98% average of the best 20 of today's forecast population.

Several of the biotechs have scored triple-digit CAGRs, or close to it, and should be regarded as wealth-building holding candidates. The average experiences of these 25 biotech developer stocks enormously exceed what is being offered by the equities market average as represented by SPDR S&P500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Conclusion

A wealth-building portfolio mission has several potentially satisfying candidates in this group, even in today's concerns about market overpricing. A focus on column (11) of Figure 3 should be instructive. The smallest outcome there doubles what the market proxy is likely to produce. Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) should not be overlooked.

But different objectives and preferences between investors may lead to other constructive adjustments more satisfying than those just suggested. Our point is that the additional perspective available from being able to compare investment alternatives on a direct basis opens the door to constructive and beneficial active investment management.

