Just Like Death And Taxes, Tesla Losses Will Continue

There is the famous saying that the only certain things in life are death and taxes. However, I think there could be an addition to this saying: Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) losses. Given Tesla has never posted a year where they made a GAAP profit and there are no signs that they will do so anytime soon, it is reasonable to assume Tesla will continue to consistently lose money on the bottom line. Tesla reported earnings yesterday, where revenues surged because of record deliveries. However, as investors widely know, Tesla is still losing money on the bottom line. In its history, Tesla has not posted a year where they had GAAP profits and will continue to post losses for the foreseeable future.

Continued Losses

The following table shows the net loss (except one quarter) for the last 10 quarters. Yesterday Tesla posted a loss of $330 million, which is the largest loss in the last 11 quarters. As I will detail below, the worst is possibly yet to come for Tesla in terms of losses.

14-Sep 14-Dec 15-Mar 15-Jun 15-Sep 15-Dec 16-Mar 16-Jun 16-Sep 16-Dec Net Income -75 -108 -154 -184 -230 -320 -282 -293 22 -12

Table data from Gurufocus

Tesla Cash

In the earnings report, Tesla noted that they had just over $4 billion in cash, which was higher than the last quarter because of the capital raise that occurred during the quarter. Tesla also made a point of letting investors know that the"$4.0 billion in cash at the end of Q1 is the highest level of cash we have had at quarter-end in our history."

Tesla earnings report

Even though Tesla has the most cash on hand in their history they still have a number of large expenses that have yet to be paid. Looking at the balance sheet, accounts payable increased from $1.86 billion last quarter to $2.07 billion this quarter. The following quote from the Q4 earnings release shows that Tesla has been and will continue to negotiate with suppliers as to when payments for capital expenditures are due. This goal looks like it is ongoing since accounts payable increased. It looks like Tesla has been able to push payments to suppliers further out.

"Our capital expenditures came in below plan as we continue to negotiate more favorable payment terms with our capital equipment suppliers, pushing some payments closer to the start of Model 3 production and some payments beyond the start of production."

In addition, Tesla also has $1 billion in debt that is due in the next year. Therefore, if Tesla were to do nothing else except pay back their debt and pay off their payables, poof! Just over $3 billion of the $4 billion in cash they have would be gone. Then you have to figure in capex, which Tesla stated would be at a year to date total of around $2 billion when the Model 3 is launched in July. In Q1 Tesla spent $553 on capex, so it looks like they will be spending around $1.5 billion in the coming quarter or just over a quarter on capex.

Declining Customer Deposits

Over the last three quarters customer deposits for Tesla have been decreasing. The data in the table below shows this decline and I believe shows a troubling sign. If everyone is excited about the upcoming Model 3, why are customer deposits declining? Since there is a lot of hype around the Model 3, deposits should be increasing leading up to the launch.

Customer Deposits Q2 2016 679,834 Q3 2016 690,364 Q4 2016 663,859 Q1 2017 616,398

Tesla earnings reports

My theory is that the majority of the consumers who want a Model 3 have already placed their reservation and that will be the biggest chunk of initial demand is from customers who are on the reservation list. I think there is a perfect example of this phenomenon that has occurred recently with another company: Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD). The most important aspect of the following chart is year 2014-2016 when Gilead launched their blockbuster HCV drugs. In 2014 and 2015, there was a massive spike in patient starts - this was due to Gilead's products being able to cure the patients that needed the treatment the most. In the case of Tesla, the customers who are on the reservation list will be the first ones that help Tesla have the same kind of initial spike. However, after the initial spike, just like with Gilead, demand will taper off and competition will increase. The one major difference between Gilead and Tesla is Gilead has been immensely profitable and even though the stock is down a lot, they are still generating a ton of cash.

Gilead earnings report

Closing Thoughts

In closing, I believe Tesla will continue to suffer massive losses and continue burning through cash since they have increasing accounts payable that stand at over $2 billion, $1 billion in debt due in the next year and around $1.5 billion in capex they are planning prior to the launch of the Model 3. All these things together have Tesla set up to make Q2 the quarter with the largest loss in the last three years.

In addition, it is very vague as to when full production of the Model 3 would start given the statement from the earnings report. Tesla is setting the goal posts pretty wide saying that production will be 5,000 vehicles per week as "some point" in 2017:

"Preparations at our production facilities are on track to support the ramp of Model 3 production to 5,000 vehicles per week at some point in 2017, and to 10,000 vehicles per week at some point in 2018."

Disclaimer: See here.