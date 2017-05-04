Warning Signs From OPEC - Update On Drillers

Reuters has just come up with news that OPEC will likely extend output cuts but that bigger cut was unlikely. According to Reuters, one unnamed OPEC official said the following: "I have doubts that more cuts will be discussed as the current agreement is yielding a positive outcome". Another added: "A rollover with the same numbers".

You can definitely see the reaction in the oil price chart. As I'm writing this, WTI oil (NYSEARCA:USO) is below $46 per barrel and Brent oil (NYSEARCA:BNO) is below $49 per barrel, both losing more than 4% in one day. I decided to do a quick update on offshore drillers as many stocks are near the lows last seen in late 2016 right before the OPEC/non-OPEC deal.

But first let's discuss news from the cartel. The report on OPEC's plans is, of course, unofficial, but such news are hardly a big surprise. OPEC painted itself into a corner. If it ends the production cut deal, oil will drop below $40 or even $30 as long bets will be cut and momentum short traders will add to the downside. Therefore, the option "end the deal" does not really exist. There are only two options: "extend the deal as it is" and "subscribe to bigger cuts". In the abovementioned quote of the unnamed OPEC official he stated that the current agreement yielded a positive outcome. This is not true as oil prices are now almost where they were before cuts.

Yes, OPEC was able to support Brent prices around $55 for some time. However, the cost was big as the cartel effectively provided a lifeline to U.S. shale and other competitors. Thus, OPEC is reluctant to lose more market share by cutting production even more. In my view, OPEC underestimated the power of the derivatives market as producers had the time to hedge their production at a price close to $55 for the whole year 2017, so current oil price fluctuations won't have a major impact on production this year.

Fundamentally, the outcome of the OPEC/non-OPEC production cut story is a big concern for drillers. There is no surprise that their shares are under pressure again. Let's get to individual names.

Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW)

Atwood Oceanics is in the risk zone with its backlog problems. The company has not yet published its fleet status report so we don't know for sure if there were some positive surprises on the contract front, but I won't expect much from the company. While current levels may be attractive for a swing trade to play a technical rebound in oil prices, I'd be very cautious about committing to Atwood Oceanics for the longer term. The current market situation is clearly dangerous for the company.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO)

Diamond Offshore Drilling's recent report was encouraging, but the technical picture in the stock is not. The company's shares broke through the major support level and continue to slide along with the price of oil. I expect that many protective stops (physical or mental) were put under this level which could create a wave of selling. In my view, there's no need to rush into Diamond Offshore Drilling until the stock stabilizes at some level.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV)

I recently argued that investors and traders alike will be better off waiting for $6.50 - $7.00 in Ensco's shares. I maintain this view. Perhaps, $7.00 is even optimistic and the test of $6.50 should happen before it will be clear whether the stock can find support or not.

Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE)

Noble Corp. shares have just broke through support at $4.50. Note that the company will release its first-quarter results on May 4 after the market close. Noble Corp. has long struggled with the absence of concrete upside catalysts and it is possible that more downside will develop due to the weakness of oil prices.

North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE:NADL)

North Atlantic Drilling shares continue to trend down to lows seen in April. The recent contract did not change anything in the fundamentals. The company will be reabsorbed by Seadrill and North Atlantic Drilling shareholders will share Seadrill's shareholders fate.

Ocean Rig (NASDAQ:ORIG)

Interestingly, there has recently been some action in Ocean Rig shares despite the fact that the company filed for bankruptcy and may issue up to 1 trillion shares. The fundamental assessment of the situation is the same - the stock is almost worthless and investors should leave it for daytraders to play.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD)

Pacific Drilling shares continue to slowly slide. I don't see much opportunity here on either side as the company's creditors offered common shareholders to retain 2% of the equity in the company. I expect more news on this front when Pacific Drilling reports its quarterly results this month.

Rowan (NYSE:RDC)

Rowan is back to September 2016 levels. The company is one of the clear leaders in the offshore drilling industry and these levels may be attractive, at least for a shorter-term play. There's no need to rush but I'd watch Rowan stock closely in the coming days.

Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP)

Seadrill Partners looks immune to the downside in oil prices. I discussed this phenomenon in my recent article. I continue to believe that it is a rather risky play that depends solely on the outcome of negotiations with creditors.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL)

Seadrill's downside is not dependent on the oil price performance but rather on the fact that the market has finally understood the fundamental situation in the company. The stock remains an avoid for investors until restructuring details are published.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean is not yet down to lows of the end of 2016. In my view, the situation is similar to Ensco - the test of lows is necessary to estimate the support for the stock. Fundamentally, I don't like Transocean's management performance in 2016 - 2017 as deals were sloppy and ill-timed.

Bottom line

The "lower for longer" scenario presents itself. There will be many ups and downs in the oil price, and offshore drilling stocks will react accordingly, presenting opportunities on both sides of the trade. At the same time, the industry as a whole remains very risky for long-term commitment. The rebound is not there yet.

