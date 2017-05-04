Alphabet: A Solid Investment But It Isn't Cheap

We are still in the nascent stages of monetizing mobile in combination with geolocation.

Introduction

The digital marketing space in the U.S. and Canada is consolidated with Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Google and Facebook sitting on top. Google dominates search ads while Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is the leader with display ads. As we go through the three main revenue segments below, we'll see that search on Google properties is the most important factor.

In an effort to keep things succinct, I don't cover the Other Bets segment as it is less than 1% of total Alphabet revenue for 2017 Q1. The 2016 Founders' Letter by Larry Page on the Alphabet Investor Relations website has some developments regarding this segment.

Google properties advertising

This segment includes advertising on Google properties like Google Search, Gmail, Google Maps, Google Play, and YouTube. Search distribution partners who use Google.com as their default search in browsers and toolbars are also included in this segment. AdWords revenue from Google.com is a massive part of this segment, especially as consumers move to mobile where the paid ads blend in more with the organic search results.

Google's mission is to organize the world's information making it accessible and useful. This is most evident on their own properties/sites like Google.com and YouTube. Along the way, they are able to tap into their vast advertising network. The earnings calls over the last year get repetitive in citing mobile search as the primary driver behind increased advertising revenue.

$17,403 million of Alphabet's $24,750 million revenue for 2017 Q1 or 70% is from this segment. This compares to $14,328 million for 2016 Q1 such that quarter-over-quarter growth is 21%.

Traffic acquisition costs [TAC] to distribution partners have been rising as a percentage of revenue in this segment as consumers shift to mobile. That said, TAC is less of a factor in this segment as it is in the network partner sites segment. Quarter over quarter, TAC rose from 8.5% of segment revenue up to 10.4%.

Digital advertising opens opportunities that were impossible before the internet and geolocation. Senior VP of Ads and Commerce Sridhar Ramaswamy talks about developments at the November 2016 Credit Suisse Technology, Media and Telecom Conference:

So we've worked on things like local inventory ads which are now a three year old product that helps you see what is available from the stores around you. In addition, we've done things like put location extension when you search for a store or a particular product so that advertisers can tell you, hey; this product a bicycle is actually available in the store that is next to you. … We think location continues to hold a lot of promise but the killer app for location, one that compels you to take your phone out when you get to locations hasn't quite happened.

These developments show that we are still in the nascent stages of monetizing mobile in combination with geolocation. The same conference mentions experimentation with ads on other properties like Google Maps.

Google Network Members' properties advertising

$4,008 million or 16% of Alphabet's 2017 Q1 revenue comes from advertising in this segment. The quarter-over-quarter growth rate for this segment is almost 9% based on 2016 Q1 revenue of $3,692 million. This segment continues to become less important with respect to revenue split. Back in 2007 this segment made up almost 35% of the company revenues [$5,788 million/$16,594 million].

There are a large number of sites out there like eHow that are able to benefit from the vast number of advertisers in Google's network with the use of AdSense.

While TAC has been growing in both advertising segments, it is more of a factor here as it is a much larger percentage. Quarter-over-quarter it grew from 69.6% of segment revenue to 70.5%. The increase in this segment is due to programmatic growth which carries higher TAC than other types of ad buying. Programmatic advertising occurs when the location of ads is chosen by machines instead of people.

Google other revenues

The Google other revenues segment is responsible for $3,095 million of Alphabet's 2017 Q1 revenue or almost 13%. This segment includes Google Play Apps, Hardware, Licensing and Google Cloud Platform [GCP]. This segment has an amazing 49% quarter-over-quarter revenue growth rate based on 2016 Q1 revenue of $2,072 million.

In the 2017 Q1 call Google CEO Sundar Pichai talks about working with major companies in the GCP space. HSBC, Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), SAP and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) [G Suite] are mentioned.

Voice

Google CEO Sundar Pichai talks about the shift from desktop to mobile and from mobile to voice in the 2016 Q3 call. The summary is that instead of worrying about what voice takes away from mobile, we should be excited about the pie expanding and the new opportunities:

From my standpoint, I look at it as - and if you look back in time, all this is - computing is becoming more and more important to people, and so they are engaging with it more and more. So as we went from desktops to mobile, it's not like one replaced the other. The sum total of all of this, it expanded the pie. I approach this the same way. I think as I see people using Voice, et cetera, they are interacting more with computing and with Google too. So we view this as providing users more access across many different surfaces, many different contexts, being there for them when they need it. So in that view, I think it will all be a big positive for us going forward.

Facebook

eMarketer shows that Google and Facebook combined for over 50% of the 2016 U.S. mobile ad revenue share. Google controls search while Facebook controls display. YouTube and Facebook compete for display dollars where Facebook is taking share. Still, the digital display space is growing so fast that YouTube is generating more revenue every year despite losing some market share. Like Google Search and YouTube, Facebook is monetizing mobile and my Facebook article has more details.

Amazon

It seems that now more than ever people go to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) first as opposed to Google when searching for a product to buy online. This cuts into Google's AdWords revenue, but as the digital market grows I think both companies will continue to thrive. There is room for Amazon to take a bigger slice of the products piece of the pie as the entire pie grows such that Google continues to do well with other slices like insurance, loans, mortgages, credit, lawyers and travel. It is hard to see people asking Alexa/Amazon about things like Mesothelioma lawyers. A possible silver lining with Alexa/Amazon search competition is that it might help reduce antitrust problems.

General Concerns

Analysts are always concerned about the rising cost of revenue through TAC and the impact this has on profit margins. This doesn't make me fret - many companies out there would kill for Alphabet type margins. In fact, the 2017 Q1 net profit margin of 21.9% [$5,426 million/$24,750 million] is higher than the 2016 Q1 percentage of 20.8% [$4,207 million/$20,257 million].

Some investors see the company as being reticent with future capital allocation plans. Of course capital allocation is important, we don't want future cash flows to be wasted on things like overpriced acquisitions. Still, I trust management to be capable stewards of capital so this isn't a big concern for me.

Valuation

Note 12 Net Income Per Share in the 2017 Q1 10-Q shows the diluted number of Class A and Class C shares used in per share computations. The Note 12 table converts Class B to Class A. We use this information to get the number of share equivalents for the equity market cap.

Class A:

297,150,000 shares in basic computation

47,301,000 conversion of Class B to Class A

1,419,000 RSUs and other contingently issuable shares

-----------------

345,870,000 share equivalents

Class C:

347,104,000 shares in basic computation

9,062,000 RSUs and other contingently issuable shares

-----------------

356,166,000 share equivalents

The 2017 Q1 earnings call reveals that $55.7 billion of the $92.4 billion in cash and marketable securities is held overseas. The 2004 tax repatriation holiday allowed U.S. companies to bring cash back from overseas at a tax rate of around 5% instead of 35%. Given the uncertainty of the timing and percentage of future tax repatriation holidays, I discount Alphabet's overseas cash and equivalents by 15%.

Alphabet Enterprise Value:

$324,111 class A GOOGL [345,870,000*937.09]

$326,405 class C GOOG [356,166,000*916.44]

$3,937 long-term debt

($47,345) 55,700*0.85 foreign cash & equivalents

($36,739) U.S. cash & equivalents

------------

$570,369 million

*The above share prices are from May 2, 2017.

Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat talks about the fact that stock-based compensation is a real economic cost in the 2016 Q4 call:

Although it's not a cash expense, we consider it to be a real cost of running our business because SBC is critical to our ability to attract and retain the best talent in the world. Starting with our first quarter results for 2017, we will no longer regularly exclude stock-based compensation expense from non-GAAP results.

Treating stock-based compensation like a cash expense, I deduct it from operating cash flow to get an adjusted free cash flow number for the 2016 year from the 10-K filing:

$36,036 operating cash flow

($6,703) stock-based compensation

($10,212) capex

------------

$19,121 million adjusted FCF

In the 2017 Q1 call, CFO Porat explains some timing differences that make 2017 Q1 stock-based compensation higher than the first quarter of other years:

As discussed last quarter, this affects the timing of stock-based compensation but does not affect the overall size of the SBC expense for the year. The year-on-year increase is therefore more sizable in Q1 and Q2 compared to previous years, with less of a year-on-year impact in both Q3 and Q4. More specifically, stock-based compensation totaled $2 billion, up 34% year over year.

Given the fact that I deduct stock-based compensation from operating cash flow, the above timing difference understates trailing-twelve-month [ttm] FCF which is computed as 2016 full year adjusted FCF minus 2016 Q1 adjusted FCF plus 2017 Q1 adjusted FCF.

We'll look at ttm adjusted FCF despite the unusually high stock-based compensation in the most recent quarter. We already have the first component for the full 2016 year. The 2016 Q1 component is $3,720 million [$7,658 m - $1,494 m - $2,444 m] and the 2017 Q1 component is $5,031 million [$9,548 m - $2,009 m - $2,508 m]. As such, my trailing 12 month adjusted FCF is $20,432 million or $19,121 million - $3,720 million + $5,031 million.

This means the EV/ttm adjusted FCF ratio is 28 [$570,369 million/$20,432 million].

Future FCF is what matters. I think the market recognizes the fact that 2017 adjusted FCF will be closer to $25 billion than $20 billion such that the practical EV/adjusted FCF ratio is closer to the low 20s than the high 20s.

Closing Thoughts

Having owned stock in Alphabet since 2010 when it was known as Google, it has never seemed like a bargain stock. However, it has consistently looked like an outstanding company at a fair price and that remains the case today in my opinion. The 2016 10-K filing shows that the company outperformed the S&P 500 from December 2011 to December 2016. I think it will outperform the S&P 500 over the next five years as well.

Special thanks to Steph.

