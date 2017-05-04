Legacy Reserves Is Doing A Great Job

After the market closed on May 3rd, the management team at Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) reported financial results for the first quarter of its 2017 fiscal year. Seeing as how it, through mostly its preferred units, is my largest E&P holding and my third-largest holding in all, I figured it would be a good idea to analyze the firm and give my thoughts about management's earnings release.

Net income was positive! So what?

The first thing I noticed (and I had to do a double-take) was that Legacy actually managed to generate a profit during the quarter. Analysts had expected a loss per share of $0.27 but the firm actually generated a profit of $0.16. This sounds like great news but it's important to keep in mind that, from its $16.4 million in net income, they had a gain on commodity derivatives of $34.67 million. This is non-cash in nature and is largely one-time in nature most likely.

Because of this, I don't really recommend that you pay the earnings much heed. Instead, we should focus on cash flow. During the quarter, according to management, operating cash flow came out to $34.74 million, which is actually really impressive for such a small market cap firm. We should be aware that a portion of this may be temporary though, because it was chalked up to an increase of $19.12 million in accrued oil and gas liabilities. Cutting this out, cash flow would have been a pretty nice $15.62 million.

What's really impressive in my mind is the fact that Legacy generated positive cash flow during the quarter despite the fact that costs rose rather materially. During the quarter, oil and gas production costs came out to $12.89 per boe (barrel of oil equivalent), up 14.5% compared to the $11.26 per boe seen a year earlier. Management chalked this up to a surge in costs associated with returning wells to production and engaging in workovers, but they stressed that these activities are now economic for the business, so I'm not too worried. General and administrative costs happened to grow too, growing, on a cash basis, by 21.5% from $1.86 to $2.26 per boe.

Given all of these increases, you would anticipate revised guidance but, in its press release and in its quarterly report, I saw no evidence suggesting that their numbers will veer from their prior guidance. Now, in the future, it's possible that we could see some sort of move higher, but I imagine that management will be careful not to drill so much (drill wells that are too costly) that it pushes guidance materially higher compared to forecasts.

Some other big developments

In addition to reporting positive cash flow and earnings, despite seeing higher costs, Legacy did report a couple of other pieces of news. During the quarter, management actually managed to take advantage of the low price environment to acquire property leaseholds in the Midland Basin. In exchange for $4.8 million, the firm acquired this property's leasehold with the potential to have up to, on a gross basis, 24 drilling locations. Even though it's a small transaction, seeing that kind of approach as opposed to just capital preservation, is encouraging. You don't shell out cash for assets if you see material risk ahead (unless you're negligent).

Besides that, though, there were two other pieces of news that I noticed that should be considered significant. First and foremost, management happened to spend a total of $23.7 million during the quarter on capital expenditures. Most of this, $16.7 million to be precise, was allocated under their joint venture in order to drill 8 wells and complete 7, all of which were located in the Permian. Another $4.1 million was spent on workovers, while the rest was allocated to miscellaneous things. It's hard to know precisely what management's plans are, but we do know that, pursuant to their last guidance, capex this year should be between $55 million and $60 million. This puts us well on our way, it seems, to frontloading capex to try and boost production.

The last thing that I noticed that is worth bringing up is that the company did reduce debt, all in spite of the fact that they allocated so much toward capex and toward their acquisition. By the end of their first fiscal quarter this year, they did pay down $15 million of their credit facility borrowings, decreasing the amount outstanding to $448 million. This leaves them $150.1 million in untapped capacity, but I have to wonder if they used some of that to pay the $10 million charge they incurred in April for the cancellation of a carbon dioxide purchase agreement associated with asset sales (they sold $4.4 million worth of assets in the quarter).

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that I am pretty happy with Legacy's results for the quarter. Earnings shouldn't be relied up and we should take into consideration the possibility of a one-time fluctuation associated with their accrued liabilities but, other than that, the picture is really looking better. Seeing acquisition activity, combined with another reduction in debt, really indicates that management is feeling upbeat about the enterprise. In the quarters to come, I'd like to see similar moves, especially in relation to debt reduction. If they can see similar reductions over the next three quarters, they could get down to or close to the $400 million mark for their credit facility which, absent a major drop in energy prices, would all but cement their likelihood of survival moving forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGCY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own LGCYO and LGCY.