Alphabet's Defined Strategic Path: Earnings Review

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) grew 22.2% year over year. This is actually the second straight quarter of them posting that y/y growth figure.

In the video, Ben explains his method of indexing the cost per click and paid per click numbers. He starts in the year 2008 at a starting point of 100. Given the trend numbers that Google has released, cost per click has nearly been cut in half to 57. Paid clicks have trended up at a faster pace to offset that decline. This was a predicted and favorable outcome because it shows that Google has been able to successfully drive traffic towards ad clicks.

Operating margin gained strength during the quarter. They continue to be able to grow revenue much quicker than expenses. This may be a tad bit shaky because they are now including stock based compensation into operating expenses, however, it will make for easier comps later in the year. The move by management to include stock compensation is a mature and respectable one.

Alphabet has a very defined path moving forward which focuses on cloud, hardware, and YouTube. The majority of capital expenditure is being deployed to the cloud segment to support products like their G Suite (portfolio of applications). The cloud has an expanding TAM (total addressable market) that will make a significant impact to Alphabet's revenue.

YouTube continues to have untapped potential. It is surprising that it has not yet grown into a much larger piece of the Alphabet pie. It has a large moat and no real close competitors. They could begin to create original content to rival Netflix, Hulu, etc. There are many options in growing YouTube moving forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG.

