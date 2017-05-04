Progenics Pharmaceuticals' (PGNX) CEO Mark Baker on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 04, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Melissa Downs - Senior Manager, IR

Mark Baker - CEO

Pat Fabbio - SVP and CFO

Analysts

Jonathan Aschoff - Opus National Capital

Samuel Koenig - Delta Analytics

Timothy Chiang - BTIG

Chad Messer - Needham & Company

Melissa Downs

Thank you, operator. On behalf of Progenics' management team, thank you for joining our conference call to review the first quarter 2017 financial results and provide a business update. Joining us on the call are Mark Baker, Chief Executive Officer, and Pat Fabbio, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I will remind you that remarks made on this call that are not historical in nature maybe forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.

Our actual results may differ materially. Such remarks may include, but are not limited to those involving regulatory actions, clinical development and other matters related to our prostate cancer pipeline AZEDRA, RELISTOR and our other product candidates; our business and commercialization strategies and expectations of future growth, revenues and assessments of our competitive position.

Please see our most recent Forms 10-Q 10-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information on the risks that could cause our actual results to differ. As a reminder, statements we make today are as of May 4th only.

I will now turn the call over to Chief Executive Officer, Mark Baker. Mark?

Mark Baker

Thank you, Melissa, and good morning to everybody joining us.

This past quarter was a significant one for the company. The clear highlight was the positive top-line data readout from our registrational Phase 2b trial of AZEDRA for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma rare neuroendocrine tumors also refer to FIO and para. The study which was conducted under a special product called assessment agreed too with the FDA achieved the primary endpoint by a substantial margin.

Based on these very strong results, we expect to submit a new drug application to the FDA by mid-2017. At the same time, we made steady progress in advancing our pipeline of PSMA targeted oncology products including imaging agents 1404 and PyL and our small molecule Theranostic 1095.

We were also pleased to announce this quarter that two abstracts for our automated bone scan index software were accepted for presentation at the upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting, including one oral session. To support these programs, we have a solid financial foundation with a strong cash position and royalty revenues from our RELISTOR franchise.

Turning now to summary of the positive data we reported for AZEDRA, which were encouraging to Progenics as a company and represent a great opportunity for the FIO and para community. As a reminder, there are currently no approved therapies to treat these rare tumors. The primary endpoint of our registrational Phase 2b study evaluated the proportion of patients to achieve the 50% or greater reduction and all anti-hypertensive medication for at least six months.

For the study protocol agreed too with the FDA the primary endpoint was achieved if the lower limit of the two-sided 95% confidence interval was above 10%. This meant that a minimum of 12 of the total 68 evaluable patients does need to meet this objective.

Based on an analysis of the complete 68 patient data set we were very pleased to report that 17 patients of the 68 evaluable patients experienced at least a 50% reduction of all anti-hypertensive medication for at least six months. The lower limit of the 95% confidence interval was 16.15% the trial therefore met the primary endpoint by a substantial margin.

With respect to our main secondary endpoint we reported favorable objective tumor response data as measured by RECIST. Of the 64 RECIST evaluable patients who received at least one therapeutic dose of AZEDRA, 23% achieved a partial response and 69% had stable disease meaning the combined 92% of subjects achieved disease control. More impressively of those patients who received two therapeutic doses 30% achieved a partial response and 68% had stable disease are combined 98% achieved disease control.

From a safety perspective, AZEDRA was generally well-tolerated. The most common treatment emergence adverse events were nausea, thrombocytopenia, anemia, fatigue, leukopenia, and neutropenia consistent with what we have observed in prior AZEDRA studies.

Pending abstract acceptance, we expect to report full results from the trial at the international Symposium and pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma in August of this year. We have shared this top-line data with our investigators and we have been extremely encouraged by the response to the data and enthusiasm around its adverse potential.

Doctors treating these rare tumors have few if any treatment options, as traditional approaches such as external green radiation and chemotherapeutics had limited efficacy. Many of these tumors resulting unrespectable disease rendering surgery and inappropriate treatment options in those cases.

We are now in the process of completing our NDA filing, which we expect to submit to the FDA mid-year. As a benefit of AZEDRA's breakthrough therapy fast-track and orphan drug designations, we would expect an expedited review of our NDA and a potential approval decision by the first quarter of next year.

Based on these positive data, we have begun ramping up our commercial planning efforts. Bryce Tenbarge, our VP Commercial has been developing the plan that would get us ready to launch AZEDRA by the end of 2017, so that we are in a good position to execute a successful commercial effort quickly, if approved. We look forward to providing further details on our launch plans as they are formalized.

Turning now to our portfolio of innovated PSMA targeted imaging agents and therapeutics, which is guided by our find, fight and follow strategy, aimed at improving detection, monitoring and treatment of prostate cancer. These products are designed with a precision medicine rationale and we believe they represent the future of oncology.

We continue to progress our most advanced candidate for 1404, a SPEC/CT radio pharmaceutical through a Phase 3 study. The trial is designed to compare the outcome of 1404 imaging to the true standard of the histopathology of prostate cancer tissue. We expect to conclude the planned enrollment of 450 patients in this trial by the end of this year.

The Phase 3 trial is based on an encouraging result from an earlier Phase 2 trial, which demonstrated that 1404 has the potential to enable better assessment of the stage and extent of a patient's prostate cancer. These data were recently published in the online addition of the journal of Nuclear Medicine.

We believe 1404 will allow physicians to more accurately distinguish between clinically significant and insignificant prostate cancer. Our hope is that 1404 will aid physicians in determining the right treatment strategy for patients whether that is an interventional option such as therapeutics or surgery for high grade disease or act as surveillance for lower grade disease.

Next further along in development is PyL, our PSMA-targeted PEPCT Imaging Agent and one of the most promising candidates in our prostate cancer pipeline. PyL could allow physicians of identify metastatic and or recurrent disease earlier by scanning the whole body to potentially identify even very small lesions allowing them to treat the disease before it spread further. The potential of this imaging continues to be appreciated by the KOL community.

Our Research Access program to provide clinicians access to PyL for using their own trials remains ongoing. And we look forward to applying insights from that effort to our development plan.

We are currently conducting a Phase 2/3 study to assess the diagnostic performance of PyL imaging to detect prostate cancer in patients with recurrent and/or metastatic disease and rolling in the trial is ongoing across about 10 sites in the U.S. and Canada and we expect to include a total of 300 patients.

The third product candidate in our prostate cancer portfolio is 1095, which is a small molecule theragnostic that selectively binds to PSMA, dosing is now underway and the Phase 1 dose ranging trial 1095 taking place at Memorial Sloan Kettering. We continue to enroll patients in this trial and plan to include a total of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer who have demonstrated tumor avidity, it's 1095.

The goal of our Phase 1 trial is to expand upon compelling results from prior compassionate use study by establishing a more comprehensive safety and efficacy database. We anticipate that the data obtained from our Phase 1 trial will help inform a clinical development path forward.

Finally, let me give a brief update on our prostate cancer indexing product. This technology detects and quantifies hotspots of prostate cancer on patients bone scans, then automatically generates a bone scan index value reflecting the disease burden of cancer shown on the scan.

The precise calculation of the bone scan index value minimizes human reader variability and it's intended to aid in the diagnosis and treatment of the disease. We were happy to learn that two abstracts on the Automated Bone Scan index or aBSI. We're accepted to the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology or ASCO General Annual meeting.

The first abstract discusses the clinical utility of Progenics aBSI to quantitatively assess the increase in total tumor burden during the course of disease progression and will be presented during the poster session.

We're particularly excited about the second abstract and results from our Phase 3 prognostic analysis of aBSI and men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, that will be presented in an oral presentation. We look forward to sharing this data at ASCO.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Pat Fabbio, our Chief Financial Officer to discuss RELISTOR and review our financial results. Pat?

Pat Fabbio

Thanks, Mark. You can review details of our financials in the press release we issued this morning and in the 10-K that we will be filing after the market closes today.

Turning now to our first quarter financial results, beginning with revenue. First quarter revenue totaled $2.3 million, a decrease of approximately $100,000 over the prior year period, RELISTOR royalty revenue for the quarter was $2.1 million compared to $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2016. Net sales of RELISTOR during the quarter were $14.1 million.

First quarter research and development expenses increased by approximately $900,000 compared to the corresponding period in 2016 resulting primarily from higher clinical trial and contract manufacturing expenses for PyL.

First quarter general and administrative expenses were $5.7 million a decrease of about a $100,000 from the corresponding period in 2016 primarily due to lower depreciation and compensation expenses which were partially offset by higher cost associated with pre-launch activities AZEDRA.

We also recorded in the first quarter a non-cash charge of $1.9 million related to the increase in the estimated fair value of contingent consideration liability, resulting primarily from an increase in the probability of success of AZEDRA, use to calculate the potential milestone based payments to former Molecular Insight stockholders.

For the three months ended March 31, 2017, we recognized interest expense including amortization of the debt discounting related to the RELISTOR royalty-backed loan of $1.3 million. Net loss for the quarter was $16.4 million or $0.23 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $12.7 million or $0.18 per diluted share in the 2016 period.

Progenics ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of a $126.3 million. Our cash balance together with the RELISTOR royalties' $200 million in potential commercial milestone payments from Valeant puts us in a strong financial position to launch AZEDRA and advance our portfolio of novel prostate cancer theragnostic.

And now back to Mark for closing comments.

Mark Baker

Thank you, Pat.

As you can see, we have got an exciting next few months coming up with AZEDRA. First, will be the completion of our NDA filing mid-year followed by the full registrational fees to be data set presentation at ISP.

With our prostate cancer portfolio, we have multiple programs that represented a significant opportunity to impact the lives of patients and we will continue to work expeditiously to make our novel imaging agents of therapeutics available to those in need.

With that, I'll open the call for questions. Operator?

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Jonathan Aschoff of Opus National Capital. Your line is now open.

Jonathan Aschoff

Thanks a lot. Hi, guys. Mark, I was wondering, if you could just describe what's going on now regarding AZEDRA pre-commercial efforts now you have a date you need. And as we've seen with androgen receptor inhibitors a few years ago is it likely the FDA takes even fewer than six months to approve this?

Mark Baker

So, thanks, Jonathan. So, we are executing on the plan that Bryce Tenbarge has set up for us for AZEDRA commercial. We made our first offer just earlier this week as we began to build up the team.

Looking for a total commercial team, in the range of 10 to 12 people, so, we're off to a good start here with the data. As we analyze how the AZEDRA application might be treated, we're thinking if we can get it in by mid-year. The FDA then has two months to accept the complete submission. We put in the nonclinical sections, but are now working on the clinical sections dropping in the data from the trial.

So, they'll have two months then we'll know whether we have expedited review or not. With expedited review, we would have a PDUFA date in February of next year.

I have to say with my interactions with the FDA and based on what we are seeing with other oncology drugs, particularly those in areas where there is no approved therapies, we do see the FDA moving more quickly and some of those applications. So, we're prepared for that possibility and we'll be prepared to launch the drug even if we were to get approval this year because we don't want to blow that opportunity. So, Bryce will be ready with the team to go if we get approval this year.

Jonathan Aschoff

Okay. Thank you. What exactly do you need to see to not have to up enrollment for the 1404 trial past 450?

Mark Baker

I don't have to see in what sense, Jonathan.

Jonathan Aschoff

Aren't you taking another look to see if you in fact can stay at 450 or must enroll greater than 450, isn't that something that's upcoming?

Mark Baker

No, we had the interim analysis and that falling interim analysis, we moved ahead with the trial as planned at 450. We did go down to the FDA and discuss with them and get their approval to modification of the protocol, to allow some of the men in the trial to not use radical proctectomy tissue as a two standard, but rather biopsy tissue.

And that was favorable and that allowed us to keep the size of the trial constant because we're able we hope to keep in balance the number of men in the trial with less aggressive disease and the number with more aggressive disease. So, if that goes well, we're not anticipating having to change the size of the trial and continue to guide to completing that by the end of the year.

Jonathan Aschoff

Okay. And lastly, could you please quantify the change in RELISTOR sales force headcount over the past year let say at Valeant and then help us understand the lower 1Q 2017 sales versus quarters Q2 2016?

Mark Baker

Maybe I'll ask Pat to review that. Pat?

Pat Fabbio

Yes, so Jonathan, hi, I can take on the RELISTOR question. We're seeing, we get a limited data from Valeant, but the one thing we sort to have a better sense for now is it not necessarily related to a de-load or load in the change. There is definitely the change in seasonality where you get the first quarter, where you have patients who have these reset on their deductibles, Jonathan and we see - like we see in the past decline in Q1 demand and that's definitely part of reverse December, the fourth quarter of 2016.

Mark Baker

So, there could be Pat, some variations due to inventory but that's been diminished by these agreements into place with wholesalers?

Pat Fabbio

Correct.

Mark Baker

So, we don't know Jonathan how - what impact if any really that was from inventory loading or de-loading, we don't think if anything like the impact that we saw when the drug was enhanced of CLX and we don't have inside and up to be able to tell you exactly how that's affected this particular quarter. Is that a fair statement, Pat?

Pat Fabbio

Yes. That's fair.

Mark Baker

And then on the question of the number of sales people, what we heard when we were at Valeant just a month or two ago was that they put on these additional sales reps, very substantial number. We now think that that forced us trained and began promoting perhaps beginning in this quarter, so we're hoping to see the impact of that higher promotional effort in scripts and sales going forward.

And, I was recently with Joe Papa at Valeant who expressed to me good confidence in RELISTOR and it seemed to me that he was making a good effort to put the resources behind RELISTOR to make it a success which I think is important for this company.

Jonathan Aschoff

All right. Thanks a lot guys.

Mark Baker

Thank you, Jonathan.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Samuel Koenig from Delta Analytics. Your line is now open.

Samuel Koenig

Good morning, gentlemen. How are you?

Mark Baker

Good.

Samuel Koenig

Okay. Basically, I have four questions. First question deals with the recent I think approval of a competitive drug to RELISTOR and there's different - possibly that the RELISTOR has an analgesic difference, so that's the first question I have. Have you met competition on this new drug approved that competes with RELISTOR?

Mark Baker

So, drug developed by the Japanese company Shionogi has received approval, but we understand that's not launched and our understanding is that it hasn't launched because it hasn't received these scheduling from DEA, which is something that you need to do with mu-opioid receptor antagonist, and so it's unclear to us exactly when that drug will launch hasn't launched yet.

So, there will be I think an additional entrant in the market place I think it's just a question when, but we haven't seen any impact from that today because it hasn't been launched.

Samuel Koenig

Is there a difference in the drug as I mentioned analgesic regulatory not?

Mark Baker

Well, what you want with the mu-opioid receptor antagonist is you want a drug that doesn't change the analgesia of the opioid. You want the effective the mu-opioid receptor antagonist to occur in the periphery outside the central nervous system so you can relieve constipation that's the purpose of these drugs and you don't want to affect the pain relief that's occurring in the central nervous system.

So, with RELISTOR, it works exactly that way and we yet don't know how the Shionogi drug will work but I have no reason to think that it will be any different than what we see with RELISTOR.

I think the key things that you're looking for when you're talking about an opioid induced constipation drug is the onset of action, how quickly this drug work for the patient and how reliable it will be and so I think that as the new drug comes on to the market and the market gains experience with it, we'll learn more about the Shionogi drug and particularly how it performs on those two metrics, which I think are the critical metrics for success.

Samuel Koenig

Regarding, second of my four questions is regarding the other drugs or the release of the tumors in prostate cancer, Sloan Kettering has been working now with companies developed by the - using the photosynthesis methods injections, it's a new razor and patients don't have to [indiscernible] with same data on the outpatient data also it's a relatively inexpensive to try to fix some minimal and they have now an 80% effective rate in Sloan Kettering. It's produced by company called Stevia Biotech. I was wondering what does that do to some of the prostate drug we have an 80% cure rate?

Mark Baker

Yeah, I'm not familiar with that particular agent. We know of wonderful work occurring to Sloan Kettering. If you're referring to the light activated drugs which are under development in the prostate cancer space, I do think they show good potential and so we follow them with interest.

Of course, bringing new therapeutics into the space is great for men with prostate cancer and so, we certainly highly welcome it. I think it's also great for our imaging products, the more opportunity we have to affect the growth of these tumors, the more need there will be to see exactly how the tumor is being affected. So, more therapies definitely benefit our imaging agent portfolio.

And unfortunately, so far, while there have been great therapeutics approved in prostate cancer we have seen no cures. Men have lived for additional periods of time, but there has been no cure. So, that continues to be a major unmet need in prostate cancer and our therapeutics are designed to address space.

Samuel Koenig

Well, I think an 80% effective rate is that for the accomplished as you can see? Hello?

Mark Baker

Yeah, we're here.

Samuel Koenig

So, my final question basically two-fold. Number one, is what are the potential upcoming milestone payments on the different products? And last but not least, if they now have a cash flow of or milestone payments and others have new orders at these levels especially is there is not that need to ample cash to buy back 5% to 6% of the stock at these levels if you don't have a need for all the cash that's when we coming for upcoming milestone payments and what you have by the end?

Mark Baker

In terms of upcoming milestones as they relate to RELISTOR, the next milestones will be commercial milestones. And first off would be if sales reach $100 million at an annual period in a year then we would receive a $10 million milestone. If that something that is possible this year could RELISTOR sales hit $100 million I think it's possible and so that would be our next RELISTOR milestone.

With respect to our Bayer collaboration, also receiving milestones that depend there on the clinical progress of that agent which Bayer is funding. So, possible that milestones would come up there, those are in the $1 million range. And I'm sorry the last part of your fourth question was?

Samuel Koenig

If you didn't need few more - which I think that they're really target 5% to 6% of the stock there. Is that only said is that $21 million from the major difference with the amount of cash that you have?

Mark Baker

Yeah. It's an approach I've used it in my career in the past, but not really in the biopharmaceutical space, you don't see this is a typical action by company such as ours. But yeah, we're definitely open to and thinking about innovative approaches. As we talk our shareholders we don't detect great enthusiasm for that idea. But definitely something that we consider.

Samuel Koenig

Thank you, thanks and I appreciate. Have a good day.

Mark Baker

Thank you

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Tim Chiang from BTIG. Your line is now open.

Timothy Chiang

Hi, thanks. Mark, could you talk a little bit about just how much work you're doing on if guess how much pricing point you think you'll sale AZEDRA at starting early next year. Obviously, this is an ultra-rare orphan disease and the patient population is pretty small. And also, there is the potential for multiple doses for your products. So, could you talk a little bit about that?

Mark Baker

Yeah, we've been taking Tim thank you for that question, really deep dive on that. We've been working with outside advisors the Platinum Group has a great track record in the space. And obviously, we're doing that market research talking to payers talking to key doctors, talking to hospitals to get their reaction.

Couple of general things there, I think that, yes this is an ultra-orphan drug and our research shows that the healthcare system will respect that, and will see that it makes sense for the drug for that in our appropriate pricing given that real major investment that's been made in it.

Second I think we see it at the healthcare system sees the clinical benefit of AZEDRA for the patients. And so, it's going to be willing to agree to pricing and that reflects a very strong benefit to the patients.

The one thing, I caution people about is, as you look at the universe of ultra-orphan drugs and look at the pricing the drugs have attracted, you do see a difference particularly at the very highest levels that those cannot to be the oncology drugs that receive the various highest level of ultra-orphan pricing and for whatever reason the oncology drugs often as the case with AZEDRA treating a life-threatening condition to attract somewhat lower prices.

I think some of that comes from the fact that well many oncology drugs started in tiny indications, but then grew into blockbuster drugs. So, some feeling that the healthcare system that they have to be careful about pricing of oncology drugs. But that is not something that will happen with AZEDRA.

We do hope overtime that we will be able to build the number of indications in which AZEDRA can be use, but AZEDRA will never become a huge drug, AZEDRA's benefit for Progenics is that with proper pricing with proper reimbursement, we can have a great drug for the size of our company and I think if successful we're definitely move the needle for our shareholders.

The final pricing decision won't come until the time of a launch and we would not expect to be announcing this publicly in advance at that time and that's a very traditional - in our industry.

Timothy Chiang

Mark, just a follow-up. I mean if I look at just average prices in the oncology space, it's not unreasonable to think that price per patient per year for AZEDRA would be over a $150,000 annually. Is AZEDRA reasonable assumption to make for AZEDRA.

Mark Baker

Yeah, our market research does not indicate that there would be a problem at that level.

Timothy Chiang

Okay.

Mark Baker

Sorry, I think yeah, that it's reasonable, why we haven't set the price, but our research shows that the price at level that would be for two doses of to be achievable.

Timothy Chiang

And maybe just one follow-up on the RELISTOR. I mean I look at the prescriptions, I look at the dollars that had pull from Symphony Healthcare, I mean the trajectory is actually been going higher, I am just sort of curious is to why the net sales are pretty flat, I mean is this something where we can expect somewhat of a catch up in the next several quarters, using that possible?

Mark Baker

Yeah, it's - back when the drug was being promoted by CLX we saw some wild swings in inventory but following that these agreements were put in place for wholesalers. So, we don't anticipate a wild swing. But it does seem that even with those wholesale agreements in place that you could have a movement in inventory of say 30 days' worth of inventory. So, we seen that today, I think it's possible, but we don't have insight or data that would indicate to us whether that is the case.

I think there will be variability quarter-to-quarter, we're encouraged by scripts I put them in my discussions with Valeant, but how that will play out in the quarter-to-quarter sales numbers is something that we don't have great visibility into.

Timothy Chiang

Okay, thanks.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Chad Messer from Needham & Company. Your line is now open.

Chad Messer

Great, thanks. A couple, if I may. First on AZEDRA. Do you have an X U.S strategy for bringing the drug to market outside of this country?

Mark Baker

Thanks, Chad. In Europe we don't, we were waiting for this data set and next step will be to approach the EMA. Will the EMA that be willing to accept data with the type of surrogate end point that the FDA agreed to is a question will be asking. We don't know the answer to that.

Obviously, when we think of Europe and I was thinking of very different considerations as it applies to pricing and excess of reimbursement so we will have to explore that. We have had interest from European companies and partnering AZEDRA and we are talking to them. But at this point in time, we are just really getting underway because we were waiting for the final data set.

In Asia, we see a very strong interest in AZEDRA, FIO and para are not western disease, they are highly prevalent equally prevalent I should say around the world. And so, we do see a good interest in Asia. Again, with data we think that this is the right time to get into discussions about, how we might commercialize there. Our thought is that our commercialization efforts would be no limited to the United States. So, outside the United States, we would be working with partners.

Chad Messer

Okay, great. And then on 1404, assuming the Phase 1 data looks pretty good. How do you think about moving that forward, is it likely a drug for very late stage prostate cancers, it's been used at Heidelberg or the other possible indications in prostrate and maybe in combination with [indiscernible] and then given that you have two agents for immediately the target of that drugs, how does that play into your thoughts about the way to develop it?

Mark Baker

So, you are talking 1095, our small molecule therapeutics.

Chad Messer

Yes.

Mark Baker

So, the Phase 1 trial being done in late stage metastatic patients impart because that's where the agency wants you to go with an experimental agent. I think that radiation has great potential to be used in combination Chad, and of course for approval you need to look for single agent activity and that compassionate use of 1095 in Germany it leads us to believe that we have a good opportunity to show that kind of single agent activity, but definitely I have the view that and I think you as well that prostate cancer is going to move to combination therapies and I think a targeted radiation like 1095 has great potential to work well with others. But at the moment, we're in Phase 1, we're dose ranging, we are looking at single agent activity and we're in the metastatic stage.

With that agent move up significantly it could, if used in combination and obviously the - of combination therapies to use low toxicity drugs in combination. So that's the other element that we're looking at in the 1095 trial, right. What is the level of side effects of this drug at various dosing levels. So that will be a very important readout in the Phase 1 trial.

Chad Messer

Okay. And then just one on RELISTOR. I mean given scripts of I think we're looking at that data and saying it's going in the right direction and little bit a head scratcher on what's actually coming through on the royalty rate. Is it possible that there is some cannibalization of the injectable RELISTOR do you have any clarity or any vision into what's happening there?

Mark Baker

We don't get reported the breakdown between the subcu and the oral. But we do believe yes, that the subcu is going to decline overtime and the oral increase. And that's been our thought since when we begin the develop RELISTOR. And that's why last year's approval of the oral was so important in my mind, because it allowed us to get into a position where we could move patients from the subcu to the oral. So, that isn't a surprising trend to me, in fact I was a little surprise when subcu sales remain strong as of the oral was launch.

So, we're definitely the view that there is a good market for the subcu and that we won't see total cannibalization by the oral. The injectable particularly in the hospital setting or the ER setting has advantages over the oral. But our expectation all along is that it's the oral sales will drive the great potential that we see RELISTOR.

Chad Messer

All right, great. Thanks, Mark, thanks for that.

Mark Baker

Thanks. Chad.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Tim Chiang from BTIG. Your line is now open.

Timothy Chiang

Hi, Mark. Just a follow up I don't know we really talk that much about the partnering efforts you guys are pursuing here with some imaging pipeline asset. But, what do you think is a good timeline for when come those assets could be partner. Is it whether in its 12 month, there is something possibly more near term than that. And what do sort of the gaining factors do you think is it really just the data that we're waiting for? Just wanted to get your thoughts.

Mark Baker

Yes, focused on the imaging agent, Tim?

Timothy Chiang

Yeah.

Mark Baker

Yeah. I would hope to get something done definitely this year. We're not really waiting on data with those agents, and we're seeing very strong interest in the agents in both Europe and Asia. So, we're anxious to get partners in place for those trucks.

Now, so we can satisfy this pent-up demand for the imaging agents and before approval and get the proper relationships with KLLs. So that's we can move this trucks along the regular toeing past in the various territories. So, I think it's a newer term event than a longer-term event for that.

Timothy Chiang

Okay. And maybe just one additional item you already have a partnership with buyer on one of your products. I mean is there any do you think that there is a potential that you might be expand that relationship with them?

Mark Baker

We're hoping and they expressed interest in that in the past. They are definitely making very substantial investment with the PSME target and using our antibody to do the targeting. So, we've been very pleased with that and that program moving ahead nicely with them pain all the bills.

So, it's a great relationship we're I think of like mind in terms of where we see the potential and prostate cancer and now both heavily invested in the PSME targeted space, so I thought that was great validation and we'll see how that relationship changes overtime.

Timothy Chiang

Okay. Great. Thanks, Mark.

Mark Baker

Thanks, Tim.

Operator

Thank you. At this time, I am not showing any further questions. And would like to turn the call back over to Mark Baker, Chief Executive Officer

Mark Baker

Thanks again for joining us to review the great progress we have made over the past few months, which has brought us to a critical point in the evolution of our company. We're very excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to providing our next update at the Jefferies Conference next month. Please don't hesitate to reach out for the team here, if you have any additional questions. Thank you.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program, and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

