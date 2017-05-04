Waste Management: Yes, It's Still Too Expensive

It is surprising to me that it has taken me this long to take a deeper look at Waste Management (NYSE:WM) here on Seeking Alpha. I have a deep connection to the waste management business - my parents ran a waste collection and recycling business for more than 20 years before retiring years ago. I grew up around the fundamentals here, and it has always been fascinating to me. Demand is incredibly resilient, and the essential nature of the service ensures that it is highly unlikely that companies like Waste Management will face significant pressure. Investors can see this strength reflected in the company's bonds - investment grade credit ratings, incredibly low yields to maturity. Everyone wants a piece of this business, but is the equity a good deal today?

Business Overview

Waste Management is North America's leading provider of waste management services, offering a comprehensive suite of services from collection, landfill operation (solid and hazardous waste), transfer, recycling, and even resource recovery. Operations are massive: the company owned 248 landfill sites at the end of 2016, with a network of 310 transfer statements to consolidate, compact, and transport waste more economically to these sites. On these landfills, Waste Management even makes use of natural processes to create energy, using the gas produced from decomposition to run its plants. This is a picture-perfect story of vertical integration as the company quite often controls the entire process from the time it picked up at the curb to its eventual home at the landfill in many areas of operation.

As mentioned, investors continue to be interested in the company due to the anti-cyclical nature of the business. Trash pickup and transport has been proven time and again to be highly resistant to downturns - after all, we still generate significant amounts of waste even when times are tough. Earnings only nudged downward a hair during the most recent economic contraction during 2007-2009 (EBITDA fell 10% in that period). This is only compounded by the fact that many customers, particularly within its commercial and industrial businesses, have multi-year take-or-pay contracts in place.

Those contracts continue to become more commonplace, and customer churn has been on a steady downtrend. One reason for that is the fact that the waste management industry continues to consolidate. Increasingly, customers, particularly larger municipalities and commercial/industrial firms, are becoming more environmentally conscious. Their focus is shifting toward waste recovery, recycling, and general sustainability. Larger companies in this business like Waste Management, which have better access to capital and deeper industry connections in general, are simply better suited for meeting these needs. At this point, Waste Management is definitively the established leader in this space, and that position has clearly impacted the stock price over the past several years.

Firm Start To 2017, Wrangling With The Valuation

Q1 2017 was a big quarter, and one that the company needed to justify its valuation (more on that later). On the bottom line, Waste Management generated net income of $291M, or $0.66/share. Operating income grew 10%, EBITDA was up 8%. The most important facet here for me was 8.3% revenue growth, the vast majority of which was organic. This is the largest y/y increase in revenue for Waste Management in over a decade, driven primarily by price increases (waste volume was only up 1.9%). Despite passing along some price increases, customer churn also reached its lowest level in a decade. These strong results have allowed the company to maintain its full-year guidance of $3.16/share in earnings and free cash flow of $1.5 -1.6B.

As a cash flow driven investor, that initial free cash flow guidance is important to me. If Waste Management can actually generate those levels of free cash flow, the company will break a cycle of no/mediocre growth:

Since 2013, Waste Management equity has nearly doubled despite relatively little change in the actual fundamentals in the business. While the market also is up over the time, this is still a substantial outperformance versus the Industrials sector (up 60% over the same time), a sector that has seen many companies see actual earnings and cash flow growth. The EV/EBITDA trading multiple has expanded three turns (8.5x to 11.5x) and free cash flow yield has contracted marginally (now below 5%). However, even if Waste Management hits the upper end of its free cash flow guidance, the valuation here is still very rich. Given the tough growth outlook here, buying the common stock in companies like this honestly has more in common with a preferred stock or a bond, and that means the price that an investor pays is incredibly important. For me, that price for that remains too high here today. I continue to see greater value in small caps like CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) or Harsco (NYSE:HSC), or even in large caps with better medium-term growth potential like United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) or Honeywell (NYSE:HON).

